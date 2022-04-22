Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged an additional $1.3 billion Thursday for new weapons and economic assistance to help Ukraine in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion, and he promised to seek much more from Congress to keep the guns, ammunition and cash flowing.
The latest military aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”
“Putin is banking on us losing interest,” Biden said. The Russian president is betting that “Western unity will crack ... and once again we’re going to prove him wrong.”
The new package includes $800 million in military aid for much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden previously approved.
There’s also a fresh $500 million in direct economic assistance t o Ukraine for government salaries, pensions and other programs. That raises the total U.S. economic support to $1 billion since Russia’s invasion began nearly two months ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude but said his nation needs ever more — up to $7 billion each month to make up for economic losses in addition to weapons and money for the continuing war.
With tens of thousands of buildings damaged and key infrastructure in ruins, “we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild,” Zelenskyy said, addressing the World Bank meeting in Washington virtually.
Biden underscored a need for the United States and Western allies to remain resolved in their support for Ukraine amid signs that Americans may becoming more wary of the war.
A poll published Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans’ desire to get involved has waned somewhat. Some 32% say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict. That’s ticked down from 40% last month, though it’s slightly higher than the 26% who said so in February. An additional 49% say the U.S. should have a minor role.
The president also announced that Russian-affiliated ships would be barred from U.S. ports, though that appeared to be largely symbolic. Russian ships bring a tiny amount of the cargo unloaded in the U.S., and "my guess is that ... a decent chunk of that was tankers transporting Russian oil which is now banned anyway,’’ said Colin Grabow, a research fellow who studies trade at the Cato Institute.
Overall, Biden said that $6.5 billion in security assistance that Congress approved last month as part of a $13.6 billion package for Ukraine could soon be “exhausted." With the latest announcement, Biden has approved about $3.4 billion in military aid since Feb. 24. Congress' overall total also included about $6.8 billion in direct economic assistance to care for refugees and provide economic aid to allies in the region impacted by the war — and additional funding for federal agencies to enforce economic sanctions against Russia and protect against cyber threats.
“Next week, I’m going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition deployed without interruption,” Biden said.
Congress has signaled it is receptive to further requests and has been expecting there would be a need for further help for the Ukrainians. But the issue could become entwined with partisan fights over pandemic spending and immigration, complicating the pathway.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, has expressed a willingness to consider more aid for Ukraine in recent weeks. “I think we need to say we want the Ukrainians to win, and we’re prepared to do everything we can to help them win,” McConnell said Monday in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
“We want to do more,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, told reporters at the Capitol, during an appearance with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. She said lawmakers would learn more about Biden’s latest funding request “in the next day or so, to be taken up as soon as we can. Next week.”
Biden spoke on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.
Biden in an exchange with reporters following his remarks called Russia’s claim on Mariupol “questionable."
Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russia continues to pound the industrial site and issue ultimatums for surrender.
Biden sought to make clear to Russians that plenty more military assistance for Ukraine would be coming.
“Sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin, because we’re sending a lot of those,” Biden said, paraphrasing Theodore Roosevelt and referring to an anti-tank missile system.
The new U.S. military assistance is to include 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 vehicles used to tow to the howitzers onto battlefields, and over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, as well as field equipment and spare parts.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the drones were developed by the Air Force in specific response to Ukrainian needs and produced by a U.S. company, Aevex Aerospace, but he would not say whether the program began before Russia started its invasion Feb. 24. Kirby said the Phoenix Ghost is similar to the armed Switchblade kamikaze drones that the Pentagon already is providing to Ukraine.
The 72 howitzers are in addition to the 18 announced last week the U.S. was transferring to Ukraine.
Biden’s decision to quadruple the number pledged in an arms package announced just last week reflects what is shaping up as a major ground battle in the contested Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The Russians have been deploying additional artillery there in recent days as they aim to expand their offensive and attempt to take full control of the Donbas after retreating from a failed attempt to capture Kyiv, the capital. Heavy weaponry like artillery is expected to play a key role in the fighting in the relatively confined area where Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatists have been battling since 2014.
