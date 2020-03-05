California declares state of emergency over coronavirus as death toll rises in U.S.

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New York City and Los Angeles, while Seattle-area health officials sought to allay anxiety amid the nation's largest outbreak.
Health officials said the first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer County, near Sacramento. He had underlying health problems and was likely exposed on a cruise ship voyage between San Francisco and Mexico last month.
It marked the first coronavirus fatality in the United States outside of Washington state, where 10 people have died in a cluster of at least 39 infections that have emerged through community transmission of the virus in two Seattle-area counties.
Although the Placer County patient who died was not believed to have contracted the virus locally, that case and a previous one from the Bay Area linked to the same ocean liner have led health authorities to seek other cruise passengers who may have had close contact with those two individuals.
Hours after that death was announced, California Gov Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency in response to the coronavirus, which he said has resulted in 53 cases across the nation's most populous state.
"The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus," Newsom said in a statement.
Six new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Los Angeles County, public health officials said on Wednesday. One was a federal contractor who may have been exposed while conducting medical screenings at Los Angeles International Airport, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported.
Three others likely were infected while traveling recently to northern Italy, one of the areas hardest hit in the global outbreak. Of the six in Los Angeles County, only one has been hospitalized. The other five are recovering in home isolation.
The greater Seattle region represents the biggest concentration of cases detected in the United States from a virus that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, mostly in China, where the epidemic originated in December.
The fact that most Seattle-area cases are not linked to travel or exposure to people who might have been infected abroad means the virus has gone from being an imported phenomenon to taking up residence in Washington state, health officials say.
At least 18 cases, including six deaths, were connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.
Seattle health authorities urged a number of measures for curbing further spread of the disease, including recommendations for anyone aged 60 and older and individuals with underlying chronic health problems or compromised immunity to stay home and away from large gatherings and public places.
They also urged companies to allow their employees to work from home as much as possible, stagger shifts to ease commuter congestion on public transportation and avoid large work-related gatherings when possible.
"The distancing measures that we're recommending are essential because we need to slow the spread of the disease to the point where we are able to continue to handle the load," Patty Hayes, the public health director for Seattle and King County, said.
In New York state, the number of cases rose to 10 on Wednesday. Three family members and a neighbor of a lawyer who was previously identified as infected tested positive.
The neighbor's wife and three of his children have also contracted the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
About 1,000 people in the New York City suburb of Westchester County, where the two families live, were under self-quarantine orders because of possible exposure, Cuomo said.
"We are, if anything, being overcautious," he said.
AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby, said Wednesday that a group from New York that attended its 18,000-person policy conference in Washington, D.C., this week were potentially in contact with an individual who contacted coronavirus before the conference.
Dozens of Congress members attended the conference, as well as Vice President Mike Pence.
EMERGENCY FUNDS
In Washington, D.C., U.S. lawmakers reached bipartisan agreement on an $8.3 billion emergency bill to help fund efforts to contain the virus. The bill garnered enough votes to pass in the House of Representatives.
The Senate is expected to act quickly so President Donald Trump can sign the measure into law.
More than $3 billion would be devoted to research and development of coronavirus vaccines, test kits and therapeutics. There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the fast-spreading illness.
The administration is working to allow laboratories to develop their own coronavirus tests without seeking regulatory approval first, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said.
The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed 129 confirmed and presumed cases in the United States, up from the previous 108. They were 80 reported by public health authorities in 13 states plus 49 among people repatriated from abroad, according to the CDC website.
Those figures do not necessarily reflect Wednesday's updates from three states.
The outbreak began in China in December and is now present in nearly 80 countries and territories and has killed more than 3,000 people.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
13 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Where is Trump in all of this? He made it a point to get out there and tell everyone that HE had this under control?
It is going to be hard for the US to contain this virus without taking drastic measures.
CrazyJoe
Where to start....The CDC failed the first test of medicine by being unable to tell who has the disease and who does not. Our system will require expensive payment for treatment that millions of uninsured will be unable to pay. We just do not have enough doctors and nurses to handle this... and we lack the ability to move them to places where they are needed like China did. Our health departments are down to skeleton crews and have NEVER been strong. Hospitals have been downsizing and running on the cheap so they do not have any extra beds, even NOW. Who is going to organize drive-by testing for example so that ERs are not clogged with infectious patients who could be treated at home? Our health system is completely unable to handle this.. aside from the vacuous Trump crew in charge.
Caliboy
America is a joke. Defective tests and can't even find hospital beds for the infected. The CDC stands for the Center for Dumb clowns. What a Joke!
rgcivilian1
What concerns me is manipulating the coronavirus issue with economy and adding the white collar criminals of Wall Street together to support panic on wide scale in the US and abroad.
bass4funk
Why? I don’t see anyone else doing better with this.
klausdorth
But deDonnie said .......
Haven't we heard this too often?
Getting rid of Obamacare which leaves even more people standing out in the rain.
Criticizing or not even listening to those who want to tell him the facts.
And even B.S.ing people by stating that everything is under control.
klausdorth
So people can't tell me later I came up with fake news.
Even his own party people say this:
Chip Star
South Korea has drive thru test centers, which is far better than the tepid response from the US government under Donny. Here, have a read so you can see the error Of your statement:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2020/03/03/coronavirus-us-test/amp/
bass4funk
A lot of good it’s doing it would seem.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/not-enough-doctors-in-daegu-as-virus-cases-rise-south-koreas-response-is-criticized-11582547600
https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/1869714/global-virus-death-toll-tops-3-000-as-south-korea-cases-soar
bass4funk
Keeping it and people not being able to pay their premiums doesn’t help them either.
The msm media is not listening and instead making things worse by agitating the public over something not one single pundit knows about.
So far to a certain level, it is, it’s not like thousands of people are being infected on an hourly basis.
SuperLib
Who knows where this is going to take us.
PTownsend
Agreed. It's all made worse by having untrustworthy leaders and their lackeys parroting every tweet and tantrum. One thing we're seeing in the US is a president (impeached) concerned primarily about his re-election. He knows the main thing he and his fellow establishment GOP followers have going is the economy. Watch him use the virus as another 'security emergency' and continue to goose his economy up (see interest rates) to provide another burst. While caring jack nada for the corrections to come after the election. Which he'll blame on the Democrats.
blvtzpk
"All wisdom, all the time"
/s
We get it: "The West is bad."
/s