Biden calls for healing in appeal to Trump voters

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede.
Biden's victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense and sending his supporters into the streets of major cities in celebration.
"The people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," Biden told honking and cheering supporters in a parking lot in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.
The Democrat pledged that as president he would seek to unify the country and "marshal the forces of decency" to battle the coronavirus pandemic, rebuild economic prosperity, secure healthcare for American families and root out systemic racism.
Without mentioning his Republican rival directly, Biden addressed the 70 million Americans who cast ballots in support of Trump, some of whom took to the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the results.
"For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," he said.
"This is the time to heal in America."
He also thanked Black voters, saying that even at his campaign's lowest moments the African American community had stood up for him. "They always have my back, and I'll have yours," he said.
Biden was introduced by his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country's No. 2 office.
"What a testament it is to Joe's character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country, and select a woman as his vice president," Harris said.
Congratulations poured in from abroad, including from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making it hard for Trump to push his repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was rigged against him.
Trump, who was golfing when the major television networks projected his rival had won, immediately accused Biden of"rushing to falsely pose as the winner."
"This election is far from over," he said in a statement.
Trump has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results but elections officials in states across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud, and legal experts say Trump's efforts are unlikely to succeed.
As the news of his win broke, cheers and applause were heard around Washington, with people emerging onto balconies, honking car horns and banging pots. The wave of noise in the nation's capital built as more people learned of the news. Some sobbed. Music began to play, "We are the Champions" blared.
In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, some people erupted in screams of joy as word spread. Several residents danced on the fire escape of one building, cheering while others screamed "yes!" as they passed by.
Trump supporters reacted with a mix of disappointment, suspicion and resignation, highlighting the difficult task that Biden faces winning over many Americans in more rural areas who believe Trump was the first president to govern with their interests at heart.
"It's sickening and sad," said Kayla Doyle, a 35-year-old Trump supporter and manager of the GridIron Pub on Main Street in the small town of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. "I think it's rigged."
Angry pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" demonstrators gathered at state capitol buildings in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. Protesters in Phoenix chanted "We want audits!" One speaker told the crowd: "We will win in court!"
There were no signs of the violence or turmoil many had feared, and the pro-Trump protests mostly faded as the results sunk in. Prior to the election, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost, and he falsely declared victory long before counting was complete.
Former and present political leaders also weighed in, including congratulations from former Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney. Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham called on the Justice Department to investigate claims of voting irregularities.
The networks' declaration for Biden came amid concerns within Trump's team about the strategy going forward and pressure on him to pick a professional legal team to outline where they believe voter fraud took place and provide evidence.
Trump's allies made it clear the president does not plan to concede anytime soon.
One Trump loyalist said Trump simply was not ready to admit defeat even though there would not be enough ballots thrown out in a recount to change the outcome. "There's a mathematical certainty that he's going to lose," the loyalist said.
Biden's win ends Trump's chaotic four-year presidency in which he played down a deadly pandemic, imposed harsh immigration policies, launched a trade war with China, tore up international agreements and deeply divided many American families with his inflammatory rhetoric, lies and willingness to abandon democratic norms.
On Saturday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien urged supporters to be ready to attend protests or rallies that the campaign is "propping up around the country," according to a person familiar with the situation.
DIFFICULT TASK AHEAD
For Biden's supporters, it was fitting that Pennsylvania ensured his victory. He was born in the industrial city of Scranton in the state's northeast and, touting his middle-class credentials, secured the Democratic nomination with a promise to win back working-class voters who had supported Trump in 2016.
He launched his campaign in Pittsburgh last year and wrapped it up with a rally there on Tuesday. It was a tight race in industrial states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, but Biden did enough to prevail.
He faced unprecedented challenges. These included Republican-led efforts to limit mail-in voting at a time when a record number of people were due to vote by mail because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 236,000 people in the United States.
When Biden enters the White House on Jan. 20, the oldest person to assume the office at age 78, he likely will face a difficult task governing in a deeply polarized Washington, underscored by a record nationwide voter turnout.
Both sides characterized the 2020 election as one of the most crucial in U.S. history, as important as votes during the 1860s Civil War and the 1930s Great Depression.
Biden's victory was driven by strong support from groups including women, African Americans, white voters with college degrees and city-dwellers. He beat Trump by more than four million votes in the nationwide popular vote count.
Biden, who has spent half a century in public life as a U.S. senator and then vice president under Trump's predecessor Obama, will inherit a nation in turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic slowdown as well as protests against racism and police brutality.
Biden has said his first priority will be developing a plan to contain and recover from the pandemic, promising to improve access to testing and, unlike Trump, to heed the advice of leading public health officials and scientists.
In addition to taming the health crisis, Biden faces a huge challenge remedying the economic hardship caused by the pandemic. Some 10 million Americans thrown out of work during coronavirus lockdowns remain idled, and federal relief programs have expired.
The U.S. economy remains technically in recession, and prospects are bleak for a return to work for millions, especially in service industries such as hospitality and entertainment where job losses hit women and minorities particularly hard.
Biden also has pledged to restore a sense of normalcy to the White House after a presidency in which Trump praised authoritarian foreign leaders, disdained longstanding global alliances, refused to disavow white supremacists and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the U.S. election system.
Despite his victory, Biden will have failed to deliver the sweeping repudiation to Trump that Democrats had hoped for, reflecting the deep support the president still retains.
This could complicate Biden's campaign promises to reverse key parts of Trump's legacy. These include deep Trump tax cuts that especially benefited corporations and the wealthy, hardline immigration policies, efforts to dismantle the 2010 Obamacare healthcare law and Trump's abandonment of such international agreements as the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal.
Should Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate, they would likely block large parts of his legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change. That prospect could depend on the outcome of four undecided Senate races, including two in Georgia that will not be resolved until runoffs in January.
For Trump, 74, it was an unsettling end after an astonishing political rise. The real estate developer who established a nationwide brand as a reality TV personality upset Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in 2016 in his first run for elected office. Four years later, he becomes the first U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Despite his draconian immigration curbs, Trump made surprising inroads with Latino voters. He also won battleground states such as Florida, where his pledge to prioritize the economy even if it increased the threat of the coronavirus appeared to have resonated.
In the end, though, Trump failed to significantly widen his appeal beyond a committed core of rural and working-class white voters who embraced his right-wing populism and "America First" nationalism.
Duane Fitzhugh, a 52-year-old teacher celebrating Biden's victory outside the Trump Hotel in Washington, said it was as if an evil enchantment was being lifted.
"It's like a pall fell over the country four years ago and we've been waiting years for it to end," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
265 Comments
Login to comment
Madverts
"No more years...no more years ! !"
Heh. He's gone.
Rudy Ghouliani looked particularly deranged spouting conspiracy theories earlier....
Congrats Biden/Harris. May sanity and the truth return.
HonestDictator
Yeah, I've said forever that Trump is a wanna be dictator. Democracy has no place in his world... which is why he's trying to destroy it. I don't like Biden, but I know Trump for exactly who he is, and Biden will not try to destroy our country like Trump has always been trying to do.
Silvafan
Lol................BYEDON 2020!!!!!
Kentarogaijin
What a beautiful day for democracy and justice !!..
Facism, racism, division, hate, homophobia, xenophobia, white supremacy, ignorance and lies were defeated.. Science won, justice won, democracy won, diversity won, blacks won, LGBTQ won, unity won, immigrants won, kindness won common sense and all the good things in America won !!..
Trumpy will be eternally remembered as the one term impeached mockery of president..
Victory is for BidenHarris 2020 !!..
God bless America !!..
.
.
.
.
