Under fire, Bannon backs off explosive comments about Trump's son

U.S. President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday backed away from derogatory comments ascribed to him about Trump's son in a new book that sparked White House outrage and could threaten Bannon's influence as a would-be conservative power broker.
Bannon, ousted from the White House in August, was quoted in"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by journalist Michael Wolff, as saying a June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians attended by Donald Trump Jr. and his father’s top campaign officials was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”
The president responded by saying Bannon had lost his mind, and the White House suggested the hard-right news site Breitbart News part ways with Bannon as its executive chairman.
Bannon said in a statement released on Sunday that his comments were directed at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, and not aimed at the president's son.
"Donald Trump, Jr is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around," the statement said.
"I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency," Bannon said.
Uproar over the book has dominated news coverage for days, putting the White House on the defensive just as Trump and his advisers sought to plan and bring attention to their policy goals for 2018 ahead of a November congressional election.
The former strategist's statement could be aimed at trying to secure his job at Breitbart, a platform he has used while backing anti-establishment candidates for election to Congress.
The book portrays Trump, a former reality TV star who took office nearly a year ago, as mentally unstable and unfit for the demands of his job.
Trump said last week that Bannon had nothing to do with him or his presidency. That scathing response left Bannon alienated among the more conservative factions of Trump's Republican Party.
Bannon said he still supported Trump, whose public break with his one-time strategist and use of a derisive nickname for him, "Sloppy Steve," reflected the depth of the president's anger.
"My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda," Bannon said in Sunday's statement. "I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism, and I remain ready to stand in the breech for this president's efforts to make America great again."
In the book, Bannon voiced astonishment over the meeting that Trump Jr, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Manafort attended at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer, who was said to be offering damaging information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate.
Bannon was quoted as saying he was certain Trump Jr would have taken the Russians who took part in the meeting to meet his father.
Bannon did not specifically dispute the quotes, but said his criticism was meant for Manafort, who is being prosecuted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
"My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends," Bannon said.
On CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday a senior aide to Trump, Stephen Miller, assailed the book, released on Friday, and launched an attack on news coverage before his TV host, Jake Tapper, urged him to calm down and cut off their interview.
Miller, a senior policy adviser, said the book was a"grotesque work of fiction" and said it was "tragic and unfortunate" that Bannon made the comments in the book that he did.
Tommy Jones
Bannon cowering in the corner with his tail between his legs. Too funny. We now know who wears the pants in that relationship.
Burning Bush
Bannon threw himself into the has-been bucket.
Trump weathered the storm, yet again.
Tommy Jones
Trump is hillarious. Draining the swamp by no longer campaigning for those challenging the establishment.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-washes-hands-insurgency-against-gop-incumbents-073925555--politics.html
Texas A&M Aggie
The bloom is off the rose of the globalists' latest hero (Bannon).
In other news, today is Day #353 of the Trump Administration. . . .
CrazyJoe
Expressing regret is not a denial; in fact it is an admission.
FullM3taL
He is backtracking because the Mercers have withdrawn support for him and are talking about throwing him off Breitbart. If Bannon loses Breitbart and his brigade of alt-right trolls, he loses everything.
bass4funk
Well, at least the man apologized, but he seriously damaged himself, Bannon is not a stupid man, maybe a bit more explosive self centered and in your face perhaps, but attacking the Presidents kids and making questionable accusations, he should have known the President would come at him full force.
CrazyJoe
Bannon: I committed a political gaffe.
I told the truth.
I'll stop now.
Tommy Jones
Nowhere in the article does it state Bannon apologized.
Laguna
Note that he didn't address the issue: was the actions of Trump Jr. traitorous?
But, frankly, what Bannon thinks matters zero. We'll see what the courts say.
Jimizo
Apparently, Trump is very popular among Russians. I think the Vietnamese like him too.
Good work, Steve.
bass4funk
More like, my ego, my ego, my ego, oops, hey....where did all my friends go?
It was backtracking and it wasn't double downing, he backed off, so that is good of an apology as any.
Tommy Jones
It was not an apology, nor was it a denial. Words have meanings.
Northernlife
@bass bannon did mot apoligize but good to see you spinning in true form as normal we know how you like to alter facts.
Tommy Jones
bass4funk
Not entirely, but backing off and issuing a statement that he was wrong, no matter how you look at it, it was contrite, so depending on the injured party, they can take it as an apology if they so choose.
I'm not spinning, not my style, but I do understand the left wants to run on something, this basically will blow over in a month or two. Bannon is backing off, if he didn't mean it or if he really wanted to start a fight with Trump, he would never have issued that statement, pure and simple.
TorafusuTorasan
Popcorn is cooling--is the cracking of egglike Don Jr. on national TV beginning soon? Even the Trump backers will be watching that through their fingers.
Northernlife
@bass I'm not spinning, not my style, but I do understand the left wants to run on something..Oh my the left thing again ..Not spinning well lets just call altering facts seems to be something your good at as youve shown time and time again.