Biden projected to win three southern states on Super Tuesday; Sanders takes Vermont

Powered by strong support among African Americans, a resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win three large southern states on Tuesday in a fast start to the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race.
Edison Research and television networks called Biden the winner in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama based on exit polls on Super Tuesday, when Americans in 14 states voted for a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Front-runner Bernie Sanders was projected to win his home state of Vermont, an expected outcome for the democratic socialist and independent U.S. senator who hopes to take a huge step toward winning the nomination on Tuesday.
More than one-third of the delegates who will pick the eventual nominee at a July convention are up for grabs in primary elections on Tuesday that could provide some clarity at last in a muddled race for the White House.
Biden, former President Barack Obama's vice president, has enjoyed a burst of momentum since a blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday, which led to endorsements from a flood of prominent party officials and former rivals.
He hopes to muscle aside Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, and consolidate support from moderates in Tuesday's voting, turning the race into a one-on-one contest against Sanders.
Bloomberg was projected to win the U.S. territory of American Samoa, which also held its nominating contest on Tuesday.
With 67% of the precincts reporting in Virginia, Biden was winning more than half of the votes in that southern swing state, well ahead of Sanders. In Alabama, he was winning 40% of the vote, and in North Carolina he was winning 30%.
Early exit polls by Edison Research showed Biden was winning large majorities of African-American voters in the South, including 72% in Alabama, 71% in Virginia, 63% in North Carolina and 62% in Tennessee.
In Virginia, Biden won the votes of more than four of 10 white college educated women, compared to about two in 10 each for Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
Bloomberg was a wild card heading into the voting, as he joined the competition for the first time. But he was well behind in early results in the first states to close their polls, although he could win some delegates.
The moderate Bloomberg skipped the first four contests and spent more than $500 million of his own money to bombard Super Tuesday and later voting states with ads, but has seen his poll numbers slip after a poor first debate.
The polls showed relatively few voters in the biggest voting state California and second-biggest Texas, about two in 10, made up their minds in the last few days, which could minimize Biden's recent momentum.
But in Virginia and Massachusetts, about half of voters decided recently while one third of voters in North Carolina decided in the last few days, the polls showed.
A majority of voters in the Super Tuesday states said they were mostly looking for a candidate who can beat Trump, instead of someone who shares their values, the exit polls said.
Biden is trying to build a bridge between progressive Democrats' desire for big structural change and more moderate Democrats yearning for a candidate who will be able to win over enough independents and Republicans to oust Trump.
FRESH MOMENTUM
That effort gained fresh momentum on the eve of Tuesday's voting as moderate presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, endorsed Biden after withdrawing from the race.
Asked by a reporter in Miami if he thought he risked spoiling Biden’s chances of winning the nomination, Bloomberg responded: “You think I’m going to siphon (votes) from him? He’s siphoning them from me."
Warren, who was briefly the front-runner in the race last year, also remains in the hunt and hopes to score a victory in her home state of Massachusetts. Opinion polls show her trailing in other states.
The pace of the Democratic race begins to accelerate after Super Tuesday, with 11 more states voting by the end of March. By then, nearly two-thirds of the delegates will have been allotted.
Sanders headed into Tuesday with 60 delegates to Biden's 54 in the state-by-state nominating fight. Sanders managed a virtual tie with Buttigieg in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.
Besides leading in polls in California, Sanders also is ahead of Biden by a smaller margin in polls in Texas. Sanders' strength with Hispanics should pay dividends in that state, where Latinos comprise one-third of the Democratic electorate.
Biden, whose South Carolina win affirmed his popularity with black voters, hoped to win five states where African Americans make up at least a quarter of the Democratic electorate: Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Other states voting on Tuesday are Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Utah. Democrats living abroad began voting in a primary set to run until March 10. The last polls will close in California at 8 p.m.
The next contests, on March 10, will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state.
Burning Bush
Let's hope that Bloomberg's billions are enough to split the moderate vote and clear a nice path for Bolshevik Bernie.
PTownsend
Not surprising that Russia is reported to have its cadres of social media propagandists pushing for both 'Bolshevik' Bernie and 'national socialist' Trump in its ongoing attempts to further weaken the remaining democratic components of the US republic.
Serrano
Leslie Cohen, a retired teacher in Sacramento, California, said she had planned to support Buttigieg but would now vote for Biden.
"Once he dropped out and Amy Klobuchar dropped out, my decision was made because I don’t want Bernie Sanders. I don’t think he can beat Trump,” Cohen said.
Why not? Bernie is very popular. We want free health care, free college tuition and higher taxes!
bass4funk
Ok, if that’s true, vote for him.
You say that with a straight face and support a communist like Bernie? Wait a minute.....
PTownsend
Especially with younger people, those inheriting the mess left by Trump and his fellow 'elite' class predecessors.
