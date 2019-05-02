Barr cancels second day of testimony, escalating battle with Congress

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday canceled plans to testify before the House of Representatives about his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, further inflaming tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrats in Congress.
Barr was due to face the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but pulled out after the two sides were unable to agree on the format for the hearing.
"It's simply part of the administration's complete stonewalling of Congress," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters.
Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Nadler's proposal to have committee lawyers question Barr was"unprecedented and unnecessary," saying questions should come from lawmakers.
The Justice Department also said on Wednesday it would not comply with a Nadler-issued subpoena seeking an unredacted version of Mueller's report and underlying investigative files from the probe.
Earlier on Wednesday, Barr spent more than four hours before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee where he fended off Democratic criticism of his decision to clear Trump of criminal obstruction of justice and faulted Special Counsel Robert Mueller for not reaching a conclusion of his own on the issue.
In his first congressional testimony since releasing a redacted version of Mueller's report on April 18, Barr also dismissed Mueller's complaints that he initially disclosed the special counsel's conclusions on March 24 in an incomplete way that caused public confusion.
Illustrating tensions between the two men, Barr described as "a bit snitty" a March 27 letter from Mueller in which the special counsel urged him to release broader summaries of his findings - a step Barr rejected. Trump seized on Barr's March 24 letter to declare that he had been fully exonerated.
Several Democrats on the Senate committee called for Barr's resignation.
Democrats have accused Barr of trying to protect the Republican president, who is seeking re-election next year. They pressed Barr on why he decided two days after receiving the 448-page document from Mueller in March to conclude that Trump had not unlawfully sought to obstruct the 22-month investigation.
"I don't think the government had a prosecutable case," Barr said.
The report detailed extensive contacts between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Moscow and the campaign's expectation that it would benefit from Russia's actions, which included hacking and propaganda to boost Trump and harm Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The report also detailed a series of actions Trump took to try to impede the investigation.
Mueller, a former FBI director, concluded there was insufficient evidence to show a criminal conspiracy and opted not to make a conclusion on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice, but pointedly did not exonerate him. Barr has said he and Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department's No. 2 official, then determined there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction.
Barr often appeared to excuse or rationalize Trump's conduct, asserting that the president may not necessarily have been trying to derail Mueller's investigation.
Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono told Barr that he had sacrificed a "once-decent reputation for the grifter and liar that sits in the Oval Office."
Senator Lindsey Graham, the committee's Republican chairman, rushed to Barr's defense, telling Hirono: "You've slandered this man."
Trump had been unfairly smeared, Barr said, by suspicions he had collaborated with Russia in the election. "Two years of his administration have been dominated by the allegations that have now been proven false. To listen to some of the rhetoric, you would think that the Mueller report had found the opposite," Barr said.
Barr was critical of Mueller for not reaching a conclusion himself on whether Trump obstructed the probe.
"I think that if he felt that he shouldn't go down the path of making a traditional prosecutorial decision, then he shouldn't have investigated," Barr said.
Barr was asked about the report's finding that Trump directed then-White House counsel Don McGahn in June 2017 to tell Rosenstein that Mueller had conflicts of interest and must be removed. McGahn did not carry out the order. Rosenstein had appointed Mueller the prior month.
Barr, appointed by Trump after the president fired his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, seemed to minimize the incident and said Trump believed "he never outright directed the firing of Mueller." Trump could have presumably appointed someone else to do the job after Mueller was fired, he said.
"We did not think in this case that the government could show corrupt intent," Barr said.
'INTENTION WAS VERY CLEAR'
Democrats on the panel were unconvinced.
"I think the president's intention was very clear. He wanted this to end," Senator Dick Durbin said.
Under questioning by Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, Barr acknowledged he did not review the investigation's underlying evidence before deciding to clear Trump of obstruction.
Barr disputed the view that Mueller was handing the baton to Congress for possible impeachment proceedings. "That would be very inappropriate," Barr said. "That's not what the Justice Department does."
The Democratic-controlled House would start any such impeachment effort, but Trump could not be removed from office without approval by a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Democrats also accused Barr of misleading Congress, by saying in April that he did not know whether Mueller agreed with his characterization of the report - failing to mention Mueller's March 27 letter that Barr's initial summary did not"fully capture the context, nature and substance of this Office's work."
Barr testified that Mueller was unhappy with the way the conclusions were being characterized in the media, not his account of the conclusions, although Mueller's letter did not mention media coverage.
