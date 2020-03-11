Biden wins big Michigan in crushing blow to Sanders' White House bid

Joe Biden rolled to commanding victories in pivotal Michigan and two other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.
Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, won over voters of all types to easily capture Missouri and Mississippi on a day when six states made their choices in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.
The sweeping wins on Tuesday put Biden, 77, on a path to the nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while narrowing the path for Sanders, 78, who had hoped for an upset win in Michigan to keep his White House hopes alive.
Sanders' loss in a state he won in the 2016 Democratic primary will increase pressure on the democratic socialist U.S. senator from Vermont to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising election campaign against Trump.
Voters across the states that voted on Tuesday said they trusted Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly 2-to-1 over Sanders, exit polls by Edison Research showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak helped increase Biden's appeal as a steady and experienced hand.
Speaking in Philadelphia, Biden thanked Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion and appealed for party unity.
"We share a common goal and together we are going to defeat Donald Trump," said Biden, who also mentioned his former rivals such as Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris who endorsed him after dropping their own presidential bids.
"Winning means uniting America. Not sowing more division and anger," Biden said.
Sanders, who returned home to Vermont on Tuesday night, did not plan a public statement, a departure from his usual practice on primary nights.
With 83% of precincts reporting, Biden led in Michigan with 53% of the vote to 38% for Sanders. Edison Research projected the primary turnout of 1.7 million would surpass the 1.2 million who voted in 2016.
In Washington state, Biden and Sanders were in a virtual tie with more than two-thirds of the votes counted.
Michigan was the biggest and most competitive of the six states that held nominating contests on Tuesday, which also included North Dakota and Idaho. It also is a crucial battleground that Trump narrowly and unexpectedly won in 2016, which along with wins in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin propelled his ascent to the White House.
The Biden breakthrough in Michigan, along with his dominant victories in Missouri and Mississippi, could be too much for Sanders to overcome, with the contest shifting to large states including Florida, Ohio and Georgia where Biden is seen as a clear favorite.
By the end of March, about two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 delegates to July's Democratic nominating convention will be allocated.
So far on Tuesday, Biden had won 103 delegates to Sanders' 48, giving him an overall lead of 731-593 in the race for the 1,991 delegates needed for the nomination, according to Edison Research.
"The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together," former presidential candidate Andrew Yang said on CNN as he endorsed Biden.
One of Sanders' most influential supporters, liberal U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, acknowledged the depth of his defeat.
"There's no sugar coating it," she said on Instagram."Tonight's a tough night."
Both candidates called off planned rallies in Cleveland on Tuesday because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has rattled markets and prompted Democrats to criticize the Trump administration's response.
WINNING COALITION
Biden was powered to victory on Tuesday by strong support from a broad coalition of groups, including women, African Americans, those aged 45 and older, union members and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls.
In Michigan, he performed well with union members and working-class white voters - two groups that helped Sanders to an upset victory over Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016 but did not turn out as strongly for him this time despite Sanders’ economic populism and his call for universal healthcare.
Sanders won large majorities of voters under 30 years old in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, yet that group had a smaller impact on the results this year. Voters between 18 and 29 made up 12% of the Democratic primary electorate in Missouri, 10% in Mississippi and 15% in Michigan, down at least 4 percentage points in each state from 2016.
Biden, who had touted the Obama administration's decision to bail out the state's dominant auto industry, made a morning campaign stop on Tuesday at Detroit's first new auto assembly plant in decades, owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.
"Unions built the country," Biden shouted through a bullhorn. "You're the best damn workers in the world."
Sanders had attacked Biden for his support for international trade deals like the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, which is unpopular in Michigan where workers say it cost the state jobs. But the argument appeared to make little headway in a party that seemed to have made up its mind about Biden.
By Tuesday night, there was a growing sense of inevitability surrounding Biden's candidacy.
Two of the largest Democratic Super PACS said they were going to begin working for Biden. American Bridge President Bradley Beychok announced the group planned a $2.2 million ad buy in Pennsylvania for Biden.
"The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee," Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said on Twitter, adding the group would "do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
I really wish there were younger candidates but the reality is as long as the stock market doesn't crash, Trump will be reelected so Joe Biden is just going to experience massive frustration. The democrats will probably get the Presidency back in 2024.
Sneezy
Well, that seems to be it. Biden appears to be locked in now, and I think that means a second Trump presidency. I'll vote for Biden in the general and I'd love to be surprised, but I think Trump will beat him.
Burning Bush
He swore in the face of a taxpaying citizen, the person he's supposed to serve.
What kind of a politician openly uses profanities and derogatory comments in public.
He's not fit to be president.
No Business
Good news for Trump supporters. Biden doesn't stand a chance in November.
Wakarimasen
The establishment rallied round and the voters took a closer look at BS and decided he is a bit too adventurous.
Can't wait to see the debates between Big Orange and Crazy Joe. Maybe CJ will challenge him to a push up contest again.
Chicanoinjapan
I didn't vote for Biden in my state's primary. I don't agree with some of his viewpoints, however if he ends up becoming the Democratic Party nominee, I will certainly vote for him. Sitting out this year's presidential election is simply not an option.
TheRat
Oh, Burning Bush, you are talking about Trump? I do remember his followers "explaining away" some profanities a few weeks ago, and that "grab them by the pussy" thing is a real knee-slapper too.
8T
G.O.D. help us all! Hey Biden, you can never go back only forward. You are clearly the wrong candidate!
Jimizo
For those convinced Trump will win the election, the bookies have Trump a shade under even money.
How convinced are you?
zichi
All three are too old. Trump-Sanders-Biden.
bass4funk
Biden is coming apart, couldn’t believe he cursed out a supporter. Guy is becoming more and more of a Democrat liability for the entire party.
Burning Bush
Trump has never sworn at a citizen who wanted to talk about their constitutional rights.
Biden doesn't want to hear anybody talk about freedom or rights.
If he's swearing now, what's it going to be like when he's President.
He's cracking up.
plasticmonkey
Although Biden hasn't been my first choice among Democratic candidates, I'm glad he's beating Bernie. Biden has a much better chance at beating Trump than Bernie does.
Hate to say it, but this election is going to be a referendum on Trump, and I'll support anybody who will get Trump out of office. He's a menace to the country and to the world.
So, go Biden!
Can't believe a Trump supporter is squeamish about foul language.
Texas A&M Aggie
Noticed this article conveniently failed to mention the Alzheimer's-like meltdown Biden had with a voter; swearing at him, threatening him with violence and telling him, "I don't work for you".
Lunch box Joe: The people's candidate.
bass4funk
Better, but slim.
What?
Probsbly not this cycle, but if Democrats continue on this crazy trajectory of self mutilation, they might not even make it I’m 2024
Biden is more of menace to the Democrats and to himself
I agree, go Biden!
The difference is Trump attacks the media justifiably in my opinion and occasionally uses foul language towards them, Trump does not go to an individual voter and curses them out.
Reckless
I would waste a vote on Bernie to focus on healthcare.
Jimizo
No, Trump called Mexicans rapists, although some are good people, when he ran for president.
I think Biden swearing at someone isn’t at that level.
rgcivilian1
@The democrats will probably get the Presidency back in 2024.
Not as long as I'm living the US just simply can't afford it anymore. Not that I'm just as glad for the Republicans, but let's face it, historically the US has done much better world wide where it counts the most. If the US was to pull out of the world, which is impossible but if, then a Democratic party would be the best bet to roll. Truth be told, they are both corrupted and dirty, but hey the one's who don't vote or cast blind votes are to blame. To many liars, err sorry lawyers in politics is bad. Lawyers should be kept in document reading, crossing the t' and dotting the i's not making or deciding policy.
nostromo
If Biden is the best they can come up with after 3 years then they may as well wave the white flag now...
ulysses
With Donny making a mess of the Coronavirus crisis and looking like a bigger fool every day, anyone can beat him.
Looks like it might be Biden, but not giving up on Bernie yet.
Zaphod
zichi:
Trump is the youngest of the bunch, and he is running for only one term. Can you imagine either Sanders or Biden 8 years from now?
plasticmonkey
Sorry, I forgot that you might not understand what 'referendum' means.
OK, then. You agree that Trump is a menace to the planet but that Biden is a menace to himself and his party. I'll take the latter. How about you?
I hope JT isn't spending too much money on its one-trick pony.
SuperLib
Biden will defeat Trump, both in the EC and the popular vote.
cleo
You don't like swearing?
Neither do I.
What's your stance on a political candidate who encourages supporters at a rally to 'knock the crap out of' protesters? And promising to pay their legal fees when they get arrested for assault?
Personally I find that a whole lot worse than one-on-one verbal sparring.
What kind of politician openly incites violence and physical assault?
He's not fit to be president.
bass4funk
No, Trump’s words were taken out of context, let’s look at the entire quote.
Growing up half of my life in LA, it’s not that far fetched and we are not talking about the Mexican-Americans that have lived in the States for 2-3 generation that are law-abiding, hard working and deep moral and religious ethics. Look at the crime stats in Mexico, it’s off the charts. I know liberals want to bury their head in the sand, for them the only thing they want or need are votes and that’s all.
But as far as Trump addressing a voter to their face, he’s never done that. Now I see what they make sure Biden’s rallies are kept under 20 minutes, explains a lot.
.
bass4funk
In a Jerry Bruckheimer movie, I’m sure.
ROFL! Impossible
Texas A&M Aggie
Profanity is not the real issue. But presidential candidate Biden telling a potential voter, "I don't work for you" is a much, much bigger concern.
plasticmonkey
Because he's a coward. He only attacks people on Twitter or if he's in front of an adoring MAGA mob at a rally.
WA4TKG
It’s o.k., because you’re going to get four more years of Trump, so don’t sweat it.
PTownsend
Are the D's altering videos to help get those votes? Shaking down nation's to do so? Flat out lying? I was under the impression some Trump supporters said all's fair come election time.
theFu
The GOP doesn't get how mad everyone, including many Republicans, are about Trump.
Biden was the only candidate who could beat Trump and he. Sanders was going to beat Trump, regardless of what the NE and West coasties believed. The rest of the country doesn't want a democratic-socialist.
