Australia to recognize Palestinian state at United Nations in September

Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, a move that adds to international pressure on Israel after similar announcements from France, Britain and Canada.
"Australia will recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Sessions of the United Nations General Assembly in September, to contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages," Albanese said in a statement.
Albanese made the announcement after a cabinet meeting, and told reporters in Canberra that recognition would be predicated on commitments Australia received from the Palestinian Authority, including that Islamist militant group Hamas would have no involvement in any future state.
"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza," Albanese said at a news conference.
Albanese said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and told him a political solution was needed and not a military one.
Australia last week criticised Israel's plan to take military control of Gaza, and Albanese said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state was "further compelled" by Netanyahu's disregard of the international community's calls and failure to comply with legal and ethical obligations in Gaza.
"The Netanyahu Government is extinguishing the prospect of a two-state solution by rapidly expanding illegal settlements, threatening annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and explicitly opposing any Palestinian state," Albanese said in the joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Commitments by the Palestinian Authority to reform governance, demilitarize and hold general elections, as well as Arab League demands for Hamas to end its rule in Gaza, created an opportunity, he said.
"This is an opportunity to isolate Hamas," he added.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Monday that New Zealand would "carefully weigh up its position over the next month on recognition of a state of Palestine".© Thomson Reuters 2025.
30 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Nobody cares about Insecure ungrateful Israelis Jews, questions why the majority of American do not support their Genocide,maybe they stop begging for handout, American would not say anything,most American just do.not tolerate wanton killing,they catching hell on the left and right
GuruMick
I think this is a brave move by the ALP Govt. in the face of immense jewish lobby resistance in Australia.
A small step , but the "journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step "....Mao.
A Palestine state recognition is still a long way from overthrowing the jewish tyranny, but it gives Palestine a proper seat at the UN and other forums and a chance for its voice to give legitimacy to the decades of suffering under an apartheid occupation and control.
And Netanyahu......contempt is all he deserves.
Yrral
Most American have moved past Hamas,these Palestinians have no say in Hamas policies,when Isrealis funnel billion of dollars from Qatar and skim their share from the remittance,the Houthis will surprise the world as regards too Israelis,in the coming months, Isrealis should be concerned about them ,they have the mean to deliver chemicals and biological weapons
Yrral
Isrealis Jews rave about Communism Socialism.and Marxism on American campus,when all these theories were created by Jews Lenin ,Marx, Trotsky and Engel
ThePunisher
Correct move.
The fact that the deeply conservative Aussie media is scathing of the move, along with the deplorable Israelis, confirms that officially recognising Palestine was the only way to go.
Soon it will just be a handful of rogue states who do not recognise Palestine.
orange genius
good on ya Albo.
Tamarama
This is great news, I am very pleased to hear that the Australian Government are doing this.
It is the morally right thing to do.
Yrral
Jews control the media,but they do.control.the narrative,i.met some Palestinians people,they ran a liquidation store,me as a black person relate too the Palestinians cause, because the liberation Black brought to America, White women, Hispanic and gay people and lots of oppress benefits,when Black had no fear of the White power structure ,even made White people paranoid that Black is being controlled by the Chinese and Cuban ,in CIA briefing,when Black rebel on.slave ship and plantation,this should of been a sign of thing to come ,not only in the past but the future of American
fluffy_canyons
The western sydney votes are calling you Albo
geronimo2006
Giving abrams tanks to Ukraine, then buying Japanese submarines and now regonizing Palestine. I bet Trump is pissed and regrets putting only 10% tariffs on the Aussies. What sort of allies are they if they don't support Israel's takeover of Gaza, the deportation of the Palestinians and the building of Trump Gaza?
ohara
Cowardly lefty posturing Albanese. Or is he just stupid?
ohara
i.met some Palestinians people,they ran a liquidation store,
A Freudian slip if there ever was one.
RichardPearce
I'm guessing that listening to the UNSC emergency meeting and realizing just what sorts weren't speaking out against Netanyahu's regime sent a message that no amount of Australians marching could get througn to Albanese.
Given that the two State Representatives that spoke in support of Netanyahu were representing governments headed by people known by their own populations to be narcissistic racists, it's not a surprise he bailed, and is doing something, even if it literally the very least he could do.
Take time and get the transcripts or video of the entire meeting from the UN and see the smallest and the largest, from Europe to Asia to Africa and Latin Americas saying in varied ways that the Israeli regime is the problem, the Israeli regime is responsible for the deliberate starvation, that the Israeli regime is committing genocide.
Then you'll understand why nobody, except for the government that most of its population is embarrassed by, wants to be the last one still tied to.
