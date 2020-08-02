Australian state of Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain coronavirus

By Lidia Kelly

A state of disaster was declared in Australia's Victoria on Sunday, with the local government implementing a night curfew as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain the coronavirus.

The curfew will be implemented from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the new restrictions, to be in place for six weeks until mid-September, will allow only one person per household to go shopping once a day. Melbournians will not be able to go further than 5 km from home.

The Australian government expressed support for the strictest measures yet by the state in an effort to contain the new coronavirus.

Melbourne is already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order, but it has been struggling to rein in COVID-19. Record numbers of new infections of the virus that causes the disease were reported last week, prompting warnings of further restrictions.

Australia has recorded around 17,300 coronavirus cases and 201 COVID-19 deaths, but the recent surge in Victoria has proven difficult to contain.

Melbournians will be allowed to go out for work, essential shopping, medical care and exercise.

The measures would limit transport options and affect many retail outlets. Restaurants, which allow now for delivery and take-away options would be limited to contact-less pick-up orders, Melbourne newspapers reported.

Movement restrictions and business operations would also be limited in the rest of the state, but not to the same level as in Melbourne.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.