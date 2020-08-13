Biden, Harris lash out at Trump at debut of historic VP choice

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pushed past their one-time political rivalry Wednesday to deliver an aggressive attack on the character and performance of President Donald Trump in their historic first appearance as running mates.
The physical debut of the Democratic ticket was without parallel in recent political annals. The coronavirus prevented Biden and Harris from appearing before the large, adoring crowd that typically greets a presidential nominee and his or her running mate. Instead, they spoke in a mostly empty high school gym where reporters nearly outnumbered campaign aides and the candidates' family members.
While the pandemic made a traditional campaign rollout impossible, it gave Biden and Harris a setting to emphasize their criticism of Trump as unable to contend with the most severe public health crisis in a century. Harris was particularly sharp in her condemnation of the administration.
“The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said. “This virus has impacted almost every country. But there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start.”
She added: “This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job.”
Harris is the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket, and she and Biden noted the historical significance.
“This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up -- especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities. But today, today, just maybe, they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way,” Biden said.
Harris, who is also of South Asian descent, noted the “heroic and ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination and resilience make my presence here today even possible.”
For his part, Trump has struggled to land on a coherent message about the Biden-Harris ticket, casting the Democrats as simultaneously too liberal for America and yet not progressive enough for their party's base. Trump has resorted to sexist and racist criticism, referring to Harris as “nasty” and tweeting that “the ‘suburban housewife' will be voting for me” to keep neighborhoods safe.
He also noted the two Democrats' disagreements during the primary campaign last year.
“She said horrible things about him," Trump said Wednesday. "She mocked him, openly mocked him. That’s why I thought that was a very risky pick. Because I’m sure that will be played back.”
But onstage in Wilmington, Biden and Harris showed clear affection toward one another. He called his running mate an “honorary Biden," and Harris offered a poignant tribute to his son Beau, whom she was friends with when both served as state attorneys general. Biden seemed overcome with emotion as Harris spoke of Beau, who died in 2015, as “the best of us” and a man who modeled himself after his father.
She signaled that she’ll offer a vigorous defense of Biden’s qualifications on issues of race and civil rights, though she made headlines for assailing him for his past opposition to federally mandated busing during a primary debate.
Noting Biden's own vice presidency under President Barack Obama, she said he “takes his place in the ongoing story of America’s march towards equality and justice” as the only person “who’s served alongside the first Black president and has chosen the first Black woman as his running mate.”
Biden’s choice of Harris brought more than just historical weight to the ticket — it also provided a big fundraising boost for the campaign. He announced at a later online fundraiser that the campaign raised $26 million in the 24 hours since she was announced, with 150,000 people giving for the first time.
Still, the day was not without its challenges. The main event started an hour late, and the gymnasium in which the candidates spoke lost its air conditioning after a power outage hit the area. While most of the cable news networks took the event live, the online livestream cut out just a few minutes into Biden’s remarks.
The appearance was the first in a rollout that Biden aides say blends the historic nature of Harris’ selection with the realities of the 2020 campaign and the gravity of the nation’s circumstances, which include the pandemic and its dramatic economic fallout.
Harris was considered a favorite throughout Biden’s search, and she’s been a regular surrogate campaigner and fundraiser for him since he became the presumptive nominee.
They’ll nonetheless have to paper over differences exposed during the primary campaign, from Harris’ initial support for a single-payer health insurance system and the Green New Deal to her deeply personal debate-stage broadside against Biden over his opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate public schools in the 1970s.
Harris no longer supports a single-payer health insurance system, aligning instead with Biden’s proposal to add a public insurance option to compete alongside private plans. Still, she memorably raised her hand during one Democratic primary debate when candidates were asked whether they could back a system that scrapped private health insurance altogether.
She has broadly endorsed the Green New Deal, progressives’ most ambitious set of proposals to combat climate change, but she didn’t make that an anchor of her presidential bid. Biden has moved left on his climate proposals during the 2020 campaign but has not fully embraced the Green New Deal.
In Washington, Harris has advocated overhauling the criminal justice system, intensifying her efforts since George Floyd’s killing by a white Minneapolis police officer in May. And she’s called for sweeping domestic programs to benefit the working and middle class. But she has taken heat for some of her aggressive stances as a local prosecutor in the San Francisco area and for not prosecuting bank executives in the wake of the 2008 financial collapse.
Biden bets that, on balance, Harris has broad appeal that will shore up any weaknesses with Black women, an anchor of the Democratic Party, and other voters of color, while juicing turnout among white liberals and coaxing support from independents and Republican-leaning white voters who have soured on Trump.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
smithinjapan
I bet both of them know their history well enough to be sure WWII didn't end in 1917.
