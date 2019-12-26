Britain's queen hails climate movement in Christmas Day message

The 93-year-old monarch gives her televised address on Wednesday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II used her Christmas Day message Wednesday to pay tribute to young environmental campaigners who were inspired to global action by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.

The monarch's annual message followed a chaotic year in which Britain feuded over its split from the European Union and her scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew withdrew from public life.

She called 2019 "quite bumpy" and urged Britons to "overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions".

The 93-year-old took a sweeping look back at history in a pre-recorded television appearance from Buckingham Palace that included clips of Neil Armstrong and his Apollo 11 crew bouncing on the Moon.

She referenced the two historic lines Armstrong uttered upon becoming the first human to step onto the Moon's surface in 1969.

But she slightly revised his words to stress that the American's achievement represented a giant leap for women as well as men.

"As those historic pictures were beamed back to Earth, millions of us sat transfixed to our television screens as we watched Neil Armstrong taking a small step for man and a giant leap for mankind -- and, indeed, for womankind," she said. "It's a reminder for us all that giant leaps often start with small steps."

The queen recalled how young people of her generation persevered through their struggles. She was still a teenager when Britain underwent Nazi bombardments during "The Blitz" of 1940 and 1941.

"The challenges many people face today may be different to those once faced by my generation," she said. "But I have been struck by how new generations have brought a similar sense of purpose to issues such as protecting our environment and our climate."

The environmental campaign movement was stirred to life by Thunberg's first "school strike for climate" in 2018.

Her subsequent backing for the British-based Extinction Rebellion group helped turn London into the focal point of rolling protests that shut down traffic in major cities around the world.

Britain became the first major economy this year to set the legally-binding target of reducing carbon emissions to a net level of zero by 2050.

The royal family's troubles included public squabbles between Prince William and Prince Harry -- the two children of the late Princess Diana -- and battles with the tabloid press.

The queen's husband Prince Philip was able to check out a London hospital after a four-night stay for an unspecified condition in time to join the family for Christmas Eve.

But the 98-year-old has given up his royal duties and did not accompany the queen for Christmas Day services at their Sandringham estate in central England.

Andrew also withdrew from the limelight after his bid to clear his name of allegations that he had sex with one of the victims of U.S. pedophile Jeffrey Epstein backfired in a BBC interview last month.

He arrived with his brother Prince Charles for a private church service attended Wednesday morning by the queen.

But Andrew missed a more formal afternoon service that was followed by members of the family mingling with the crowd.

"The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference," the queen said in her address.

The queen pointed to the life of Jesus as an example of how reconciliation can be achieved and "how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions."

The remarks were interpreted by many as a reference to the Brexit debate that has torn Britain apart since it voted to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016.

Royal commentators noted the queen's use of the word "bumpy", compared to her headline-grabbing description of 1992 as an "annus horribilis", when the marriages of three of her children fell apart and her beloved Windsor Castle nearly went up in flames.

The queen found herself dragged into the tortuous political drama of Brexit when she approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend parliament in August. Critics claimed it was an attempt to silence opponents to his Brexit proposals.

The queen was also rumored to have been disappointed by her grandson Prince Harry and his American former actress wife Meghan Markle.

The young couple made waves by speaking out about their struggle with living in the public eye and then suing three British newspapers for prying into their private lives.

Their picture was notably absent from the collection of family photographs on the queen's desk in her televised address.

The queen has remained one of Britain's most popular figures despite the royal family's travails.

A poll by YouGov in November showed 72 percent of respondents had a positive opinion of the monarch.

The queen's Christmas Day message also reflected on the heroism of British forces during the D-Day landings in Normandy that turned the course of World War II in 1944.

Her trips abroad are becoming increasingly rare, but she made one in June to attend the 75th anniversary commemorations in France.

