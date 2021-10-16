Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
Counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess. In a statement early Saturday, the Metropolitan Police described the attack as terrorism and said the early investigation “has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”
Amess, 69, was attacked around midday Friday at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a knife.
They did not identify the suspect, who was held on suspicion of murder. However, UK media outlets, citing sources, reported that the man is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage.
Police said they believed the suspect acted alone, and were not seeking anyone else in connection with the killing, though investigations continue.
The slaying came five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency, and it renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work representing voters. British politicians generally are not given police protection when they meet with their constituents.
Tributes poured in for Amess from across the political spectrum, as well as from the community he had served for decades. Residents paid tribute to him at a vigil at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.
“He carried that great East London spirit of having no fear and being able to talk to people and the level they’re at,” the Rev. Jeffrey Woolnaugh said at the vigil, attended by about 80 people. “Not all politicians, I would say, are good at that.”
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he and his Cabinet were “deeply shocked and heart-stricken."
“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future, and we’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague," Johnson said.
The prime minister would not say whether the attack meant politicians needed tighter security, saying, “We must really leave the police to get on with their investigation.”
Amess had been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, and had been a lawmaker since 1983, making him one of the longest-serving politicians in the House of Commons.
A social conservative on the right of his party, he was a well-liked figure with a reputation for working hard for his constituents and campaigning ceaselessly to have Southend declared a city.
Amess, who leaves a wife and five children, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 for his service, becoming Sir David.
Flags at Parliament were lowered to half-staff amid a profusion of questions about lawmakers' security.
“This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country,” House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said. “In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.”
Violence against British politicians is rare, but concerns have grown about the increasingly bitter polarization of the country's politics.
In 2016, a week before the country’s divisive Brexit referendum, Cox, a Labour Party lawmaker, was fatally stabbed and shot in northern England. Also, several people have been jailed in recent years for threatening lawmakers.
British lawmakers are protected by armed police when they are inside Parliament, and security there was tightened after an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group fatally stabbed a police officer at the gates in 2017.
But politicians have no such protection in their constituencies. Amess published the times and locations of his open meetings with constituents on his website.
Two other British lawmakers have been attacked over the past two decades during their “surgeries,” regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.
Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach in 2010 by a student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher.
In 2000, Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones wounded in the attack in Cheltenham, England.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May, a Conservative, tweeted that Amess' killing was a "tragic day for our democracy,” and former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said he was “shocked and horrified.”
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party said on Twitter: “In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”
Kim Leadbeater, Jo Cox’s sister and now a member of Parliament herself, said it was “horrific” that Amess’ family was experiencing what hers had gone through.
“They will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives,” she said.
"They will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives," she said.

"I find myself now working as a politician and trying to do good things for people, and it's really important you get good people in public life, but this is the risk we are all taking, and so many MPs will be scared by this."
Gobshite
Very sad. Sir David was one of the good ones. RIP
Luddite
Absolutely horrific. It appears it is terror related, the anti terrorism squad have taken over the investigation.
The Avenger
It's foolish to speculate on these things before we get actual evidence.
englisc aspyrgend
While the arrested man is of Somali origin, there is as yet no evidence as to his motives. The police investigation is in a very early stage. No doubt further information as to his motives will be garnered from his computer/phone etc.
Very concerning, these open surgeries held by MP’s are a fundamental part of our democratic system, MP’s must be accessible to their constituents.
His family will be devastated, heartbreaking.
zichi
Another tragic attack on democracy and the British system of members of parliaments meeting their constituents.
Luddite
Who is speculating? It’s being investigated as a terrorism related. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58930593
ulysses
Shocking and so tragic.
From all accounts, he was highly respected and much liked.
I was puzzled by the ‘Surgeries’ part, now it’s clear.
Hervé L'Eisa
The murderer/assassin is a 25-year-old Somali man.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/15/conservative-mp-david-amess-stabbed-multiple-times-surgery-church1/
zichi
The security forces are investigating if it was a terrorist attack.
u_s__reamer
A second senseless homicidal attack on an MP , a terrible tragedy for his grieving family, and a symptom of the strain on the national psyche brought about by the heavy toll of Covid and the consequences of Brexit on the population, affecting first the mentally deranged who might be viewed as the canaries in society's cage. This murder will darken further the mood of the UK that may already be entering its "Weimar" period of social and political turbulence.