PTownsend
Under Trump's watch the US continues sinking. Many of Trump's fellow 'elite' are getting richer, while dozens of millions of Americans struggle to make house and car payments and millions stand in food lines. The US needs leaders who won't just serve the 'elite'.
rgcivilian1
Biden, a 77-year-old white man, embraced the significance of naming the first Black woman to a major party's presidential ticket, "
This statement alone keeps racial division ongoing. The problem is mainstream media who continually focuses on race. In better taste would have been leaving skin color out there is no need to add that into as people can see for themselves. Now with this said I am not a supporter of either candidate. None seem to appeal to any improvements nor have proven any towards conservative views in the best interest of the United States. My vote would be to continue supporting the current administration. The Democrats simply have left a bad taste in my mouth using bigotry ake the criminal Floyd against police, supporting an acknowledged Marxist group BLM and Antifa a known group with ever growing terroristic agendas. The party continues to push "socialism" and calls IWA "freedom of speech" a "pesky thing per D Ms Hirono (Ha). The list just goes on. These issues are serious to the democracy of the US and its allies. It would have been great if they could just let go the loss and focus on real issues vs all the drama.
Serrano
I bet both of them know their history well enough to be sure WWII didn't end in 1917.
I bet neither of them understand the threat China poses to us.
She has broadly endorsed the Green New Deal
That disqualifies her right there. Plus, OMG, she is such a liar. Tupac for sure my rear end.
Serrano
Harris is literally the worst choice among all the non-white women Biden had limited his VP choices to. Stacey Abrams would be better.
By the way isn't discriminating against men and white people wrong? And by so limiting his VP choices isn't Biden doing a disservice to the American people?
u_s__reamer
Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday insisted Harris is “very much part of the radical left”
Only in the fevered nightmares of the American right is Kamala a "leftist". Coming from an unprivileged background and from her childhood experiences she may have grown up with a chip on her shoulder, but she has long been a part of the political establishment enjoying all its perks and privileges and has by now definitely developed a taste for power which will stand her in good stead to carry out her new responsibilities as president. Only then will we see emerge the real Ms Harris: a woman president of the people, or a corrupt embodiment of entitlement, a power-hungry, vengeful avatar of Hilary Clinton, a radical leftist, not.
starpunk
First of all, Kamala's dad is Jamaican (black) and her mom is India (non-white Caucasian).
Second, she is the third VP female candidate and the first non-white one.
Third, what difference does her etnicity make? She has a political track record and credentials, unlike Trump.
Fourth, Joe Biden has 8 years cred as VP himself. What does that say?
Fifth, Joe and Kamala have credentials, experience and aptitude. They know what so many problems are and they act like they're going to try to remedy it and not just think of themselves and themselves only.
Sixth, Trump's ugly, shameful and disgraceful track record speaks for itself.
Seventh, Trump doesn't know how to act like a mature human being and Joe and Kamala do.
And because of that, I don't care what Kamala is or may be classified as being. The question that matters is: Can she deliver and do the job? She looks that way to me. Congratulations, Kamala Harris.
PTownsend
Wouldn't it be nice to think there could possibly be such a thing as 'the American people', a singular entity, a like-minded unity. Americans have never been a singular people.
I grew up in a small town that was factionalized along every line possible, including wealth, religion and ethnicity. Unfortunately power and wealth were in the hands of a fraction of the population who looked out for their interests above all the other's. They had the power to deny those NOT from their group access to power and opportunities and the power to ensure those from their group could continue having privileges the 'others' were denied.
Why is it so hard for the far right to accept that the 100,000,000 Americans who are people of color should also have greater roles in determining which direction the country goes. They are Americans too. What's good for them is also good for the country.
Time to stop Trump and the R's ongoing efforts to keep power and wealth in the hands of the 'elite', mostly made up of a tiny fraction of the 'American people'.
Ah_so
An utterly absurd claim. I imagine that the White House propaganda machine works on the basis that if you repeat a lie often enough someone will believe it.
She's arguably not even on the left at all. Life most Democrats, she could happily fit in European centre right parties.
Strangerland
The extreme right has gone so far right that due to a lack of perspective, the center appears far left to them.
Kamala is right of me, and I’m left of center.
ulysses
trump doesn’t remember what he said a few minutes ago, so a few weeks is understandable.
The speed and intensity of his attacks on Kamala shows how scared he is.
Time for more golfing!!!!!
