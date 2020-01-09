Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A helicopter drops water on bushfires that are sweeping through Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday. Photo: AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
world

Australia calls for another mass evacuation as monster bushfires return

3 Comments
By Martin Petty and Colin Packham
MERIMBULA/SYDNEY

Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the country's heavily populated southeast on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires threatening several towns and communities.

"If you receive instructions to leave, then you must leave," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a televised briefing. "That is the only way to guarantee your safety. It is dangerous to be in some of these communities. We cannot guarantee your safety."

Twenty-seven people have died, according to the federal government, as the monster fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea. Thousands of people have been made homeless and thousands more have had to evacuate repeatedly because of the volatility of the fires.

Locals in the Victoria state coastal town of Mallacoota, where thousands of people were stranded on the beachfront for days until a military evacuation that only ended on Wednesday, were among those again advised to flee.

"If we evacuate, where do we go?" said Mark Tregellas, who spent New Year's Eve on a boat ramp as fire destroyed much of his town, and one of around 1,000 locals who decided to stay.

"The electricity is slowly coming back but everyone is reliant on generators, and fuel for those is very limited," he told Reuters by telephone from his house. "People have now run out of petrol so most in the town are now riding on bicycles."

Further north, in the NSW coastal town of Merimbula, David Gatrell, 72, was laying out a tent in a sports ground after leaving his home about 60 kilometers (37 miles) away.

"There are four roads out of the village and three are blocked," Gatrell told Reuters. "There's only one way out and I don't want to take my chances."

Authorities have warned that the huge fires, spurred by high temperatures, strong winds and a three-year drought, will continue until there is substantial rainfall. Australia's weather agency confirmed on Thursday there was no sign of that in coming months.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

One good thing is that fake social media sites on twitter and facebook are being exposed as such.

These are the sites promoting fake news and ideas like "greens stop back burning " etc.

In fact, a Bushfire Hazard Reduction Certificate over rides any environmental legislation.

If you're getting info from twitter on these fires it has a good chance of being fake, instigated by trolls with an agenda {pro fossils or pro land clearing etc } ably assisted by "bots " and "useful idiots " who retweet.

Examples of fake sites include

arsonemergency bushfireaustralia

Aussies retain their sense of humour with #greens just bombed American bases in Iraq.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

If anyone is interested in local links, Victoria's ES link is http://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/

0 ( +1 / -1 )

sorry, hit post to early.

nsw is via https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/

Oh and there's a big one in Western Australia that's stopping east-west traffic on the main highway that doesn't seem to be mentioned anywhere

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

6 Of The Healthiest Japanese Snacks For Your Kids And You

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Imamiya Ebisu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Nintendo Store

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Hiking to Nageiredo, Japan’s Most Dangerous National Treasure

GaijinPot Blog

Families

14 Articles You Should Read If You Are Pregnant In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon