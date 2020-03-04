Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing; Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set up a long one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Biden rolled to wins across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day of the Democratic campaign, as Americans in 14 states voted for a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election.
"They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing," Biden, the former vice president who had performed poorly in the first three nominating contests but broke through with a win in South Carolina, told roaring supporters in California.
"We are very much alive," he said.
Sanders, the one-time front-runner who had hoped to take a big step toward the nomination on Tuesday, was projected by Edison Research to win in his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah. Fox News and AP projected Sanders won California.
Edison Research projected Biden the winner in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.
More than one-third of the delegates who will pick the eventual nominee at a July convention were up for grabs in the primaries on Tuesday, which provided some clarity at last in a muddled race for the White House.
Without naming him, Sanders took direct aim at Biden during a rally with supporters in Vermont, criticizing his 2002 vote to authorize the war in Iraq and his support for global trade deals that Sanders opposed.
"We're going to win the Democratic nomination and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country," Sanders said.
The results left Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor who spent more than half a billion dollars on advertising, largely out of the running, with his only victory coming in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.
Bloomberg campaign officials said he would reassess whether to stay in the race on Wednesday, but that did not mean he would drop out.
Biden's burst of momentum after his blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday fueled a flurry of endorsements from a flood of prominent party officials and former rivals.
BROAD BIDEN COALITION
Biden accomplished his main Super Tuesday goal of muscling aside Bloomberg and consolidating support from moderates to turn the race into a one-on-one contest against Sanders.
Biden's showing in the Super Tuesday states was fueled by strong support among a broad coalition of voters including women and men, white and black, those with or without college degrees, and those who considered themselves liberal or moderate.
The results were particularly disappointing for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished well behind Sanders and Biden in most states and was trailing them in her home state of Massachusetts.
Edison Research forecast a record turnout of 1.3 million voters in Virginia, well ahead of 986,203 in 2008 and 785,041 in 2016.
Early exit polls by Edison Research showed Biden was winning large majorities of African-American voters in the South, including 72% in Alabama, 71% in Virginia, 63% in North Carolina and 62% in Tennessee.
In Virginia, Biden won the votes of more than four of 10 white college educated women, compared to about two in 10 each for Sanders and Warren.
Bloomberg was a wild card heading into the voting, as he joined the competition for the first time. In early results, he was winning more than 15% of the vote, enough to pick up some delegates, in Tennessee, Texas, Colorado and Arkansas.
The moderate Bloomberg skipped the first four contests and bombarded Super Tuesday and later voting states with ads, but saw his poll numbers slip after coming under fire during Democratic debates over past comments criticized as sexist and a policing policy he employed as New York's mayor seen as racially discriminatory.
Biden is trying to build a bridge between progressive Democrats' desire for big structural change and more moderate Democrats yearning for a candidate who will be able to win over enough independents and Republicans to oust Trump.
FRESH MOMENTUM
That effort gained fresh momentum on the eve of Tuesday's voting as moderate presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, endorsed Biden after withdrawing from the race.
The pace of the Democratic race begins to accelerate after Super Tuesday, with 11 more states voting by the end of March. By then, nearly two-thirds of the delegates will have been allotted.
Sanders headed into Tuesday with 60 delegates to Biden's 54 in the state-by-state nominating fight. Sanders managed a virtual tie with Buttigieg in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.
Besides leading in polls in California, Sanders also is ahead of Biden by a smaller margin in polls in Texas. Sanders' strength with Hispanics should pay dividends in that state, where Latinos comprise one-third of the Democratic electorate.
Biden, whose South Carolina win affirmed his popularity with black voters, hoped to win five states where African Americans make up at least a quarter of the Democratic electorate: Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas.
The next contests, on March 10, will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Burning Bush
Let's hope that Bloomberg's billions are enough to split the moderate vote and clear a nice path for Bolshevik Bernie.
PTownsend
Not surprising that Russia is reported to have its cadres of social media propagandists pushing for both 'Bolshevik' Bernie and 'national socialist' Trump in its ongoing attempts to further weaken the remaining democratic components of the US republic.
Serrano
Leslie Cohen, a retired teacher in Sacramento, California, said she had planned to support Buttigieg but would now vote for Biden.
"Once he dropped out and Amy Klobuchar dropped out, my decision was made because I don’t want Bernie Sanders. I don’t think he can beat Trump,” Cohen said.