And the Trump lanslide??
LOOOOOOOL !!..
Strangerland
Number of presidential elections where the people chose him:
Biden - three (2008, 2012, 2020)
Obama - two (2008, 2012)
Trump - zero
Trump managed to skate by because of the electoral college one time. But he was never the choice of the people. Only the electoral college.
And to add to that, the people have chosen a democratic president seven out of the past eight elections: '92, '96, '00, '08, '12, '16, '20. The Republicans have been the choice of the people only once in the past 30 years; in 2004.
The moron crew liked to pretend that they spoke with the voice of the American people. Turns out they only spoke with the voice of the morons. Americans are predominantly in favor of the Democratic party, as shown in the past 30 years of elections.
Maria
"narrowly"? Not all the results are in, but DT has so far got fewer votes than Ms Clinton did in 2016, and the gap is the same as back then. Seems pretty clear.
It is, I'll agree, a gap that should be wider. That so many people voted for that vicious bigot after the past four years, shows it is still a country filled with hatred and ugliness.
Mr Biden needs to stop that hatred and ugliness being allowed to have a say.
JudyinJapan
Woke up this morning saw the news and felt total relief
the dictator was being thrown out.
Although I will admit I may miss the shenanigans and
hilarious lies that so entertained me for 4 years.
Let the healing being!!
Numan
Nice!!! Now we can also get rid of the other incompetent figures that he appointed. Besides, he has an eventual date with some New York courts unless he flee the country.
Hopefully, he won't blow up the country in the next couple of months. How much will he try to steal?
We know he won't attend the inauguration because it will be bigger than his was probably. It will be nostalgic watching Biden place Pres. Obama's portrait in the White House. We might get Supreme Court Justice Obama!
Woah......Mind Blown!!!
Strangerland
Unfortunately, Trump was a symptom, not the problem.
America is still broken. They just took the foot off the accelerator a bit.
Toasted Heretic
Well done.
Now start preparing to fix the US.
Address poverty, inequality, bigotry and division.
And weigh up the pros and cons of any future pardon for your predecessor.
He was a symptom of the malaise, not the cause.
Strangerland
Trump hates losers.
And now he's the biggest loser.
What a loser.
PTownsend
Knock wood the messes made by Trump and his R's can be fixed. One of his biggest failures, Covid45, continues to kill and sicken. Millions of Americans are out of work because of Trump's failures, many with no healthcare.
Haaa Nemui
That reality show title is already taken. Maybe he can go with a new one. The sorest loser.
Numan
Don E..........You are fired!
BurakuminDes
Finally, some great news in the worst year in memory! The US can now try and earn back respect, and hopefully start being a friend to the world again.
Congrats President elect Biden and VP elect Harris!
Lets hope Trump shows a tiny measure of dignity for the first time in his life, and does not need to be physically dragged out screaming and crying from the White House.
oldman_13
About time, let the healing begin.
Pierre LeVenerable
Hate to break it to you guys, but since this election result is contested, the outcome of the race is to be decided in court, not by the media. There are several evidences of fraud being examined right now and the SCOTUS, which is dominated by REPUBLICANS, will make the final call. It is also NOT he job of the media to determine what is a "significant" level of fraud. This may be a repeat of Gore2000 being called by the Media.
Guy Gin and tonic
Ah, Democracy. You can’t beat it!
Now’s the time to stop all the bleating about cheating, finish the fighting and start uniting!
InspectorGadget
The US has such a screwed up 'Democratic' system where a popular majority doesn't immediately translate to a win by a particular candidate. Just a vote for another person who gets to vote for President.
Well done Biden and Harris. Lets hope the US can get back to operating like a civilized country again, co-operating with other nations and abiding by global norms.
P. Smith
Biden won, cut the drama.
quercetum
Also in 2000. W was a two term president.
SuperLib
Congrats to Joe and Kamala.
As for Trump:. You're fired!!!!
Jbigs
What are we going to talk about now... oh yeah, Trump.
Ah_so
"President-elect Joe Biden" - words we weren't allowed to say on JT yesterday
WA4TKG
Kiss Taiwan Good-Bye.
TheRat
Thank GOD! No more being waterboarded by that nasal monotone as he bullies, insults individual Americans, praises yes-men, engages in corruptions, slimes allies, takes a sharpie to show YES the dang hurricane went to Alabama because I said so and then to bully the agency on weather reports to say that it did, or to rationalize how it is a-ok for him to bring in a prostitute into the WH and commit adultery, and state, yes, it is just fine to keep kids in cages! And a 1000 other bad speech acts like whining, commanding, sliming, demanding, ordering, etc. We are FREE of this monster, but as one conservative dude said “But how did that hurt you!? What’s the problem?” Hahaha
klausdorth
Looking forward to a different 4 years with lots of positive changes! It can only become better.
P. Smith
*Congratulations poured in from around the world, including from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, *making it hard for Trump to push his repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was rigged against him.
No, these congratulations did not make it hard for Trump to continue to push his false narrative that the election was rigged. What an inane thing to write.
As much as I hope Biden is the next president, this isn’t over until Trump concedes or the states certify the election. Media outlets calling an election isn’t what ends it. Let’s hope Trump concedes.
2020hindsights
Umm, no, I don't think it was narrow. The counting hasn't finished yet, but it looks like he will win with over 300 electoral college votes. That's not narrow. I will concede that he still has considerable support. Cults are like that.
Now we will see the US rejoining international organisations like WHO and the Paris Agreement again. Look to repair the massive international damage to the US's allies that Trump wrought. Maybe fix the Iran agreement. Get a federal plan to combat Covid. Tackle climate change. Drain the swamp from Betsy Devos's etc. Remove the corrupt AG Barr... The list goes on.
otherworldly
Great, America elected a boob.
Starbucks
@otherworldly
And he will be leaving in January.
Yrral
Trump was humiliated as 10 of thousands gathered near the Whitehouse,welcoming his departure
P. Smith
Trump lost the popular vote by an even larger margin this time. He never had a mandate to govern, but Biden will.
Seapig
I’m waiting for Trump’s “It is what it is!” and hearing him concede. If not, watching him be evicted on 1/20 will be great fun!
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lol No, that's not how an election works. The courts don't get decide this. Republicans can bring there case to the court if they believe there is fraud and then court can hear the case. It is highly doubtful the courts will overturn the results, unlike 2000, Trump lost by considerably more than one state.
tooheysnew
The problem now is - what damage will trump do in his remaining time as president ?
tantanmen4life
Just look at all those Trump supporters rioting and burning down their cities! Oh wait, that is not happening.
2020hindsights
Pierre LeVenerable
Actually, it will be decided by the people.
What evidence are you talking about? Can you show me where it is?
No. The SCOTUS is dominated by JUSTICES. If there is no evidence of wrongdoing, the SCOTUS won't even hear it. And even if they do, they will still follow the law and the constitution.
So far the media hasn't reported any fraud. If you know of any, let me know.
No it won't. That was a case of a tied election. This is nowhere close to a tie.
TrevorPeace
I think I speak for the majority of Canadians when I say good riddance to that egomaniacal buffoon.
viking68
Very glad to see the demagogue defeated.
The US will just have to survive Trump's rage quit over the next 70 some odd days and the fringe followers who do not believe in democracy.
OssanAmerica
My faith in the American people, and my belief that there are more intelligent folks than idiots has been restored. Time to take off the gloves in fighting Covid, get our economy on the right track heading, undo the many acts of stupidity carried out under the previous Administration and M.A.G.A.!!!