"The letter is a bit snitty," Barr said, using a word meaning disagreeably ill-tempered, "and I think it was probably written by a member of his staff."
Several Democrats demanded that Mueller testify before the committee, but Graham ruled that out.
Committee Republicans did not focus on Trump's conduct but rather on what they saw as the FBI's improper surveillance during the 2016 race of Trump aides they suspected of being Russian agents, as well as on the Kremlin's election meddling.
Barr indicated that to him, the matter was closed.
"The report is now in the hands of the American people," he said. "We're out of it. We have to stop using the criminal justice system as a political weapon."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
34 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
Nut shelled it.
Barr's using that word like the Trump propaganda team (led in the WH by Sarah 'slip of the tongue' Sanders) has used so many other words (e.g. exonerate, innocent, etc.) to reach those in Trump's base unable or unwilling to reason beyond beer hall rally slogans and headlines in Fox'news', RT, Sinclair Broadcasting, Infowars, Breitbart and other far right outlets.
Barr is a disgrace. He lies to protect his position and to ensure Trump and the US masters of oil and war are kept in power.
Barr's using 'we' to show he and the Trump regime are not 'of the American people'. The American people are The Other(s), i.e. a 'them' in the eyes of the Trump regime. And by providing tax breaks for the rich (their fellow elite), weakening environmental, worker and consumer protection, by using the White House to further enrich the Trump family fortunes, they've shown that's the case.
CrazyJoe
I'm still baffled that this guy basically came out of retirement to wreck his own reputation, to get disbarred, and possibly get his butt thrown in jail.......all to protect a guy who will toss him under the bus when he's done with him.
bass4funk
First that will never happen.
Ok, so because Mueller didn’t give the liberals the results they wanted, they want him to break the law. Good luck with that. The Democrats will never win on this and for one simple reason, Barr didn’t break any laws, so keep a it.
SuperLib
They're all just so scummy heh.
From what I gather from Fox the Trump angle is that there was nothing factually incorrect and because of that we should ignore obviously misleading language and the intentional omission of context.
Seriously. That's what they are going with. "We didn't lie, we just misrepresented, so what was written was factual."
garypen
Au contraire. (Pardon my French.) They want Barr to UPHOLD the law.
bass4funk
Hmmm...seems like the Democrats think Barr is corrupt now, once again they shift the goalpost
Uh-huh, lol.
So in other words both men need to come to the same conclusion? Mueller was given the opportunity more than 3 weeks to make a statement or express publicly any disagreements he felt was necessary to correct, Mueller didn’t do that, he had his chance and Mueller knew, you have to indict the person or you don’t. But they couldn’t prove it without a shadow of a doubt.
u_s__reamer
The lure of power must have enticed Barr, a career yes-man, to come out of retirement and become a political punching-bag for the shabby orange grifter-in-chief. Barr's blatant and shameless defense of the indefensible should earn him a well-deserved disbarment at the very least.
bass4funk
For what reason? So you’re saying he should have the same “opinion” as Mueller? He should break every law in oder to make the Dems happy? Or does it bother liberals that now Barr is turning the tables on them and is starting to investigate the investigators?
Chip Star
Allow me to use the conservstive "Mueller standard" to provide a little context:
No shifting goal posts, we've known from the start that Barr is biased and corrupt, along with his staff of angry republican Trump supporters. Nothing he says can be trusted, unless its to our side's benefit.
Chip Star
Is this a new standard of evidence?
Chip Star
Lying to congress is a crime.
Isnt this what you were saying about the IG report that cleared the FBI of wrongdoing? You had assured us the IG report would expose Mueller and the rest of the FBI.
Chip Star
No. One should read the report before commenting on it.
Mr Mueller said in his report that he believed his hands were tied over criminal charges by DoJ rules that prevented a sitting president from facing such action.
PTownsend
Partisan extremists, especially far right zealots, rarely read beyond headlines written in media outlets pushing far right agendas, or just parrot slogans they heard listening to far right mouthpieces, or heard said by Trump at one of his rallies. They're incapable of reasoning for themselves, which is a primary reason they support demagogues like Trump. Their only answer to criticism is some childish variation of 'I know you are but what am I', or some variation on 'other guys are worse'. And some are just flat out attention whournds.
mtuffizi
he is a shameless low life.
bass4funk
No, you guys were just upset that finally the Democrats met their match and someone that doesn’t follow the collective group think of the Democrats. The same people that excoriated the GOP and told them be a man, let Mueller do his job and accept his results whatever they are and that has come to pass and Mueller found Trump didn’t collude with any Russians, now the Democrats shift the goalpost and want to try and see if they can get him on obstruction charges which they won’t or try and impeach him, which will go nowhere. This is so fun to watch.
