At least 20 dead, 26 wounded after shooting at Walmart store in Texas

A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in Texas, the latest mass shooting in the United States.
As President Donald Trump led the condemnation over "an act of cowardice" that police are treating as a possible hate crime, calls rang out to end the "epidemic" of gun violence.
It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the U.S. and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.
One suspect was taken into custody while authorities were studying an extremist manifesto purportedly written by the gunman.
Footage shot on camera phones appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store's parking lot while other footage showed terrified shoppers running out of the store as gunfire echoed.
"Twenty innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives," Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a press conference.
"We as a state unite in support of these victims and their family members... We pray that God can be with those who have been harmed in any way and bind up their wounds."
Police chief Greg Allen confirmed that in addition to the 20 confirmed fatalities, there were 26 wounded.
Various news reports said the ages of victims being treated at hospitals ranged from two to 82 years.
Police said that Walmart was "at capacity" at the time of the shooting, with 1,000-3,000 customers inside.
Police confirmed that a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, was the only person in custody. U.S. media identified him as Patrick Crusius, who is white. He surrendered to police about a block away from the Walmart.
"Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime," Allen said.
The "manifesto" purportedly written by Crusius that was circulated online includes passages railing against the "Hispanic invasion" of Texas and the author makes clear that he expected to be killed during his attack.
Witnesses said the gunman appeared to be shooting at random when he opened fire around 10:30 am.
One woman, who gave her name as Vanessa, said she had just pulled into the Walmart parking lot when the shooting began.
"You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall," she told Fox News.
The witness said the gunman wore black t-shirt, combat trousers and was wearing ear muffs.
"He was just shooting randomly. It wasn't to any particular person. It was any that would cross paths."
Another shopper described how he managed to avoid being hit by hiding along with his mother between two vending machines just outside the store.
"That's where the individual tried to shoot at me, which he missed cause I kind of ducked down," Robert Curado told the El Paso Times.
Video captured by a witness in the parking lot in the immediate aftermath of the shooting showed three people lying motionless on the ground.
One had fallen next to a truck, while two were on the sidewalk outside the store entrance. " Ambulance! Help!" people cried as they rushed to the victims.
"How you doing, brother, how you doing," one man was heard saying on the recording.
A still captured from CCTV showed the gunman carrying what appeared to be an AK-47.
Trump, who is spending the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey, said that the shooting was "not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice".
"There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people," he said on Twitter.
It has been a particularly bad week for gun violence in the United States.
Two people died and a police officer was wounded Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi.
Last Sunday a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a food festival in northern California, killing three, including two children.
Beto O'Rourke, a former U.S. congressman for El Paso who is now running for president, cut off his campaigning in the wake of the shooting.
"I'm incredibly saddened and it's very hard to think about this. But I tell you El Paso is the strongest place in the world, this community is going to come together," he told supporters.
Elizabeth Warren, a senator who is among the frontrunners for the Democratic party's presidential nomination, said "far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already.
"We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic," she said.
Another presidential hopeful Cory Booker said the U.S. had "to end this national nightmare" and "find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage."© 2019 AFP
Mr. Noidall
These sickos are always wearing combat fatigues, or are outfitted with military hardware; but they lack the single most important thing a soldier has: honor. Only a coward with no honor opens fire on non-combatants without warning.
Also, I was deeply disturbed at the back patting from news pundits and other law enforcement officials praising the good job of the police. What does it matter when 15 to 20 people are dead? Patting each other on the back just moments later is sick to me. Furthermore, it does nothing to address the problem. All we can do is hold our breaths for 20 seconds until the next mass shooting, and the "heroes" can rush in and save the day--after double digits have died.
Hawkeye
Another day in the life of America. Guns and violence are the norm now. RIP to all the dead and my condolences to the families and friends of those lost. Too many nut jobs get their hands on powerful weapons because the US gun control system is a joke. The 2nd amendment of the US constitution was written at a time when you loaded a rifle by hand and it took maybe 30 seconds to prepare a round to be fired and today we interpret that amendment differently than it's initial purpose which was to have citizens form a militia when needed to protect their homes, towns and families. The true meaning of the 2nd amendment has been distorted and weapons manufacturers are feeding people's minds with the idea that if you don't have a gun then you are a target.
Cogito Ergo Sum
I'm yet to see a man with a bow kill so many in so little time. Somehow, Guns in the hands of NOT " well trained militia " are always involved .
stormcrow
Another sad and bloody mass shooting in America. Some things never change.
An AK-47?! If true, that's some really serious weaponry.
RIP
oldman_13
Another day, another gun involved massacre in America.
Mister X
My condolences to the families of the victims, again so many innocent lives have been lost.