Gobshite
Sky News
Metropolitan Police has confirmed the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex has been declared as a terrorist incident with the investigation being led by counter-terrorism policing
itsonlyrocknroll
u_s__reamer you have the a stomach churning reprehensible audacity, before even Conservative MP Sir David Amess family have begun any grieving process to politicly weaponize his tragic death.
I will quote you,
A symptom of the strain on the national psyche brought about by the heavy toll of Covid and the consequences of Brexit on the population......Your own words you actually believe such nonsense.
There has been no reported suggestion that either Covid or Brexit, bears any relation to Conservative MP Sir David Amess death.
David Amess: MP’s killing declared a terrorist incident
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/15/counter-terrorism-police-take-over-inquiry-into-david-amess-killing
Despicable, contemptible sordid behaviour!!!!
How can you stoop so low?.
JeffLee
Guess what? Most of the developed countries, including Japan, are dealing with the "heavy toll of Covid" and "consequences" of the global supply-chain crunch "on the population." The Japanese, for example, are bringing in the Taiwanese to make semiconductors amid a global shortage.
BigYen
It is a tragedy. It sounds like a cliche to say that this is a strike against democracy itself, but that’s truly what it is. And of course Sir David was a human being as well as a politician, and leaves behind a grieving family, friends and colleagues. RIP, and if the terrorist explanation is correct, another wake-up call in the fight against political and ideological violence.
u_s__reamer
@ itsonlyrocknroll
Admittedly, my post is all speculation, but that is all anyone can do at this point. I have since heard the perpetrator is of Somali origin and may have been politically motivated so it looks like a terrorist incident, which does not invalidate my inference that, ruling out a personal connection to the victim, no murder of a politician or public figure occurs in a vacuum, ie., political motives always lurk in the background, but so does mental derangement. Why this particular politician was targeted remains to be seen; it may have been planned or a random act. There is no doubt in my mind that the people of the UK have been suffering under great strain from all the myriad consequences of Covid , Brexit, and the egregious incompetence and gross irresponsibility of the "despicable, contemptible" political class who, with their callous, inhumane policies, have on a regular basis stooped even lower than I have with my "wild" speculations.
David Brent
and the consequences of Brexit on the population
You cretin. Brexit will allow the UK to more effectively STOP such scumbags entering the UK in the first place!
itsonlyrocknroll
Well stated, u_s__reamer, i was not attacking you personally just questioning you referral to brexit or covid.
There is little doubt that UK is suffering from a political vacuum. All of this is for a future thread.
bob
Notice the lengths they go to to avoid saying "A Somali Immigrant"
Tick-tock, tick tock....
Peeping_Tom
"You cretin. Brexit will allow the UK to more effectively STOP such scumbags entering the UK in the first place!"
Said without thinking first.
Freedom of movement only applied to EU nationals; he's Somalian!
Non-EU immigration is and has always been the responsibility of Member States, absolutely nothing to do with EU membership. As a Somali, he was or should have been subjected to strict immigration controls, prior to entering. Unless he was born in the UK that is.
The UK always had the responsibility/control of third-country nationals; none of the EU's business.
What's the relationship between Brexit and the presence of a Somali, whose presence in the UK has got nothing to do with former EU membership?
Try to be better informed, please.
Mr Kipling
Multiculturalism..... Be careful what you wish for.
u_s__reamer
You cretin. Brexit will allow the UK to more effectively STOP such scumbags entering the UK in the first place!
Two can play the game of "whataboutery": the massive influx of refugees into Europe and America since 9/11 must have a cause. Could it possibly be the ruthless, immoral policies of the elites ruling the wealthiest nations that have been having a devastating and TRAGIC impact on the populations of the exploited poorer countries? What about the cretins who started the Iraq War and the ignorant cretins who voted for them and supported every act of aggression against weaker nations? The rise of "religious" extremism came out of the bottle the West uncorked. The Somali suspect in the murder of Mr Amess may have had his "rational" reasons for the assassination, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the real motivation was his own personal desperation.
ulysses
Sure, it gave UK Ema Radicanu, what a horror!!!
Only narrow minded people with extreme agendas can blame such acts on multiculturalism!!!