Erik Morales
I am so energized again, we democrats are coming together to get rid of trumppp. Biden and Harris also know the danger China poses which makes me and my friends even more riled up for a new president, We know Trump would give China a pass if they pay off his administration. Biden 2020!!
rgcivilian1
A Biden and Kamala win is a major lost for Taiwan and the rest of the free world.
PTownsend
The global far right's social media tactic: drive-by flame throwing instead of substantive discussion. Expect even greater use of memes instead of reasoned responses.
bass4funk
Hope so...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8072813/Protesters-storm-stage-Bidens-Super-Tuesday-speech-dragged-away-WIFE.html
OnTheTrail
U_S_reamer, Senator Harris was a perfect 100 in her liberal voting record in 2017 and 2018 (before missing votes during her campaign in 2019) by Americans for Democratic Action - a liberal action group.
LIke her or don't, but she clearly votes "leftist", regardless of upbringing or establishment ties.
JohnSmith
I enjoyed watching Kamala getting 'destroyed' by Tulsi Gabbard a few months ago in the debates Pretty much ended her run for President. Clearly found a way back now though, huh?
OnTheTrail
Erik Morales, Mr. Biden has been in a very powerful position in American politics for decades, can you point me to anything he has done or proposed in those decades that would indicate he understands or cares about China's dangers? By the way, he is in good company as no other political figure in America has done anything either until recently.
rgcivilian1
@P Townsend: you want facts sure you got it there not secret: Global far right indeed, not even close. Stay with the real facts buddy. These 2 are deeply in bed heavily invested via the Clinton Foundation in China. That again is straight and openly available facts. But you guys just can't handle the truth. No conspiracy no far left, just plain old fashioned research to find the truth. So you see, per the below FACTS a win for Biden and Kamala is a NO WIN for the rest of free democracy.China Trains to Shoot Down Planes as U.S. Aircraft Carrier 'Circling Near Taiwan'
Chinese forces have conducted anti-aircraft drills in the country's southeast overlooking Taiwan as a U.S. aircraft carrier sails nearby the self-ruling island that is increasingly becoming central to the feud between Washington and Beijing.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily news briefing Wednesday that Beijing remains opposed to any official U.S.-Taiwan ties. Zhao said: "People who play with fire will burn themselves," Beijing Daily reported, with Reuters and China's official state-run Xinhua news publishing similar translations.
Satellite photos on India Himalia border appear to show China massing troops and equipment on its mountainous border with India following a violent clash last month – despite promises to de escalate the conflict.A Chinese survey ship has been conducting activities in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Okinotorishima for more than a week, the Japan Coast Guard has said, the longest time spent in the waters without permission in a decade.
mph-1212
Well there you have it, Biden's handlers just gave Trump/Pence another 4 more years!
bass4funk
The media is making a bigger fuss over her race, conservatives don’t care, but the media cares more talking as if conservatives care. It’s quite astonishing actually. The only thing conservatives care about his her past record which wasn’t good overall for thousands of black men. But yes, her track record.....
Oh, where to begin on that one, the litany list is long...
Her “track record as a “pragmatic moderate” includes supporting late-term abortion, co-sponsoring both Medicare 4 All and the Green New Deal, &calling for repeals of tax cuts. She even tried two impose a religious litmus test on Catholic judicial nominees.”
Having the strongest economy up until this pandemic, which is slowly bouncing back, the country seemed to love less regulations, especially small businesses which were pretty much nonexistent the previous 8 years.
You can act anyway you want, but that doesn’t bring solutions to anything. I think breaking the system and being bombastic is more effective than smiling and smiling.
A lot of people will. A lot will.
stormcrow
Old and young, man and woman, white and black. If they win, it'll be another historic milestone.
Trump's gotta be nervous.
Blacklabel
This fluffy article basically attempts to take everything wrong with Kamala Harris and dispute it. Not that it dindt have type of dispute, because it did.
Republicans: She endorsed the Green New Deal.
Well. yeah she endorsed the Green New Deal, but it isnt really something that she cares about tooooo much. So she kinda didnt endorse it 100%....so the Republican statement is mostly false.
Same treatment for criminal justice. single payer, her political beginnings under Willie Brown. Yeah its true, but.....(deflect).
Blacklabel
Not that it didnt happen type of dispute, because it did.
Strangerland
I still think Gabbard was the best choice. But Harris will do fine.
mph-1212
Kamala seemed so upset at Joe during the debates, with that racial segregation history and all. Btw, if you dont know who Strom Thurmond was, check him and Biden's relationship out. Funny how she would even consider accepting such an offer to be his VP.