We feel the same about the House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee.
bass4funk
That’s why Comey has a lot of explaining to do as well as Brennan and Clapper.
It did and now Barr is as he said, underway with his own investigation.
It would seem the Democrats don’t read at all, because if they did they would put their hatred for this President aside, focus on what they were elected to do, come up with policies to help their constituents, but their bloodlust in trying to get this President will ultimately sink them and it’s slowly taking root.
No, we are just tired of the same political Washington hacks that preach and say whatever they want to get elected and then do absolutely nothing, unlike this President. My pocketbook is happy....a lot happier.
You summed up the Democrats magnificently.
browny1
bassfunk - re goal posts - well that's a political strategy endemic to all parties / leaders / tyrants / kings etc from time immemorial.
IMHO, in this whole rambling rumble, the bottom line simply is - if the boot was on the other foot would the Repubs / Neo-cons et al be lying down taking it all in as "Oh well nuffink much we can do 'bout that - heh!"
No there'd be an almighty furore and a baying for blood-letting on a ferocious scale.
But the boot isn't on the other foot, so letting this run it's full course will be playing-by-the-rules and politico-decorum standards set by the WH - this admin and others.
Blacklabel
Uh no, Graham let her grandstand for more than 5 minutes straight with a bunch of personal attacks and rhetoric about Trump. Ignoring that Mueller found nothing, and repeating all the Dem talking points as nauseous. Then when it was obvious she wasn’t going to ask any questions, he cut her off.
Blacklabel
“Ad nauseam” isn’t well know by autocorrect.
OZ Ninja
W. Barr, is an highly educated man, respected in his field and respects his oath to office, his net worth is over 20 million so he obviously believes in the President’s innocence as he’s not doing it for the coin, maybe the Democrats need to grow up and just accept the fact that Trump never colluded with Russia, just a thought, why not try and put forward someone with the policies to beat Trump in 20/20 instead of chasing rainbows and unicorns.
stormcrow
"I watched Attorney General Barr open his mouth and Donald Trump's words popped out." ------- Sen. Hirono
It'll be interesting to hear what Mueller has to say when he appears before the committee. AG Barr sounds like and looks like something straight out of the Stepford Wives.
bass4funk
Exactly and the man is just a total straight shooter, but apparently that is not what the Democrats want and let’s not forget he voted originally for Jeb Bush, so to think he’s in the pocket for Trump is just hilariously funny.
Bingo.
Blacklabel
How about he opened his mouth and “the truth” popped out. did Mueller indict? Nope.
any number of whiny letters written by disappointed staff members changes nothing. mueller is an employee and his boss is Barr.
Mueller had a chance to give his finding about obstruction- he chose not to. He chose instead to write a bunch of scenarios for the media to be able to use against Trump for 2020.
Barr says you can’t obstruct if you are doing something you have power to do under the constitution and I agree with that.
zichi
Faux News?
Joe Blow
The Collusion Delusion lives on.
The Democrats, who are almost all former lawyers and career politicians, know they don't have a case here. There are no crimes to prosecute the president on, so they'll continue to frame this as him being guilty of political sins. Just look at how many times Pelosi has pushed back on the idea of impeachment; she knows there's no legal case, so moving forward with that idea would backfire spectacularly.
Joe Blow
Oh and:
"“Obama allowed his DOJ & FBI to spy on Donald Trump. That’s the scandal of our generation & the collusion that needs to be investigated. Mueller pretending that this scandal wasn’t an issue shows you the corruption of the Mueller special counsel.” -Tom Fitton
smithinjapan
bass4funk: "You summed up the Democrats magnificently."
I love how you took someone's argument about Barr and the GOP and their retorts as schoolyard "I know you are but what am I" and then said, "I know you are but what am I". Well done at proving the poster 100% right, bass.
bass4funk
Pretty much and if these idiot Democrats have proof and they are so sure of themselves, I pray and hope they try and indict this President, try it and they will be tightening their own noose politically.
