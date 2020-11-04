Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country Tuesday night as they concluded an epic campaign that will shape America's response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.
From coast to coast, races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Both candidate each picked up some predictable victories, with Trump taking states including Kansas and North Dakota and Biden's haul including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds.
Americans made their choices as the nation faced a confluence of historic crises with each candidate declaring the other fundamentally unfit to navigate the challenges. Daily life has been upended by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 232,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.
Millions of voters put aside worries about the virus — and some long lines — to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.
Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes. Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states.
Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.
Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won reelection in an early victory for the Republicans, and GOP Sen Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close Trump ally, fought off a fierce challenge to hang onto his seat.
The parties traded a pair of seats in other early results: Democratic former Colorado Gov John Hickenlooper defeated incumbent Sen Cory Gardner, and in Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville knocked off Sen Doug Jones. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.
As the results began to come in, the nation braced for what was to come — and an outcome that might not be known for days.
A new anti-scaling fence was erected around the White House, and in downtowns from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest.
With the worst public health crisis in a century still fiercely present, the pandemic — and Trump’s handling of it — was the inescapable focus for 2020.
For Trump, the election stood as a judgment on his four years in office, a term in which he bent Washington to his will, challenged faith in its institutions and changed how America was viewed across the globe. Rarely trying to unite a country divided along lines of race and class, he has often acted as an insurgent against the government he led while undermining the nation’s scientists, bureaucracy and media.
At the White House Tuesday night, more than 100 family members, friends, donors and staff were set to watch returns from the East Room. Trump was watching votes come in upstairs in the residence with a few close aides. Most top campaign officials were monitoring returns from a “war room” set up in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Biden spent the day last-minute campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was born, and in Philadelphia with a couple of local stops in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending Election Night.
The president began his day on an upbeat note, predicting that he’d do even better than in 2016. But during a midday visit to his campaign headquarters, he spoke in a gravelly, subdued tone.
“Winning is easy,” Trump told reporters. “Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”
Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation Tuesday night, even if a winner hadn't been determined. Biden was also scheduled to give a nighttime speech from Wilmington.
“I’m superstitious about predicting what an outcome’s gonna be until it happens ... but I’m hopeful," said Biden. “It’s just so uncertain ... you can’t think of an election in the recent past where so many states were up for grabs.”
With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between Trump and Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.
Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nation’s most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change
The survey found that Trump’s leadership loomed large in voters’ decision-making. Nearly two-thirds of voters said their vote was about Trump — either for him or against him.
The momentum from early voting carried into Election Day, as an energized electorate produced long lines at polling sites throughout the country. Voters braved worries of the coronavirus, threats of polling place intimidation and expectations of long lines caused by changes to voting systems, but appeared undeterred as turnout appeared it would easily surpass the 139 million ballots cast four years ago.
No major problems arose on Tuesday, outside the typical glitches of a presidential election: Some polling places opened late, robocalls provided false information to voters in Iowa and Michigan, and machines or software malfunctioned in some counties in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas.
The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security said there were no outward signs by midday of any malicious activity.
The record-setting early vote — and legal skirmishing over how it would be counted — drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Trump, who had repeatedly refused to guarantee he would honor the election's result.
Bungle
J-news pundits have been calling a Trump win.
itsonlyrocknroll
Biden wins Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.
GW
Stay safe you folks in the US! Cant believe I have to type that!!
P. Smith
If Biden wins the EC but loses the popular vote, we’ll get to see conservatives do a 180 and start screeching that the EC needs to be abolished.
Blacklabel
no, you actually wont hear that.
cracaphat
I'm calling it: Biden and going away.
wtfjapan
Trump still got to win the white house and the senate, without the senate hes a lame duck,
Odds not looking good for Repubs in the senate, Dems are expected to increase their seats in the house.
and the presidency is still a toss up.
P. Smith
Sure we won’t.
Blacklabel
Reality will set in within an hour or so I guess. 538 said trump only 31% chance to win Florida.
yet, he is winning.
Jimizo
Trump looks to have Florida in the bag.
2020hindsights
Biden has this. He'll get North Carolina and the rust belt. Then it's game over for Trump.
Fighto!
Trump favorite now for 4 more years. Win Pennsylvania and he is home. Hillary performed far better than Biden in Florida and probably will all over the nation.
As I said all along, Trump was a strong President, almost impossible to beat. Polls got it wrong just like 2016, Brexit and Boris Johnson victory.
otherworldly
Trump is winning!
bass4funk
Too early to tell, Florida looks like Trump will win that state.
itsonlyrocknroll
Joe Biden is leading on 85 - Donald Trump 61 ....
P. Smith
Agreed.
Blacklabel
so all the polling companies that said Florida +4 or +5 for Biden (he is losing by around 3 now)?
They were the same polls that said he was supposedly winning +8 in other states too.
oops. polls seem off by 7 or 8 points. again.
zichi
At the time of this post EC seats, Trump 42 Biden 44.270 to win. Florida going Trump's way. First base for Trump if he can win the state.
itsonlyrocknroll
This election will be decided on electoral collage, battleground seats. keep eyes on senate and house, Far to early to call.
zichi
Florida, more white males for Trump. More white females for Biden.
Goodlucktoyou
There are some strong trump supporters on this site. I worry about if trump is defeated, they will just give up posting and hit the jack daniels every morning.
although I’m far from a right-wing gun toting redneck, I think it is important that we discuss issues on all sides of the perspective.
oldman_13
Biden is up big in Ohio and will surely get that state.
Not looking good for Trump so far at all.
Blacklabel
liberals have spent the last 4 years in every single article, 95% negative against Trump, "discussing their perspective".
We have results coming now that will likely show how wrong that perspective has been.
itsonlyrocknroll
This is from associated press new feed, the same new feed that the Guardian UK use....It is not misinformation by any sense of the imagination.....
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2020/nov/03/us-election-2020-live-updates-president-donald-trump-joe-biden-latest-presidential-election-news-polls-update
Blacklabel lets be clear there is the possibility that Joe Biden will succeed in becoming the next US President.
That democracy like it or not. personally Biden will be second to Harris.
Wolfpack
I remember four years ago the shocked despair on the Left when Trump caught lightening in a bottle and took out Hillary. The pendulum will have in all probability swing in the opposite direction tonight. A win by Trump tonight would be against the odds and the dark money and in-kind aid given to Biden by the Big Tech oligarchs. A surprise win by Trump tonight would be so shocking the Left would erupt in violence. Let’s hope America can keep its cool tonight.
itsonlyrocknroll
By the way the tally is now Biden 85 - Trump 72
kyronstavic
Cautiously optimistic for a Trump win.
onsenandbeer2013
Biden 119 - Trump 92 now. But Texas is almost identical now.
bass4funk
So far looks like the Senate might be safe for the GOP
zichi
No state declared. Florida soon 90% counted. Projected EC seats Biden 80 Trump 48.
2020hindsights
Wolfpack
Nothing is happening tonight. Some Pennsylvania counties won’t even begin to count mail-in ballots tonight.
expat
The entire election is too early to call, other than state contests, where governors' races are trending blue overall, and congressional races pink to read. The Senate is a tossup - Dems need to take 3 seats to get 50%, 4 seats for a majority. There are at least 4 GOP candidates who are in danger in their Senate races.
There really should be no real-time announcement of results - they should wait until all legitimate votes of all types have been tallied, even if it takes a week or more to get a conclusive, incontestible result.
kyronstavic
One map I saw is Biden 101 - Trump 133. Early days yet, though.
cracaphat
Biden will win and the noise about Penn,Penn,Penn will be a non factor.
RichardPearce
So, Trump has lost his home state, and might lose to someone who every credible poll always had well ahead. All he has to do is claimed that the election was rigged, get the Proud Boys to take over the downtowns of a couple cities holding up signs that say 'Where's my vote' in Farsi, and hey, presto, the media will declare that the election was phony, and for the rest of his life, any mention of Biden will call his Presidency 'disputed' .
Well, if the media doesn't have double standards, that is.
NOMINATION
As you did in 2016 and threatening immigration to Canada.
zichi
Senate Dems +1
n1k1
So far it seems like a close race !
I don't quite understand which states carry significance here ?
Will we have a definite result tonight ?
kyronstavic
That's no surprise, New York is a solid blue state so it doesn't really affect the equation.
bass4funk
No, Trump has Florida.
cracaphat
I'm flicking between Faux News and CNN channels, getting the blow by blow.One channel is talking about the path to 270,the other moaning about the media treatment.Shizz.
vanityofvanities
Stock prices in N.Y. shot up as Biden is prospected winning the race. I do not understand why stock prices rise when Biden wins.
Wolfpack
Sen. McConnell and Graham re-elected. Garner in Colorado goes down hard.
zichi
In 2016 my parents in Florida, life long repubs refused to vote for Trump. Had they survived, they wouldn't vote for him this time.
Blacklabel
Trump is winning everywhere he needs to win. Still on track for 300+ electoral college.
Wolfpack
Trump looking good in Florida.
Reckless
Election result will be known soon, only look at Florida and Pennsylvania. I am sorry Hide'n Biden, my sole vote was not enough to carry you to victory.
Fighto!
The Nikkei in Japan rising by the minute as the prospect of Trump re-election looks locked in. Up 330 points.
dctokyo2002
"This is my son, Beau", who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate': Joe confuses his two granddaughters and then introduces one of them as his dead son - and he could be your President in HOURS...
Blacklabel
Jake Tapper just now on @cnn
“a Biden blow out was always a pipe dream.”
Jimizo
Trump now 1/3 to win.
Blacklabel
media was wrong. again.
Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia all trending away from Biden now.
zichi
Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado. It’s the first seat that the Democrats have picked up on election night.
ListenTheTruth
Too many different ways people have voted. Yet, Florida looking like Blow Out... for Trump. BUT Maricopa County, come on. Biden for sanity!
Blacklabel
and the Dems just lost the Senate in Alabama as expected.
So Colorado and Alabama cancel each other out. Plus we got rid of Gardner who was unreliable anyway.
kyronstavic
Apparently Trump is now ahead in Pennsylvania. Again, early days...
bass4funk
Doug Jones just lost
Peter14
Well if Trump wins the only thing on his agenda will be to remove term limits and if that happens then all of a sudden Americans wake up in New Russia. So many more fools in America than anyone could ever have imagined. Who could have known.
kyronstavic
And there are millions of smart people who disagree with you :-)
Blacklabel
NASDAQ futures up 3%! thanks President Trump!
Blacklabel
Trump is actually even winning the popular vote at this point.
Landslide, at least until California votes.
Dan Lavender
Go Biden /Harris!!!
ListenTheTruth
NO way NEAR to finishing the count. May well continue into tomorrow, the day after. So, time to go... Only 18% of PA early vote counted, Biden wiping Trump all over the floor with early voting. THINK!