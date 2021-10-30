Biden meets pope, French president ahead of G20 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, from which he emerged with the message that he was a "good Catholic".
In a meeting that lasted more than an hour -- longer than his two predecessors were given -- the two men stuck to subjects on which they agree and sidestepped the controversial topic of abortion.
Biden thanked the pope in a tweet afterwards "for his advocacy for the world's poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution, and lauded his leadership in fighting the climate crisis and ending the pandemic".
The talks were behind closed doors but footage released by the Holy See showed a good-humored gathering full of smiles, with the president at points visibly moved, and elsewhere telling the pope, "God love ya".
He called the pontiff "the most significant warrior of peace I have ever met", as he gave him a presidential coin recalling the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died from cancer in 2015, had served.
"I know my son would want me to give this to you," Biden said.
The president, who is open about his faith and how it gives him strength, had already met Francis three times before but this was their first tete-a-tete since he entered the White House.
"We just talked about the fact that he was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion," Biden told journalists after the meeting, which his wife Jill attended part of.
Biden supports the right to choose, while Francis, 84, has called terminating pregnancies "murder".
The pontiff has nonetheless distanced himself from a push by conservative U.S. bishops to deny communion to politicians supportive of abortion rights -- which would include Biden.
The Vatican said they discussed climate change, the pandemic and the issue of refugees and migrants, as well as "the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience".
Both Biden and the pope have been outspoken on the need to tackle global warming, and Biden will attend the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow starting Monday, with a message that America is once again ready to lead.
After leaving the Vatican, Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron, their first meeting since Paris erupted last month over news of a new U.S.-UK-Australia submarine deal that left its own multibillion deal with Canberra in tatters.
"What we did was clumsy, it was not done with a lot of grace," Biden told Macron in Rome, where both are gathered for this weekend's leaders summit, adding that "we have no better ally than France".
It was the clearest sign of contrition from the U.S. since the start of a diplomatic row that saw France recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.
And it marked a sharp contrast to the past four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, setting a tone for a trip that includes landmark U.N. climate talks next week.
Macron welcomed efforts by the US to defuse the crisis, saying: "What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years."
A joint communique issued after the meeting said the U.S. had committed "additional assets" to France's counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel.© 2021 AFP
24 Comments
The Avenger
Wonderful, like the good old days. Ceremonial, private, no photo ops. A few pics released to the press. Classy.
A refreshing difference between a REAL president, and....the former guy....humility and self-awareness....
BigYen
Sobering to reflect how being a Catholic was seen as a serious potential problem for an aspiring President back when JFK was running. The world’s moved on since then, fortunately.
bass4funk
Classy? Saying you’re the only Irishman that ever had a drink and that you want to go drinking with the Pope…decorum was never one of Biden’s strong suits.
Kentarogaijin
Amen..
https://images3.memedroid.com/images/UPLOADED278/5c75c2471e861.jpeg
Alex
Pretty humiliating thing to say to Macron. Is it possible to screw someone over with grace?
Jimizo
Do you like decorum, grace and class in a president?
zichi
bass4funk
Spelling is not your strongest suit. Do most Irishmen drink?
Biden said
" "I'm the only Irishman you've ever met who's never had a drink,"
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Vomit.
And the issue of sexual abuse of children by catholic priests was sidestepped.
Warriors of peace ?
Abortion is both - freedom of choice and also murder.
Its unethical to force a woman to birth a rapists or terrorist baby and not all pregnancies are of healthy fetus.
And how on earth did they managed to have a discussion on-" the protection of human rights , including freedom of religion and conscience " and sidestepping the abortion issue ??
Jimizo
Do you like the capacity to focus on handling the business of the American people rather than personal stuff in a president?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Yes he did. Which one didn't he violate?
lmao no it's not. Biden may be pro-choice, but that's hardly the only reason the people chose him for president.
Blacklabel
“Pro choice” Catholic. Is that a thing now?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Apparently the Pope doesn't care. Why do you?
Blacklabel
Because I would like to know what else has been “changed” in church doctrine just not politically embarrass a specific politician.
if abortion is to be ignored then public statements that someone is a “good”Catholic should also be left unsaid.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Imagine being this being hung up on abortion, but not caring at all what happens to the kid after they're born. What a "great" person. Really.
zichi
The president is a Catholic but he does not only represent American Catholics, he represents all Americans. The commandment "thou shall not kill" could also apply to guns and also to wars.
The majority of people in the EU are Catholics and support the right of women to choose and same sex marriages.
zichi
Blacklabel
No woman, Catholic or not, makes the decision to terminate lightly. Victims of rape and incest are no longer able in states like Texas.
snowymountainhell
Yesterday, in another forum, someone quoted “Catholic statistics for North American” countries:
Since its been brought up here, may we have similar statistics for the EU?
… And, not to exclude anyone, but as matter of balancing perspectives to this current commentary, perhaps include the U.K. (England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland?) and the Republic of Ireland?:
*@zichi 10:42am: **“The majority of people in the EU are Catholics and support the right of women to choose and same sex marriages.”*
Jimizo
I have no time for any religious dogma, but as far as I’m aware, the Pope the head of the Catholic Church, and is surely in a better position than you or I to judge who is ‘good’ in his particular stripe of Christianity.
I don’t know what the pope’s assessment of Biden is as a Catholic, or what criteria is used to come to that judgement, but agreeing to a meeting seems to indicate he doesn’t see Biden as beyond the pale.
You seem to have a very clear criteria regarding who is a ‘good’ Catholic. I’m sure the Pope would appreciate the lesson. Drop him a mail.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@snowymountainhell it was a typo excuse me -30 million.
That's what happens when it too sunny and at the mercy of spellcheck at work.
Mahalo
yakyak
That must have been a hoot. Hopefully he went to confession over the Afghanistan disaster.
Rob
Organizing to fill the void left by Australian produce in the EU with US produce. Just as what happened in China. Australians aren't US lackeys but US suckers.
bass4funk
I disagree
ulysses
Don’t care much for organized religion, but as long as one can be a good human being it’s fine.
And President Biden is one for sure!!!
bass4funk
Hmmm, not sure on that one, debatable, but the one thing one can say without question, organized religion is never going away and whether you support or hate it, it's here to stay, but millions of devout Catholics in the US are not at all pleased with this President and his political stance when it comes to children and abortion.