Please Japan keep your tight gun control at all costs, that's the only way to prevent these kind of massacres.
We can pray our lucky stars such a thing as the NRA doesn't exist in Japan.
kazetsukai
The guns may not be the problem here.
It appears that the entire nation under some heretofore force or stimulus, be it drugs or stress or something that is heightening readical emotional resposes which does not make sense.
It is happening in S Korea and in some sense even here in Japan.
From racial, religious, poltical and even personal stresses, people are taking unusually radical and forceful actions that seems to have no real personal target but obvious target to divide and destroy unity and security within by forcing a sense of terror and fear and worst, "hatred".
And... much of that also appear to be a distraction from all of the major trends and movements within our societies.
Not talking consiracty, but there is a trending a flow of events and ideas that is somehow forcing a unprecedented "change" in the world.
PTownsend
RIP innocents. Heal quickly those injured. Condolences to family, friends and community. Thank you police and emergency service responders.
I'm sorry once again local taxpayers have to foot the bill for yet another gun massacre. Every US area has much higher priorities than having to spend huge amounts to protect those without weapons from those with.
The only people to benefit from these gun massacres are those in the guns and ammo businesses plus their lobbyists.
How many weapons and rounds of ammo will be sold after this event to those who already have stockpiled weapons, have private arsenals cached away, yet fear they need even more?
The right keep bringing up mental health, though I've yet to hear of them doing much about it. Re mental health, I'd start by looking at those who already own multiple weapons including semi-automatics, bump stocks (Have the Trump backers in Texas and other places turned theirs in?). They seem whack to me. Some on this site who've claimed to be gun collectors have also said they suffer OCD. I'd definitely support looking into their stability.
Those in funeral related businesses also benefit from gun massacres..
yamada1043
Another day, another massacre/shooting .... when will this madness end.
We the People of the United States of America appear not to have the human/political will to put a stop to this aberration.
Toasted Heretic
How many days until the next mass shooting?
When will the gun disease be tackled?
When will the NRA be classified as a terrorist organisation?
u_s__reamer
This gun-crazy country can only be cured by a woman able to lead the nation toward sanity. Warren is that woman.
Haaa Nemui
A little more info here.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/americas/114736833/us-police-warn-of-an-active-shooter-at-mall-in-el-paso-texas
I thought this kind of thing wasn't supposed to happen in Texas?
nishikat
The NRATrump2A supporters always blame gun free zones. But this is Texas.
I agree, it's better to warn people before you start off on a mass shooting so the CCP people can get their small handguns out of their pockets and purses. Good call
Belrick
Warren has already proven herself a liar. Terrible woman. And criminals don't care about gun laws!
Toasted Heretic
This may or may not be down to mental health issues. However, the gun culture is ingrained in the national psyche. It will take a brave and insightful individual to remove the problem. They will be vilified and threatened but history will remember their decisiveness.
Hopefully this individual will not keep us waiting for much longer.
NCIS Reruns
Er, don't mess with Texas?
garymalmgren
Love the photo.
Boys with Toys.
Haaa Nemui
Far far less so than Trump though.
nostromo
America - the land of the free, the land of the brave, the land of gutless politicians who will not stand up to vested interests ....
Speed
One thing I don't understand, looking at the picture of law enforcement above, is why wear green leaf camouflage?
It makes sense for combat in the wild and jungle but not for the urban environment.
You stick out even more in the city where these law enforcement officers work.
Are they wanna be military or what?
Mr. Noidall
What kind of gun laws would be enacted under anarcho-syndicalsim? seems like things would just be more chaotic. Who would enforce gun laws if the US was dismantled and handed back to first nations?
bass4funk
Don’t think so. Trump never pretended to be something that he’s not.
With that, I think this is very tragic. Condolences to the deceased ones and the grieving families, but this looks like a domestic terrorist as how it’s shaping accordingly to the police, but it’s too early to tell, but seems like it was a hate crime. The shooter was white, but El Paso has a very large population close to “Ciudad Juárez” one of the most dangerous and violent borders in the world.
CrazyJoe
“‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens”
Where are all the Texan concealed-carry types who were supposed to make it all better?
The solution to the recent and ongoing gun violence problem is ridiculously simple...
...Convince Trump that Obama wrote the 2nd amendment.
No one would be able to legally own or possess a gun within a month.
bass4funk
Not a single shot was fired. He was taken in without incident.
No, it’s not.
...Convince Trump that Obama wrote the 2nd amendment.
What?
Hmmm...
BigYen
Here we go again. Every time this happens there's a debate about the mental state of the killer, the gun lobby saying the laws are fine, it's a mental health problem, the guy was crazy, etc. It's insane people causing the problem, gun lobbyists say, not the guns.