Why not? Bernie is very popular. We want free health care, free college tuition and higher taxes!
bass4funk
Ok, if that’s true, vote for him.
You say that with a straight face and support a communist like Bernie? Wait a minute.....
PTownsend
Especially with younger people, those inheriting the mess left by Trump and his fellow 'elite' class predecessors.
Like the free healthcare Trump, his fellow government employees, and so many others have? It's a shame 'socialized healthcare' is offered to so many who have the financial means to pay for it, while so many others can't have even basic coverage.
Lots of Americans already have it, and long have had it. If the US is going to keep pace with ongoing changes in technology, more people - of all ages - need better access to training programs, including college education. Only people who already 'got theirs' would want to keep those at the bottom of the economic spectrum down. But then the far right has never been known for understanding the notion of 'equal opportunity'. And compassion.
Thanks to Trump and the GOP the US middle and working class will pay higher taxes in the next couple of years as a result of Trump and the GOP cutting taxes for the 'elite' - and for themselves. Trump's ramping up government spending will keep tax rates high. BTW, how else will Trump's increasing debt be paid for.
PTownsend
Bernie says he's a democratic socialist. Not a communist. Vastly different. He believes in the democratic principles ensured by the US Constitution. He has never even suggested he wants to undermine the Constitution nor the legal system the republic's based on. He's opposed to authoritarianism - unlike Trump.
Blacklabel
Never seen 3 competitors drop out and unite behind the weakest guy within 72 hours right before a major vote.
Dem politics are amazing in how they manipulate. Dem voters get what they deserve by allowing Bernie to be screwed again.
bass4funk
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/100214/what-difference-between-communism-and-socialism.asp
Pretty much the same thing essentially, the main difference is, slapping and attaching the word “Democrat” after the socialist term softens it a tad.
And he also believes that the State needs to provide for the people, not something the founding fathers envisioned.
Yes, he has, with his Medicare for all and free college tuition, I don’t want to pay for that, he’s constitutionally infringing on my rights as a capitalist.
But Supports and praised communist leaders....no thank you.
Strangerland
It's a conspiracy! At least, I believe that's what you're saying your theory is.
Strangerland
Hehe, and once again, JT posters show that while in the real world, where no Socialists are running for president, in the bubble world, a boogeyman (aka socialist aka Bernie) is running for president.
It would be nice if these bubble-folk didn't have alternate definitions for so many words. Or at least, if they could choose to only use the words with alternate definitions within their bubble, they would cause a lot less confusion.
bass4funk
The lazy crowd that wants everything for free....interesting...
No, like the nation paying cradle to grave entitlements, which means all American premiums would go up as well as taxes to pay for all this junk.
Then try and go and get a job, even though I come from and affluent family, I had to work hard and pay my own way to go to college and I never got a dime from my parents and I work there is jobs to fund my education, if I can do it, everyone else can. Some of my liberal relatives told me I should go out and get a loan or grants and I refused to spoon of the government. I graduated from a private institution and I would never go or allow my kids to go to an out-of-control public liberal institution that advocates and teaches and indoctrinates that the government must provide for you, I don’t want my kids learning Marxist values.
So tell me how many jobs do poor people produce, how many jobs do poor people create in the private sector? And how many employees that don’t receive tax cuts can offer their employees bonuses and higher raises?
Apparently you didn’t hear about the tax cuts 2.0 Thats going to come out that is more directed towards the middle class.
Strangerland
Yeah, just like his health plan where more people would be covered with better insurance for cheaper, right?
The reason why we didn't hear about "tax cuts 2.0" is because they don't exist in reality, only in your guys' bubble. There were no tax cuts 2.0. Although I could see him trying some out of desperation to stop the economy from plummeting. Of course, he'll simply be continuing the Republican party's obsession with racking up HUGE bills, and pushing it down the line for future generations to deal with. As every Republican president since Reagan has done.
Blacklabel
I don’t mind it. Dems seem to have forgotten in their haste to screw Bernie that Biden is a horribly flawed candidate. and that Bernie has actual supporters who won’t vote for Biden.
i also get to see the mental gymnastics from you guys as to how your nominee didn’t win the popular vote or win any of the big states but is still supposedly legitimate and not rigged.
Strangerland
Hmm, so whom is this supposed 'your nominee' you speak of? Hmm?
WilliB
blacklabel:
Yes, it is obvious that the swamp does not want to Sanders as president. It will be entertaining to see the eruption of the Bernie crowd once he gets screwed again. At the same time, do not underestimate the power of Big Tech and the media. They are solidly on the swamp side and are putting their finger on the scale. And the propaganda finds many takers... just see in this readers section.
