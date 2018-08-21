Australian prime minister survives leadership challenge by 48 votes to 35

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull survived a leadership challenge by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Tuesday, a government official said, but the narrow margin of his win did little to dampen speculation about his future.
Turnbull defeated Dutton in the vote for the leadership of the Liberal Party, the senior party in the center-right government coalition, by 48 votes to 35, chief government whip Nola Marino told reporters. It came after a sharp fall in opinion poll ratings and talk of an imminent challenge, which in turn has raised the possibility of an early election.
Turnbull must return to the polls by May 2019 and could break the impasse by calling an early election. However, scheduled state votes and a parliamentary holiday mean Turnbull would need to call an election this week if he intended to hold an election this year.
"He's always got that in his back pocket. If it looks like there's another attempt to dislodge him, he could try to lock his leadership in by taking the coalition to an election," said Nick Economou, senior lecturer in politics at Monash University in Melbourne.
A spokesman for Turnbull declined to comment on the prospect of an early election.
Turnbull declared the leadership of the government open earlier on Tuesday amid a backbench uprising as opinion polls showed the government on course for a heavy election defeat by the opposition Labor party.
His position remains in jeopardy despite surviving Dutton's leadership challenge, stoking expectations of further political instability in a country that has seen five different leaders since 2007.
"We've seen it so often in Australian politics - this two-stage act play in removing a prime minister - and, given how close the vote was, there's definitely more to come," said Haydon Manning, a political science professor at Flinders University in South Australia state.
Turnbull came to power in a party-room coup in September 2015 when he ousted former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who also survived an internal leadership contest before his eventual defeat.
Turnbull, a social liberal and multi-millionaire former merchant banker, rode an early wave of popular support but his standing with Australia's electorate has diminished significantly.
He has struggled to appeal to conservative voters, while progressive supporters have been disappointed as they watched government policies shift to the right as Turnbull moved to appease a powerful right-leaning backbench.
The uneasy unity held sufficiently to secure a narrow election victory in 2016.
However, that fragile peace was broken this week by the weakening of the government's centrepiece energy policy, which had included the imposition of a target of a 26 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions from Australia's energy generators, an issue that has repeatedly divided the government.
Turnbull's challenger Dutton, a conservative who has won the support of the powerful right wing of the Liberal Party, resigned from the cabinet after losing the vote, Sky News reported.
Dutton, a former policeman from Queensland state, will move to the government's backbench, a position that will allow him to canvass support to mount a potential fresh challenge.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Matt Hartwell
Dutton, seriously?
Probably the most widely loathed minister in the government given he fronts immigration and refugee policy.
Turnbull needs to isolate the knuckle draggers from Queensland from his party. That should be seen as a Liberal party project actually. Its been dragging the coalition down for at least a decade. We have been debating energy policy for two decades and still can't get a consensus. Its a joke.
What does he have to fear? The National party in Australia are nowhere without their partnership with the Liberal party in suburban and city seats. They cannot afford to bite the hand that gives them a say in national politics. They sure won't get it from the Labor party or the Greens.
Goodlucktoyou
So still an American satilite state.
Matt Hartwell
An American ally. Sure, that's never going to change regardless of who is in power.
inkochi
Election winds are blowing.
Dutton,
Liberal Party MP (maybe second after Abbott), now is mentioned as having a family trust set up maybe making him ineligible to be an MP.
Now, where are Turnbull's balls of leadership?
On that thought, where are ALP's Albanese's.
Matt Hartwell
Actually yes probably second most loathed after Abbott by the citizenry at least.
You watch, Abbott will take a run at the leadership next....and lose. But even though these guys get tossed to the back bench and out of cabinet, they can still cause trouble from that position like Abbott has ever since he lost to Turnbull ages ago now. Unfortunately, until they are voted out by their constituents there is no way of isolating them. The same has happened to Labor in the past.
Labor will win the next election by a handy majority I think. And rightly so. Even though Shorten is a dud as a potential PM. Albanese or better still, Bowen imo would make a better PM. Even though I would prefer the LNP, they need to flush these brickheads from QLD out of the coalition, permanently. The LNP needs a reset of its members back towards a more sensible centre/right mix of people that can think into the future on energy policy and other issues, instead of the past....The National Party needs younger membership and there are plenty of younger Australians in the bush they could step up.
BigYen
The mystery about Turnbull has always been his reluctance to face off with the knuckle draggers. He had so much genuine public support from all sides of politics when he first took office, mainly because people were sick of Tony Abbott's bruiser approach to things. But Turnbull squandered all that goodwill, and betrayed his own beliefs and principles to boot, in a series of backdowns which can only be interpreted as his always giving his No.1 priority to his own survival as PM.
Whether that's a fair assessment or not, it's certainly the way the electorate sees him now - as a man with no principles. Nothing is going to save him, either from the Neanderthals in his own party or from the voters, in the unlikely event he gets through to the next election. Some commentators are saying he may not even get through today.
No Australian PM has served their full term since John Howard lost in 2007. That's four in a row, five if you count the fact that Kevin Rudd had a go at it twice. Nothing could be more expressive of the short-term thinking of Australian politics than that.
Matt Hartwell
I think it is a fair assessment. Although we are leaving out the role of voters in all this. Australian voters are hypercritical and many are now swing voters of course. Far more so than two or three decades ago.
Once upon a time you had hardcore Liberal voters, usually business people and the wealthy, hardcore Labor voters, the workers and the middle class and hardcore National voters that were all in the bush and that was it. You had the Greens just forming and the Democrats were the minority party that are now gone.
All you have left now, in 2018, is the hardcore National voters to some extent and even they get chipped away at by parties like the Shooters, Fishing & Farmers party.
It all swings around quite a bit. Its more volatile and unpredictable than it use to be.
Also, in terms of the LNP, it is always going to be a challenge for a Liberal PM to draw out a consensus from a coalition of people that come from the most wealthy city areas of Australia to the poorest rural areas of the bush. The concerns and needs of those two demographics are quiet different. But that's also what I like about the LNP, it is more representative of Australia as a whole I feel because it has that city/country union. Neither Labor and certainly not the Greens have that and I see no signs they ever will.
Having said all that I think the National party need to recruit a younger generation of leaders which are more likely to bridge that gap between the city and country, while still representing the views and fighting for the needs of the bush.
nostromo
the electorate will not vote for either Dutton or Abbott - the Liberals are simply handing the next election to Labor if the go with either of these blokes.... It beats me why the Liberal party call themselves "liberals" these days - they are nothing more than a pack of right wing dog whistling reactionaries who have trouble seeing past their own survival...