The real insanity in this debate is the insanity shown by those people who, in the face of all the evidence that the gun laws don't work, that it's far too easy for anyone, nut job or not, to get their hands on ridiculously powerful weapons, refuse to even consider that those laws might need changing to protect the innocent against the murderous.
Anyway, that's this week's comment. See everyone next week for the next mass murder.
nishikat
It's so funny when Trump2ANRA people say this and then come to Japan and leave their military grade fully auto machine guns at home. The NRA is a cult. It's membership fees pay for Wayne's Italian custom suits and private jets, as well as vacations to the Bahamas.
TheLongTermer
as I have said before, the solution is very simple for me. I would protect myself and those around me, when there is a shooter and eliminate the threat. Gun laws, news coverage, "1st res ponders" (or better yet, late res ponders) dressed up like special forces army troops, who during the Bush era were just local cops deputized as military types, sorry cant rely on that.
Anonymous
@u_s__reamer
She, and Cory Booker, certainly were quick to draw every political advantage from this, weren’t they? At least Beto O’Rourke is from El Paso.
TheLongTermer
LOL. waiting on the government to come. Dressed up in costumes like they are in combat, but not able to do a damn thing. What happened to your rights?
Haaa Nemui
And yet he's still lied about a whole lot more than she has.
nishikat
How exactly is the US going to be dismantled?
bass4funk
I don’t think so, not like that ans besides, Trump has absolutely nothing to do with what this idiot has done, don’t conflate the issue, keep it on the individual that killed these innocent people.
nishikat
But this is Conservative gun NRA2ATrump Texas, not Liberal California.
TheLongTermer
somewhat agree with this...started many years ago...IMO the left got it all rolling. Shop online, stay out of theaters and public places, school at home or better yet, grass roots community schooling, and exercise the right to carry, and react to a shooter. A new reality. Its not Trumps fault or the NRA. The NRA was nothing more than a gun club that taught safety when I was growing up. Its a deeper problem.
Haaa Nemui
You can deny it but that doesn't make it wrong. It's actually verifiable.
Fair enough, but he is responsible for trying to do something about it more than offering thoughts and prayers.
commanteer
@kazetsukai Sorry you got all those downvotes for posting a very thoughtful answer. People here like simplistic solutions, and don't want to be forced to think too much. I think you have a good point, and the solution will not be easy or quick. Certainly the stress of modern life, rapid changes, loss of real social connections, loss of common morals and beliefs, loss of meaning in life.... In the USA, you can usually add drugs to the mix, whether prescribed or illegal. But nobody wants to talk about all of this.
nishikat
It's a cult now. The membership fees go to Wayne and his king-like lifestyle like Private jets and shopping sprees on Rodeo Drive. Like Scienology and L. Ron Hubbard (and the NRA think there is something wrong with people who don't have guns- like a real cult does). I think the NRA is calling for more feels now. Hurry up and pay NRA2ATrump people. Wayne LaPierre needs to board his private jet soon.
TheLongTermer
I think allot of it is the way people are conditioned- scream, run, panic, victimhood. If you are in a combat situation, this is exactly what the enemy wants.
ArtistAtLarge
Mass shooting was INVENTED in Texas.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Texas_tower_shooting
Northernlife
More innocent lives taken people just out shopping mowed down like animals when is this going to be declared a National Emergency.....sick just sick that you have president that declares a border a National Emergency but wont to save the lives of his own people...Obama tried to ban assault weapons and expand background checks but the republican held congress blocked that.
Mr. Noidall
I think this is a big part of it. Believing in God now is considered idiotic and is duly ridiculed. I think the problem, too, is multi-culturalsim. We can have multi-ethnicities, but if there isn't a common culture and ethos, people have nothing to believe in, they feel grieved, and we can't expect people to have common morals. Look at Japan, Japanese people feel a common connection among themselves even when they are strangers to each other. The US definitely has a problem with culture--or rather, a decay of culture.
bass4funk
Doesn't make it right either.
Seriously, with all due respect there isn’t a whole bunch he can do, because realistically he can’t appease the gun haters and he can’t agitate the gun supporters. No President wants to be in the middle of this kind of mess.
Chip Star
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/election-us-2016-36289239
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VdgP7GLEG_g
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trump-alter-ego-barron/2016/05/12/02ac99ec-16fe-11e6-aa55-670cabef46e0_story.html?utm_term=.6087f315c0d6
https://people.com/celebrity/trump-previously-said-posing-as-his-own-spokesperson-was-a-joke-gone-awry/amp/
https://amp.ft.com/content/bfe23e12-b508-11e9-8cb2-799a3a8cf37b
Haaa Nemui
But it being verifiable does.
