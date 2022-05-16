California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

A man who opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday was detained by parishioners, according to a sheriff's official who called their intervention an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in the afternoon shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
The suspect in the shooting, an Asian man in his 60s, was in custody and deputies recovered two handguns at the scene, Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known but investigators don't believe the gunman lives in the community, Hallock said.
The majority of those inside the church at the time were believed to be of Taiwanese descent, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson.
Between 30 and 40 people were gathered for lunch after a morning church service when gunfire erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m., officials said. When deputies arrived, parishioners had the gunman hog-tied and in custody.
“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” Hallock said. “I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse."
A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.
The lunch reception was honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body.
“Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting,” the presbytery’s Tom Cramer said in a statement on Facebook.
Federal agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded. The FBI also agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.
Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.
“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," the tweet said.
The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.
On its website, Geneva Presbyterian Church describes its mission as “to remember, tell, and live the way of Jesus by being just, kind, and humble.”
“All are welcome here. Really, we mean that! … Geneva aspires to be an inclusive congregation worshipping, learning, connecting, giving and serving together.”
The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” said U.S. Rep Katie Porter, whose district includes Laguna Woods. “This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”
Weber reported from Los Angeles, along with Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio.© AP
The Avenger
Let’s see, who has been protesting at churches lately?
Monty
Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church
At a church?
This crazy american gun freaks didn't even hesitate to shoot at a church.
These american gun freaks have no respect from nothing.
Crazy America!
PTownsend
And still the "my rights" extremists, their lobby groups and the political leaders they have bought push for even easier access to guns, including semi-automatic weapons with higher capacity magazines, that can be sold to people even if they're on a terrorist watch list. The gun extremists care more about not denying access to guns to terrorists and known thugs than they do about protecting the general public. Though the country in general is sick, it's made even sicker and less safe because of the gun extremists.
William Bjornson
Like the incident in Buffalo, NY dismissed as a 'hate crime', this wasn't this wasn't just a 'crazed' individual. It was a physical manifestation of the insanity that is overtaking America and that we are seeing acted out in the streets of American cities everyday. American psychopathy is coming home to roost but it is aiming at the wrong people, each other, rather than the ROOT which is the American financial elite.
Mark
Disgusting like the other shooting that took place in NY couple of days ago where 13 people or more!!! were killed!
America loves it's guns and so many others too in Europe, Africa, South east Asia, the middle east and more what puzzles me is that these kind of mass shooting / killings SEEM to happen in the U.S. more than in the other places!!!! I don't have the answer, some may say it happens in other places but goes unreported which is possible! but what is happening and has been happening is that ORDINARY citizens are turning their guns on their own people for some very meaningless reasons with the intent to kill as many people as possible.
That must be a nightmare for the authorities and the system, we are not talking about a Taliban, or a Militant, or a freedom fighter, or a Jihadist, or military operation here, these are citizens killing each others but on a massive scale.
bass4funk
Not America, the person(s) responsible for this cowardice act.
cleo
America isn’t made up of Americans?
Americans slagging off America again? ‘Not only do we have this lunatic gun culture fetish, we’re lousy drivers, too’.
Bob Fosse
You’ll have to explain that. Do you have insider information that it was a tourist?
Mark
Guns may not be the problem, the problem as I see it in the PSYCHOLCAL state of mind of some gun owners, and the system that allows these individuals to own them indefinitely without being checked or tested at a later date like annually or every couple of years
Automobile drivers renew their licenses every 2 or 5 years and yet gun owners can go on for ever unchecked., that is the root of the problem it's NOT the guns it's the people who owns them.
PTownsend
These american gun freaks have no respect from nothing.
Many are so 'my rights', screw the others' focused and so me-centric they have expressed a near total disregard for other individuals from their communities, and also disregard for their nation and society. Some have taken to wearing T-shirts proclaiming they'd rather support a foreign country that had long seen the USA as its enemy, than their fellow citizens, and also carrying flags representing Nazi Germany and the southern states failed separatist movement, yet claim somehow to be 'patriots'.
bass4funk
I very much agree.
Mr. Noidall
hahah! A bunch of people all in their own corners professing their culture is the best way; the southern border open and laid out with a red carpet; and the politicians constantly stirring the pot for political gain. Can you even define an American under these conditions?
bass4funk
America or the US is an inanimate object.
I know for a fact the country itself has nothing to do with this act.
Bob Fosse
Anybody can unless they are trying to distract from something.
Non Americans especially can define an American.
bass4funk
Sure, if you want to speculate, go ahead
Right and Remember that goes both ways if you say it like that. We are all allowed to be backseat drivers, no law against it.
The Avenger
You notice how CA has a high number of shootings? They also have a lot of "gun control." They haven't figured out that the problem is the mental patient, not the gun.
Stewie
An interesting article here.
In 2020, Guns Became the Leading Cause of Death for US Kids | Time
F
irearms became the leading cause of death for American children and teenagers in 2020, according to researchers who analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.
This sad fact represents a major shift in risks for young people in the U.S. For over 60 years, car accidents were the leading cause of death for kids and teens. Car accidents are now number two, while drug overdoses are number three.
Bob Fosse
Of course. It’s easy. There are Americans and not Americans. There is 1 country that has a huge problem with mass shootings and 194 countries that don’t.
I don’t see how that is complicated.
bass4funk
Oxymoron
And those same countries come to us for money and firearms, legal, illegal, military gleefully and your point.
Nope
jeancolmar
Only one thing is certain at this point. The U.S. needs strict gun control, phony "gun rights" be damned.
englisc aspyrgend
Yawn, and how is this news? Nothing “new” here and nor will the next and the next and the next ad infinitum. The insupportable blood bath will continue until they finally do something about it. I am not holding my breath!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Guns don't kill people.
People kill people !
SuperLib
Gun owners are just too afraid to give up their guns. School shootings are an acceptable part of that thought process.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@cleo
No the USA isn't all Americans living there.
At your age you would think you would know that by now
Do you think the former royal princess of Japan is an American now because she lives in the USA ?
What about all the refugees - do you think they are Americans also because they are living in the USA ?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
The USA seeks to provide freedom to multiple ethnicities ,nationalities and multiple religious groups and beliefs systems and political groups and the gender minority.
Its not surprising to see frequent crimes in the USA with all these different people living together .
The USA culture of assuming to be the greatest country on earth certainly doesn't seem to be helping .
cleo
Sorry, I must have missed the news about her going shopping with a firearm slung over her shoulder. And the news about her shooting up the shop.
Again, I’m obviously out of the loop here. It’s refugees who are indulging in mass shootings and demanding their goggibbun raht te bear arms?
SophiaHernandez
California has strict gun control. The strictest in the country. It has:
Universal background checks, Extreme risk protection orders, Domestic violence gun laws, Assault weapon and magazine restrictions, Waiting periods, Strong concealed carry law, Minimum age laws, Open carry regulations, Safe storage laws, Community violence intervention funding, Lost & stolen firearm reporting, Ghost gun ban, Gun dealer regulation, Local authority to regulate firearms, State firearm sale records retention, Gun violence research funding.
What else can they do? If people are determined to get their hands on firearms, they will.
stormcrow
“It’s a great country, but it’s a straaaange culture.!”
George Carlin
Bob Fosse
“Nothing can be done”
The rest of the world just shake their head.
Bob Fosse
What?!
SophiaHernandez
What would you do?