But alas, if Biden becomes president, he will not be running the show. Biden and Kamala will do exactly as they are told by their DNC/Wallstreet bosses.
bass4funk
They don’t, that’s a false debunked and false narrative the msm continue to perpetuate, however, it’s worth pointing out that for all the left wants to use the race card for every argument to deflect from any rational debate they refuse to engage in, the real question should be an honest one and that’s is, what have the Democrats done or what policies made minority communities better, particularly the black community for over 60 years. Liberals never seem to want to answer these questions at length.
Of course, that goes without saying.
As if Biden would stop it, quite the opposite, the Washington swamp is happier than ever now.
Desert Tortoise
Still can't handle successful people who aren't white.
mrtinjp
Biden, a 77-year-old white man, embraced the significance of naming the first Black woman to a major party's presidential ticket..
Now how does Indian American + Jamaican American = Black American ? This identity race card will not work for her, she has no appeal among her ethnic lineage.
Zaphod
starpunk
What is a "non-white Caucasian"? Can you elaborate on your race classification system?
bass4funk
Not quite sure, but give the msm time, they’ll think of something for sure.
Desert Tortoise
"A Chinese survey ship has been conducting activities in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Okinotorishima for more than a week, the Japan Coast Guard has said, the longest time spent in the waters without permission in a decade."
The US operates, cough cough, "research ships" inside China's legitimate EEZ as a matter of routine, escorted by a Navy destroyer in case the Chinese want to get into a pushing and shoving match as they have in the past before a Navy escort became routine. Any nation can navigate through an EEZ. It is still international waters. Bottom mapping and understanding temperature and salinity layers of the waters (useful for submarine warfare) are not the same as exploring for minerals, kelp or fishing which could be illegal in an EEZ.
yakyak
Wow, A frail old man and a Narcissistict elitist Senator that think they know how to lead the U.S. into the future.
The Joke is on all the people that will buy into all the BS they will be shoving down the American peoples throats. It is Shameful what the LEFT has done to NYC.......
itsonlyrocknroll
They’ll nonetheless have to paper over differences exposed during the primary campaign, from Harris’ initial support for a single-payer health insurance system and the Green New Deal to her deeply personal debate-stage broadside against Biden over his opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate public schools in the 1970s.
Sen. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden spar over record on race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUutymbDLI0
Whether or not the US electorate believe Sen. Kamala Harris is a leftist radical progressive. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have radical different/opposing, political agendas
Donald Trump campaign, especially Donald Trumps legion of political/media advisers will/have wasted little time driving a social media wedge to expose these differences.
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris' record on criminal prosecutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4fjA0K2EeE
Team Trump will hammer down, sowing the seeds of doubt, fanning the flames of the perceived existential threat Harris/Biden government spending and tax policies represent to the livelihoods to ordinary hardworking middle-income families.
Drive the message home, convince this demographic and Biden/Harris trolley could well begin to wobble. There is also a question of unity within the democrat party
bass4funk
If Biden was going to pick someone who’s worth anything in the Democrat party it should have been Tulsi Gabbard, would have definitely had a better chance, at least the woman is authentic, a woman and a minority as well which Dems seem afraid of, she’s just not “black.”
iraira
Not that it matters and while it is probably off topic. People from India are classified as Asians, specifically South Asian. Wikipedia "Asian people" if you are ok with Wikipedia as a source.
Desert Tortoise
The US Navy trains hard to sink the PLAN if it ever comes to that, including defending Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. Is this supposed to be news?
NOMINATION
Hmm, well considering she said she was smoking pot in college in 1986 listening to 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. Both didn't come out til the 90s. Then she prosecuted many people for smoking weed but we will save that topic for another time as you downvote me without comment.
Yrral
Trump is deemed clinical insane, by his niece, who has witnessed his insanity in person, their is not enough Whites in the Republican Party to have a majority party, even Whites support Trump, are deemed insane by their relative
CS
Wonderful! Two candidates that will be told what to believe in because they have no vision of their own.
Blacklabel
Donald Trump has more credibility for the issue of criminal justice reform that Biden and Harris combined.
It is going to be a huge problem for them on election day.
Halwick
Stacey Abrams is more "black" than Kamala Harris and would have been a better representatation of Black Americans than Harris. Harris is Jamaican/East Indian....but close enough for government work, as they say.
Biden picked the "safest" and "whitest" Black woman who would satisfy the demands of the Black voters and at the same time not totally alienate the White voters.