PS I really wish someone would muzzle Rudi.
tooheysnew
I can’t see trump ever conceding.
that would be an admission that he lost (ie, he’s a loser) & his ego would never allow that
Lovecrafting
America is no more a shameful nation led by a buffoon. Good riddance and hope the GOP will get back to its sense now. And congrats to Biden !
tantanmen4life
Unquestionably, China is the biggest winner now that Trump is out of the way!
tantanmen4life
@TrevorPeace
You most certainly DO NOT speak for me!
OssanAmerica
Senator Joe Biden supported the Taiwan Relations Act back in 1979 under which US arms sales to Taiwan are authorized to this date.
dagon
All the problems persistent under Trump still exist; only now with an enraged agrrieved base of 40 percent of the population and a weak neo-liberal in the Oval Office.
2020hindsights
tantanmen
China was never threatened by Trump. He told Xi Jinping that he thought the concentration camps for Uighurs was a good idea. That's the opposite of standing up to China.
Also he waged a trade war that hurt both economies, but the US economy more. Trump is too transactional to even be able to make deals and form consensus.
viking68
Saying you don't like the result doesn't make it contested.
There are many instance of conspiracy theories being examined by Trump and his followers and NO EVIDENCE OF FRAUD, unless you count Trump's attempts to stop people from voting by manipulating the USPS, GoP governors making voting difficult by only allowing one drop box for millions of voters, State Legislatures led by the GoP attempting to limit voting. Plenty of evidence of voter suppression if not fraud on the American voters by the GoP, and the American voters overcame.
The only thing left are the hair brained conspiracy theories.
ulysses
He will have a lot more time for golfing now.
......till the indictments come in
Yubaru
Granted it is not a landslide, but even if he wins by ONE, he still is the winner! (Thank God!)
Mr. Noidall
Well since Canada trades with America, steel, aluminum, agriculture and forestry products, and also the pipeline issue—Canada’s interests are against America’s. Your comment makes it clear the right person for America’s interests isn’t the person just elected.
I wish Canadians would stop hiding their anti-americansim in the guise of “we’re just so happy to see America heal and blah blah” No you’re not. You’re happy a president has been elected that favors NAFTA-like conditions for your country.
Besides, Canada is 80% American shenanigans with 20% self righteous awareness of it.
OssanAmerica
Trump going out with style and dignity. His latest total meltdown tweet:
"THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"
Trump is intent on taking our Country and Democracy down with him. Frankly I'd like to see him escorted out of the WH by armed Federal Marshals with his hands behind his head. The Country is ready and needs to heal. We don't need any more of Trump's nonsense.
Peter Neil
He didn't narrowly win. He will win the same number of electoral votes as Trump claimed was a "landslide" in 2016. And about 5 million more popular votes, which Trump didn't win.
This nonsense by Trump to drag this out is just part of hype for some type of media pitch later.
He could run again in 2024, if he's out on parole by then. :)
Maybe that's the new reality show? "From the White House to the Big House!"
Hey, some of the ideas he ran on are important to Americans. Illegal immigration is one. But that issue is caused by US laws not being enforced that fine employers for hiring illegal immigrants. Enforcement turns a blind eye because Americans want vegetables and fruits and drywall put up and roofing done and dishes washed and chicken and meats processed and landscaping done - and that is done overwhelmingly by non-American illegal immigrants because they can be paid cheaply, threatened with being reported to immigration officials if they complain about forced unpaid overtime, safety issues, etc.
People wouldn't come if they couldn't earn even a meager existence.
American companies abandoned American factories and workers.
Trump just went about everything he touched the wrong way and turned it into a crapshow.
He was the most lethal president in history. Never have more Americans died in less time than under his failure to lead by example in the fight against Covid.
sunfunbun
Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, America and the world!!!
The cloud lifts as the new POTUS and VP are declared, but at least as important is the addition by subtraction of the worst president ever in Donald Trump. A huge relief, and gives us a a chance for the future.
tantanmen4life
Amazon Google Facebook and Twitter are THRILLED about a Biden win! So is Wall Street! SO is Hollywood and China!
Yubaru
Dont worry, the secret service is very skilled at removing unwanted people from places where they shouldnt be!
ulysses
President Biden, how sweet the sound.........
P. Smith
Conservatives have a bad habit of telling others what they think. Not very sophisticated.
Bob Fosse
Oh my! Har!
The chickens finally came home to roost for trump and his barmy army.
Grats to Biden, Harris and everyone who still believes in democracy.
BigYen
In Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, they're celebrating Joe Biden's victory.
In Kamala Harris's hometown of Oakland Californa, they're celebrating Kamala Harris's victory.
In Donald Trump's hometown of New York, New York, they're celebrating Donald Trump's defeat!
jaybeeb
.. and at least 75 million Americans. Wow!!
rainyday
For the first time in four years nobody has to care about what you say anymore you pathetic, lying corrupt nincompoop. Yammer on about your conspiracy theories all you want, nobody is listening.
That feels good.
socrateos
He is fired.
spinningplates
Well done America.
jaybeeb
Right.. Canadians are such two faced cheats who are conspiring to take over the USA! Seriously, a competent leader will be a breather of fresh air.
Wolfpack
YuriOtani
The Trump loons are in the streets and I am carrying my automatic.
ListenTheTruth
This is such a pivotal moment, a point in time that may well just save the planet’s ecosystem from catastrophe. Joe Biden has a vision to transition from a carbon economy, to rejoin the international community, and address the existential threat to life as it is known on Earth, where the Amazon Rainforest is burning, where there is no ice forming in the Artic, where Siberia is melting and where animals such as the African elephant, the Polar bear, the rhino species -- that exist no where else in the Universe -- are threatened with extinction. Hope. It’s always a light in the dark. Always a beacon to steer by.
Bye Donald Trump. The craziest four years of my lifetime. Here’s to the other populists, wannabe bully boys and general “mini-me" days being drawn down to zero.
Sven Asai
How can anybody state that he has won before the electoral college has even started the election procedure? lol
TheLongTermer
yes and that will provide all the jobs that are desperately needed now
But enjoy yourself, good to see you in a festive mood, its been a long time....lol
Haaa Nemui
IKR! It’s complete lies that Trump is trying to have it decided in the courts.
sunfunbun
It gets somewhat lost in the euphoria of getting rid of Trump, but the historic breakthrough is Kamala Harris, a woman of diversity as the first female VP.
She da bomb! YES!!!!!! A great mind and character, go Kamala!!
zichi
"Sleepy Joe" signs off on his presidency with a Penn, and landslide victory with nearly 75 million votes winning the popular vote and the EC seats currently on 290 seats compared with Trump's 214, with two states to go.
The highest number of votes for a candidate in history. The highest voter turn out since 1900. Nearly 150 million voters.
Interesting that Trump was playing golf when the media announced Biden President-elect. First black female VP who will also probably become president in the second term.
Trump insulted the people of Pennsylvania, and the VET's, and John McCain on his deathbed, and then expects them to vote for him
Trump seems to be melt down with people abandoning him in droves. Even Fox News have given him up.
What damage can Trump do in the next 76 days.
Democracy restored.
Trump "You Are Fired!"
The people are singing and dancing on the streets, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania.
Lost Florida but still won the popular votes and the EC seats.
rainyday
Canadian speaking here. I don’t give a crap about NAFTA. Don’t have strong opinions about America “healing” itself either. I’m mainly just relieved to know that they’ll go back to having a normal adult in charge of the place from January. Having the house next door taken over by a dishonest, incompetent, selfish moron whose family members were constantly at each others’ throats at all hours making a lot of noise for the past four years has been unsettling. Now that they are moving out and a very bland, quiet family are moving in it feels like we can finally get some sleep again.
ulysses
The next 74 days are going to be the most difficult for Americans.
