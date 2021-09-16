Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities - including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. It's a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.
Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared together virtually to detail the new alliance, which will be called AUKUS (pronounced AWK-us). The three announced they would quickly turn their attention to developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
"We all recognize the imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term," said Biden, who said the new alliance reflects a broader trend of key European partners playing a role in the Indo-Pacific. "We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve."
The new security alliance is likely to be seen as a provocative move by China, which has repeatedly lashed out at Biden as he's sought to refocus U.S. foreign policy on the Pacific in the early going of his presidency.
Before the announcement, a senior administration official sought to play down the idea that the alliance was meant to serve as a deterrent against China in the region. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the alliance's creation was not aimed at any one country, and is about a larger effort to sustain engagement and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific by the three nations.
Johnson said the alliance would allow the three English-speaking maritime democracies to strengthen their bonds and sharpen their focus on an increasingly complicated part of the world.
"We will have a new opportunity to reinforce Britain's place at the leading edge of science and technology, strengthening our national expertise, and perhaps most significant, the UK, Australia and the U.S. will be joined even more closely together, " Johnson said.
The three countries have agreed to share information in areas including artificial intelligence, cyber and underwater defense capabilities.
But plans to support Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines are certain to catch Beijing's attention. To date, the only country that the United States has shared nuclear propulsion technology with is Britain. Morrison said Australia is not seeking to develop a nuclear weapons program and information sharing would be limited to helping it develop a submarine fleet.
The Australian prime minister said plans for the nuclear-powered submarines would be developed over the next 18 months and the vessels would be built in Adelaide, Australia.
Australia had announced in 2016 that French company DCNS had beat out bidders from Japan and Germany to build the next generation of submarines in Australia's largest-ever defense contract. It was not immediately clear what the new alliance would mean for the deal with the French defense contractor.
Morrison said the three countries had "always seen through a similar lens," but, as the world becomes more complex, "to meet these new challenges, to help deliver the security and stability our region needs, we must now take our partnership to a new level."
Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration, said that equipping Australia with nuclear-powered submarines was a significant step that would help the U.S. and its allies on the military and diplomatic fronts.
Underwater warfare capabilities have been Beijing's "Achilles' heel," Pottinger said. A nuclear-powered submarine fleet would allow Australia to conduct longer patrols, giving the new alliance a stronger presence in the region.
"When you have a strong military, it provides a backdrop of deterrence that gives countries the confidence to resist bullying," said Pottinger, who is now a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. "Part of the problem right now is that Beijing has gotten rather arrogant and it's been less willing to engage productively in diplomacy."
The announcement of the new security alliance comes as the U.S.-China relationship has deteriorated. Beijing has taken exception to Biden administration officials repeatedly calling out China over human rights abuses in Xianjing province, the crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, and cybersecurity breaches originating from China, as well as Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as "coercive and unfair" trade practices.
Even as White House officials have repeatedly spoken out about China, administration officials say they want to work with Beijing on areas of common interest, including curbing the pandemic and climate change.
Biden spoke by phone with China's President Xi Jinping last week amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders' top advisers has been largely unfruitful.
After the 90-minute phone call, official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi expressed concerns that U.S. government policy toward China has caused "serious difficulties" in relations.
Asked on Tuesday about media reports that Xi had declined to commit to meet with him in person, the U.S. president said it was "untrue." Biden did not speak in "specific terms" about the new AUKUS alliance during last week's call with the Chinese leader, according to the senior administration official.
The U.S. and Australia, along with India and Japan, are members of a strategic dialogue known as "the Quad." Biden is set to host fellow Quad leaders at the White House next week.
Biden has sought to rally allies to speak with a more unified voice on China and has tried to send the message that he would take a radically different approach to China than former President Donald Trump, who placed trade and economic issues above all else in the U.S.-China relationship.
In June, at Biden's urging, Group of Seven nations called on China to respect human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang province and to permit a full probe into the origins of COVID-19. While the allies broadly agreed to work toward competing against China, there was less unity on how adversarial a public position the group should take.
33 Comments
GdTokyo
The Nuclear subs along with basing privileges is going to be a feather in the cap for distributed lethality and will drive Xi nuts.
happyhere
@GdTokyo
What is the purpose of the nuclear subs? Doesn't the US already have hundreds of nuclear weapons pointed at China? What good could a few more possibly do?
grammefriday
It is my understanding from other media reports that the UK was heavily behind this as they seek some kind of international relevance in a post Brexit world. This pact also gives Australia a reason to get out of a stupid agreement they made with France to buy a fleet of diesel powered submarines at a ridiculously high price.
ahar
The Aussie subs will be nuclear-powered - they won't have nuclear weapons.
Peter Neil
But pump jets can only stay underwater for 20 minutes! Didn't you see the YouTube video?
P. Smith
Weak Biden at his warmonger finest, right?
Desert Tortoise
Nuclear propulsion, not nuclear weapons. Diesel electric boats have their place, especially for barrier operations, but for long range blue water operations they are slower than nuclear subs and must surface to replenish their air supply and run their diesel engines to recharge batteries. They also lack the underwater speed of a nuclear sub simply because they must use batteries to drive an electric motor. There is only so much energy one can pull from batteries unless you replace all the weapons on the sub with batteries. A modern US nuclear sub has 40,000 shaft horsepower. The most power diesel electric sub has about 8,500 shaft horsepower. That makes all the difference in underwater speed. Nuclear subs are the only subs that can chase surface ships across thousands of miles of ocean at high speed and remain submerged the entire time. A carrier strike group can easily outrun a diesel boat. The carrier and her escorts are almost twice as fast as the best diesel boat. Only a nuke boat can run with fast surface ships. A nuclear sub can cross the Atlantic in five days or a little less while the best diesel boat needs at least nine days and is detectable when it surfaces to run diesels.
