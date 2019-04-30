Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian candidate quits right-wing party over strip club video

0 Comments
SYDNEY

The leader of Australia's right-wing One Nation party, Pauline Hanson, said on Tuesday one of her senate candidates has resigned from the party after footage emerged showing him making derogatory comments and touching a dancer in a U.S. strip club.

The resignation, less than a month before a general election, threatens to further erode support for One Nation, which has seen voters abandon it after a series of scandals.

Hanson said Steve Dickson offered his resignation after an Australian channel aired footage from an undercover investigation by the Al Jazeera network that showed him putting money into a dancer's lingerie while talking in disparagingly terms.

"Steve's language and behavior was unacceptable and does not meet my expectations nor the greater public's expectations of a person who is standing for public office," Hanson told reporters.

Dickson has apologized for the incident in a statement. He said he was drunk.

Professor of political science at Flinders University, Haydon Manning, said Dickson was one of One Nation's best-known candidates.

"This video adds to the picture that the party is in disarray and will hurt its support," Manning said.

One Nation's troubles could intensify a battle for the right-wing vote among small parties and independents challenging the conservative Liberal and National parties.

A Newspoll for the Australian newspaper on Monday showed One Nation on course to win just 4 percent of the primary vote in the May 18 election, half of its expected tally a month earlier.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo