Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters during a stop in Philadelphia, Pa, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster)
u.s. election

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WASHINGTON

Polls closed across the East Coast Tuesday night as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden concluded an epic campaign marked by rancor and fear that will influence how the nation confronts a surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

The night began with predictable victories for each candidate, with Trump taking Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma and Biden winning Massachusetts, his home state of Delaware and Virginia, a former battleground that has become a Democratic stronghold. It was too early to call, in a tight race, the battleground of Florida as well as Georgia.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won a seventh term in Kentucky.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell is the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history.

The victories began to draw to an end a campaign that was reshaped by the coronavirus and marked by contentiousness. Each candidate declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with COVID-19, a virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans, cost millions of jobs and rewritten the norms of everyday life.

Millions of voters put aside worries about the virus — and some long lines — to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

The nation braced for what was to come — and a result that might not be known for days.

A new anti-scaling fence was erected around the White House, and in downtowns from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest.

With the worst public health crisis in a century still fiercely present, the pandemic — and Trump’s handling of it — was the inescapable focus for 2020.

For Trump, the election stood as a judgment on his four years in office, a term in which he bent Washington to his will, challenged faith in its institutions and changed how America was viewed across the globe. Rarely trying to unite a country divided along lines of race and class, he has often acted as an insurgent against the government he led while undermining the nation’s scientists, bureaucracy and media.

At the White House Tuesday night, more than 100 family members, friends, donors and staff were set to watch returns from the East Room. Trump was watching votes come in upstairs in the residence with a few close aides. Most top campaign officials were monitoring returns from a “war room” set up in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Biden spent the day last-minute campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was born, and in Philadelphia with a couple of local stops in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending Election Night.

The president began his day on an upbeat note, predicting that he’d do even better than in 2016. But during a midday visit to his campaign headquarters, he spoke in a gravelly, subdued tone.

“Winning is easy,” Trump told reporters. “Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”

Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation Tuesday night, even if a winner hadn't been determined. Biden was also scheduled to give a nighttime speech from Wilmington.

“I’m superstitious about predicting what an outcome’s gonna be until it happens ... but I’m hopeful," said Biden. “It’s just so uncertain ... you can’t think of an election in the recent past where so many states were up for grabs.”

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between Trump and Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nation’s most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change

The survey found that Trump’s leadership loomed large in voters’ decision-making. Nearly two-thirds of voters said their vote was about Trump — either for him or against him.

The momentum from early voting carried into Election Day, as an energized electorate produced long lines at polling sites throughout the country. Voters braved worries of the coronavirus, threats of polling place intimidation and expectations of long lines caused by changes to voting systems, but appeared undeterred as turnout appeared it would easily surpass the 139 million ballots cast four years ago.

No major problems arose on Tuesday, outside the typical glitches of a presidential election: Some polling places opened late, robocalls provided false information to voters in Iowa and Michigan, and machines or software malfunctioned in some counties in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas.

The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security said there were no outward signs by midday of any malicious activity.

The record-setting early vote — and legal skirmishing over how it would be counted — drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Trump, who had repeatedly refused to guarantee he would honor the election’s result.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

J-news pundits have been calling a Trump win.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Biden wins Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Stay safe you folks in the US! Cant believe I have to type that!!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If Biden wins the EC but loses the popular vote, we’ll get to see conservatives do a 180 and start screeching that the EC needs to be abolished.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

no, you actually wont hear that.

we’ll get to see conservatives do a 180 and start screeching that the EC needs to be abolished.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

I'm calling it: Biden and going away.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Trump still got to win the white house and the senate, without the senate hes a lame duck,

Odds not looking good for Repubs in the senate, Dems are expected to increase their seats in the house.

and the presidency is still a toss up.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

no, you actually wont hear that

Sure we won’t.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Reality will set in within an hour or so I guess. 538 said trump only 31% chance to win Florida.

yet, he is winning.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Trump looks to have Florida in the bag.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Biden has this. He'll get North Carolina and the rust belt. Then it's game over for Trump.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Trump favorite now for 4 more years. Win Pennsylvania and he is home. Hillary performed far better than Biden in Florida and probably will all over the nation.

As I said all along, Trump was a strong President, almost impossible to beat. Polls got it wrong just like 2016, Brexit and Boris Johnson victory.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Trump is winning!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Too early to tell, Florida looks like Trump will win that state.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Joe Biden is leading on 85 - Donald Trump 61 ....

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Too early to tell, Florida looks like Trump will win that state.

Agreed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

so all the polling companies that said Florida +4 or +5 for Biden (he is losing by around 3 now)?

They were the same polls that said he was supposedly winning +8 in other states too.

oops. polls seem off by 7 or 8 points. again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

At the time of this post EC seats, Trump 42 Biden 44.270 to win. Florida going Trump's way. First base for Trump if he can win the state.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

> enjoy your last night of trolling.

Using your tactics against you is trolling? Okay, that makes sense.

there have been NO election results released that say that misinformation.

Just like there is zero information that supports 90% of what you impute to liberals, but that doesn’t stop you.

None. zero. nada. zilch. Your team cant lie anymore, we have results.

I don’t have a team. That aside, what lies do you think are being told, and by whom? (This is where you’ll start telling us what liberals think without may supporting evidence.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This election will be decided on electoral collage, battleground seats. keep eyes on senate and house, Far to early to call.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