Jimizo
Yawn. Tell us about SJWs and avocado on toast.
Yrral
These Palestinians use to give me good deals,that I gave some of products to some women,I knew
ohara
Incredible how history can be twisted in this way.
Palestine has been offered a two state solution repeatedly since 1937.
Israel willed that over and over again, but the Palestinians refused.
The West has lost its moral compass because many of the useful idiots that populate the West choose to support terrorists and swallow whole the propaganda fed to them and try and shame those who are actually standing up for democracy and freedom.
It is revolting and pathetic.
Islam is not the friend of the West, but its sworn enemy, and so many here are simply too stupid to understand that they are signing their own death warrant by siding with those who wish to destroy us and the Jews.
Jimizo
What Palestinians?
This makes no sense you see.
Yrral
For a country like Israel,when Jews were killed by gas,why Israel do not sign treaty banning chemicals weapons
ohara
Queers for Palestine are rejoicing.
Cephus
"Jews control the media,but they do.control.the narrative,i.met some Palestinians people,they ran a liquidation store,me as a black person relate too the Palestinians cause, because the liberation Black brought to America, White women, Hispanic and gay people and lots of oppress benefits,when Black had no fear of the White power structure ,even made White people paranoid that Black is being controlled by the Chinese and Cuban ,in CIA briefing,when Black rebel on.slave ship and plantation,this should of been a sign of thing to come ,not only in the past but the future of American."
With all respect sometimes even fools when they are silence nobody knows how foolish they are. Though I do agree with the blacks in America have been used for the heavy lifting for so long without any benefits. Obama just the other day did the heavy lifting for white gay men while ignoring the homeless blacks on the streets. If that's something to brag about I will be damn.
Castaway
Methinks many commentators enjoying Bon.
Fair enough.
In Vito, Veritas!
Yrral
Ohara,Jimizo,why Israel do not have anti Semetic laws on the book,they had laws prosecution of Jews helped Hitler during the Holocaust and why do they use the term Anti Semetic,when a man that hated Jews,is the author of the word anti Semetic
Bob Fosse
I’m siding with kids not getting shot by snipers or blown to bits at GHF stations.
Don’t use words you don’t understand, ‘rejoicing’ I mean. Such a self loathing person has no concept of it.
Jimizo
?
Need a ‘translation’ here. At least a ‘hint’.
It’s difficult to read you see.
ohara
I’m siding with kids not getting shot by snipers or blown to bits at GHF stations.
Unless they’re jewish kids, of course.
Yrral
Obama did probably more for malcontent Jews like those in Israel and they did not appreciate like Bibi
ohara
Don’t use words you don’t understand, ‘rejoicing’ I mean. Such a self loathing person has no concept of it.
Moderater, I don’t think this rubbish is acceptable.
Peter14
Israel is incorrect. Jews were rewarded for the price they paid via the horrific holocaust in WWII. Given a homeland carved out of Palestinian territories in the British mandate of Palestine.
It should surprise no one that the world now seeks to again provide a homeland for the helpless following on from genocide, murder, starvation and the utter destruction of all buildings in Gaza, this time directly at the hands of Israel. This is no reward to Hamas, but a recognition that this should have been done decades ago before this genocide happened.
Recognition of the right for Israel to exist, can only be expected from Palestinians when Israel also recognizes the same identical rights for Palestine. No hypocrisy can be allowed. Neither side is better, worth more or is more entitled to life, liberty and a sovereign state for their people.
It has been the decades of hypocrisy from Israel, and continued blocking of a state of Palestine with identical rights to Israel and all other member states in the UN, plus occupation, brutal occurrences of stealing more Palestinian lands to give to Jewish settlers, killings over and over. These have fermented a resistance to Israeli occupations and brutality by the creation of a number of organizations that try to defend Palestinians, often through their own brutal acts against Israeli's.
Two states is the only solution, and if some Israeli's fear what a free state of Palestine may do to Israel, then it should reflect on its harsh treatment of its neighbors over the decades and openly pledge to become a good neighbor, help build and share infrastructure such as water, electricity, desalinization, and more. Israel needs to become the friendly neighbor that it would like to see Palestine become in the future. That will take a reversal of policy to become open arms rather than checkpoints throughout Palestinian lands so neighbors cant even visit the friends over the road reality that was and is imposed by Israel.
This is very doable if approached in the right way. Recognize there is much distrust on both sides, but to move forward to a better future for both, means working closely together to build it.
isabelle
Well done, Australia.
Japan next, please.
Yrral
You just pissed off,that Isrealis are reaping what they sowed ,I do not have no problems with Jews,I have a problem what they are doing with people of Palestine ,Mossad payed you your sheikel today