Dems need to get some 50-something people into key positions and start working their succession plans so we aren't stuck choosing another old white guy over 60 as President after 1-term Joe is done.
JenniSchiebel
Joe Biden is going to be the loser to Trump in the election in November.
There. Fixed it.
Jimizo
Do you think Biden will tell his followers to check out a non-existent sex tape featuring the man he swore at to really get at him? Maybe track down a photo of his wife and post it on Twitter?
You know, telling it like it is and not taking any crap. Isn’t that what presidential candidates do?
YeahRight
I don't know why the media keep putting the adjective "democratic" in front of the noun "socialist" when referring to Senator Sanders. A socialist is a socialist, which is only one step away from being a communist, which Senator Sanders pretty much is, if you look at his collective works.
Not that former Vice President Biden is much better with all the corruption that lays in his wake.
I desperately want someone other than President Trump to become president, but the Democratic Party has offered no one that can garner the support needed to do so.
theFu
Correction:
should be
Sanders was never going to beat Trump
Sorry for my poor post w/o proof reading.
WilliB
Ptownsend:
Err... yes to all of the above. Interesting you bring that topic up.
And, what concerns me even more: Have the D's been ilegally been warmongering and destryoing countries? Yes, they have. And the only D candidate who addresses that gets the Trump treatment. Go figure!
PTownsend
If I understand the point I think you might be suggesting your media sources have been reporting Republican Bush had no connection to the Iraq and Afghanistan invasions. And that right now Republican Trump has no connections to the US military being in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other places around the globe.
u_s__reamer
Sanders is the only candidate who has the energy and intelligence to know what needs to be done to help working-class Americans, women and minorities push back against the toxic contagion of right-wing ideology that has too long led and misguided them down the perverse path to self-harm at the ballot-box. Apart from his terrible past record representing the interests of the privileged and the military-industrial complex, grandpa Biden is mentally coming apart at the seams before our very eyes and, if he becomes the anointed one, Trump can only lose if he defeats himself before November, or if the election, as others have mentioned, turns out to be a referendum on the 4 years of living derangedly while Trump golfed.
Unamused
Biden is literally disintegrating, at this stage he is a walking corpse, it is clear he is suffering from cognitive degeneration. The Democrats are just handing re-election to Trump on silver platter.
bass4funk
He should be. Why on Earth would you want to attack a voter, I wouldn’t, I’m too chicken to do that. Biden on the other hand has NO excuse, because she’s in a rapid mental decline, he just can’t help himself, half of the time he doesn’t know where he’s at and blurts incoherent things every single time. I do agree Trump says think sometimes that I cringe worthy sometimes after Mark, but he says things because he believes them and he says them on purpose, buying is not doing that, buying is just saying stuff because he’s just not all there anymore.
And?
bass4funk
He doesn’t have to alter anything, just sit at a Biden rally for two minutes, that would get you up and out of your seat and run for the exit door
What?
I was under the impression some Trump supporters said all's fair come election time.
LOL
I felt the same after leaving seeing the liberals take over.
zichi
Only the other day Trump supporters said the president can say anything he likes, rue or false, all are good. I guess they don't care about playing a double game.
Jimizo
True. He can just retweet doctored videos going round the net. The White House retweeted a doctored video from infowars in the past. It’s easier and quicker than doing it yourself.
Chip Star
You prefer he insults taxpaying citizens via twitter like your boy Donny does? Smh. Dear lord!
Chip Star
Love Donny’s fan bois screeching about Biden’s mental health. You people go out of your mind when anyone suggests Donny is mentally deteriorating, which is obvious from listening to him constantly ramble and say things like there is a vaccine a month away for the coronavirus, his dad was born in Germany, the Continental Army seized the British airfields, and that the coronavirus is a hoax.
bass4funk
Not doctored, but watching the video and seeing how Biden stumbles like that would make me hold my vote for a guy like that.
Oh stop! Liberals have been distorting in taking trumps words out of context, and all of a sudden liberals are having a meltdown, give me a break. Lol
zichi
bass4funk
Hoe does that fit in with you a big guy who does body building?
you fractions never quite add up?
Chip Star
Not quite as big a concern as immigrants trying to interject themselves into US politics instead of going back to their countries of origin and making them better places, don’t you think, Tex?
zichi
Trump also attack one of his supporters at a recent rally before he discovered he was one of his.
Chip Star
Yeah, it’s liberals fault that Donny tweets out lies and doctored videos! Damn you liberals for making Donny be incompetent in Twitter!
https://www.npr.org/2017/11/29/567159205/trump-retweets-incendiary-anti-muslim-videos-from-controversial-group
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.politico.com/amp/story/2018/11/28/trump-retweets-fake-pence-account-1023794
https://youtu.be/kFBBe77Jz2U
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/list/?speaker=donald-trump&ruling=false
Good lord! Smh. Why can’t conservatives get their heads out of the bubble and stop trying to make our country into a fascist paradise?
Chip Star
Zichi, in with facts again. ROFL!
bass4funk
Because I’m a humble man.
They do actually. It’s exactly what I said.