TheLongTermer
See, I dont have a problem with multi culturalism, and I think Japan could actually benefit from it. The problem is when left types get goofy and want to change the main stream culture, replace it with something they deem is better. If people from other cultures, respect the mainstream culture, as most immigrants in Japan do, there usually isnt a problem. The problem in the US is that we have a bunch of idiots hell bent on changing every norm and value they deem as "wrong" without any sensible replacement for it.
Chip Star
Do you regularly train for combat situations? Have you ever? If not, it's a fool's errand to make such bold statements.
nishikat
Dylan Roof is a Trump supporter who hates blacks. He did not vote for Hillary.
Chip Star
It does not matter what the president wants, it's what he has to deal with. Dealing with it means agitating whoever needs to be agitated. It is not rocket science.
Chip Star
Yes, Donny and his supporters. Disrupt current systems without any idea of how to replace them. Disrupting for the sake of disrupting, nothing constructive about it.
TrevorPeace
No problem. Or so they say.
From a Canadian perspective, just nuts. totally nuts, that a so-called civilization of advanced Western thought allows this shi*.
BigYen
So how would you do that? Move through the world fully armed at all times, rifle on the shoulder, ammo in the bag, fully ready for any hostile engagement? You don't know where it's coming from, you don't know when it might be - at the supermarket? At church, if you go there? At the garlic festival? Just walking through your neighbourhood? You're fully armed, fully ready at all times? If you have a family, are they fully armed too? How do you know where the first shot is coming from? Might take you out, might take out your wife, your kid, your dog. Where's your AK-47? Did you leave it in the car, 200 metres away? How are you gonna get there, and you armed only with a handgun? Where is that damned shooter anyway?
Your comment reads like a Hollywood movie. The hero's always got the tools for the job, he always wins in the end. Real life isn't like that. If you're in the army, if you're a footsoldier in a war, you're not the one who ends it. It's the politicians who do that. And that's what you need in the US - politicians with some guts who can start changing opinions like yours and winding back this "freedom" to own guns that absolutely no-one outside an actual army ought to have.
Jimizo
‘Haters’ and ‘supporters’?
Surely ‘haters’ and ‘lovers’ is the more accurate opposite and helps to look at the problem ( some argue sickness ) of people loving things designed to kill.
Gun lovers - say you love them if you do.
Haaa Nemui
Exactly why the current situation in America doesn't work. Guns for everybody doesn't help anybody. Of all the people owning guns in America, a generous guess of 5% might be able to be of any use in really protecting people.
Chip Star
Agreed, except the training has to be somewhat constant.
I've been reading the news. It is the new reality in the US, which is why I choose not to live there.
The answer is not relevant because I'm not making bold claims about how I would react in an active shooter situation.
Strangerland
That's not conditioning, it's the base human instinct of fight or flight.
If you've never been in that irrational state of panic where you flee, you cannot understand how it works. It's not rational thought - ie, responding to conditioning - it's an instinct to get the hell out of there at any cost as fast as you can over anything.
nishikat
Being trained and ready doesn't mean anything.
jack o helen
I feel like we're expressing our condolences to the deceased of mass shootings in America on a weekly basis. I long for the time when these shootings were shocking to us. I'm sure Trump will spin it somehow that more walls would have kept this criminal out of our country.
TheLongTermer
but thats my point, dimwit. So a US Marine in a combat situation, for example, is too allow his irrational fear and panic to overcome him and run and flee? You train to keep those emotions in check, take cover, then locate and eliminate that threat.
skinnee
The sooner AK-47s are banned in the United States the sooner we will see an end to this awful violence.
TheLongTermer
because until now, guns were not used like they are. People are still coming to terms with it, or through cognitive dissonance, are avoiding it.
PTownsend
Fully agree. Even those with the best training and the most experience can react wrongly in active shooter situations, fire fights, any event when bullets start flying. Anyone who claims otherwise has watched too many John Wayne westerns and/or is not being honest. Or has been in only a few gun fights; gun fights are different in their own ways like Tolstoy's unhappy families. That's probably even truer when the 'good guy' is using a handgun.
nishikat
It did not work in the Orlando gay nightclub shooting. There was moonlighting police personnel there and the shooter still killed 50 people. All talk no action.
...has military grade weaponry. Could this have worked in this case against an AK? Should we station marines in these soft targets?
Mister X
I think you mean the sooner GUNS are banned in the United States the sooner we will see an end to this awful violence.
Chip Star
Sad.
