Buttigieg declared Iowa winner after technical glitches delay result

Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses, the state party said on Thursday, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.
Buttigieg, the moderate 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, edged out progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders by 26.2% to 26.1% of state-delegate equivalents - the data traditionally used to determine the winner - with 100% of precincts counted, the Iowa Democratic Party said.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren finished third with 18%, while former Vice President Joe Biden limped to a disappointing fourth with 15.8%. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar finished fifth with 12.3%.
The results, which have been marred by technical and organizational errors, could reshape the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination for November's election and raise doubts about the future of Biden, the one-time front-runner.
Iowa Democrats had poured into 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations on Monday night to make their choices among the 11 candidates in the Democratic race.
But the Democratic candidates had already departed Iowa and turned their attention to the next nominating contest in New Hampshire on Feb. 11 before the first results were even released in two batches on Tuesday..
Officials blamed inconsistencies related to a new mobile app used for vote counting for the unusual delay in Iowa, the state that traditionally kicks off a U.S. presidential election campaign that culminates this year on Nov 3.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called on Thursday for an audit of the Iowa caucuses after the technical glitch created uncertainty about the accuracy of the tally.
"I want to make sure every Iowa voter knows that their vote was counted," Perez said in an interview with MSNBC.
He said any review was unlikely to change the composition of the state's 41 delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price said the local party did not plan to start an immediate audit and it would do so only if a candidate asked for one.
Before the final results were released, Sanders thanked Iowans for "the very strong victory they gave us" in Monday's caucuses.
Asked later at a CNN event if he would request a recanvass, Sanders said: “We’ve got enough of Iowa. I think we should move on to New Hampshire.”
He added: "I suspect that at the end of the day, Mr Buttigieg and I will have an equal number of delegates to the national convention.”
Party officials initially attributed the delays to a technical problem with the new mobile app, but other concerns have since emerged, complicating efforts to release the final tallies.
The Iowa Democratic Party received an "unusually high volume of inbound calls" to its caucus hotline on Monday night from"callers who would hang up immediately after being connected, supporters of President Trump who called to express their displeasure with the Democratic Party, and Iowans looking to confirm details," a party official said.
The call volume was "highly irregular" compared with previous caucuses, the official said.
The New York Times has also reported that more than 100 precincts reported results that were inconsistent, had missing data or were not possible under the caucus rules, casting doubt on the count.
The Iowa Democratic Party declined to comment on inconsistencies.
Both parties have criticized Iowa's process.
"They can't count some simple votes and yet they want to take over your healthcare system," Trump said of Democrats during an address celebrating his acquittal on impeachment charges.
His own party, however, switched the declared Iowa winner two weeks after its own Iowa caucuses in 2012.
In Manchester, New Hampshire, Sanders called the caucus debacle a "screwup" that was unfair to all candidates.
After Iowa's reporting issues and delays, the Nevada Democratic Party, which hosts its caucus on Feb 22, is"scrapping both the app and ties to Shadow," the company that developed caucus-reporting apps for both Iowa and Nevada, party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said.
"Luckily for us, we had a series of backup plans in place," Forgey added.
BlackFlagCitizen
Sanders won the Iowa caucus even with the DNC trying its best to rig it like they did in 2016. Go Sanders!
Blacklabel
White House caucus? No, Democratic Party caucus. I heard they will start counting all over again. Unmitigated disaster.
SuperLib
Im starting to like Pete.
PTownsend
I admire him as an individual, like a lot of what he claims to stand for, mixed about some, worried about others. Which is better than the nothing I like about the corrupt conman currently serving as an impeached 'president'. Alongside his corrupt family members and others in the swamp and his syndicate. And the 'global elite establishment', especially big oil and gas and big defense, he's serving.
Blacklabel
So you forgot about Mayor Pete’s wine cave fundraiser already?
“The fundraiser in question took place Sunday at "Hall Wines," a property owned by Kathryn and Craig Hall, who are prolific Democratic Party donors. Kathryn Hall was ambassador to Austria under President Bill Clinton, while Craig Hall is a real estate developer.
Craig Hall played a role in the 1980s savings and loans crisis, The Associated Press has reported. His firm was rescued by a $300 billion federal bailout and Hall eventually paid a $100 million settlement in 1993, according to the outlet.”
PTownsend
Though I admire Mayor Buttigieg as an individual and citizen, a man who served his country with honor, I have mixed feelings about his politics. But after defending and even trying to justify Trump's behavior before and while in office (impeached), your 'side' as you put it, shouldn't be throwing stones from your glass houses at any other politician. I thought your 'side' claimed all politicians were like Trump - dishonest, corrupt individuals. One difference I can see is Buttigieg probably won't be asking for help from 'foreign' countries. He comes across as someone with great respect for the sovereignty of the US. Unlike Trump and ilk in the DC Oblast.
SuperLib
I'm only about halfway through his website so far with his policies. Still a long way to go.
Um, yeah. Whatever.
Jimizo
You are expecting nothing less than squeaky clean without a whiff of scandal?
You support Trump. His past is a toilet of scams and assorted filth. Morally normal people couldn’t look at themselves in the mirror trailing the kind of slime.
Wine cellars? Let’s get real, eh?
yokohamarides
So, after 3 days holding off on releasing the known full results(Sanders winning), which would have allowed Sanders to declare victory and take advantage of the media spotlight in Iowa, the corrupt DNC chooses to go with the false narrative of a Buttigieg victory and to soak it for all it's worth by releasing results first that are favorable to Buttigieg in drips and drabs over 3 days - then to demand a recount when it's time to release the final 3% of votes favorable to Sanders.
Again, the DNC is corrupt as hell - and needs to go.
Joe Blow
Boot-edge-edge was anointed by the oligarchs to become president long ago.
He is, however, the only Dem candidate with a hope of beating Trump. He won't, as he's too young, but he has a chance in a future run of winning.