The level of criminality that will be shown will be unprecedented.
Buckle up, because getting rid of evil is never easy!!!
P. Smith
Yes, it would; it’s called innovation, which comes with progress. I know that’s extremely difficult for regressive conservatives to understand.
2020hindsights
Sven Asai
Umm, yes they can. The news networks have decision desks. When they are convinced that the results for a state won't change, then that state is called for a particular candidate.
It doesn't mean that the result won't change, but if the think that Trump's spurious legal challenges that lack evidence will change the outcome of this election, I've got a bridge to sell you...
Mickelicious
of course it's polarised. It's the only way populists can gain or maintain power.
As a nobody might have tweeted, Sad!
Let the healing begin.
Bob Fosse
Don’t forget get the record 75 million American people who voted for him. They are THRILLED too!
Tokyo-Engr
There is no more important task than the following.
I believe the survival of the U.S. depends on someone figuring out how to bring people back together. Americans do not need to agree on every single item or every point of legislation but the U.S. needs to at least bring people closer.
This will require compromise from the Republicans and an end to identity politics. I certainly hope he can do what he stated.
Bob Fosse
“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.'”
It is what it is. He called it early.
TheLongTermer
Im trying to understand the "damage" and enduring 4 years of Trump. It was one of the best 4 years I have seen in a long time. The rampage and Trump hate, Im glad thats finally over 24/7 harrassment but Im trying to understand what you were damaged by. COVID and unemployment is still here so...what makes you happy? I know Trump had a personality disorder thing with needing to be accepted and MSM exploited that but never made me upset. I just see this huge shift from violence and hate to rejoice and "good times are coming" whats in the bag? Please dont take it personally; its just a step away and look at it kind of thing. Continue with your festivities.
Wolfpack
Yes, the next two months are critically important. The Right must give Biden the same welcome that the Left gave Trump four years ago. Now is the time to lay the groundwork for taking back the American government in 2024. The nation’s future depends on what Republicans do now.
zichi
The silence from the JT Trump supporters is deafening.
World leaders congratulating President-elect Biden.
Destiny's child.
sunfunbun
Blame Canada is a South Park film, it's a cartoon, dude.
YuriOtani
Wolfpack as the republicans said 4 years ago "Get over it!"
DudeDeuce
Speaking of Biden wanting to heal wounds, Michelle Obama just said those who voted for President Donald Trump voted to support “lies, hate, chaos, and division.” Sorry people, the country will continue to be divided for the next four years as Democrats continue control the media, spew hatred and allow China to continue their takeover of the U.S.
lincolnman
There are quite a few of these posts from Trump supporters this past week...
I'll just leave it at that....
TheLongTermer
you already forgot the time line?
TheLongTermer
Do you think relations with South Korea will improve?
ulysses
To start, Lets plan on evicting trump from the WH.
2024 will be even worse for the GOP , the criminality of the current administration will be fully exposed by then.
u_s__reamer
Abe was right! You can't fool all the people all of the time. And 70 million Americans can be wrong! (I said that.)
The first order of the day after Biden takes office is to take Trump's banana out of the republic: fix Covid, the economy and give Americans the health care every modern society needs. Also important will be the task of Billy Barr's successor to make sure Trump gets a new domicile, pays off his overdue tax bill and is otherwise engaged so that no Trump will be on the ballot in 2024. Once bitten, twice shy.
lincolnman
I think we all know how this is going to turn out...
Rather than do what's best for the country - to concede, thank his supporters, then say in the best interests of the country, we must come together as a nation and end the needless tribalism.....
He'll try every legal challenge he can, continue his faux narrative of fraud and cheating, blame the Deep State, Obama, and Elvis...then finally leave but continuing to insist he won and that he is the victim...
He seems addicted to his rallies and the cult-like adoration so he'll no doubt continue those, claiming he was cheated and further inciting division and violence...
In other words, doing exactly what Putin wanted him to do when he launched his disinformation war against the US in 2016 helping elect his Puppet...
Will his supporters continue to do Putin's work? When I see posts like "Resist", it seems very clear they will....
fxgai
And everyone’s pension plans.
Cutting taxes was the one thing that Trump got right.
It will be a win for Biden’s America if the tax cuts remain as they are. Lower taxes benefit the entire economy.
kwatt
It seems to me Trump finally did not get good reputation as president from all people. Trump just wanted to be a president of the US but never wanted to be a politician for people. Trump is still a business man. He might go to jail if his all scandals became true.
Jimizo
Biden seems a decent man as far as politicians go.
Hope he does a good job. He’s got a terrible mess to clean up but that’s a given for democratic presidents in recent times.
zichi
Trump tried to build his Mexican wall while "Sleepy Joe" has built his Blue Wall.
At least he won't be Twittering endlessly every day.
TheLongTermer
Have you read Bidens plan? Pay attention to the tax increases. Read 50 cents tweet about it also
lincolnman
I'd be impressed if you and the other Trump supporters could graciously accept defeat...
So, explain to us all what "resist" means?
zichi
During Trump's term the national debt hit $27 trillion, $20 trillion when he took office.
Burning Bush
Mr. Biden is not the President-Elect of the United States, he his merely the Media Projected President.
Sorry folks, the Globalist media doesn't select the President, US voters do.
Calm down, count the votes and let the legal process play itself out.
jack o helen
Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! Furthermore, congratulations to the American people whose voices were clearly heard.
When Joe Biden said that he is not a president of blue or red states, but of the United States of America, and that he is ready to work for not only those who voted for him, but also against him, I felt it nice to hear a normal (soon-to-be) president speak. He and Harris are the right ones to bring this country back together after Trump divided it so much.
Of course, where was Trump in all of this: on the golf course. How fitting. He will end up be doing the same things (golfing, tweeting, watching TV) after leaving office, as he did while he was in it.
zichi
For the next two years, if Pelosi remains the House speaker, the first and second in line to the presidency will be women.
zichi
Trump could now face serious criminal charges. Will he pardon himself?
joey stalin
According to the US Constitution, the president is chosen through a vote of the Electoral College, which is yet to occur.
zichi
The world is already a better place today.
zichi
Biden will be the 14th president in my life.
bokuwamo
The media does not elect a President and it has not been called by the process America uses to do so.This site has deleted my comments many times stating things such as not on topic, and printed here is a blatant false headline misleading people. There are over 300,000 votes under review and eligibility of votes counted after the official cut-off time. The Constitution tells us what to do, not the media and this undecided election by law can go on at least til Dec. 14.
zichi
It won't reach the Supreme Court.
Trump’s drive to have the Supreme Court ensure his reelection faces serious obstacles — both legal and practical — that could wind up leaving him empty-handed.
zichi
John Bolton, and all the other staff who resigned or fired are dancing in the streets.
zichi
Trump called so many people "losers". Now he joins them.
fxgai
While I agree with these views, I really, really don’t like it when news articles position themselves on one side of the argument with all this extra commentary, as if readers are too dumb to think and assess for themselves.
Hopefully this aspect of reporting will disappear now with Trump gone from office.
marcelito
So the circus is finally over...as the photo says " People have spoken " no matter how close the result. Time for America to move forward and see if it can reclaim some of its credibility.
fxgai
His plan doesn’t matter if he can’t get the Senate to vote for it, no?
Simon Foston
Burning BushToday 08:51 am JST
That's not entirely correct, is it.