That is literally a Marine's job. The average moron with a firearm doesn't have the ability to constantly train to do this. It's also a degradable skill.
cracaphat
Well,Trump has created the climate for this kind of behavior.And it's not going to get any better while he's in office.So stop the bellyaching over gun control because it's not going to happen. There's more chance of Jesus coming back than meaningful gun law change.Americans love guns and having the right to shoot.., I mean bare arms, is too ingrained in the pysche to ever change.Gotta wait it out till he finishes his two terms to see a reduction in gun violence,unless he finds a way to change the constitution for another term.And with that p-whipped Republican party cowering to him,I don't rule out anything.
PTownsend
And if you've been in enough of those situations and you are/were a US Marine you'd have seen that happen. Marines are human, regardless the amount of training.
BigYen
But unless these free enterprise shooters limit themselves to wreaking havoc only on assembled groups of US Marines in a Walmart or similar, your argument isn't going to apply. Still, I guess you're right, the answer to America's problem with mass murder in public places is obvious - just train up the entire population, men, women, and children, to the state of combat readiness enjoyed by a US Marine. That ought to solve the problem.
SuperLib
When you live in a country with hundreds of millions of guns and easy access to them, mass shootings are a regular part of life. It will happen again, and again, and again, and again....
It's not rocket science.
TheLongTermer
And do explain how that is going to work. Search every home and basement for guns? Get rid of the 2nd amendment? How many gun free zones are there in the US now?
I like Canada, and do wish the US could be more like them, but its wishful thinking, just like your doing. The US history is based on violence, disruption and war. We are a kind and generous people, but right after 9 11, some instinct kicked in and it has been foot to ass for several years now. Its just how it is. Its why we defeated the Japanese in WW2, even though many others just laid down and were helpless. Im only offering what I would do. Hear some fire, after the initial shock, take cover and then its my responsibility to eliminate the threat, at my own personal sacrifice. If you want to run, rely on late re sponders, prayer, etc, do what works for you, Im just saying I feel thats cowardly.
Northernlife
@TheLongTermer s I have said before, the solution is very simple for me. I would protect myself and those around me, when there is a shooter and eliminate the threat. Gun laws, news coverage, "1st res ponders" ...
Anyhow Im curious how many tours have you done bet you've seen some action there hey?
Strangerland
I'm so happy to live in a place where if someone asked me this I'd look at them like they were a little daft.
GW
lets face the US is a on\off war one, simple as that!
While it will take a VERY long time to clean out the INSANE amount of weapons around to so called "greatest" country in the world(boy that saying is a real joke)
It needs to start already, start with amnesties easy to get going, THEN start doing a REAL job wrt to gun ownership issues & pronto!
Do nothing...…...is the same as doing something, do nothing means 1,000s more will die in the land of stupid or non-existent gun laws!
Sadly nothing will likely change
bass4funk
As long as we don’t deal with the reality that we need to have more screenings to people that are a danger to society and put more stringent rules and regulations on people that have mental problems to cut down on the violence.
Strangerland
What?
You said people are conditioned to panic and react in fear. I pointed out how that isn't conditioning, it's instinct. What exactly does your above comment have to do with that? You're calling me a dimwit, and I must be, because I don't see how your questioning how a conditioned marine has anything to do with our previous thread of discussion.
TheLongTermer
I know that many of you would love to see the US self destruct, crumble, fall apart. Nothing would make you more happier. Keeping it real, I have met Japanese who feel the same way. Of course Chinese, others, would love to take the spot, they want to replace this with that. So yes, you make some good and valid points about my country. But for those of us who call it home, I want to improve it, because I know the alternative. The problem with many in the US is they dont know the alternative.
Mister X
You could say that about the history of any country thing is the US government wants to continue this in the future as well.
TheLongTermer
maybe its a generational thing. I was this way long before any military training. Protect those who cant protect themselves.
Strange times. That kind of thinking is now a "threat"
nishikat
Yes, gun registration the way they do it in Japan. Good idea.
Texas is not one of them - and looked how it worked out. And it's so funny people say stuff like this then they come to Japan and leave their toy guns (yes, they are real toys since people own them because it makes them feel good) and gladly come to a big gun free country called Japan.
No, way not Texas. Lots of guns there. They were just a bunch of people (with out without gun) cowering away. They act big and no action. I understand people with no guns cowering away, but the CCP cowering are just a bunch of talkers.
Mister X
Not true we just want the mass shootings on a nearly daily basis to stop that's all.
kwatt
America is always cursed by guns. so another tragedy happens again and again. They can't stop it as long as guns are there. This is guns' country destiny.
vanityofvanities
So long as Americans use guns and kill their own people, it is not our business. But, they use weapons occasionally in other countries too. That is a problem.
Northernlife
@thelongtermer maybe its a generational thing. I was this way long before any military training. Protect those who cant protect themselves...
So the question was how many tours you done what action you have seen?
But due to your response it seems you've done some combat training but never been in a real combat situation sorry correct me if Im wrong..
