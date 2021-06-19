Biden announces milestone of 300 mil vaccine shots in 150 days

U.S. President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.
Biden credited scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort. The president noted that the widespread vaccination campaign was setting the stage for most Americans to have a relatively normal summer as businesses reopen and employers hire.
“We’re heading into a very different summer compared to last year,” the president said. “A bright summer. Prayerfully, a summer of joy.”
But as Biden marks one milestone, he is in danger of failing to meet another: his target to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth, in a little over two weeks.
Overall, about 168 million American adults, or 65.1% of the total U.S. population 18 years and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly from a high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago, jeopardizing Biden's ability to hit the 70% mark.
The White House said its whole-of-government approach to the vaccination effort has put the virus in retreat, which in turn has brought COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths to their lowest levels in more than a year. But Biden noted in his remarks that some communities in states with lower vaccination rates are seeing cases and hospitalizations increase.
The administration is in the middle of a monthlong blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and the lack of urgency some people feel to get the shots, particularly in the South and Midwest.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that she expects the delta variant of the coronavirus will become the dominant strain in the U.S. That strain has become dominant in Britain after it was first detected in India.
During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” she told Americans who get their shots that “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”
As part of the administration's vaccination push, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Friday to tour a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor until his assassination in 1968. The current senior pastor is U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Harris also spoke at a COVID-19 vaccination mobilization event at Clark Atlanta University, a historically Black school.
The Biden administration insists that even if the 70% vaccination goal is unmet, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery, which is already ahead of where Biden said it would be months ago.
Biden wants to celebrate Independence Day as a “summer of freedom” from the virus.
Earlier this week, the White House announced plans to host first responders, essential workers and service members and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall.
More than 1,000 guests are expected for what will be one of the largest events of Biden's presidency.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
oldman_13
Biden has more than delivered on many of his promises.
Unlike the former occupant of the White House, who if he had been elected (god) would still be complaining about the China virus and wasting his time on Twitter and golfing.
zichi
Not a single round of golf in 150 days.
dagon
The administration is in the middle of a monthlong blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and the lack of urgency some people feel to get the shots, particularly in the South and Midwest.
Not coincidentally a hotbed of Evangelicalism and Republican leadership as well.
non party
Black school, white school, and yellow school... ha ha ha ..
This is how one promote racism .... Keep on looking the color of the skin.. and write .." racism promoting journalism "..
And accuse Trump for racism ......
This is what happens the democrats is on power..
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
lol I don't think you understand what HBCU means. It's a type of school- not something the "media" made up. They date back to when black people couldn't enter the same colleges and universities as white people.
Bob Fosse
Nice one Joe.
Before accusing people of talking about the last guy or having him live rent free in their heads and other such nonsense just consider this simple fact; to know how good something is or how much it has improved you need to compare it to what existed before.
Yubaru
There is no way in hell that his predecessor could have gotten it done this quickly!
Biden truly does not see "red" or "blue" when it comes to this pandemic and the vaccinations, he just see's American's!
I guarantee that his predecessor would have played games with the states in distribution, and only those that kissed his proverbial butt would have seen any vaccines at all!
Yubaru
I dont see any "democrats" name listed as a writer of the article, do you? You blame the "democrats", but it's media, right-wing, left-wing, or any wing, that makes these distinctions when reporting on events or issues like this.
It's the READER that has to look past it and differentiate or sift through what is BS or not. If the reader accepts everything at face value, then it's the reader who has the problem!
Txrogers
Thank Goodness this man has no authority and no mandate from the people.
Tom Doley
Glad we are leading the way in ridding the virus like a true advanced country. Can’t say much about the supposedly 3rd biggest economy.
zichi
Biden scores a hole-in-one and the important trophy are lives being saved.