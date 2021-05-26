Australia's Victoria state says next 24 hours critical as COVID cluster grows

By Renju Jose

The Australian state of Victoria said on Wednesday a fresh cluster of COVID-19 cases had grown to 15 in three days and that the next 24 hours were particularly critical as some of those infected had visited crowded venues.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was added to a growing list of coronavirus hotspots after an infected person was among the crowd of some 23,400 who attended an AFL game at the stadium on Sunday.

Thousands of spectators were asked to self-isolate and get tested for coronavirus.

Officials said sports events would continue with crowds in Victoria but there might be attendance restrictions, depending on how the health situation evolves over the next 24 hours.

Pubs, cafes and supermarkets were also among the venues visited by the infected person.

The state's acting premier, James Merlino, said he would not rule out further restrictions for the capital of Melbourne.

"These cases are linked and that's a good thing, but we are very concerned by the number and by the kind of exposure sites," he said.

On Tuesday, masks were made mandatory in restaurants, hotels and other indoor venues in the city of five million until June 4 and limits were placed on the number of people who could attend gatherings.

Of the 15 cases, six were newly reported on Wednesday. Authorities have identified 301 close contacts of the people infected and said that so far 80 have returned negative results.

The cluster has been traced back to an Indian variant of the virus found in an overseas traveller who had completed quarantine, but officials have not worked out how it spread into the wider community.

Australia's use of swift contact tracing, local shutdowns and tough social distancing rules have helped keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries. It has recorded just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