WolfpackToday 08:28 am JST
The "Right." The "Left." Ad nauseam. What a simple view of the world you seem to have and it gets very boring to read about after a very short while. You despise the "Left" though, don't you? Yet you're fine with the "Right," whom I presume you venerate, carrying on in the same way? Unlike others I wouldn't call that "treason." I think self-righteous hypocrisy is what it is.
u_s__reamer
The DNC gamble of fielding one of their own hand-picked candidates, a fading establishment politician with a blemished record of doing what was right by the American people against a grossly incompetent and egregiously corrupt incumbent with the morals of an alley cat finally paid off, but now Harris will have to do the heavy lifting to demonstrate to the 70 million Trump voters that she is their president, too, and that the Democratic party will look after their interests with Bernie's "socialist" agenda. If she fails to turn the party left, the right will return with a vengeance in 2024, because "it can happen here".
Goodlucktoyou
Democracy is finished. It has to be 80% win.
Dave
The CCP has a big smile on their face today ......as the start to look at the pacific map again
2020hindsights
Burning Bush
No. Actually he is the president-elect. Just like every other time that the networks have declared a winner of the presidential election.
Only blind self-deception would think that Trump will become president now.
Get used to it. It will be for another 4 years.
Simon Foston
TrevorPeaceToday 07:33 am JST
The majority of Americans too. It's been obvious for a while that while Trump obviously has built up an impressive support base - or rather inherited it from George W Bush, Karl Rove, Rush Limbaugh, Sarah Palin et al and consolidated it - it's hardly a majority. As the past two election results have indicated.
expat
A great day for the US - democracy and sanity have been restored. On paper, anyway...
TheLongTermer
Absolutely. Thats my point, in my reply to Tokyo Eng. There will be no "compassion" or working together. People have short memories. How long did the Ukraine scandal drag on for? Nancy assured us Trump would be gone. Thats what Schiff and Pelosi wanted. This is what the senate are dealing with. These people have no compassion, why should they?There will be a honeymoon, then nothing will get done. Then you have tweets from celebrities and other team members saying "burn it all down" "abolish the police" Now we are supposed to work with these people? When they had the opportunity to do so, what did they do?
Numan
Another thing amusing about this one-term president is that ALL THE JAPANESE pundits on JTV called it for trump on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tokyo-Engr
@lincolnman
We then agree. Trump challenging the election result if he has evidence of fraud would not be considered violent as this would use the existing legal infrastructure.
If right wing groups burn buildings or commit violent acts then this is obviously violent as are the protests by Antifa.
I listened to Guilliani's press conference. It was interesting to listen to. It seems a lawsuit will be filed Monday and then we will find out once and for all if there is tangible and viable evidence of fraud or not.
garypen
Your TV must pick up totally different channels than mine.
TheLongTermer
No what she is going to have to do is bring back all the jobs lost due to COVID and the huge oil and gas industry economy that Trump created. Since the later is the bane of their existence. I see lots of disruption. During the Dem clown show debates, lots of feel good talk about green jobs, when those of us rooted in reality know such a thing doesnt exist, so once things go left, I honestly dont know where the jobs will come from.
Ideas?
Graham DeShazo
The head of the Federal election commission said and I Quote, “There is no evidence of any counting or voter fraud.”.
So sorry, Trump supporters.
You lost. Nobody cheated you. You lost.
Tokyo-Engr
@Numan
I would have to agree with Gary above. What we saw seemed to be the opposite and a majority correctly predicted Biden as the next U.S. President. Yes there were some who predicted Trump would win so I would have to say all Japanese pundidts did not call it for Trump.
Numan
What no has been talking about is trump's Twitter account will no longer be protected by the 'world leader' exemption. He could face removal from the platform for violating 'public interest' policies.
garypen
The visible tumor is being removed, but the cancer is still there inside the body of America.
TheLongTermer
Its because they liked his strong position with China and they were green lighted to rebuild their defense. they also witnessed the several months or leftist rampage and destruction; that doesnt jive with their culture at all.
I forgot to add another benchmark...China
zichi
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the department he leads are trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.
Toasted Heretic
Where are you getting this from? Paranoia central?
Your beloved country has survived for 200 years with or without Trump. The rest of us haven't been done in by China, with or without Trump. A man who had deep financial ties with China (as does his family), who has praised the dictator, Xi and will continue to push his business interests there, post-Presidency.
Well done, Biden and co.
You're allowed to celebrate and we raise a glass to you. But then it's down to work :-)
lincolnman
The American public, at least over half of it, just gave the big, fat middle finger to Putin...
Grace Sakata
Election in America is not over yer, there is still recounting going on , the Highest Court will decide who won,
wtfjapan
Itll be festive when he keaves the WH on Jan 20 he wont gave presidential immunity anymore he wont have Pence to pardon him and tge NY prosecutors are coming, lol
ulysses
trump had zero ideas in his 4 years.
His fans had no issues with that.
Now they want Biden/Harris to solve all of trump created problems even before they are sworn in.
Ironic, hilarious ?????
TheLongTermer
Japanese, unlike my fellow countrymen, have long memories and time is a different commodity for them. Same with Chinese. I think its had an affect on me as well, I like that about their culture.
They remember the Obama/Hillary Pivot to Asia non sense
In Bidens plan, same thing. Go read it.
fxgai
A bit early to think about that, but I don’t think the American public wants to go too socialist. I mean, if Trump has that much support, imagine if the Republicans selected a better candidate instead?
ulysses
Well, now we cannot hear about trump’s non-existent healthcare plan!!!!!!
Numan
The trump team in Nevada has already hired a "Real Estate lawyer" to file a lawsuit about illegal mail in ballots because any respectable lawyer knows they don not have a case and the files submitted was obtained illegally form Homeland Security. Inside job of course!
Nevada allows people who do not live in the state to vote there which means a Nevada residence is not required. The lawyer in question just opened a business a couple of weeks ago. They have been planning the scam for awhile incase they were not successful in getting the USPS to stop processing ballots passed the Election Day and getting them tossed out in the courts.
Alex
Still the vote showed that many people voted for the orange faced racist . The president may of changed but the problems haven’t, good luck USA you’re going to need it .
wtfjapan
A man who had deep financial ties with China (as does his family), who has praised the dictator, Xi
Like Trump secret Chinese bank accout . 200million loan from A state owned Chinese bank and Ivankas Chinese trademarks given to her in the middle of trade negotiations by her father and Xi
Seems like theyve got far more business interest in China than Biden
TheLongTermer
They will. Im convinced it will be Pence. After watching him destroy the lost kamela, I gained the upmost respect for this highly intelligent and tactful man. He should of been the front man all along with Trump as chief of staff.
wtfjapan
Wow the regular Trump supporters are nowhere to be seen. Wonder what they think of President- elect Biden
TheLongTermer
It all pivots on the economy. Get us back to 2017 #s and Im sold.
Nothing indicates that...lots of "back in the ditch" plans that we were in pre Trump, for decades.
Numan
@wtfjapan
They are stewing in their juices. They will wait to the conversation dies down then will come out, or they are probably already here.
Strangerland
Now now, it’s ok. You guys can maybe play again in a few years. No need to take it out on Canada.
Starbucks
@ them long timer
I don't think punce will be the choice. He has zero charisma.
Silvafan
BREAKING NEWS!!!!
"The president has COVID-19, he lost his job, and he is getting kicked out of the house."
Now he knows what many Americans have experienced due to his incompetence. I believe that this a fitting end for the 1st or 2nd worst president in US history!!!
ulysses
What trump fans forget is that he Inherited great economy from Obama.
trump on the other hand is leaving behind a wasteland!!!!
lucabrasi
Yep. Upmost respect. Their obviously very intelligent..,,
zichi
Trump said if he lost he would run again in 2024 at 78 years old? Probably not serious. I wonder what Mike Pence makes of it all because he's now out too.