Like the free healthcare Trump, his fellow government employees, and so many others have? It's a shame 'socialized healthcare' is offered to so many who have the financial means to pay for it, while so many others can't have even basic coverage.
Lots of Americans already have it, and long have had it. If the US is going to keep pace with ongoing changes in technology, more people - of all ages - need better access to training programs, including college education. Only people who already 'got theirs' would want to keep those at the bottom of the economic spectrum down. But then the far right has never been known for understanding the notion of 'equal opportunity'. And compassion.
Thanks to Trump and the GOP the US middle and working class will pay higher taxes in the next couple of years as a result of Trump and the GOP cutting taxes for the 'elite' - and for themselves. Trump's ramping up government spending will keep tax rates high. BTW, how else will Trump's increasing debt be paid for.
PTownsend
Bernie says he's a democratic socialist. Not a communist. Vastly different. He believes in the democratic principles ensured by the US Constitution. He has never even suggested he wants to undermine the Constitution nor the legal system the republic's based on. He's opposed to authoritarianism - unlike Trump.
Blacklabel
Never seen 3 competitors drop out and unite behind the weakest guy within 72 hours right before a major vote.
Dem politics are amazing in how they manipulate. Dem voters get what they deserve by allowing Bernie to be screwed again.
bass4funk
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/100214/what-difference-between-communism-and-socialism.asp
Pretty much the same thing essentially, the main difference is, slapping and attaching the word “Democrat” after the socialist term softens it a tad.
And he also believes that the State needs to provide for the people, not something the founding fathers envisioned.
Yes, he has, with his Medicare for all and free college tuition, I don’t want to pay for that, he’s constitutionally infringing on my rights as a capitalist.
But Supports and praised communist leaders....no thank you.
Strangerland
It's a conspiracy! At least, I believe that's what you're saying your theory is.
Strangerland
Hehe, and once again, JT posters show that while in the real world, where no Socialists are running for president, in the bubble world, a boogeyman (aka socialist aka Bernie) is running for president.
It would be nice if these bubble-folk didn't have alternate definitions for so many words. Or at least, if they could choose to only use the words with alternate definitions within their bubble, they would cause a lot less confusion.
bass4funk
The lazy crowd that wants everything for free....interesting...
No, like the nation paying cradle to grave entitlements, which means all American premiums would go up as well as taxes to pay for all this junk.
Then try and go and get a job, even though I come from and affluent family, I had to work hard and pay my own way to go to college and I never got a dime from my parents and I work there is jobs to fund my education, if I can do it, everyone else can. Some of my liberal relatives told me I should go out and get a loan or grants and I refused to spoon of the government. I graduated from a private institution and I would never go or allow my kids to go to an out-of-control public liberal institution that advocates and teaches and indoctrinates that the government must provide for you, I don’t want my kids learning Marxist values.
So tell me how many jobs do poor people produce, how many jobs do poor people create in the private sector? And how many employees that don’t receive tax cuts can offer their employees bonuses and higher raises?
Apparently you didn’t hear about the tax cuts 2.0 Thats going to come out that is more directed towards the middle class.
Strangerland
Yeah, just like his health plan where more people would be covered with better insurance for cheaper, right?
The reason why we didn't hear about "tax cuts 2.0" is because they don't exist in reality, only in your guys' bubble. There were no tax cuts 2.0. Although I could see him trying some out of desperation to stop the economy from plummeting. Of course, he'll simply be continuing the Republican party's obsession with racking up HUGE bills, and pushing it down the line for future generations to deal with. As every Republican president since Reagan has done.
Blacklabel
I don’t mind it. Dems seem to have forgotten in their haste to screw Bernie that Biden is a horribly flawed candidate. and that Bernie has actual supporters who won’t vote for Biden.
i also get to see the mental gymnastics from you guys as to how your nominee didn’t win the popular vote or win any of the big states but is still supposedly legitimate and not rigged.
Strangerland
Hmm, so whom is this supposed 'your nominee' you speak of? Hmm?
WilliB
blacklabel:
Yes, it is obvious that the swamp does not want to Sanders as president. It will be entertaining to see the eruption of the Bernie crowd once he gets screwed again. At the same time, do not underestimate the power of Big Tech and the media. They are solidly on the swamp side and are putting their finger on the scale. And the propaganda finds many takers... just see in this readers section.
Blacklabel
Plus it’s fun to watch all the swamp creatures crawl out from under the rocks to support Biden at the last second panic.
even Comey endorsed but was told no thanks!
Obama won’t endorse Biden still because he knows Biden won’t win. But he will call and congratulate and let that leak out while pretending to be neutral. He doesn’t want that stink of supporting the loser on him until he is assured who by the DNC who wins then he will jump on that train.
Strangerland
Another conspiracy... theory.
bass4funk
Hasn't been done yet and cannot be done without raising everyone else’s.
They don’t exist yet because they’re discussing it, but if the WH can do it and get it done this year, it’ll be another monumental win for him.