Harris is a strong will, ruthless and ambitious politician. She will be the real Boss in the Biden-Harris administration.
u_s__reamer
The Europeans view with amusement the quaint, naive notions of "left" and "right" bandied about by the American political establishment and their enablers and among the paid hacks of the chatterati class who not only drive but also think on the right. Forsooth, with their prim, political correctness Americans have been so far right so long it looks like left to them. The Biden-Harris ticket will not change this entrenched cultural tick, but a "liberal" victory in November will be a vast improvement over the floundering administration of a mentally unmoored Trump.
itsonlyrocknroll
View Joe Bidens Intro……
Then USA today opinion piece…..August 10th
Joe Biden Introduces Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) As Running Mate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymyY7jez0rM
Why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be a disastrous duo in the year of George Floyd
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/08/07/joe-biden-kamala-harris-2020-election-vice-president-crime-column/3309744001/
Is this phoney? a superficial pretense? Sound bites, however little solid policies that will provide a clarity on setting clear levels of taxation, government budgets, reforming the money supply or setting interest rates
Lashings of political pat on the back sickly sweet schmaltz.
Halwick
Another reason Biden picked Harris:
Harris, coming from California, will guarantee Biden will get the "winner-takes-all" electoral votes in the election.
Yrral
Biden has already won Florida, thus handing him the victory at 9 pm est on Nov 3rd
Bob Fosse
Bottom line why Hillary and Obama were and still are so vilified by you know who, is because they are female and black.
There’ll be refutations and googling, but the root is it’s fear.
Both in one package now and we can see the fear already. Being told what to do by a woman or a black, get used to it!
TorafusuTorasan
@blacklabel--your source D'souza pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegal campaign donation. He had to spend 8 months in a halfway house. He needed to lobby Don T to symbolically pardon him. Sounds like a great role model (for the cons).
Joe Blow
Of course there's no crowd, these two won't win.
1glenn
After three and a half years of a failed presidency, I am so hungry for competent and inspiring leaders.
Joe Blow
Especially considering Harris was raised by her Indian mom after her Jamaican dad ditched them. She also was not raised in a black community but in Berkeley, CA and has been privileged from birth as both of her parents were Ivy League professors/researchers.
Blacklabel
Its pretty clear even from Google. Numerous articles describing her as the first Indian-American of this and that. But now for politics, its very carefully stated as Black, with Indian "roots". As long as they remember to stay away from African American designation, they can continue the charade. Election is in like 10 weeks, wont take long.
SuperLib
The Civil Right Act, the Voting Act, the Fair Housing Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.
Your turn.
sunfunbun
Hey Kamala.
Nice to see you, and in the future in the WH.
The first female Vice President of the United States of America...in a landslide.
ulysses
Biden and Kamala hold one rally and trump and his supporters are having panic attacks.
The next 3 months dont seem very healthy for this scared witless bunch.
$26 million raised in 24 hours seems to be a the root of these problems!!!!
Graham DeShazo
“Another reason Biden picked Harris:
Harris, coming from California, will guarantee Biden will get the "winner-takes-all" electoral votes in the election.”
BWAHAHAHAHA (takes a deep breath) hahahahahaha.
Joe will win CA no matter whom he had chosen. He chose Harris because he knows he’s going to win.
PTownsend
When right wingers play something they call the 'race card', are they playing the 'race card'?
PTownsend
You must read different media outlets from those I read. The outlets I read focus on a range of topics, including race. If you're American you should be able to understand why race has always been such a major topic. The only people I've ever heard say they don't want to hear about it are those from the far right wing of the dominant demographic.
Desert Tortoise
In the mid 1980s, which means during the Reagan administration, we had PLAN (Peoples Liberation Army Navy, what China calls their navy) officers visiting our squadrons for demonstrations of our aircraft, our equipment, observing how we operated, touring our ships including our aircraft carriers and generally being offered equipment if they were interested. They even bought some helicopters from Sikorsky and gas turbines from GE for their first gas turbine warships. The old saw back then was that "engagement" with the west would gradually bring them along in the same manner Taiwan and South Korea changed from harsh military dictatorships to model democracies. That seemed to be working until the latter years of Hu Jintao's term as China's President. The Chinese experimented by allowing contested local government elections and even a serious and very public discussion of allowing private land ownership. Xi Jinping has changed the dynamic dramatically. Now there is no hope whatsoever. I do not see the Democratic Party with its many members of Congress and state elected officials with parents who immigrated from Hong Kong and Taiwan being accommodating to the CCP. They hate the CCP and are about the last people who will be fooled by their rhetoric.
Halwick
That makes her the "whitest" and "safest" of all the "Black" candidates Biden had to pick from.
The Black people sees through this charade many question whether Harris, as a "Black" really represents the Black people.
Harris is also a former State Attorney General and top law enforcement officer. The BLM leader is quoted as saying "when Blacks join the police, they ain't Black; they're Blue."
There you have it, per the BLM, Harris "ain't Black".