Jimizo
The man Billy Crystal described as looking like a man who chased the von Trapp family through the Alps?
Duke/Hannity 2024.
SuperLib
The healing of the US begins. Trump was more of a divider.
Sneezy
Well, it’s over. Biden won, Trump lost. Biden isn’t fantastic, but the dime store Mussolini will be gone in mere months. Thank goodness.
zichi
Trump turned the Republican Party into the Trump Party. So nw what?
Attilathehungry
Trump supporter here.
I say let the process play out, just to reassure all Americans that the results are legitimate. But honestly I don&t think there is anything that will change. So, I would say congratulations to Joe Biden and wish him well in his new position. Hopefully someone with his political experience and contacts can act to bring a bit of healing to the US and get people to recognize what they have in common rather than what divides them.
Moderator
Thank you for an intelligent post. More like that, please readers, instead of bickering.
Pukey2
Are we allowed to post a song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GwjfUFyY6M
Haaa Nemui
@Attila, I disagree on the support for Trump but well said.
Ah_so
Well done. This is the right way to react. Others are spinning random conspiracy theories, but the truth is, Biden won and represents the majority review of Americans. The right thing to do is to accept it, but also know that a Republican president will be back in power in 8 years at the latest. It's not the end of the world and things will swing back for Republicans, as it has for Democrats.
Ah_so
A loser in the sense that he stood for election twice and never won the popular vote. Unique in my lifetime, perhaps ever.
Strangerland
And there you have it. The right intends to pick up their obstructionist tactics right where they left off four years ago, just as they obstructed Obama for eight years.
The thing is, we now have definitive proof that the Republican Party are only good at obstructing, and are entirely useless at leading. Clinton left the country with an excellent economy. Little Bush started two wars and collapsed the economy. Obama took the country through a recession, brought it back on track, and left it with a great economy and low unemployment. Obama also dealt with a pandemic and put together a comprehensive pandemic preparedness package. Trump dismantled the pandemic response, then undermined the economy to the point that it collapsed from the pandemic leading to massive unemployment (and just watch what the next year brings). Yeah, that pandemic, which he tried to pretend didn’t exist.
Is it any wonder that the popular vote, the choice of the people, has been Democrat seven out of eight of the past elections? It’s because the Republicans are so useless at running the country.
Big Bush, Little Bush, Trump. Three losers in a row; two were so useless the people didn’t even want them for a second term. And everyone who backed them now needs to understand that they’re too stupid to recognize good leaders. Leave the adulting to those of use who don’t choose losers please. You clearly are not very good at it.
Tangerine2000
62,984,828 people voted for Trump in 2016. So far, 70,500,000 have voted for him this year. That's more than Obama in 2008.
Graham DeShazo
And 4 million less than voted for Biden.
I know. Math is tough, isn’t it?
zichi
President-elect Biden speaking at Wilmington Delaware. No more Trump GOB talk. Glad about that. Biden will work for all Americans and will try to heal the wounds opened up these past four years. Climate change back on the agenda. Priority, dealing with the pandemic. Monday a team of scientists and experts will be formed to discover the best way to deal with the Covid-19. Wants the hate to stop.
Wolfpack
Americans do have much in common. But the more the Dems re-educate their children that America is evil and White people are innately racist and morally inferior, the more the nation will continue to drift apart. Racism is bad - no matter who it comes from.
HenryK
Congrats to Biden!
And to Harris the first female vice president!
Hope America will unite!
therougou
Let's face it, neither candidate deserves as many votes as they got. They were just both so terrible that a lot of people voted to make them lose.
Ah_so
What an excellent speech from Biden. Great message, excellent delivery, learnt off by heart - clearly a man on top of his game.
Sneezy
So?
Simon Foston
Tangerine2000Today 10:45 am JST
Not much more though, is it, and quite a bit less than what Biden got this year. All those posts you wrote about Trump winning don't hold much water I'm afraid, no matter how many meaningless statistics you offer as a means of vindicating yourself.
TheRat
doesn’t work that way Grace. People decide on the presidency. Not the courts! The Gore decision was illegal. They were still counting some 15,000 votes when Pam Bondi (the GOP operative) said “Screw it. Lets just send in GOP electors.” they try this again, politicians will taste the people’s fury!
zichi
Nothing wrong with Biden's speech giving speaking from memory without stumbles. His mind active and alive.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Woo haaa!!!! Sunday champagne!!!!
opening a bottle of Moët wow!
Tangerine2000
In what way am I trying to vindicate myself?
Carolee Thumma
Pierre LeVenerable Read this article, it will answer your post.
https://time.com/5908505/trump-lawsuits-biden-wins/
Trump and associates have brought 12 cases to the courts, seven of them have already been either rejected or denied, one was a win for Trump but really didn't change anything. So even if he would win the four still on-going he wouldn't receive from the cases enough votes to win.
It basically outlines each case that he's brought against states. My favorite is the one to stop counting votes...his own people had to tell him that if they stopped county votes then and there he would still have lost the election. (He's an idiot) The case to stand closer to the counters, went this way, the Judge determined that they could stand closer, so they went from 6 foot to 4 foot. Or the one that said they refused to allow tRump supporters or his "Observers" as he calls them, to watch the actual vote counting, to which the other side brought video into the courtroom proving that their observers WERE actually in the room watching. And in Georgia they wasted time and money to say that 53 (yes, only 53) ballots were brought in AFTER the 7pm deadline, but when questioned the "observer" couldn't actually prove that those ballots weren't already in the building just at a different station, which is where they were, again proved by video. So no, this is not going to be fought through the courts. Not enough cases left to actually change the numbers, so in tRump true fashion he thinks that what he's done in the past 'take it to court and keep it there for years' well that is not going to work for him this time. End of story.
Simon Foston
AttilathehungryToday 10:29 am JST
Quite right. More of this kind of talk is needed from both sides.
lincolnman
Let's see....
Jimmy Carter was a one-term President - he went on to teach Bible school every Sunday, chair numerous charitable foundations, and at 90 years old, help build houses for the homeless...
George HW Bush was a one-term President - he went on to work with Bill Clinton to raise money for hurricane victims...
Anyone think one-term Donald will do something similar?
Nah, don't think so...
jack o helen
Another thing I'm glad to see, is an intelligent, caring First Lady back in the White House. I was tired of seeing bored, mean looking Melania who obviously looked like she didn't want to be there. Until her, we had a long line of wonderful, intelligent and caring First Ladies to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with their husbands.
Simon Foston
WolfpackToday 10:51 am JST
And a bit less is needed of this tiresome tit-for-tat "but Dems...." rubbish. It seems to come up in the comments threads on this site at least once a day, although not so much over the past few days interestingly enough.
lincolnman
Karl Rove is on Fox News now praising Biden's speech and saying it hit all the right notes and was delivered with grace and humility....
Laura Ingraham is telling Trump to accept defeat with composure....
It appears Fox is moving on from Trumpism...
Maybe Hannity and Dobbs will be seeking new employment....
zichi
The normal presidential inauguration next Feb probably won't happen with the pandemic. Toned down affair which won't force Trump to attend.
Graham DeShazo
Does Lindsey get his 500k back now that Trump’s “legal defense “ fund is moot?
(Laughs manically). Sorry, of course he doesn’t.
syzyguy
it's always darkest before don...
Simon Foston
lincolnmanToday 11:02 am JST
I can see him continuing with rallies and rambling at length to the faithful about how he really won by a landslide, presiding over the strongest economy ever and how Crooked Hilary and Sleepy Joe are the worst criminals in history. When he's not playing golf and trying to stay out of court, that is.