I’m sorry, but the only person that’s right is Barr. Im just watching the continued carnage of the Democrat party beating up on a dead horse.
OZ Ninja
@smithinj
A question, you obviously think it was ok to launch the Russian investigation on dubious grounds so do you not think it’s ok to now investigate how it all started and the legality of said investigation? Tip; The answer is absolutely, you bet sir.
serendipitous1
Barr should be disBarred. He did his best to avoid answering key questions but anyone can see through his bs. And Trump thought Barr would/could save him?! Give us a break.
Blacklabel
The best thing for me was Booker and Kamala Harris being unable to take any kind of logical thought and make it into a question form. These are Presidential candidates? At least the Klobach lady made sense.
Goodlucktoyou
This boring whinging from the bad losers will continue even after he is re-elected because they are so hopeless.
SuperLib
This is one of my faves:
*Leahy, May 1:** Why did you testify on April 9 that you didn’t know the concerns being expressed by Mueller’s team, when in fact you had heard those concerns directly from Mr. Mueller two weeks before?*
*Barr:** Well, as I said, I talked directly to Bob Mueller about his letter to me and specifically asked him, what exactly are your concerns, are you saying that the March 24th letter was misleading or inaccurate or what. He indicated that it was not. …*
The question from Crist was, reports have emerged recently, press reports that members of the special counsel’s team are frustrated at some level with the limited information included in your March 24th letter in that they don’t adequately or accurately portray the report’s findings [Barr emphasized the word “findings”]. I don’t know what members he’s talking about, and I certainly am not aware of any challenge to the accuracy of the findings.
*Leahy:** … My question was why would you say you were not aware of concerns when weeks before your testimony Mr. Mueller had expressed concerns to you? …*
*Barr:** Well, I answered a question. And the question was relating to unidentified members who were expressing frustration over the accuracy relating to findings. I don’t know what that refers to at all. I talked directly to Bob Mueller, not members of his team. And even though I did not know what was being referred to, and Mueller had never told me that the expression of the findings was inaccurate, but I did then volunteer that I thought they were talking about the desire to have more information put out. But it wasn’t my purpose to put out more information.*
(end)
So Barr has in his hands a letter from Mueller listing specific concerns. He was asked if he's heard about any concerns. None of his answers made any reference to the letter or the contents.
He's also constantly referring to, "accurately portray the report’s findings" and "was misleading or inaccurate or what. He indicated that it was not" and "over the accuracy relating to findings" and "had never told me that the expression of the findings was inaccurate".
He's specifically crafting answers to focus on the accuracy of the findings when the question is about the honesty of his summary. We want to know why you didn't mention Mueller's issues with context and omission when people asked if you had heard any concerns. The answer is that you're a lying little sleazeball who fits perfectly into Trump's world.
If this guy is smart he will never open his mouth about this ever again.
HonestDictator
Time for some whistleblowers to show up these crooked cronies.
bass4funk
My favorite highlight of the day from Barr and Blumenthal
“I don’t recall,” Barr said, adding, “if I looked over a list of cases and thought about it,” he might be able to answer Blumenthal.
Blumenthal also asked Barr if he would recuse himself from those investigations.
“No,” was Barr’s terse response.
Barr told Blumenthal he was finished with the Mueller report.
“The job of the Justice Department is now over … we’re out of it,” Barr said. “We’ve got to stop using the political process as a weapon.”
During questioning by Blumenthal, Barr also revealed he spoke with Mueller after the special counsel wrote to him and that the call was on speaker phone because Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and other Judiciary Committee staffers were in the room. Barr said there are notes about that phone conversation.
“May we have those notes?” Blumenthal asked.
“No,” Barr responded.
“Why can’t we have those notes?” pressed Blumenthal.
“Why should you have them?” Barr retorted.
Without a doubt shut it down and the best bodyslam of the night. Loooove it. Lol
Serrano
Barr is just doing his job, by the book. The Democrats are an embarrassment. They need to pull their heads out of their asses and stop playing these disgusting, petty political games.
theFu
Congress cannot jail him. Getting him to show up just gives them someone to talk at. They don't actually care what he says.
The goal is clear, to have Barr say something on video to embarrass himself and others. That is all.
"I have no clear recollection of X, Y, Z" is the phrase I'd say. It doesn't mean I don't remember, just that it isn't "clear" and might be inaccurate. Read the report.