Desert Tortoise
There has been a persistent rumor that one of the reasons the French boat was chosen over the Japanese offering was it was based on a nuclear sub and this gave the Australians the possibility of making them nuclear powered if a decision could be reached before steel was cut. This may be what happens when all is said and done.
Now, the same Biden administration a few months ago denied a South Korean request for access to 20% enriched uranium for nuclear submarine propulsion. One has to wonder how the South Koreans are taking this news?
bass4funk
We didn’t get into a war yet.
Desert Tortoise
I am wondering how the Biden administration intends to get this past Congress and other US allies? US law supposedly makes it illegal to transfer nuclear technology to other non-nuclear nations. That law was recently used as the rationale to deny a South Korean request for 20% enriched uranium to fuel proposed nuclear powered subs. US subs use high enriched weapons grade uranium so their cores last the life of the sub and do not require cutting big holes in the hull to refuel them halfway through their service life. Is the US going to now sell Australia submarine reactors with high enriched uranium? How will this get past Congress? Or will Congress pass an exemption for Australia. The foreign policy complications of this move could be cascading.
Sven Asai
Yes, of course, I believe everything. lol Maybe, they are not even for military use, but only for funny whale or dolphin watching, right?
Bob Fosse
Care to make one of your famous predictions? Where’s the next war, who with and when?
Or are you just sayin’?
stormcrow
It's sad to see but it had to be done. To let China continue on its bulldozing way in claiming any territory it wishes, especially in regard to the South China Sea, had to be answered. Australia is quite admirable to take such a brave position considering its proximity to China and economic ties.
Aly Rustom
Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia
Good but not all that important in my opinion. It would be better to strengthen and enhance the 5 Eyes so as to bring Canada and NZ on board as well.
bass4funk
After his disastrous pullout in Afghanistan, I worry about the US commitment to any of our allies, they’re probably equally as concerned.
Bob Fosse
You worry about a lot of things but when it’s a bad day for ‘your team’ you always find an optimistic angle for future victory. Let that positivity shine though!
Pukey2
Since when was the UK near the Indian or Pacific Oceans?
K3PO
Funny you should ask - Queen Elizabeth II is the Head of State of Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Nuie, Solomons, Tavalu, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands.
bass4funk
No, I worry about this President and after what we saw in Afghanistan, very good reason to worry about the man and his lack of leadership or impediments
After the the GOP retake the House next year, I will. Promise!
proxy
@Desert Tortoise Are you assuming that China wants her set free? Trudeau is bought and paid for by China.
GBR48
The US are unlikely to share nuclear tech with the French. They may have just nicked their contract.
Someone ask Macron for a quote on this.
The Avenger
Good for Australia.
Bad for China and NK.
Well done president Biden! That's how you do it: strategic cooperation with our allies - something Trump never could figure out.
Weird, how we keep being told Biden is a tool of China, yet he just keeps strengthening our alliances designed to contain China.
SuperLib
(Trump fans check their script)
BIDEN IS WEAK ON CHINA!
(Trump fans check their script)
BIDEN IS WEAK ON CHINA!
(Trump fans check their script)
BIDEN IS WEAK ON CHINA!
Danielsan
Now, if we could resume work on the cobalt bomb, China would have something more to worry about!
prionking
Trudeau and are Ardern are too close to China. Maybe consider it when they're gone. Hopefully that will be soon for Trudeau.
happyhere
Can the China haters on this site kindly face reality. This trio of countries along with the rest of NATO could not see off the primitive Taliban after 20 years.
The idea that they will see off China with a few extra nuclear subs is ridiculous.
Those subs run on highly enriched uranium that can be converted into nuclear weapons. This is called nuclear proliferation.
Aly Rustom
I agree with what you said on Ardern but not on Trudeau. But I guess better leave that for another time and just agree to disagree there.
happyhere
@GBR
Why on earth would France need nuclear technology from the US?They are world leaders on the subject.
When Fukushima melted down Japan called in France, not the US or the UK.
GuruMick
China is Australia's most important trade partner.
How will this posturing square with that ?
Reckless
Can't we all just get along?
Bordeaux
China has been developing their submarine fleet. There was article a few days ago about a Chinese submarine enter Japanese waters. An American Chinese business owner in the US was sentences to several years in prison for using his business to purchase marine technology, so he could sell it to the Chinese military for their Navy.
Biden changing his focus away from Afghanistan to China is good idea. The big issues now are cybersecurity and traditional military. Thats will counter China's hard power. To counter the soft power, the US needs to rebuild all of the relationships that the dysfunctional previous president ruined.
The Republican heads must be exploding now because they can't say he is weak on China. There is not much that trump or trump wannabe use as a campaign issue.
I suspect China might try to influence Afghanistan or Pakistan to terrorize American interests as a distraction.
lincolnman
You can bet this will infuriate Xi and no doubt he'll order his massive Army of trolls to increase their disinformation war supporting Trump for 2024....
Xi will always help his long-term business partner....and I'm sure he enjoys wearing those Chinese-made Trump Collection shirts and ties...
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-event-touted-made-america-goods-lot-his-merchandise-couldn-n893656
Kentarogaijin
It is not that the US is currently weak, the truth is that the US has lost its world hegemony due to its bad DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN administrations, they have worn themselves out and made many mistakes and currently cannot stop the great advance of China.
And people from this sinking country keep fighting each other yelling that "my pathetic political party is better than yours"..
Keep fighting each other you are making easier to China be the next World's number one..
Modern GOP = Trumpism..
Trumpism will finish ruining the country, the rise of China and the ruin of the US is inevitable..