Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

The Electoral College gave Joe Biden a solid majority of its votes Monday, confirming his victory in last month's election in state-by-state voting that took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost.
California's 55 electoral votes put Biden over the top, clearing the 270-vote mark that affirmed he will be the nation's next president.
Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met on the day established by federal law. Electors cast paper ballots in gatherings that took place in the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.
There was little suspense and no change as all the electoral votes allocated to Biden and Trump in last month's popular vote went to each man.
When all the votes are in, Biden was expected to have 306 to 232 for Trump. Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million in the popular vote nationwide.
“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” Biden said in remarks prepared for an evening speech. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”
Biden renewed his campaign promise to be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not, and said the country has hard work ahead on the virus and economy.
But there was no concession from the White House, where Trump has continued to make unsupported allegations of fraud.
Trump remained in the Oval Office long after the sun set in Washington, calling allies and fellow Republicans while keeping track of the running Electoral College tally, according to White House and campaign aides. The president frequently ducked into the private dining room off the Oval Office to watch on TV, complaining that the cable networks were treating it like a mini-Election Night while not giving his challenges any airtime.
The president had grown increasingly disappointed with the size of “Stop the Steal” rallies across the nation as well as efforts for the GOP to field its own slates of electors in states. A presidential wish for a fierce administration defense led to TV appearances early Monday by Stephen Miller, one of his most ferocious advocates, to try to downplay the importance of the Electoral College vote and suggest that Trump’s legal challenges would continue all the way to Inauguration Day on Jan 20.
In a Fox News interview taped over the weekend, Trump said that “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly.”
On Monday in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested — electors gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes in low-key proceedings. Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump's efforts to undermine the election results also led to concerns about safety for the electors, virtually unheard of in previous years. In Michigan, lawmakers from both parties reported receiving threats, and legislative offices were closed over threats of violence. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over Trump.
Georgia state police were out in force at the state Capitol in Atlanta before Democratic electors pledged to Biden met. There were no protesters seen.
Even with the Electoral College's confirmation of Biden’s victory, some Republicans continued to refuse to acknowledge that reality. Yet their opposition to Biden had no practical effect on the electoral process, with the Democrat to be sworn in next month.
Despite Biden’s wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Republicans who would have been Trump electors met in those states anyway. Pennsylvania Republicans said they cast a “procedural vote” for Trump and Pence in case courts that have repeatedly rejected challenges to Biden’s victory were to somehow still determine that Trump had won.
In North Carolina, Utah and other states across the country where Trump won, his electors turned out to duly cast their ballots for him. Electors in North Carolina had their temperatures checked before being allowed to enter the Capitol to vote. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes withdrew as a Trump elector and was in quarantine because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated four years ago, were among New York's 29 electors for Biden and Harris.
In New Hampshire, before the state’s four electors voted for Biden at the State House in Concord, 13-year-old Brayden Harrington led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. He had delivered a moving speech at the Democratic National Convention in August about the struggle with stuttering he shares with Biden.
Following weeks of Republican legal challenges that were easily dismissed by judges, Trump and Republican allies tried to persuade the Supreme Court last week to set aside 62 electoral votes for Biden in four states, which might have thrown the outcome into doubt.
The justices rejected the effort on Friday.
In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.
Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political parties. There was no reason to expect any defections this year.
The Electoral College was the product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution between those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed giving the people the power to directly choose their leader.
Each state gets a number of electors equal to its total number of seats in Congress: two senators plus however many members the state has in the House of Representatives. Washington, D.C., has three votes, under a constitutional amendment that was ratified in 1961. With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, states award all their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote in their state.
The bargain struck by the nation's founders has produced five elections in which the president did not win the popular vote. Trump was the most recent example in 2016.© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
David Varnes
So in other words, for the umpteenth time in a row now, Trump's lost.
Now, who wants to wager that he's going to go to Mar-A-Lago for Christmas and never come back to Washington?
zichi
Because of threats some had to meet at secret locations.
PTownsend
In other words Trump's dumping his messes for other people to clean up after him. The story of the spoiled, pampered brat's life.
And Trump's backers LOL at the damage he's done to the country, actually think it's funny Americans will continue to be smacked by the problems Trump's leaving behind thinking(?) they can blame those problems on Biden.
