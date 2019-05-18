Australian election vote count reveals close contest

The vote count in Australia's general election on Saturday was proving closer than opinion polls had predicted, with the ruling conservative coalition appearing more likely to form a government than the favored center-left opposition party.
Opposition Labor Party deputy leader Tanya Plibersek had said in early counting that she was "more cautiously optimistic than confident." But she predicted a tighter result as counting progressed.
"The only thing you can say about tonight is it's likely to be a very late night," Plibersek said.
It was not clear whether the results would be available by the end of vote counting on Saturday.
Opinion polls had suggested that the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition would lose its bid for a third three-year term, and that Scott Morrison would have had one of the shortest tenures as prime minister in the 118-year history of the Australian federation.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten said Saturday morning that he was confident Labor would win, but Morrison would not be drawn on a prediction.
Morrison is the conservatives' third prime minister since they were first elected in 2013. He replaced Malcolm Turnbull in a leadership ballot of government colleagues in August.
Tony Abbott, who became the first of the three conservative prime ministers in the 2013 election, conceded defeat in the Sydney seat he has held since 1994. "The good news is that there is every chance that the Liberal-National coalition has won this election," Abbott said.
Polling suggests climate change was a major issue in the seat for voters, who elected an independent candidate, Zali Steggall. As prime minister in 2014, Abbott repealed a carbon tax introduced by a Labor government. Abbott was replaced by Turnbull the next year because of poor opinion polling, but he remained a government lawmaker.
Morrison began the day Saturday by campaigning in the island state of Tasmania, where the Liberals were making gains in Labor-held seats. He then flew 900 kilometers (560 miles) home to Sydney to vote and to campaign in Sydney seats.
Shorten contained his campaigning to polling centers in his hometown of Melbourne, where he voted Saturday morning.
He said early in the day that he expected that Labor would start governing from Sunday. He said his top priorities would be to increase wages for low-paid workers, hike pay rates for working Sundays and reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions
Shorten has been campaigning hard on more ambitious targets to reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions.
The government has committed Australia to reduce its emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor has promised a 45% reduction in the same time frame.
Shorten, a 52-year-old former labor union leader, has also promised a range of reforms, including the government paying all of a patients' costs for cancer treatment and a reduction of tax breaks for landlords.
Morrison, a 51-year-old former tourism marketer, said he had closed Labor's lead in opinion polls during the five-week campaign and predicted a close result.
Morrison promises lower taxes and better economic management than Labor.
Both major parties are promising that whoever wins the election will remain prime minister until he next faces the voters' judgment. The parties have changed their rules to make the process of lawmakers replacing a prime minister more difficult.
During Labor's last six years in office, the party replaced Prime Minister Kevin Rudd with his deputy Julia Gillard, then dumped her for Rudd.
Tohka
Well, current results are definitely surprising and are close, but have LNP slightly ahead (WA seats have not started counting just yet.)
CrazyJoe
Australia will swing to the left.
It's policies of late have been likened to those of the Trump administration causing tribal divisions and unrest in what is usually a relaxed country.
Australia needs strong leadership and should not be beholden to its American masters.
They should take note of the progressive stance that New Zealand has taken and put its people first and business profits second.
Tohka
Tohka
https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/results
Difficult for Labor to get over the line right now.
M3M3M3
It didn't happen. The left has had a disastrous showing despite all the polls predicting that they would be well ahead. The biggest losers, again, are the pollsters.
Tohka
It's pretty much out of reach now, and it seems that the ALP has actually gone backward a little, largely due to a terrible showing in QLD.
goldorak
Tbf, Bill Shorten's a dud. Not pm material, never was, never will be.
Tohka
It's now a matter more to do if the Coalition truly gets a majority government.... but unfortunately it is not a night for the ALP.
Labor may take 68-70 seats, I think, so they've taken (although a small one) a step backwards.
Tohka
I can't say I'm fond of Scott Morrison, but I have to agree with your statement. Bill Shorten isn't exactly an inspiring leader like Bob Hawke or (initially at 2007) Kevin Rudd was.
marcelito
Against all predictions it seems Coalition has won, who would have thought just 24 hours earlier...especially with Bob passing away. Quite a surprise....still lets hope Scomo steps up to the plate and governs well.
smartacus
Most of the polls predicted a Labor victory. I guess this proves the old saying that the only poll that matters is the one on election day.
cla68
Polls are often wrong nowadays because conservatives and populists don’t want to risk attacks from social justice warriors and “tolerant” progressives. So, not surprising that Labor is doing worse than expected. Making Australia Great Again!