Oh, most definitely.
Blacklabel
Your nominee. The person the Dems will pick who won’t be the person who won California, New York or the popular vote. Which are the Dem criteria for legitimately winning according to 2016.
Or all the liberals here claiming to be “independents” again?
FizzBit
At this point I just feel sorry for the Main Street level headed Dem voters. The party and their corporate MSM wing has done their best to include every minuscule issue to their propaganda that even the Fire Ant Lovers of America are happy.
Biden? Seriously!
Their best chance was Tulsi G but the Dem establishment wouldn’t allow it.
See you all in 2024.
Blacklabel
Has Obama endorsed Biden? No
did he call Biden to congratulate him on his win? (And let the media know?) Yes
did he call anyone else when they won? Nope
did he publicly state he would prevent Bernie from winning if he could? Yes
facts matter.
Strangerland
But Trump told us that was his plan. Was he lying?
bass4funk
Yeah, I shook my head on that one as well.
bass4funk
Bernie has a plan to overhaul the entire healthcare system, but it’s just a plan
Strangerland
Hnm, Trump had a plan to scrap the existing health care system.
But it was just a plan. Even his own party denied him on that one.
As for a proposal of a plan of what to do (versus what to scrap), Trump's entire health care proposal is: _____.
Oh yeah, he's literally never had one. Never.
bass4funk
No, he’s plan is to keep the private insurance intact.
In the works, wait until next year when the Dems have no choice but to come o the table, at least there’s no McCain to worry about this time.
Blacklabel
It’s possible that Warren could cost Bernie as many as 4 wins while getting few to no delegates herself.
She needs drop out for Bernie just like everyone conveniently dropped out for Biden.
Strangerland
His plan? Trump has never had a plan, other than to scrap Obamacare, which he tried and failed miserably (his own party told him to screw off).
Trump having a health care plan is fake news.
u_s__reamer
How can folks vote for a candidate who has on numerous occasions displayed and continues to display unmistakable signs of senility? Oh, I forgot, that happened before in 2016. Looks like Americans are really voting with eyes closed (living is easy that way, as John Lennon sang), and hell bent on losing their republic to dementia.
Strangerland
Yeah, that ship has already sailed. America already has a dementia-in-chief.
I mean, the guy thinks he's solved the coronavirus.
Joe Blow
Democrats every day are trying to undermine the Constitution and the American experiment itself.
They no longer believe in the First Amendment. They want to effectively get rid of the Second Amendment. They no longer believe in Due Process or borders. They want high taxes, big government, and for American to be like some two-bit European country. They march in the streets chanting "no border, no wall, no USA at all." They want to rewrite our textbooks, and by extension our history, to decry white men, their bogeyman of choice, as the root of all the world's evil. Which is ironic because all they do is deconstruct and destroy, and create nothing that wasn't gifted to them by our forefathers.
They hate this country and our traditional way of life.
Strangerland
Yes, the Republicans most definitely do.
Their continual support for a man who is degrading all of the institutions of the Republic makes this very clear. They don't care about America or Americans, they only care about exacting retribution on the people for not hating Hillary as much in 2016, as the Republican party did, and instead hating Trump even more.
Mr. Noidall
Speaking of quid pro quos, I wonder how many biden initiated with Buttigieg, klobuchar, and O,Rourke? Buttigieg was doing good. The corruption of the left, especially of Biden, can no longer be denied. But I guess the mumps are better than measles if means getting Trump. Speaking of Trump. African Americans are doing historically well under Trump. What possibly can Biden do for them besides drum up victimhood and racial sentiments? Truly the masses are dumb.
Strangerland
It appears that some of the moron crew think quid pro quo is always illegal.
Some of the moron crew once again show they are clueless as to how the world actually works.
Some of the moron crew are, get this, morons.
u_s__reamer
... and create nothing that wasn't gifted to them by our forefathers.
"Gifted", yeah, but don't forget to add stolen, murdered, enslaved, exploited, and the 1% that run the show today and maliciously instruct the know-nothing Joe Blows of the country how to vote. The real history of the USA and its oligarchical ruling class isn't a subject suitable for school children or cissies.
SuperLib
You said this would happen with Bloomberg being the winner. I guess you just abandoned that and switched out the names?
Any way the wind blows.....
SuperLib
Says the man who looks down on people who put in the work for a college education
TheLongTermer
if either one wins the nomination, its a sure win for Trump; Biden is too senile and incoherent, easy prey for Trump, also his addict son baggage is too much,
and Bernie has loser already written on his forehead.
Mr. Noidall
That's not true. I look down on people who study meaningless things. You guys always speak of logic but fail in every instance. No where do your conclusions stem logically from my premises. I have a university degree.
Jimizo
So Warren isn’t in on the plot to stop Sanders then?
Come on, there must be someone out there who can weave a more convincing narrative.