Burning Bush
The headline is misleading. Nothing is confirmed until the joint session of Congress on January 6th, over which Vice President Pence will be presiding.
P. Smith
I notice you’ve shortened this daily post to include only the correct information that nothing is confirmed until January 6th instead of continuing to spread misinformation about the process.
Anyway, it doesn’t matter who presides over the joint session of Congress on January 6th, the will of the people will be followed and Biden will formally become president-elect.
Yrral
Burning Bush, Biden will be the next President, Pence will formally nap the coffin on Trump Presidency
Burning Bush
The President is not technically selected by the people, the President is selected by the States.
If the Electoral College fails to reach a clear majority in the joint session, over which Pence will be presiding, the President is selected by a 1 State, 1 vote election held in the House. It's directly laid out in plain English in the Constitution.
Republicans control the State Delegations in both the House and the Senate.
They can win this, lawfully and constitutionally on June 6th.
zichi
California kicks Trump into the loser and Biden crosses the 270 line.
55 votes go to Biden.
Biden is the 46th president of the US.
302 seats for Biden 232 for Trump.
zichi
What now Mr Burning Bush?
zichi
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cross the line
Will Trump now concede?
zichi
Will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now call Biden "President-elect?
Ah_so
A month ago it was all "nothing is decided until December 14". Now it is January 6. That timeline will probably keep getting pushed out until his inauguration.
oldman_13
Thank you, for the love of all that is good, please finalize this already.
Ah_so
Theres no doubt that it will reach a clear decision.
And as has been pointed out to you many times, in the highly unlikely circumstance you paint, it would be Nancy Polosi who would become President.
Kentarogaijin
Well, it's official !!..
Facism lose, Democracy won..
Trumpy lose, BIDEN WON !!!
Thanks Joe !!..
https://twitter.com/KatsfuckTrump/status/1327319862792826881
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hqdJxpG3Xg
Desert Tortoise
You appear to not understand how that session will work. First of all there is a clear majority of electors in favor of Mr. Biden. There is no tie. There won't be a tie either. Here is why.
If any member of Congress disputes the electors from a state and wants to deny their certification, each house of Congress will retire to to debate the matter separately from the other house. After debating the matter separately both houses have to vote on the matter and both houses must have majorities in favor of denying certification of the results of a particular state for their electoral votes to be denied certification. Since the House is majority Democrat any such protest will end then and there. Democratic members of the House of Representatives would have to vote against certifying electors for Mr. Biden and that won't happen. In addition there are enough Senators who have expressed exasperation with the claims being made by the President that there is no assurance Mr. McConnell could guarantee every Republican member of the Senate would vote to decertify the electors from a state in dispute. There may be multiple such disputes but the Democratic majority in the House along with a handful of disgusted Senators pretty much guarantees no electoral votes will be decertified.
klausdorth
About time! Biden was the president elect, soon he will be POTUS! Time for Trump and his buddies to finally accept it!
David Varnes
You keep posting this ridiculous fallacy. To dismiss a group of electors, the following must happen:
First, a member of the House must object.
Second, a member of the Senate must second the objection.
At that point, both bodies will then retire to their respective chambers to vote on the objection. Both bodies must agree in a vote on the objection for the objection to stand and the electoral votes to be dismissed.
Then, and only then, would there be a possibility of the vote coming down to a House 1-state-1-vote situation.
However, as Democrats control the House and Republicans control the Senate, there is no way that any objection by anyone could ever get to that point. Any Republi-coup objections would be immediately voted down by the House, even if the Senate would second or support such garbage. And considering that Collins, Sasse, Romney and more have all said that Biden won, it wouldn't even get past the Senate, let alone the House.
PTownsend
At this point those saying 'there's still a chance' are anti-democracy Republicans and others supporting the global alt right's pro-authoritarianism. And paid trolls from Moscow, Beijing, Ankara, Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere. Plus of course the Bannon/Qanon own trolls.
PTownsend
That could be; but they've definitely done well during the Trump era.
rainyday
OK, Trump fantasy land campers, what is the next step on the road to four more years you’ve been bragging about now?
Desert Tortoise
Never thought I'd see the day when one could call them "cut and run Republicans" but after the way Mr. Trump abandoned the Kurds and now the Afghans while being cheer led by the far right, what else is there to say?
