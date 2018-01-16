Australia offers cash for ideas to save Great Barrier Reef

Australia is calling on the world's top scientific minds to help save the Great Barrier Reef, offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund research into protecting the world's largest living structure.
The UNESCO World Heritage-listed reef is reeling from significant coral bleaching due to warming sea temperatures linked to climate change.
The 2,300-kilometer site is also under pressure from farming runoff, development and predatory crown-of-thorns starfish, with experts warning it could be suffering irreparable damage.
On Tuesday, the Australian government announced a A$2 million (U.S.$1.6 million) funding pot available to people with bright ideas on how to save the reef.
"The scale of the problem is big and big thinking is needed, but it's important to remember that solutions can come from anywhere," said Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg.
He said the money would be available to the world's "greatest scientific minds, industry and business leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs".
"Solutions could focus on anything from reducing the exposure of corals to physical stressors, to boosting coral regeneration rates by cultivating reef-building coral larvae that attract other important marine species," Frydenberg added.
Up to $250,000 is available for an initial feasibility stage, where researchers can test the technical and commercial viability of their proposals for up to six months.
More than one proposal is expected to be accepted at this stage, the government said.
A further $1 million will then be made available to the best solutions at the proof of concept stage, where applicants develop and test their prototypes for up to 12 months.
Those that are successful will retain intellectual property rights and will be able to try to commercialise their innovation.
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee last year decided not to place the Barrier Reef on its list of sites "in danger" despite concern over the mass coral bleaching.
The 2017 bleaching marked the second-straight year that corals have been damaged by warming sea temperatures, an unprecedented occurrence that scientists said would give the invertebrate marine creatures insufficient time to fully recover.
Coral reefs make up less than one percent of Earth's marine environment, but are home to an estimated 25 percent of ocean life, acting as nurseries for many species of fish.© 2018 AFP
CrazyJoe
This can only be an insurance policy for how long will it be before these corals are at risk from warming water.
The only remedy is to reduce carbon dioxide levels in the environment. The only way to do that is to stop burning them. Weening ourselves off digging fossil fuels up will mark the beginning of planetary repair..if only we can also stop other pollutions.
BurakuminDes
This is a sad publicity stunt by a terrible Australian government - one that has shown time and time again that it is not serious about the global warming that is largely responsible for the bleaching. I mean, the redneck Aussie Deputy PM has previously brought a lump of coal into Parliament declaring that "Coal is the future". The Indian-owned Adani mine - planned to be the worlds largest - has been approved to be developed in the near future in the same state as the reef. Australia should be leading by example but when this dreadful bunch of Conservatives is full of climate-change deniers and fossil-fuel promoters, how can it?
Now by offering some pocket-money to researchers (most of whom would be shaking their heads) they expect people will take their environmental credentials seriously!
seadog538
BurakuminDes for PM! GoodonyaDes!
zichi
Buy the ice wall from TEPCO
BurakuminDes
Im not yet crooked enough for that sort of business, @seadog!
CrazyJoe
Please also know...Typical sun screens are highly toxic to corrals. If you are going to scuba or snorkel anywhere near corral, make sure you are using corral safe sun block. It's really, really important.
goldorak
Hmmm.... a 2,300km-long walkway cover/ solar canopy covering the whole area. You're welcome
Commonwealth bank
account number; 24509787
bsb: 007689
thanks maaaate