TheLongTermer
You mean the country that always has had guns? The country where I grew up in, where there were 12 gauge .410 .22 etc on the rack in the house den? Nobody ever used them to kill others because of Biblical Teachings? Because of respect for life?
rely on the government again. why couldnt citizen who are practicing their right to carry do it themselves?
SuperLib
Oh boy. I hope the early reports of this shooter aren't accurate.
Joeintokyo
I'm not sure which scares me more: mass shootings becoming so commonplace in the U.S. or city police who are indistinguishable from the troops in Iraq.
Chip Star
So you're admitting the good guy with a gun is ridiculous. Sweet.
If it is not ridiculous, where were they at this Walmart?
TheLongTermer
The problem is, as Noidall suggested, the elephant in the room, a break down in the glue with leftist solvent thats slowly been dissolving any cohesion that was once there. Be it a belief in Jesus, single homes, drugs, bizarre gender confusion, there has been a shift in values, with nothing better to replace it. Even me mentioning defending others from harm, is met with disdain. These things are self evident from many of your post. I hope you can recover from my "old school" suggestions and ideas, and you dont need to get counseling if you ever see a church with a cross on its steeple from any "PTSD" you might suffer.
lincolnman
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/election-us-2016-36289239
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VdgP7GLEG_g
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trump-alter-ego-barron/2016/05/12/02ac99ec-16fe-11e6-aa55-670cabef46e0_story.html?utm_term=.6087f315c0d6
https://people.com/celebrity/trump-previously-said-posing-as-his-own-spokesperson-was-a-joke-gone-awry/amp/
https://amp.ft.com/content/bfe23e12-b508-11e9-8cb2-799a3a8cf37b
+1 - you beat me to it - I'll add one more...
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/2100301/time-magazine-trump-cover-decorated-his-golf-clubs
To the subject - in 27 years of US military service I carried the M16-A1, M16-A2, GAU-5A, and M4. Each of these is an assault weapon. I qualified twice per year, usually expert. I know what these weapons can do to a human body. They are designed to kill or incapacitate an enemy. There is no reason they need to be in the hands of the public.
Remember of Assault Weapons Ban of 1994 - signed by President Clinton? It expired in 2004 and Bush 2 never re-instituted it. President Obama tried again to pass a new federal assault weapons ban in December 2012 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The GOP Congressional delegation from Texas and the NRA condemned the bill.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Assault_Weapons_Ban
nishikat
Texas is a Republican state. Dylann Roof is a Trump supporter.
by someone who brags about his "true" military heroism stories.
...is a zombie, yes.
Chip Star
Reasonable rebuttal amongst adults.
sf2k
'Merica. Headline couldn't be a more USA sentence
jack o helen
Why is it always the case with Trump supporters and the rightists that when the shooting is done by a white person, it's all about mental heath. But when it's done by a minority, it's because they are thugs and rapists? Are they trying to make us all believe that a white male should be given a free pass because they were just a little mentally disturbed?
Kudaranai Japan!
The US once tried to ban alcohol, but guns are a step too far.
Douglas Whitman
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”
Keep sending your thoughts and prayers. Keep saying now is not the time to do something, as you pass the buck down the road till the next massacre.
TheLongTermer
for the record, I never claimed any combat experience, so no need to hijack what I said in a low IQ attempt to discredit my points. During my generation, the training was very realistic and subject to "mental abuse" but interestingly, there were no mass shootings in those days. We got paddled in school and another beating once we got home. The military in those times only reinforced that discipline and culture. Being that many of those people served in Viet nam or Beruit, and their seniors in Korea and WW2, it was understood a nation of pansies was not acceptable Since those times we have seen many changes in society with new additions being dreamed up and added every year. My point is that your trying to create something that was never to be; you must work with what you got. Its the same in any country. Japan is a so called democracy, but its reality is its past, a brutal caste system that served its elite, but thats what makes it all work.
BigYen
Well, those aren't military-style weapons, for a start. How about straightaway you ban the kind of military-style weapons used in this incident at Walmart and elsewhere from being sold anywhere in the United States to people who have no legitimate use for them (i.e. sell them to no-one). Get serious about penalizing people for illegal possession of firearms. Institute a gun buyback program along with the new laws, to encourage people to sell back newly-banned guns that were legal at the time they bought them. And yeah, if people don't give up or sell back their newly-illegal guns under the new laws, raid their houses, confiscate the guns and charge them. Stop deluding yourselves that a more heavily-armed citizenry can stop it, or that it's only a post 9/11 phenomenon - the records don't support you (see attached link). I'm also puzzled how you can make a connection between an attack on America by Yemeni/Saudi terrorists with a growing tendency for Americans to attack their own people. Doesn't make sense.
It's going to take decades, and it'll never be perfect, but you've got to start somewhere. In the meantime, blaming innocent victims as being "cowardly" showing "irrational fear" and "panic" and even for "running" under fire does your argument no good whatsoever.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_shootings_in_the_United_States
nishikat
Do you remember back in the 50s if they had AR-15s?
TheRat
It always amazes me that right-wingers would rather spend thousands of dollars on guns, hours in training, go through endless hours to get a right-to-carry permit, or a concealed weapons permit, and to be extremely paranoid each and every time they go out, (instead of just having serious gun control laws) so that they can cope with this madness or enjoy this freedom! And.....to have dozens of people killed each and every week as a by-product of this freedom, just as long as it is not anyone they know. BETif these conservative posters had their own wives, girlfriends, and offspring wacked, you might see a change in attitude. MIGHT, that is. This cult is deep and complicated.
TheLongTermer
Yes more of the same. Its working out quite well. blame and ban. and of course, Obama had it all right, and Trump came along and its all his fault.
I will start with myself. If you want to run and hide, fine. I would not react that way, in such a situation.
nishikat
How do you know?
kaketama
Thoughts and prayers are not enough anymore. US politicians need to come up with some measures to prevent this kind of thing from happening this often. I dont know where these "don't politicize tragedy" things come from, but it is their job...
I dont think banning gun like Japan does is not realistic in the US, but still there should have been done something.
beentofivecontinents
"Not a single shot was fired. He was taken in without incident."
Not before killing 15 people though. Where are the quick on the draw types who were supposed to get him sooner?? Oh and some advice, if you want to really stop the bad guy--- aim for the head.
Northernlife
@TheLongTermerToday for the record, I never claimed any combat experience, so no need to hijack what I said in a low IQ attempt to discredit my points...Oh ok so I am being low IQ as to what your claiming...here is your claim...as I have said before, the solution is very simple for me. I would protect myself and those around me, when there is a shooter and eliminate the threat...
So you've done a weekend wanna be warrior course with some other wanna be weekend warriors your ready to shoot and kill an active shooter you will single handed take down the shooter with your pistol one shot to the head or heart and save the day...even though you have no actual combat experience never served in the Military...ok yep my comments are really down there on the IQ rankings sorry about that..But hey look on the bright side yours are well up there on the bs rankings...stick to your day job there buddy
TheLongTermer
More of the same. how can a politician do anything for you, when their whole reason for existence is to get your vote, based on something they said they will do, then get nothing done. did Obama get assault weapons banned? Why cant it start with the individual? There was once a time when the individual held themselves accountable. If they suffered some "abuse" well they found ways to deal with it, other than harm others. Ive read over and over here, time and time again, its the politicians. Im not sold. You vote in your ultra liberal candidate, get the house and senate on the same team, and all the state legislatures on the same page, then I might. Its never going to happen.
TheLongTermer
quite an imagination...never said that either.. )
bass4funk
I’m not even going to stoop to answering a nonsense question like that, come on now!
Yes
Hunting, yes, to the mall, no.
nishikat
But this....
I would not react that way, in such a situation.
And how do you know? A bit of Walmart valor?
Except for Hillary
TheLongTermer
you accused me now of serving as a Reservist, claiming combat experience, and now I never served in the military. The reason for the low IQ comment was due to your lack of reading ability and comprehension. Moderator? can you steer this one back on topic please.
nishikat
Yes, in Walmart since....
I would not react that way, in such a situation.
bass4funk
That’s right.
That’s true unless you live in places like Chicago other than that I don’t know a single person that’s scared, what for? No reason to unless you live in a heavily crime infested area.
We do.
BS! It doesn’t matter, liberals are too funny, in their warped reality and it is exactly that, they think that they can remove every gun from this country, it will never, ever happen under any Democrat, Republican President, they tried it with alcohol and that did nothing to stop drinking, in fact, it enriched a lot of people and more people were killed because of the demand, guns are no different. I would never give up my guns to the government in the US.
I don’t think so and by the way, you don’t know who was killed or who was a conservative or liberal. A bullet has no name.
nishikat
yes, you can hunt in Japan. It is no big deal
why not?
This mass shooting was in Texas
Northernlife
@TheLongTermer you accused me now of serving as a Reservist, claiming combat experience, and now I never served in the military.
No I never claimed you to be a reservist and no I never claimed you had combat experience it was combat training also you didn't answer the question about serving in the Military....
The reason for the low IQ comment was due to your lack of reading ability and comprehension...Think its the other way round there..
Moderator? can you steer this one back on topic please.
Thats it go have a cry to the Moderator because you've been called out on your bs....hey moderator please get some tissues and bring a shovel...
