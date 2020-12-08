Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals(

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New York's governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue skyrocketing.
Restaurants in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area and the state's agricultural San Joaquin Valley shut for all but takeout and delivery. Playgrounds closed, stores reduced capacity and hair salons and barbershops shuttered.
The moves affected about three-quarters of the nearly 40 million people in America's most-populous state.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's order allowed some schools to continue to hold classes. But the Los Angeles Unified School District, the state's largest, closed campuses that had been partially open to offer in-person services and tutoring, affecting many special-needs students.
In San Francisco, Ellen Scanlon, 43, read with dread a closure notice at a playground she frequents with her 2-year-old. "I understand it, and we're going to comply with it...but it's been tough," she said.
Newsom's directive applied to places where fewer than 15% of intensive-care hospital beds remain available, so far affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. Localities in the San Francisco Bay Area imposed similar orders.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said on Monday the state's action would "rescue them from possibly getting their hospitals overrun."
California set a record in new cases with 30,000 on Saturday and recorded nearly 25,000 more on Sunday. Hospitalizations also hit records. In the San Joaquin Valley, just 6.3% of intensive care unit beds were available, the state said Monday.
Nationwide, COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of official data.
There have been 14.7 million confirmed infections and more than 282,000 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the United States since the pandemic began, the most in the world.
California's order, which went into effect in the two regions Sunday and will last at least three weeks, bans private gatherings of any size in affected areas and shuts all but critical infrastructure and retailers. It will be expanded to other parts of the state if intensive care unit capacity drops.
The sheriffs of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have said they would not enforce the rules, prompting Newsom to threaten to withhold coronavirus relief funds.
NEW YORK RESTRICTIONS LOOM
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that if hospitalization rates keep climbing this week, he would suspend indoor dining at New York City restaurants. They only resumed indoor service in September at 25% of capacity.
Cuomo said a broad shutdown of non-essential businesses across the state like that imposed in the spring was not warranted for now.
To avoid a critical shortage of beds, New York state health officials will order hospitals to increase their capacity by 25% and ask retired doctors and nurses to come back to work, Cuomo said. Fauci, tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as his chief coronavirus adviser before the inauguration on Jan. 20, said the pandemic could worsen after the year-end holidays.
After millions of people ignored public health advice and traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday in November, Fauci said he feared Americans would again gather over Christmas and New Year's Day.
Deaths spike typically about three weeks after surges in infections and hospitalizations.
"Without substantial mitigation, the middle of January can be a really dark time for us," said Fauci, appearing with Cuomo during the governor's video news conference.
Biden has said he will make tackling the pandemic his top priority as he replaces Republican President Donald Trump.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
7 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
Governors and mayors have an obligation to step up when the president is too busy playing golf and tweeting to actually lead.
zichi
Stay at home. Does that apply to the homeless?
Desert Tortoise
Too many people in the state haven't taken the pandemic seriously and are utterly incapable of exercising any degree of adult self restraint. Even yesterday while shopping there were barking idiots walking around stores without a face mask or paying the least bit of regard to social distancing. Our 6 yo is smarter than half the adults in the state. Neighbors have parties, people dining out at restaurants, big groups in the park with no face masks or social distancing. Idiots. As a result we all get to suffer with another lock-down.
Graham DeShazo
Lots of hollering about individual rights, but not much talk of shared responsibilities in a civil society.
The Avenger
Imagine where we might have been if in early January Trump had told the CDC to follow the Obama pandemic playbook and had told all Americans about the virus and they needed to do to stay safe. By now, we might have gotten the virus under control. Instead, Trump and the incompetence of members of his administration have led us to more than a thousand deaths every single day. Trump’s decisions were always about his re-election, not protecting the people of this country. By the time a vaccine is available for everyone, we will most likely have more than 500,000 deaths, many of which could have been prevented.
Wolfpack
California and New York - Blue state governments failing to stop the pandemic. Can it be they are not following the science? I guess the people are following the lead of their Governors and ignoring their Governors own pandemic lockdown rules. For Democrats, rules are for the deplorables.
Wolfpack
So if a Californian observes the Governor going to the most expensive restaurant in San Francisco and likewise decides to have dinner indoors with a large number of lobbyists and campaign donors and were to catch covid at said event and later die - that is the same as not taking responsibility? Is dying not enough?