Blacklabel
Plus it’s fun to watch all the swamp creatures crawl out from under the rocks to support Biden at the last second panic.
even Comey endorsed but was told no thanks!
Obama won’t endorse Biden still because he knows Biden won’t win. But he will call and congratulate and let that leak out while pretending to be neutral. He doesn’t want that stink of supporting the loser on him until he is assured who by the DNC who wins then he will jump on that train.
Strangerland
Another conspiracy... theory.
bass4funk
Hasn't been done yet and cannot be done without raising everyone else’s.
They don’t exist yet because they’re discussing it, but if the WH can do it and get it done this year, it’ll be another monumental win for him.
Oh, most definitely.
Blacklabel
Your nominee. The person the Dems will pick who won’t be the person who won California, New York or the popular vote. Which are the Dem criteria for legitimately winning according to 2016.
Or all the liberals here claiming to be “independents” again?
FizzBit
At this point I just feel sorry for the Main Street level headed Dem voters. The party and their corporate MSM wing has done their best to include every minuscule issue to their propaganda that even the Fire Ant Lovers of America are happy.
Biden? Seriously!
Their best chance was Tulsi G but the Dem establishment wouldn’t allow it.
See you all in 2024.
Blacklabel
Has Obama endorsed Biden? No
did he call Biden to congratulate him on his win? (And let the media know?) Yes
did he call anyone else when they won? Nope
did he publicly state he would prevent Bernie from winning if he could? Yes
facts matter.
Strangerland
But Trump told us that was his plan. Was he lying?
bass4funk
Yeah, I shook my head on that one as well.
bass4funk
Bernie has a plan to overhaul the entire healthcare system, but it’s just a plan
Strangerland
Hnm, Trump had a plan to scrap the existing health care system.
But it was just a plan. Even his own party denied him on that one.
As for a proposal of a plan of what to do (versus what to scrap), Trump's entire health care proposal is: _____.
Oh yeah, he's literally never had one. Never.
bass4funk
No, he’s plan is to keep the private insurance intact.
In the works, wait until next year when the Dems have no choice but to come o the table, at least there’s no McCain to worry about this time.
Blacklabel
It’s possible that Warren could cost Bernie as many as 4 wins while getting few to no delegates herself.
She needs drop out for Bernie just like everyone conveniently dropped out for Biden.
Strangerland
His plan? Trump has never had a plan, other than to scrap Obamacare, which he tried and failed miserably (his own party told him to screw off).
Trump having a health care plan is fake news.
u_s__reamer
How can folks vote for a candidate who has on numerous occasions displayed and continues to display unmistakable signs of senility? Oh, I forgot, that happened before in 2016. Looks like Americans are really voting with eyes closed (living is easy that way, as John Lennon sang), and hell bent on losing their republic to dementia.
Strangerland
Yeah, that ship has already sailed. America already has a dementia-in-chief.
I mean, the guy thinks he's solved the coronavirus.
Joe Blow
Democrats every day are trying to undermine the Constitution and the American experiment itself.
They no longer believe in the First Amendment. They want to effectively get rid of the Second Amendment. They no longer believe in Due Process or borders. They want high taxes, big government, and for American to be like some two-bit European country. They march in the streets chanting "no border, no wall, no USA at all." They want to rewrite our textbooks, and by extension our history, to decry white men, their bogeyman of choice, as the root of all the world's evil. Which is ironic because all they do is deconstruct and destroy, and create nothing that wasn't gifted to them by our forefathers.
They hate this country and our traditional way of life.
Strangerland
Yes, the Republicans most definitely do.
Their continual support for a man who is degrading all of the institutions of the Republic makes this very clear. They don't care about America or Americans, they only care about exacting retribution on the people for not hating Hillary as much in 2016, as the Republican party did, and instead hating Trump even more.
Mr. Noidall
Speaking of quid pro quos, I wonder how many biden initiated with Buttigieg, klobuchar, and O,Rourke? Buttigieg was doing good. The corruption of the left, especially of Biden, can no longer be denied. But I guess the mumps are better than measles if means getting Trump. Speaking of Trump. African Americans are doing historically well under Trump. What possibly can Biden do for them besides drum up victimhood and racial sentiments? Truly the masses are dumb.
u_s__reamer
... and create nothing that wasn't gifted to them by our forefathers.
"Gifted", yeah, but don't forget to add stolen, murdered, enslaved, exploited, and the 1% that run the show today and maliciously instruct the know-nothing Joe Blows of the country how to vote. The real history of the USA and its oligarchical ruling class isn't a subject suitable for school children or cissies.
SuperLib
You said this would happen with Bloomberg being the winner. I guess you just abandoned that and switched out the names?
Any way the wind blows.....
TheLongTermer
if either one wins the nomination, its a sure win for Trump; Biden is too senile and incoherent, easy prey for Trump, also his addict son baggage is too much,
and Bernie has loser already written on his forehead.
Jimizo
So Warren isn’t in on the plot to stop Sanders then?
Come on, there must be someone out there who can weave a more convincing narrative.
SuperLib
I guess African Americans are just too dumb to vote for a racist? Trump made his own bed on this. His choice
Looking down your nose at others like a latte drinking liberal?
WilliB
blacklabel:
Biden is the perfect swamp candidate. He is senile, he is buyable, he is controllable. Scott Adams predicts that the swamp will pick the Biden/Harris combination to replace oragenman. Seems plausible to me.
In the meantime, I get some popcorn to watch the eruption when the swamp shuts down Sanders....
bass4funk
Not one time did the President ever say he did such a thing.
Thankfully, he succeeded in getting rid of that dreaded mandate. Pheeew....
No, McCain just wanted to screw him, but now that he’s gone, and Trump is still alive and President and that won’t happen again should the GOP come up with an alternative with the help of the Dems of course.
bass4funk
So their choices are 4 old white people? I remember one of them pretended to be a Native American, the other made a comment a few years ago and Blacks would still be in the hospitality industry, the other believed in redlining and stop and frisk....yeah, why would anyone vote for a racist....
And his gaining thank you Candace Owens, a real true American that’s seriously woke.
The Democrat party has been looking down on Blacks for over 60 years.
SuperLib
You've had a decade and failed.
That would mean concessions for the Democrats, which is fine with me. Let's work together to marginalize the far right win to win blue support and pass something better.
bass4funk
As did the Democrats, that’s why the mandate was struck down.
Doesn't look like it, but let’s focus for a moment and get serious here, the Democrats have No choice but to work with the Republicans, that is....if they want to make inroads in 2024.
So the country can either vote for capitalism or for socialism, I think the latter will be laughed at in November, this is why all the failed Dems are running to Biden, which is a true blessing for Trump. Gosh, Bernie got screwed again, yikes!
Jimizo
You said Obama was a socialist dictator but he won twice ( popular vote as well as electoral college ).
Blacklabel
nothing has changed from my comment. It’s whoever can be used to take delegates from Bernie. It was Pete until Bloomberg came. Now it’s he -and- Biden plus the others who conveniently dropped out for quid pro quo reasons to be seen later.
Jimizo
You still haven’t told us where Warren fits in this fascinating cloak and dagger drama.
I’m new to this kind of scriptwriting but couldn’t you put Warren on the establishment/ swamp/globalist payroll to take votes from Bernie?
No good? As I said, I’m new to this and constructive criticism from seasoned veterans would be welcomed.
zichi
And the opponent is a fat old white guy?
bass4funk
Means nothing in the US, but to your point, Trump should then have a flawless victory
Yup and outdoing all of them. Lol
Sneezy
Fingers crossed this is the high watermark for Biden. If he gets the nomination I'll vote for him in November, but I think he'll lose.
Jimizo
That doesn’t follow. The US has voted for a socialist as president twice according to you. Why would they laugh at another socialist?
You haven’t dealt with this point.
SuperLib
The Democrats had a plan and it passed. The GOP can't do the same because of the infighting. You need Dem support to change anything because of the radical portion of your party killing any chances of GOP unity.
If you want our support then you need to give concessions. No concessions, no change.
Strangerland
The right is claiming that people will be able to vote in an election where no socialists are running. The right also seems to think they are living in reality. The right doesn't realize that these two things are impossible to be congruent with each other.
SuperLib
You said Bloomberg would be put in first place by the DNC. You were wrong.
Texas A&M Aggie
Today turned out to be a real bad one for Elizabeth Warren. She failed to carry the state she represents in the Senate (Massachusetts) and the state she was born in (Oklahoma).
Blacklabel
the delegates she gets of course she gives to Bernie the convention Plus she existed to protect him at the debates. it’s all rigged again I don’t know why Dems put up with it.
Strangerland
And herein lies the problem. The right want the Democrats to concede everything, without having to concede anything themselves. They have drawn a line where any concession whatsoever makes one a traitor to the Republicans. So they say to the left 'you have to work with us even though we are not willing to do anything whatsoever to work with you'.
And this is what resulted in Trump, and has broken the country.
Jimizo
So she never ran with the goal of winning the nomination? Is she on Bernie’s payroll?
This is fascinating.
bass4funk
Not according to me, but as I said, the incumbent is usually difficult to beat.
Blacklabel
Bottom line if Dems want to run your 5th best candidate because he gets more than half the black vote in the south, please do.
he is not winning any of those states he won today in November against Trump except Virginia. It’s false hope.
bass4funk
and the people rejected the mandate and thankfully that passed as well
The Democrats can’t lower premiums no wonder so many left the exchange.
This is why if the Democrats manage to maintain the House, they’ll have to work with this President to come up with a bipartisan healthcare plan.
Goes both ways.
u_s__reamer
The genius of modern democracies is that a majority of people has been systematically brainwashed for decades by the right-wing "Big Gov'mint Bogeyman" hoax, so that their default choice is to vote against their own interests: capitalism for the poor and "socialism" for the rich. It might take a Corona virus to reveal the error of such a mentality if people panic and rush to seek shelter in the arms of the federal government, without whose central organizing role capitalist society would collapse.
Jimizo
Yes, according to you. You said Obama was a socialist dictator. Why would the US electorate laugh at a socialist running for president when they elected one twice?
This is confusing.
SuperLib
Buy to be sure ....you said the DNC would have Bloomberg in the lead because they control everything and they are corrupt.
Right?
Blacklabel
Originally she delusionally thought she could win, yes. That’s all over now of course coming in 3rd in her own state.
all 24 of the original candidates still think they could have beat trump if they just could have won the Dem primary. more delusion.
Strangerland
Ohh, nice plot twist! The intrigue gets intriguing!
Strangerland
Advice from the pros! They have our best interests at heart, right?
...right?
Jimizo
So, she later made a deal with Bernie just to stay in to protect him in debates? Kind of like paying bodyguards?
When do you think they made this deal?
Fascinating stuff. Who needs novels or Netflix?
Blacklabel
That’s correct except I never said Bloomberg “in the lead”. Bernie will be the leader at the convention.
But Bloomberg has the money to spend to buy the extra votes (delegates) that will prevent Bernie from getting the 1991 required.
they knew no one else but Bernie can get 1991 by themselves. So the only option is to block Bernie then pick someone else.
bass4funk
Yup, so prepare for a second Trump turn. You guys across the pond can be happy.
As liberalism surely is....
Blacklabel
You also forgot that Bloomberg exists as a backup for when Biden inevitably gaffes himself into unelectability. It’s still anyone but Bernie, nothing has changed.
supedelegates + Bloomberg + Biden + Pete will get the DNC to 1991 for someone else without Bernie.
arrestpaul
Why would any candidate chose to drop out of the Presidential candidate race a few days before the big super Tuesday vote? Why did these candidates spend so much time, and money, to run for President, only to give up a few days before the vote? Normally, you would expect the candidates to wait until AFTER the vote is totaled BEFORE flushing their campaign down the toilet.
Warren draws voters away from Sanders, so she stays in the race. Buttigieg, and the others, draw voters away from Biden, so they've been asked/requested/forced to give up their quest for their dream job. Hey Bernie! That flushing sound you hear is your chances of the DNC allowing someone like you to be their candidate for POTUS. Better luck next time.
SuperLib
Which means concessions from Trump since the GOP hasn't come up with their own plan after a decade. What are you willing to do to get Dem support since you can't do it on your own?
Black:. That’s correct except I never said Bloomberg
You specifically said Bloomberg was waiting in the shadows for the DNC to put ahead of Bernie. You were totally wrong
Should we continue to listen to someone whose prediction was totally wrong?
Northernlife
Merica is screwed...oh well Trump again..
SuperLib
Ah, here it is:
So Pete was kept in to hold Bernie down until Bloomberg took over.J Justas you predicted.
So what's your next prediction?
Blacklabel
No that’s not what I said as I just explained to you. How did I know Pete would only exist until Bloomberg came on the ballot?
