At least 25 dead, 9 missing after fire sinks California dive boat

Divers have found a total of 25 bodies on Monday after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving vessel off a Southern California island, leaving nine people unaccounted for as the search continued, media reported.
Representatives for the Coast Guard's division in Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the report from the Associated Press, which cited the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Santa Barbara sheriff had earlier confirmed eight people had died after a fire broke out aboard the Conception, a 75-foot (23-meter) boat, at about 3:15 a.m. on Monday while it was moored 20 meters off the shore of Santa Cruz Island.
The Conception had embarked for California's Channel Islands on Saturday morning with 39 people on board. Five crew members who were above deck on the bridge escaped the fire as passengers slept in the ship's lower quarters.
"This isn't a day that we wanted to wake up to for Labor Day and it's a very tragic event, Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference earlier on Monday, saying the search would continue throughout the night.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown earlier told reporters eight bodies had been found on the ocean floor and in the area of the sunken vessel, which lies upside down under more than 60 feet (18 meters) of water.
Authorities were trying to determine the best way to recover the sunken vessel, including the possibility of towing it to shore, Brown added.
The surviving crew members sought refuge on a fishing boat moored a few hundred feet away, banging on the side to wake up Bob Hansen and his wife, who were sleeping onboard.
"When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern," Hansen said in an interview with the New York Times. "There were these explosions every few beats. You can't prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous."
Scuba or propane tanks on the Conception may have exploded in the fire, but that had not been confirmed, Brown said, adding it was unclear if there was an initial explosion that caused the fire.
After borrowing clothes from the Hansens, some crew members headed back toward the Conception to look for survivors without luck, Hansen said.
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat who represents California, called for an investigation.
"It's inconceivable that with all the safety regulations we have in place today, a fire on a boat can lead to the loss of life we saw this morning," she said in a statement. "And we need to understand exactly how the crew was trained and, if they were awake and above-deck, why they were unable to alert or help rescue passengers."
Investigators said a single mayday call came from the boat reporting the fire.
"It happened quickly enough so many people could not get off," U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll told CNN.
The diving boat was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, a Santa Barbara, California, excursion firm. It said on its website that the Conception was on a three-day excursion to the Channel Islands, and was due back in Santa Barbara at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The boat's owner, Truth Aquatics, referred queries about the accident to a joint media center. "This is still an ongoing search and rescue," it said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
9 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
Reported by CNN;
"It's a 75-foot commercial dive vessel that reportedly had 39 people on board. The five crew members able to disembark because they were in the main cabin. The 34 passengers were below decks," Bemis added. "The report we got was they were trapped by the fire. The fire was so intense that even after it was put out, we're not able to actually embark the vessel and, you know, look for survivors at this point. It's still ongoing," he said.
Nothing more terrifying than a fire on a boat, especially with a load of passengers. I so hope and pray everyone is ok.
Speed
If the boat was moored just 20 meters off the island, then I'm assuming that many of the missing are stuck below in the boat or died and floated away.
timeon
Horrible accident, hope everybody was able to miraculously make it, hang in there fellow divers
Educator60
The Conception is a TruthAquatics vessel.
https://www.truthaquatics.com/
I’ve known many people who’ve gone on their boats for diving or hiking the Channel Islands and always had great things to say about them. They’ve been around since 1980 or so. This is a terrible tragic accident with people caught sleeping and unable to escape. I’m sad to say I don’t expect them to be finding many, if any, more survivors
Educator60
As I said above Conception (along with Vision and Truth) is a TruthAquatics boat, out of Santa Barbara Harbor. You can the history and specs of the boat in their homepage.
This particular Labor Day trip was organized by Worldwide, which is apparently located in Santa Cruz.
http://www.worldwidedivingadventures.com/events/labor-day-weekend/
Educator60
I see the article has been changed since my first post.
I said Worldwide is apparently located in Santa Cruz but I now think that is outdated information. The town listed for sending mail to them is Winters, CA and the town listed for sending checks in payment of this particular trip is Twin Bridges, CA.
Laguna
The article said that the fire began as the cook was preparing breakfast. Given its ferocity, perhaps there was a gás leak. Godspeed to my fellow divers - I've dove on the Channel Islands many times. The area is spectacular.
CrazyJoe
No one should condemn any of the crew who made it out alive, the skipper, the owner, or the rescuers until all the facts are in, which won't be anytime soon. I feel strongly for the losses of all the families, and also for the unfortunate USCG petty officers and local law enforcement who must spend the next two days visiting the families of victims to convey the horrible news. It is the absolutely worst duty of any uniformed officer to do.
Condolences to the many people worrying and waiting for news about their loved ones.
zichi
The sleeping quarters for the crew were located on the upper deck. The sleeping quarters for the passengers were located on the lower deck where the fire started.
Sad tragic accident.