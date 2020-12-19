Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
world

Bidens to get first vaccine dose on Monday

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

That’s according to Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next.

The announcement was made Friday, hours after Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking government officials to receive their first doses of a vaccine that could eventually put an end to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Psaki told reporters that Biden would be receiving the shot in public, as Pence did Friday.

She said the Bidens would also be thanking workers at the Delaware medical facility where they will receive their injections.

1 Comment
Pure elitism.

Meanwhile, minorities are still waiting and might die because they got pushed to the back of the line by this rich white guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