Convenient drop out on Sunday night before the largest vote right after winning and coming in 2nd, huh?
dont care anyway because it’s obvious this is being rigged plus none of these people beating trump. Congrats to Bernie for wining Tex and California.
Jimizo
Some are speculating Warren will drop out.
If she does, how would this fit in? Is it a commie plot to clear the way for Bernie?
Strangerland
Ohh! And now a back-story for context. This story is getting exciting.
Blacklabel
Correct I clearly said to hold down. I never said win or lead. Now Pete is gone and he cost bernie 26 delegates until Bloomberg could get in to cost him more.
Strangerland
And now foreshadowing of a nefarious "they" antagonist. It gets deeper...
Blacklabel
So how did she come in 3rd in her own state?
ulysses
Totally, like someone mentioning army taking over airports during the independence war.
That wasn't just a gaffe, more like signs of a serious mental condition.
Blacklabel
The DNC is “they”. you know the ones who rigged this last time in 2016 plus doing it once more.
Strangerland
Bravo. This pilot will definitely be picked up. A true masterpiece!
FizzBit
Corrupt DNC changing the debate rules at the last minute to allow Bloomberg in, after a big cash deposit of course. All to counter the Bernvolution. At least Trump beat those bead-beat Repubs fair and square. The DNC look like worms squiggling on the ground in the morning sun.
invalid CSRF
zichi
Bloomberg will also drop out.
Strangerland
Silly, you can't release the identity of the protagonist so early in the game, you need to add a bit of mystery as to who they are first.
Unless there's another secret plot twist behind this, say a secret cabal that runs the DNC. I hope it's not a Tarantino "Dusk til Dawn" thing though, where the cabal turns out to be vampires. I'm not into those stories.
Blacklabel
nope it didnt.
3 competitors including a billionaire with unlimited money didnt back out over 72 hrs on a weekend right before Super Tuesday.
Including candidates who had won and come in 2nd in previous contests 1-2 weeks early. A little honesty would be appropriate.
Enjoy your convention selected DNC rigged candidate. At least I wont have to hear about somebody winning the popular vote mattering anymore. Or how California and New York are the only states that matters.
bass4funk
Which goes both ways or the Dems could sacrifice 2024 chances....fine by me.
Not sure what the President will do, the Dems didn’t do anything over the last 3 years, if they lose the House, they’re DOA, so they really don’t have that much leverage going into next year.
Strangerland
Oops, I mean antagonist.
bass4funk
No, you just go by his record. The fool was big on income redistribution that in itself is a huge factor why people were tired of this joker and the Democrats with their socialist entitlements and wanted a change and not tax more of our money. Again, the man is almost at 50% approval and this after the failed Russian Mueller hoax and the impeachment farce. Good luck Democrats.
Blacklabel
Oh and I forgot to mention including a candidate polling at first place with 29% in her home state dropping out 2 days prior to the vote.
To let a candidate polling at 8% win instead. Yeah that happens all the time.
Until next rigged primary, thats all.
Strangerland
This conspiracy is blowing. My. Mind. I don't know how you Republicans can deal with all these plot twists and turns, nefarious cabals, and secret backstories! I feel like I've been on a roller-coaster!
Jimizo
Bass, you said the US electorate would laugh at the idea of a socialist running for president but regard Obama, a man who won two elections, as a socialist.
This makes no sense. You do see this, don’t you?
Your options here seem to be to reassess your assertion Obama is a socialist, or claim the 2008 and 2012 elections were invalid.
Jimizo
Biden is now narrowly leading in Texas.
bass4funk
Meaning in the General election.
TheLongTermer
I noticed during the debates, that nobody attacked Biden. Me wonders if it all was a closed door attempt to get rid of Berns, and once Biden won in SC, they would drop out and endorse. Interesting.
Strangerland
Hmm, you should collaborate with Blacklabel on this story, you guys could work the plot line together, and potentially come up with something that will get even better ratings!
TheLongTermer
No need, unlike you, I can think for myself. Thanks anyway.
Jimizo
Nobody has given a good role to Elizabeth Warren yet.
Fancy a crack at this?
Strangerland
Oh, I agree, your plot is very intriguing. I've never been much of a writer of fiction myself...
Wolfpack
Biden did great - I bet the segregationist Democrats he used to cut deals with back in the 70’s are really proud today.
Strangerland
And it gets one more level deeper! A fifty-year cabal!!!
bass4funk
Liberals don’t think, they try and make people think socialism is just the epitome of milk and honey.