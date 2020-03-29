Australia asks people to isolate more even as coronavirus spread slows

Australians were asked on Sunday to further isolate themselves from the public to keep the coronavirus from spreading even as authorities said the rate of daily infections has halved in recent days.
Government officials said that public gatherings must be restricted to two people and Australians should stay inside unless shopping for essentials, exercising, going to work or medical care. Those over 70 should self-isolate themselves.
"Anyone who doesn't need to be out of their home should be in the home," Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said. "This is radical."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it is now up to the states and territories to determine how the two-people gathering limit will be enforced and whether breaching it would carry fines, which has been the case with previous gathering rules in most states.
There were 3,978 confirmed cases in Australia as of late on Sunday, Murphy said, slightly higher than official health ministry data showing 3,966 cases and an increase of 331 over a 24-hour period. Sixteen deaths were attributable to the virus.
Neighbouring New Zealand saw its first death related to the coronavirus on Sunday, with cases rising to 514 confirmed infections.
The daily rate of the spread of the coronavirus has halved in recent days to about 13%-15%, health officials said, adding that social distancing measures have helped to slow the spread.
"We feel reasonably confident that we are detecting a significant majority of the cases in Australia," Murphy said.
Two-thirds of the cases have been traced to contacts with people returning from overseas, but community transmissions have been rising, especially in the most populous New South Wales(NSW) and Victoria states, where more than half of Australia's 25.5 million people live.
"We have to stop the thing that's worrying us most, which is community transmission, that is transmission without known links to a known case," Murphy said.
Public playgrounds, outside gyms and skate parks would be closed from Monday, and group boot camps will no longer be permitted.
ECONOMIC MEASURES
Morrison said that there will be a moratorium on evictions of people from their rentals in the next six months on the basis of "financial stress" and other measures will be soon worked out.
Earlier on Sunday, Morrison said that an additional A$1.1 billion ($680 million) will be spent on telemedicine, domestic violence support and mental health services aimed at supporting"the most vulnerable" Australians.
That spending comes atop earlier announced measures, which equalled to about 10% of Australia's annual gross domestic product, to help the economy weather the turmoil caused by the pandemic, which started in China and has spread to over 200 countries.
A recession in Australia would be the country's first in nearly three decades, when about 40% of the population wasn't even born.
"This is part of the hibernation strategy of ensuring we keep people connected with their businesses and with their jobs, so on the other side of this, Australia can bounce back stronger," Morrison said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
YongYang
Yes, it works. As does mass testing, it works. So GET ON WITH IT JAPAN
The Master
With such low infection/mortality rates there seems to be a lot of misplaced fear going around.
Northernlife
Well its really too early to tell its only been under a weeks since the social distancing rules were put in place..but at least they are trying their best to limit infections unlike Japan its business as normal.
Pukey2
Please do it in Japan NOW!
It won't hurt but could help.
Do the hustle
Perhaps this is so although, if you, your kids or parents catch it, I’m sure your opinion will change.
yoshisan88
It is still early to tell if Australia has dodged a bullet. The low infection/mortality rates are the result of taking tough measures early. Sydney and Melbourne are cities with population of over 5 millons which are very high risk of a catastrophic outbreak. The lockdown measures have crippled the economy. However, after what happened in Wuhan, Italy and Spain where the health system had been overwhelmed and thousands died, ScoMo just did not want to gamble and decided to play it safe.
u_s__reamer
Down Under winter is on the way , so the contagion is likely to become more virulent in urban concentrations where the bulk of Australia's population lives along the coastal rim of the island. . The worst is likely still to come.
Tom
u_s__reamer: With that thinking then all of the tropics would be clear of the virus.
Andrew Crisp
Did anyone else see the differences in the infection rates in Italy and Australia
Australia shut the door to people from China earlier than Italy, but Italy also has a Chinese Migrant Labour force working in Northern Italy compared to Southern Italy.
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/03/italians-statistics-the-virus-and-us/
In regards to Infection rates when Italy had 2700 infections Fatalities were 107, when Australia hit a similar number fatalities were only 10.
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/03/flatten-the-curve-fatten-the-crisis/
True everything is in its early days, so its too early to call either way.
BigYen
As a number of posters have already said, much too early to say yet how it's going to go in Australia, so heads down and stick to the plan.
Australia has a huge Chinese population and did shut that door early, but most of our overseas infections so far haven't come from there. They've come from people returning from the United States. We were probably a bit slow in recognizing and closing down that avenue of infection. Cruise ships, too - letting 2,700 passengers walk off the Ruby Princess was a real stuff-up.
I don't want to criticise the government too much, though. Every country has made its own mistakes, and unfortunately some have paid a higher price than others.
Do the hustle
False information! 2/3 of Australia’s cases have come directly from overseas, most of which are from cruise ships. Ships that had visited many different countries including Europe and Asia. There was one ship was forced to dock in Hawaii and the Australians were flown home. Yes, a few cases have come from the US, but only a few of the 3,000 odd cases. Many have come from China.
In the last 48 hours since the strict isolation rules came into play and the mandatory 14 days quarantine of all people coming from overseas (local or foreign) the rate of new cases has dropped by 50%. It is working! This virus cannot survive without a host.
holyholly
That's excellent news, keep up the good work, Australia.
smithinjapan
Well, then, it'll be the opposite here.
BigYen
@Do the hustle:
False information? Rubbish. Do your research.
The United States is the country of origin for most of the coronavirus cases in Australia, the prime minister has said.
"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States.
"At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, 20 March 2020.
And yes, I mentioned the cruise ships.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/most-australian-coronavirus-cases-coming-from-usa-scott-morrison/ar-BB11qXrQ
Hung Nguyen
I believe social distancing really works in the case of Australia and this is the best weapons that peoples around the world can do to flatten the curve of the COVID 19 outbreak before any vaccine is available.
The current situation in Australia is critical but stable. In looking back to the time when Australia first had few cases, strong measures like social distancing, lockdown borders, and 14 days quarantine should be made at that time before the outbreak takes shape and gains momentum.
The Japanese Government should act without delay if they do not want to run into the same problems of its Euro-American counterparts.
Ah_so
A one-day strike perhaps?