The announcements on new aid came against the backdrop of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week dominated by how to manage the spillover from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ahead of his remarks, Biden met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal. The Ukrainian leader also met on Thursday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as well as Pelosi.
Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, said at a news conference on Wednesday that Ukraine's financial ministry officials have estimated they will need $5 billion in international assistance per month for the coming months to help cover essential government services and keep the country's economy going.
Yellen at a news conference said the economic aid the U.S. and allies have sent “is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” She added that she'd be discussing efforts to further aid Ukraine with her Western counterparts this week.
“I think we stand united in recognizing we’ve got to find ways to meet Ukraine’s needs,” she said.
The Biden administration also announced a new program Thursday aimed at streamlining refugee applications for Ukrainians and others fleeing the fighting, while they are still in Europe. The U.S. will no longer routinely grant entry to those who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum, as thousands have.
The U.S. expects to admit up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and about 15,000 have come, mostly through Mexico.
Associated Press writers Ben Fox, Alan Fram, Fatima Hussein, Chris Megerian, Zeke Miller and Paul Wiseman contributed reporting.
Skeptical
This is welcome news, indeed, since his current foreign policy - - mumble incessantly and drift aimlessly, while carrying a big sock puppet - - is getting kind of old.
Yrral
Zelensky say he need 7 billion dollar a month,he just told Putin ,that his strategy is working,and too continue his war is which was a fatal error
FizzBit
Glad to see the Reps and Dems finally getting along and agreeing.
War, good god yeah, what is it good for, corporate profits and campaign contributions.
The Avenger
The President is destroying Putin without firing a direct shot.
Like FDR said - America will be the arsenal of democracy.
I'd rather send weapons than American troops. All day every day.
Yrral
Avenger, unless Ukraine attack Russian on their own turf,they will be grounded down, Ukraine cannot have access to their ports and air routes,
bass4funk
Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russia continues to pound the industrial site and issue ultimatums for surrender.
Destroying Putin??? How?? Seems like Biden is not paying attention to the news.
Technically it should be.
Did Zelenskyy get those MiGs yet?
Rodney
actually, he is ordering EU to pay 7 billion a month for his and pals wages, and 7 billion a month from IMF and World Bank for infrastructure. Plus billions and billions in military aid.
Blacklabel
7 billion per month.
Mr Kipling
The Germans are selling not giving military aid for the Russians to destroy with air strikes before it is even unloaded.
Not reported in our free and unbiased news but over the weekend a 6 truck convoy of "humanitarian aid" went straight to a military site. The Russians have asked for future convoys to be inspected. If not they will be considered legitimate targets. Remember this next week when CNN reports the evil Ruskies are destroying aid convoys.
Blacklabel
How many years until these weapons are being used in attacks against NATO? 3-5 years at most.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
I highly doubt they will be. There's a big difference between national building, and helping a well-established democracy defend itself from an invasion.
u_s__reamer
The Russians have been playing on the chessboard of geopolitics so isn't it time the West ditched its checkerboard strategy? Putin's premeditated assault on a sovereign state has resulted in damage to the global economy and now poses a real threat to the security of Russia's European neighbors. Instead of letting Putin call all the shots NATO should immediately (before May 9) take out Putin's sock-puppet ally with a lightning strike on the mustachioed "Mussolinski of Minsk", Lukashenko. The oppressed people of Belarus would welcome their liberation after the dictator's physical elimination thereby knocking a prop from under Putin's authority after the Russian people see the joy on the faces of their Belorussian neighbors and the naked impotence of the Kremlin tin-pot despot to do anything about NATO's fait accompli out of the "West field".
Yrral
Rodney, I do not agree with you on a bunch ,but I agree, Zelensky will never see this 7 ,billion dollar a month,and he blame others for Russian attacking him, because countries they had business with Putin, Zelensky is the best partner with Putin,80 percent of Putin gas ,go through Ukraine
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Biden says - military aid will be sent directly to the front lines of freedom .
