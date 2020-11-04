Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden greet supporters in Wilmington, Del, early Wednesday. Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik
u.s. election

Biden asks supporters 'to keep the faith' as vote counting continues; Trump also expected to speak

WILMINGTON, Del

Joe Biden is asking his supporters to “keep the faith” and urging them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.

The Democratic presidential candidate emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance. He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.

He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.

He told them: “Your patience is commendable.”

Hours after the polls have closed across America, however, the result is up in the air.

A number of key states still have hundreds of thousands of ballots outstanding, after a large influx of mail ballots have slowed down the count in states across the nation.

President Donald Trump said he is also planning to make a statement early Wednesday morning.

Neither Trump nor Biden has reached the 270 Electoral College vote threshold.

Trump insisted by tweet that “Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” even though, in multiple states, ballots can be counted if they arrive after after Election Day.

Many of the battleground states have yet to be called, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump won Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas, while Biden carried New Hampshire and Minnesota.

Biden has lost. He has no path to victory at all. Trump has solid leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Trump is leading in North Carolina, too. Biden has simply run of states to cross the 270 line. I want Biden to win, but I see no way for him too.

I want Biden to win, but I see no way for him too.

Not possible, thank you Universe!

Hold on to yourselves, doesn't the scenario contend the final result could drag for days, with the threat of judicial recourse.

The Democrats are going into insecurity mode.

