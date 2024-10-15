Australian PM launches affordable housing plan on same day he buys A$4.3 million ocean home

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese launched a new building program to address a critical housing shortage on Tuesday, the same day news of his plans to buy a A$4.3 million ($2.9 million) seaside home dominated national headlines.
Albanese's centre-left Labor government has pledged to build 1.2 million homes by 2030 to help ease cost pressures in one of the world's most expensive housing markets.
The issue has special resonance with a federal election looming and the centre-left Labor government now polling behind their conservative opponents.
At a press conference called to announce plans to build more than a thousand homes in Queensland state, many low-cost, Albanese was instead peppered with questions about the ocean front home he is planning to purchase with his fiancee.
"I earn a good income. I understand that. I understand that I've been fortunate," he said. "But I also know what it's like to struggle. My mum lived in the one public housing that she was born in for all of her 65 years...which is why I want to help all Australians into a home."
Albanese proposed to his partner Jodie Haydon in February and the new home on the central coast, 65 kilometers north of Sydney, is near where her family lives.
Australia's central bank has raised rates 13 times since 2022 but house prices have mostly shrugged off the higher borrowing costs. Home prices rose for the 19th straight month in September, an increase of 7.1% from a year earlier.
Sydney is the second-most expensive city worldwide for housing according to a measure that compares prices and incomes.
Alongfortheride
Not sure why this is news. Its his money and he can do what he wants with it.
Ricky Kaminski13
Polibashing at it's best! How dare he have a nice home. Everyone must be equal. Equally miserable.
It's our PM for Christ's sake, and he's Labor!
Times are tough I guess and the housing crisis has hit boiling point by the looks. Meanwhile, in Japan, they are literally giving away houses in the countryside.
browny1
It's only news because of the timing - launching a housing programme to arrest the insane shortage of houses in Australia.
So the PM buying a $4.3mill property announced on the same day would have more than a few smirking, esp so with Aust's world high housing unaffordability to add cream to the custard.
Sanjinosebleed
Yeh the Murdoch media is out for him…he’s been to wishy washy on the Israeli issue and too left in general for the the Murdoch right wing loonies! He is either a Zionist supporter or unemployed…
iron man
Is it hid money, or the taxpayers' money that pays his salary? Govs do not have any money only the taxes that they levy,, that are decided by the persons due to receive a slice. Same as UK, broke but civil service getting rises. Needs more facts, were did the dollar come from?
Fighto!
Work for 40 years. Savings. Politicians in Australia are paid pretty well. Anyone who owned a home in Sydney or Melbourne from a few decades ago is now worth a small fortune.
Pales in comparison to opposition leader Dutton who is supposedly worth $300 million.
ian
Not as much impact as buying seaside home while raising climate change fears
Mr Kipling
Please stop using the word "affordable". Affordable means that someone can afford to buy it regardless of the price. $ 2 million is affordable for some. When people talk about "affordable" houses they really mean subsidized.
Alongfortheride
Not that I ever side with any PM but he earns a salary just like everyone else. A top end top like this deserves a good salary and if he is intelligent enough to end up running a country I am guessing he is also intelligent enough to know how to invest money which he will have been doing for the past 30 odd years. So this money is not tax payers money, it is his to do whatever he wants with it.
If the CEO of Qantas goes out and buys a $3 mil home will you question that as well? The Qantas CEO earns a LOT more than a PM.