After the USA delivers the military aid via NATO to the Ukraine border it will be transported to the front lines by Ukrainian forces.
I sincerely doubt that the USA will be personally delivering the military aid to the front lines of the fighting in Luhansk and Donetsk.
Desert Tortoise
Unnamed countries supplied parts with US coordination that allowed about 20 out of service Ukrainian MiGs to be returned to a flying status.
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraines-military-gets-more-aircraft-parts-repair-others-pentagon-says-2022-04-19/
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/20/politics/ukraine-aircraft-spare-parts/index.html
Desert Tortoise
Care to document that with credible news sources? Western aid is flowing to Ukraine in secret using well disguised trucks. They are not passing through any Russian held territory that would permit an inspection. Waving the BS flag on your comment.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Zelenskyy wants more money to start rebuilding ?
Bit early for that .
The conflict isn't over yet.
Yrral
I think the Ukrainian leadership is naive,they will not get a blank check,we spent trillion in Afghanistan, nothing was accomplished,maybe The Taliban will ship their useless US weapons to Ukraine, Ukrainian did get Aghanistan helicopter
Blacklabel
so Russia wont capture some/most of these and give them to China to reverse engineer our tech?
Once this is over, Azov and criminal elements wont take anything left over and sell it on the black market to rogue nations?
To be those are both obvious resolutions to the end of this story.
mz16
Yes let’s send more weapons to Ukraine, that’ll surely finish the conflict quickly. Logic.
Blacklabel
https://thehill.com/policy/international/599329-ukraine-russia-seized-rescue-workers-trying-to-deliver-food-to-mariupol/
The humanitarian convoy was seized, according to Ukrainian allegations.
What prevents this from happening to the weapons convoy?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
There's a small possibility that some of the weapons may end up in Russia, but we NATO isn't at war with Russia. And if they do end up in Russia, it hardly justifies doing nothing so that more and more Ukrainians are butchered by the Russia invaders.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Yes and Russia will annex Ukraine. Is that what you want?
CS
Too little too late, The Ukraine has been destroyed.
Blacklabel
Our own US military has 21 BILLION dollars of "unfunded priorities" just for this year.
How can that be when we have all these billions to just give away to a non NATO country.
lincolnman
Following this posters logic, we should have not given all our lend-lease weapons to Britain, France, Italy, and others during WW II because Hitler may capture them and use them against us...
Don't defend democracy, run away from it...
What a way to win a war....for the other side...which is what these US far-right Putin fan-boys really want...
Blacklabel
we should have not given all our lend-lease weapons
kinda different isnt it? Ukraine is not vital to the defense of the USA.
Plus I dont believe China was reverse engineering tech in 1941, there is that.
lincolnman
Oh, OK - appease Hitler....interesting view...not one history has been kind to...
Your view - others differ...including almost all Repubs...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-republican-policy-trump/
Interesting military strategy - refuse to defend democracy because the weapons you give to the defenders may get captured....
I'd say that was the surrender strategy...
Rodney
russia has no desire to do that. Just protect the independent Donbass and stop US nukes on its borders. Please keep up.
Yrral
What happened all these Ukrainain Molotov cocktail, Zelensky concocted,he share the responsibility too a degree, Russian were building battle plan on Ukraine borders,for a year,it he lose the east ,he toast, Putin do not give a damn about dead Russian or Ukrainian,it about his survival
2020hindsights
Rodney
Yes and Russia will annex Ukraine. Is that what you want?
So bombing the **** out of the Dombas is the same as protecting it? Not sure how that works.
This is obviously false, because since the expansion of NATO started, there have never been any nukes moved into these new NATO member countries.
Yrral
A tank can shoot only 3 miles at the most at a target,cost 40 more more times than field artillery,a tank value is degrade in modern battle,no more than a steel coffin