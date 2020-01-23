Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A worker tries to put out a bushfire behind a row of factories near West Queanbeyan, NSW, in Australia, on Thursday.

By Sonali Paul and Colin Packham

A Canadian-owned Hercules C-130 air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said.

All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding that they did not immediately know why the plane crashed.

"Tragically, there appears to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area," said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state.

"The tanker impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what's caused the accident."

Fitzsimmons said the plane had been leased by Canadian aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, which has a second C-130 Hercules working in the Australian bushfires operation.

Coulson had grounded its large air tanker fleet following the accident, pending a review to ensure there is no systemic issue like a fuel problem

The Canadian company has been operating under contract with the Australian National Aerial Firefighting Centre since 2000, according to the company.

Authorities had previously said the tanker was flying in the state's Snowy Monaro region, south of the capital Canberra.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the flight path for an air tanker used in waterbombing operations suddenly stopping in Peak View, south of Canberra.

According to its flight data, the aircraft departed the Richmond air force base in western Sydney around 12:15 p.m.(0115 GMT). It dropped off radar just after 2 p.m.

Peak View is close to a blaze burning out of control in the Wadbilliga National Park, the fire service said.

Such air tankers typically carry 15,000 litres of water or fire retardant to be released over fires, which can help contain blazes in areas ground crews find hard to reach.

Belinda Greene, a receptionist at the Bredbo Inn Hotel near the crash site, said she heard police cars racing by in the early afternoon.

"We saw a lot of smoke all of a sudden a couple of hours ago," she told Reuters by telephone.

Authorities have closed the airport in Canberra, the capital, as two emergency-level fires joined into a single out-of-control fire nearby.

Soaring temperatures

Soaring temperatures and strong winds stoked bushfires in much of Australia's southeast, with Sydney forecast to hit 41 degrees Celsius following a few days of cooler weather.

A fire in the Snowy Mountains region and one in the Bega Valley on the south coast of New South Wales both flared up, with emergency authorities warning residents to get out if they did not plan to defend their properties.

"Fire dangers are just starting to peak, and we're in for a long afternoon and night across many areas of NSW," the state's Rural Fire Service said on its Twitter account.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that "damaging winds" were driving up fire dangers in some regions, while the country's biggest city was again forecast to wallow in hazardous air quality levels under smoke palls from some 90 blazes burning across the state.

Since September, hundreds of wildfires in Australia have killed 29 people as well as an estimated 1 billion native animals, while incinerating 2,500 homes and a total area of bushland one-third the size of Germany.

The disaster hit the Christmas and summer holiday season, emptying out caravan parks and hotels, devastating peak earnings for businesses dependent on domestic and foreign tourists.

The Australian Tourism Industry Council estimated the revenue loss industry-wide at A$2 billion ($1.4 billion), including forward sales and the physical damage to tourism facilities across regions ravaged by bushfires.

"Whatever the numbers ultimately land at, it's had a significant impact," said Simon Westaway, executive director of the council, which represents small and medium-sized tourism businesses.

Cancellation rates hit 100% in fire-affected areas while tourist facilities even in areas not affected by fires were hit with cancellation rates of around 60%, and there is evidence of international booking cancellations too, he said.

"People see a state of emergency and don't know if they'll be able to get in or out," Westaway told Reuters. "This contagion has really swept across the industry."