Texas A&M Aggie
Biden is not my President. Not now, not ever.
Ah_so
I don't think that matters to anyone. He is president and he was democratically elected by the people of the USA.
ulysses
That was a Presidential speech.
I’ve missed it for 4 years!!!!
Tangerine2000
Yes, you are quite right. But don't forget that it is the media who have declared this, and they have made mistakes in this regard before.
If Trump really has evidence of fraud, let him present it. If he cannot, then he can't complain.
smithinjapan
This will be hard for Trump supporters to accept, but to them I say where is their beloved president? He literally FLED to his golf course when he knew what the result was going to be, and is in hiding. He is a complete and utter coward. A man with a little dignity and leadership would have embraced the moment and made a heartfelt conciliatory address, wishing Biden and the nation well. Shows you what kind of a man, and a complete lack of a leader, he is. I suspect a lot of account names on here are about to change, as they did when Obama won.
As for Biden/Harris, congrats. It is good to see sanity prevail. Let's hope they can start healing wounds, because as much as the Trump supporters don't realize it, Biden/Harris will actually HELP them and the nation, instead of hurting them. Now they need to start preparing to fire all of Trump's people and ramping up investigations, especially into Trump, his family, Barr, DeJoy, and others.
FizzBit
LOL
or in the famous words of Groucho Marx
”of course you know this means war”
So many selfish people out there.
Jtsnose
If you look at the number of popular votes cast for President Elect Biden, the number of votes was not too narrow, . . . . https://www.teenvogue.com/story/biden-leading-popular-vote-electoral-college-2020-election-results
More like 4 million votes difference.
sunfunbun
Soak in the sunshine!! Great day to relish the defeat of Trump and the optimism of democracy and a decent America.
Sometimes, we have to hit rock bottom to make change, and with Trump, we've been at an abyss. How much brighter the future looks has made the world a great place, today.
zichi
The president is the president of every single American whether they support him or not.
Jill Biden the first lady will continue to work as a teacher when she moves to the WH. She will become the first to have a working job outside of the WH.
David Varnes
To all those who want to bring up Trump's vote totals as evidence of something, let me put it to you this way:
On March 2, 1962, the New York Knicks achieved a remarkable feat in scoring 147 points in a single NBA basketball game.
Yet, few people if any congratulate the Knicks for this achievement. Why? Because their opponent that night the then-Philadelphia Warriors, were led by Wilt Chamberlain to 169 points in that game, with Wilt famously scoring 100 points himself.
Regardless of how many votes Trump got, he's the Knicks in this scenario.
Wolfpack
Not likely.
mrtinjp
Sometimes, we have to hit rock bottom to make change, and with Trump, we've been at an abyss. How much brighter the future looks has made the world a great place, today.
Well he was trying his best to get you out of the abyss, and now the course will reverse..
mrtinjp
He was democratically elected by the people of the USA.
Only that he was not democratically elected, If that is fine than I guess everything is fine..
PTownsend
Shameful that Republican rapid response team members plus those from troll farms in Moscow & St. Petersburg, Ankara, Tehran, Beijing and elsewhere plus of course those from Bannon's Brigade among others pushing anti-democracy, pro-authoritarianism attacked Biden's intellectual abilities. I'm no fan of Biden, but his mental skills are clearly intact. Much more so than the male he's replacing.
Wolfpack
That is certainly true. It just so happens that a smidgen less than half the country think he should be impeached.
Simon Foston
WolfpackToday 11:30 am JST
Like comments from people who can't spell a surname correctly.
Wolfpack
My apologies Simon Foston.
Simon Foston
WolfpackToday 11:30 am JST
The "Left," which you continually rant about like some paranoid loon, could hardly do anything while the GOP held the White House, the Senate and, before 2018, the House.
In a country like the USA where the system of government allows for different branches of government to be controlled by different parties, that kind of talk is just divisive and stupid. If you actually want the worst-case scenario to unfold it really is a waste of time reading or commenting on any of the noxious trash that you write.
Bjorn Tomention
The Sitting President is still Your President, It aint over YET !
Graham DeShazo
Bjorn,
279 (and counting) 270.
Math is hard, isn't it?
It's over.
Strangerland
Well dignified, and fingers crossed.
mrtinjp
Trump supporter here.I say let the process play out, just to reassure all Americans that the results are legitimate. But honestly I don&t think there is anything that will change..
Classic Subterfuge, RF posting as Trump supporter, guess we will see more and more like this, to make this all legit..
Strangerland
The difference of course being that Trump was never the choice of the people, at best he was an opportune strategist in figuring out how to get the electoral college a single time. Obama on the other hand won the confidence of the people both before they knew him, and again afterwards. Biden was there both times, and is now the president of the country.
Trump... Throw the last few presidents in that mix, Bush Jr., Clinton, Bush Sr., and Regan, and Trump is clearly the biggest loser of them all.
He lost. Ergo, he's a loser.
zichi
President-elect Biden with 48 years of political experience knows every corner of the White House and Congress so no learning curves needed. Trump had zero political experience.
Biden will delegate while Trump issued orders to be obeyed or else.
Pukey2
Inauguration Day will be the biggest party! Trump supporters are welcome to celebrate with Biden supporters. Unite!
mrtinjp
I'm no fan of Biden, but his mental skills are clearly intact..
If they are, than he should call for a re-election with only in-person vote, if he wins that, than he is definitely the president.
mrtinjp
Biden will delegate..
That's the thing, delegation is very easy, ensuring that it actually gets done is exactly opposite, that's why you don't need a carrer politician but an outsider..
Sven Asai
Just only look who is that majority dancing in the streets now. It’s over for all, as you only chose a possibly nicer coffin for the last mile.
zichi
According to WH staff, Trump usually goes down to the Oval Office at 11am and leaves again at 6pm. Short working day.
Trump’s demands for more “Executive Time,” which almost always means TV and Twitter time alone in the residence
Strangerland
But Trump was clearly not mentally well, and you didn't suggest this for him. Why the discrepancy hmm?
Face it, your boy lost. He's a loser. You people backed a loser. And you're supporting a loser. You know who supports losers?
Haaa Nemui
perhaps you need to look at past comments from the original poster. It’s interesting that Trump supporters will turn on their own like you’ve just done for what is probably one of the most sensible comments on here today.
Strangerland
Maybe. But that certainly wasn't the case for the loser who just lost after a single term, for being too incompetent to do that. So if you find a qualified outsider, bring him out.
ReynardFox
Honestly it’s Trump supporters’ own faults. If they had just put a few more flags on their pick-up trucks, they would have won. But they didn’t and God justly smote their ruin across the electoral map.
kohakuebisu
Well, for starters, it sounds like he's going to have to find 420 million USD to repay his personal creditors.
First single-term president since 1993 and the first one to lose to Joe Biden. Dear oh dear.
2020hindsights
TheLongTermer
You do realise that Trump just inherited the economy from Obama/Biden. Obama got the job just after the 2008 crash and managed to put it into shape. And it continued to do well despite Trump, not because of him:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-45827430
wtfjapan
Bjorn
Please i know your sad but your predictions were wrong in NZ and theyre now wrong in America, far right just isnt attractive without the major of the world anymore , maybe a less radical right leaning representative might get you the election win you so desperately desire.
H
mrtinjp
Maybe. But that certainly wasn't the case for the loser who just lost after a single term, for being too incompetent to do that. So if you find a qualified outsider,
He did not loose the legal election.. there are many qualified outsiders and even politicians in the left but they will never ever get the nomination..
wtfjapan
Honestly it’s Trump supporters’ own faults. If they had just put a few more flags on their pick-up trucks
Too many Trump flags not enough American flags
Trump isnt America and you can clearly see the results now
mrtinjp
Face it, your boy lost. He's a loser. You people backed a loser. And you're supporting a loser. You know who supports losers?