TheLongTermer
dude I cant help you with your mental issues. They got counseling for that. I posted several times that I served in the military. I dont know if your a native speaker of English, if not, apologies. Can you read English?
wipeout
It's both of you.
What you outlined is your fantasy scenario. It has as much bearing on reality as Trump saying he would have personally tackled the Parkland shooter.
Allowing citizens to own guns designed for shooting people increases the threat to the public. You're the threat because everyone else has to take on trust that your state of mind is stable, that you're responsible, that you wouldn't do anything like pull out a gun when you're drunk or high or medicated. They have to trust you today, tomorrow, five years from now, and twenty five years from now, no matter what's going down in your life.
On general principles, I don't trust people who think it's appropriate to own an arsenal of handguns. What makes it worse is that the most pro-gun people on this website also come across as the angriest, most rightwing, least logical, and with a massive grudge against those in the population who aren't sufficiently like themselves. Give them guns, and they're a risk to other people. That's you.
nishikat
Can you electorate on this?
Yes, but I am Japanese, but I want to know your combat skill that you would use in Walmart.
BigYen
At least 20 confirmed dead now, according to latest reports.
bass4funk
All the more reason to look into re-opening mental asylums and having people that have a history of mental problems evaluated and possible committed if need be.
Back to my original point and add to that, if you unlawfully take a registered gun out of the house and use it in a violent manner, you should be severely punished with a 10 year mandatory prison sentence, just on that issue alone.
TheLongTermer
So you've done a weekend wanna be warrior course with some other wanna be weekend warriors
....implies duty as a reservist...as they are known as "weekend warriors" Kinda confused on that one.....
and no I never claimed you had combat experience it was combat training also you didn't answer the question about serving in the Military....
TheLongTermer
my military service is kinda off topic, its why I asked where is the moderator
TheLongTermer
ok children...I got things to do...enjoy...)
nishikat
Trump care?
BigYen
Nope, that's not it.
Many of the mass shooters in the U.S. suffered from mental illness, but the estimated number of mental illness cases has not increased as significantly as the number of mass shootings.[5] Under 5% of violent behaviors in the U.S. are committed by persons with mental health diagnoses.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_shootings_in_the_United_States
Gun control advocates know where to place the blame. Deniers don't.
zichi
How many mass shootings on Trump's watch? How many must die before he does something about the gun laws?
Texas does not have strict gun laws. Cowboy state.
Once again , young, white and male.
This is the third in a week.
bass4funk
We don’t trust people telling us what we can or cannot have.
No, we are not, but it seems liberals are, they just get angry, spew hatred and want to confiscate every gun and that won’t happen and liberals don’t like it and they think their anger will push and intimidate us and it won’t.
rgcivilian1
The news is sad for all those in involved family members, injured, etc. The responsible person picked the wrong state to commit this crime.
nishikat
In Japan?
zichi
What will the NRA do to stop the mass shootings?
Nothing!
Chip Star
Depriving people of the most fundamental of all rights - liberty - just so you can have relatively unfettered access to firearms.
What Bass is proposing would be one of the most restrictive, intrusive forms of firearm control. The government would have to maintain a database on the mental health of a vast number of Americans. Along with their addresses and whether they own a firearm.
The government would know where almost every firearm in the US is and the psychological profile of the owner. Being pro-firearm to protect yourself from your government in such a system is rather ridiculous.
Chip Star
Unless that person is assessing your mental health to buy or remain in possession of a firearm.
Toasted Heretic
Looking more like a terrorist attack
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/03/el-paso-shooting-21-year-old-suspect-in-custody-as-officials-investigate-possible-hate
So we're now dealing with the sickness of white nationalism as well as the wretched gun culture.
Chip Star
Liberals don't have to push and intimidate conservatives; you all come across as afraid of your shadows.
Quick! Get me gun, ma! They're coming right towards us!
jack o helen
If it was a Muslim or Black that did this, Trump would use it as a platform to spew hatred. However, since it was a white male that did this shooting, he says nothing. His complete silence on this is really telling of his true character, and his followers will follow his doctrine of hatred no matter how wrong it is.
zichi
"mental asylums" someone's mental health knowledge is more than 200 years out of date.
"Large Victorian public asylums haunt the history of psychiatry. They were hailed as places of refuge for some of society's supposedly most vulnerable men and women. These buildings were called 'lunatic asylums', and later renamed 'mentalhospitals'. They earned a reputation as dehumanising, prison-like institutions."
At the mental healthcare has moved on since those days of Victorian mental asylums and their barbaric treatments. Why would anyone suggest returning to those is beyond my mental health.
zichi
Texas gun laws are so few, some of the least restrictive in the country. Easy peasy assault rifle shoot and kill.