The fact is that reality is not so clear cut. Both parties have pro and anti military wings. You will see a lot of pressure on the left to reduce the defense budget and cancel some recent nuclear weapons programs while other Democrats fight to keep these programs along with a lot of Republicans.
As General Mattis wrote in his book the US is going to have to keep fighting and beating the terrorists until they get tired of losing all the time. That is not to say invading countries but there will be US forces engaging terrorists and training foreign allied military forces for the foreseeable future. And then there is the threat from China nobody dare ignore today. Or would you just prefer we fold our cards and hand everything over to the tender mercies of Xi Jinping? Just me but I'll gladly pay higher taxes to have the means to challenge China effectively and to protect Taiwan.
zichi
Biden's and Harris greatest home run in the history of the president elections with a historical number of votes, 81 million beating Trump by 7 million.
Trump back in 2016 called it a landslide victory, well now it's Biden's/Harris's turn.
Trump is smarting tonight!
Desert Tortoise
You missed something important. Successfully opposing one delegation of electors would not be enough to change the results. This process would have to succeed with multiple states in order to reverse the electoral vote count to the point where the vote would go to Congress to decide. There is no reasonable scenario to suggest a majority Democratic House of Representatives is going to vote this way multiple times and reverse Mr. Biden's win.
zichi
Trump's dad told him the worse thing in life is being a loser! Ingrained since childhood.
sunfunbun
It's scary to think if the House wasn't turned to the Democrats a couple of years ago, even the slightest scenario of controlling the election could have happened by the Republicans.
The future of elections sounds like it is in danger of fascism, so there needs to be some sort of law preventing lies of Trump sort not to be allowed. It's been a crazy thing, but I hope the country learns from his unhinged attempt to overturn a fair election.
zichi
Republican's not accepting the election is an embarrassment for the GOP.
PTownsend
At this point those still crying 'fixed' rigged' 'fake' are anti-democracy Republicans and others supporting the global alt right's pro-authoritarianism. And paid trolls from Moscow, Beijing, Ankara, Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere. Plus of course the Bannon/Qanon trolls.
Slayer
Why is it an Embarrassment? You honestly believe that if it was flipped the Democrats would bow out gracefully? Not a chance.
yakyak
There is still a long way to go until the joint session of Congress on January 6th. Stay tuned.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lol because time and time again they claim there is mass voter fraud, yet can't prove. Zero evidence in court.
Lolol what are the Trump clowns going to try next? Armed insurrection? An appeal to the world court?
Donald lost the election, he keeps losing in court and will continue to do so. Move on.
Jimizo
If the Democrats tried to overturn an election with no evidence of fraud it would be an embarrassment.
Bob Fosse
Lol. Ok then. And on January 7th when your fantasy is kaput? What will you say then?
onedragon
It baffles me that statements like this are even made. What do you expect the Republicans to do? How corrupt is the DNC with all the nonsense that has got on over the last 4 years. The DNC is a dangerous puppet party that deserves what it will eventually get. The US will fair no better under Biden, you will see.
ulysses
Well, trump lost again, the vaccine is here and Barr resigned.
What a great start to the day!!!
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Exactly what Hillary Clinton did and exactly what Al Gore did; Concede the election.
Lol what specific charges have been leveled against the DNC? Anyone in the DNC go to jail? Now, answer the same questions about the Trump cabinet. You really, really shouldn't thrown stones in a glass house.
Oh scary! I seriously doubt things could be worse than the 300,000 dead Americans since March.
ulysses
In the 37 days after his election loss, trump has lost 48 times!!!
Northernlife
Geez what happened to the Trump/Pence landslide that was supposed to happen...even our own little tee hee har fox parrot has flown away...
P. Smith
Thanks for the primer on the constitution of my country, but I don’t actually need it from an anonymous internet poster as I have an advanced degree that demonstrates I am minimally competent regarding constitutional law.
Your scenario assumes against the majority of evidence that there won’t be a clear majority from the Electoral College. I’m not sure how stable politics in your home country are, but you clearly have no idea how robust are the institutions that underpin American democracy, even after Trump’s and republican’s almost four year assault on those institutions.
P. Smith
*minimally