Well dignified, and fingers crossed.
Which one ?
Strangerland
You're right. How do you loose an election? Do you pick it up, pat it on the butt, and set it free?
So go get them yourselves, you've got four years.
But let's face it. You've picked three absolute losers in a row. Two Bushes and a Trump. You guys haven't realized yet that you're not very good at choosing leaders. You should leave the adulting to us adults.
Toasted Heretic
LOL, all of us selfish people across the world, dancing and celebrating whilst the deniers, apologists and enablers try in vain to prolong the death throes of one of the worst US administrations in years.
America has shown the rest of us how to deal with the threat of fascism - through voting, bravery and yes, dammit, dancing.
Now get out there and have some fun. We all deserve it. The world is a little bit safer today.
Strangerland
Um, they're not contradictory.
ReynardFox
I see bass4fuck, Serrano, et al are remarkably quiet. Hmmm.
I still can’t believe it all came down to Philly. There’s a reason Philadelphia’s unofficial motto is “F*** Around and Find Out”.
Trump was right about one thing. Bad things do happen in Philadelphia. It just turns out bad things happened to him.
Jimizo
One intelligent criticism of Obama was that the recovery benefitted the already well off leaving a lot of disgruntled people behind.
Let’s hope Biden does better on that score.
Strangerland
Number of times winning the popular vote - being the choice of the people - in American presidential elections:
Biden: 3
Obama: 2
Trump: 0
Strangerland
Let's. Biden has spoken as if he's one of the people, hopefully his policies will reflect that.
Graham DeShazo
Congratulations President James Buchanon,
You are no longer the worst 1-term President in American history.
sunfunbun
Biden is reaching out to all Americans. That’s a major change from Trump.
I dream the Trump believers settle down and find a way to actually make America great again, by understanding truth and not just false narrative, while working together with the Biden/Harris WH.
Optimistically, I hope.
Wolfpack
I consider it "opining". Ranting is for Social Justice Warriors who continuously oppress the free speech of those they disagree with by shouting over them until they give up.
No it's actually an effective way to achieve power. Note Pelosi, Schemer, and AOC's continued trashing of the opposition (Obama called them 'the enemy'). They intended to impeach Trump from the moment he took office. They rallied their supporters with red-meat diatribes about how Republicans want to lock up children at the border (using a picture of a illegal immigrant child in a cage during the Obama/Biden administration). They used a dossier from an ex-foreign intelligence officer who expressed hatred for the new administration based on "intel" that the FBI now believes may be disinformation from Putin's security services. Paid for by the way by the Democrat party.
For conservatives, stopping the quickening march towards Socialism that conflicts so completely with the US Constitutions guarantees of individual rights is not divisive or stupid. It is their patriotic duty to preserve the governing structure of the nation.
zurcronium
Wow, the Biden derangement syndrome is already occurring. Sore losers all of you. Today democracy beat chaos and fascism light. Of course the basket of deplorable types are in shock as reality just made them face reality. The four year nightmare is over. Trump has one again failed, as he did in business with six bankruptcies. And you can read it here first, Trump will be bankrupt again with a year or two.
Strangerland
Trump will have quite the legacy in the future. Dissembled the country's safeguards, oversaw a pandemic, tried to get rid of health care without ever providing a plan, then got fired after a single term.
History will not remember him well.
Wolfpack
Three conservative Supreme Court justices is a win any way you look at it :-)
Graham DeShazo
ReynardFox,
Bass seems to have changed it's screen name, Black is off on vacation on all the money he won on Trump. No doubt with the Nigerian Royalty it met on-line. No word on Serrano.....
Strangerland
Maybe Trump will end up being the rock bottom that motivates America to get rid of their right-wing extremists, actually making America great again. Wouldn't that be ironic.
Haaa Nemui
It’s amazing you put up with Trump’s tweet storms.
Wolfpack
In America it isn't over until the last super rich lawyer sings.
Strangerland
The right wanted to impeach Obama. They called him the enemy.
The Republicans intended to impeach Obama from the moment he took office. They just failed, because they're losers (of 7/8 of the past elections).
Trump claimed Biden wanted to get rid of the suburbs and windmills.
Trump's cronies tried to discredit Biden by coming up with some fake hard drive and claiming a conspiracy that didn't exist.
Face it, you people are not very good at clearly understanding what is happening in reality. You're excellent obstructionists. Complete losers at leading though.
Strangerland
It's strategic, but a loss for America. Extremist policies will be baked into American law, even though the people who put those extremists into the supreme court have only been the choice of the people once out of the past eight elections.
Time for supreme court reform.
Haaa Nemui
No such thing just as there’s no such thing as TDS. I understand the desire to use it but let’s not.
longtimenosee
Science and decency?
Why hello!!
Jimizo
@Wolfpack
I always respected you for remaining a fiscal conservative after other conservatives jettisoned this when Trump went nuts with the credit card.
I’m sure you’ll renew old friendships in the near future after their amnesia wears off.
Toasted Heretic
Genuine appreciation for your comment.
bob
just a friendly reminder to those celebrating Biden's "victory" today;
Al Gore thought he was President for 36 days back in 2000.
Biden may eventually take office, but not before the legal process has concluded..
Strangerland
You know, only the bottom of the barrel of absolute losers could watch Biden's speech today, and not feel hope even for themselves. The man clearly is out to support all the people.
No one ever said that about Trump ever. Which is why he's a loser now.
Strangerland
And how'd that turn out hmm? A collapsed economy with two unpaid wars ongoing when he went on.
garth
It's great that Trump lost, but at the same time I find it disturbing that 71 million people in the self-professed greatest nation on Earth voted for a continuation of racism, xenophobia, misogyny, ignorance, incompetence, dishonesty, and lunacy.
Chop Chop
Road to the Socialism. Welcome nuclear arm Iran and Paris Climate agreement back again.
Desert Tortoise
I reckon they can rally outside the gates of whatever New York state prison he ends up in. MAGA indeed!
Simon Foston
WolfpackToday 12:37 pm JST
The lengthy diatribe that follows about those awful Democrats looks a lot like a rant to me.
Desert Tortoise
There doesn't seem to be the scope for legal action there was in 2000. Shrub only won with 271 electoral votes, one vote more than the minimum necessary. Mr. Gore had 268 and one elector declined to vote. Mr.Trump would have to win recounts in maybe six states along with associated legal challenges to overcome Mr. Bidens Electoral College lead. The possibility of that happening seems exceedingly small, especially since there is no obvious evidence of cheating. Allegations of cheating need to have some solid evidence behind them and so far that has not materialized.
garth
Trump's Presidential Library will consist of a single volume of printouts of Tweets entitled The 22,000 Lies of Donald J. Trump.
Desert Tortoise
Pete Wilson, Republican race baiting, annual budget stand offs that led to moth long state government shut downs and Proposition 187 did it for California.
mrtinjp
Dissembled the country's safeguards..
Mind boggling but very evident subterfuge..those safe-guards are all in place..now they will go away..
ulysses
trump’s presidential library....
Wait who are we kidding, trump has never been inside of a library and never will.
Desert Tortoise
And will located on the grounds of a New York state prison so he and his close family members can curate it as part of their eventual parole.
Strangerland
Nope. And if anyone wants any context into whether you know what you're talking about or not - well you support a loser. He just lost. Worst president ever.
So yeah, rant away.
mrtinjp
So yeah, rant away.
Well, you are the one ranting...