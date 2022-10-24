Sunak likely to be next UK prime minister after Johnson pulls out of race

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
His withdrawal leaves former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak the strong favorite to be Britain's next prime minister. He could win the contest as soon as Monday.
Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals has been widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets and obliterated her authority inside the governing party.
Johnson spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow lawmakers after flying back from a Caribbean vacation.
Late Sunday he said he had amassed more than 100 names, the threshold to run.
But he was far behind Sunak in support. Johnson said he had concluded that “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”
Sunak garnered the public support of well over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals: Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.
The Conservative Party hastily ordered a contest that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister — its third this year — within a week.
Sunak, 42, was runner-up after Truss in this summer's Tory leadership race to replace Johnson after he was forced out by a string of ethics scandals. On Sunday, he confirmed he was running again in the latest leadership contest.
“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," Sunak said in a statement.
Johnson's exit came after allies insisted he would run.. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC on Sunday that he spoke with Johnson and “clearly he's going to stand" after flying back to London Saturday from a vacation in the Dominican Republic.
A possible return to power for Johnson, 58, who officially quit only in early September, deeply divided the Conservatives and alarmed many others. Supporters say he is a vote winner and has enough support from lawmakers, but many critics warn that another Johnson government would be catastrophic for the party and the country.
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, a former backer of Johnson and an influential politician within the Conservative Party, warned a Johnson comeback would be a “guaranteed disaster.” Baker noted that Johnson still faces an investigation into whether he lied to Parliament while in office about breaking his government's own coronavirus restrictions during parties at Downing Street.
If found guilty, Johnson could be suspended as a lawmaker.
“This isn’t the time for Boris and his style,” Baker told Sky News on Sunday. “What we can’t do is have him as prime minister in circumstances where he’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government ... and we just can’t do that again.”
But Johnson won the backing of several senior Conservatives, including Nadhim Zahawi, another former Treasury chief.
"He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better,” Zahawi said.
Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her botched tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it sparked fury within her party and weeks of turmoil in financial markets.
Sunak, who was Treasury chief from 2020 until this summer, steered Britain's slumping economy through the coronavirus pandemic. He quit in July in protest of Johnson's leadership.
In the summer contest to replace Johnson, Sunak called promises by Truss and other rivals to immediately slash taxes reckless “fairy tales” and argued that climbing inflation must be controlled first.
Tory voters backed Truss over Sunak, but he was proved right when Truss' unfunded tax-cutting package triggered chaos in the markets in September.
Dozens among Britain's 357 Conservative lawmakers have not yet publicly declared whom they are backing to replace Truss.
obladi
Thank you Boris
wallace
Boris once again lied to the people about having enough backers.
Mr Kipling
It looks like Boris has done a deal with Sunak but if he hasn't advised his supporters in parliament to not put their names down for Penny Mordaunt and it becomes a two way choice for the 160,000 party members, it won't be certain. Last time they had a choice between an incompetent, middle class white woman and Sunak. They rejected Sunak. Mordaunt isn't incompetent, Sunak is still Indian.
Ah_so
@Mr Kipling - I don’t think that Mordant will get the minimum backing of 100 MPs to go through to the ballot. It looks like Sinai will become PM by default.
TokyoJoe
Perhaps they are not as small minded as you and judge people in other factors than their skin colour. For example Sunak being a billionaire and far removed from the average working class Brit. Oh and Sunak is British.
wallace
The Tory Party farse.
Six weeks ago Johnson resigned for lying to the party and the people. Liz Truss resigns after 44 days. Johnson tries to be PM again.
Rishi Sunak is a British Indian.
How many British MPs are not white? In 2019 it was 65. Labour Party 41. Conservatives 22.
The December 2019 election returned what's hailed as 'Britain's most diverse parliament. It has record numbers of female MPs, MPs from ethnic minority backgrounds, and MPs who are openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, or pansexual.
150 MPs follow no religion.
Ah_so
In keeping with the Conservatives, they are about to elect an Oxford educated rich guy. The only difference is that unlike Johnson and Cameron, he didn’t go to Eton, but Winchester is up there as well.