China expands lockdowns to 25 mil people to halt viral outbreak

China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds, though the measures' potential for success is uncertain.
At least eight cities have been shut down -- Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Chibi, Qianjiang, Zhijiang, Jingmen and Xiantao - all in central China's Hubei province, where the illness has been concentrated.
In Wuhan, where the lockdown began early Thursday, normally bustling streets, malls and other public spaces were eerily quiet. Masks were mandatory in public. Train stations, the airport and subways were closed; police checked incoming vehicles but did not close off roads.
The seven other cities under lockdown as of Friday morning are near Wuhan, but authorities were taking precautions around the country. In the capital, Beijing, major public events were canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations. The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing, announced it will close indefinitely on Saturday.
The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 830 with 25 deaths, the National Health Commission said Friday morning. The first death was also confirmed outside Hubei. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.
The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or people with connections the city. Outside the mainland, cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
Many countries are screening travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.
The World Health Organization decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. The declaration can increase resources to fight a threat but that can also cause trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage, making the decision politically fraught.
The decision "should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not think the situation is serious or that we're not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "WHO is following this outbreak every minute of every day."
Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns of the cities will last. While sweeping measures are typical of China's Communist Party-led government, large-scale quarantines are rare around the world, even in deadly epidemics, because of concerns about infringing on people's liberties. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.
Jonathan Ball, a professor of virology at molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Britain, said the lockdowns appear to be justified scientifically.
"Until there's a better understanding of what the situation is, I think it's not an unreasonable thing to do," he said. "Anything that limits people's travels during an outbreak would obviously work."
But Ball cautioned that any such quarantine should be strictly time-limited. He added: "You have to make sure you communicate effectively about why this is being done. Otherwise you will lose the goodwill of the people."
The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which is thought to have originated from camels.
The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak late last month were connected to a seafood market, and experts suspect transmission began from wild animals sold there. The market is closed for investigation.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
23 Comments
Login to comment
KnowBetter
This one has already gotten away from them and now China figures its best face is to appear en masse to be doing their best to contain it. Let's hope they actually do but with people couped up like chickens now, sadly, this is only going to get worse before it gets better.
Yubaru
Only in a country like China could they stop the movement of literally millions of people! I can think of one country where the people would be damn near rioting if the government tried to stop people from going somewhere!
kurisupisu
So, 18 million under quarantine and the WHO won’t declare a public emergency?
Meanwhile, more cases are popping up domestically and internationally.
At present, the virus has not been linked to any particular vector other than it was first detected near a wet market.
The proof of origin has not been accurately established.
CrazyJoe
Recipe for mass panic: a reputation for suppressing bad news combined with trapping people in place.
Their shutting down an entire area means it's probably way worse than what they're telling the world.
Maria
I wonder - Is this going to bugger up the Olympics?
I know that is completely irrelevant compared with the loss of health and life; but it must be on the IOC's minds.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Ordo Ab Chao.
Yrral
They say snakes may be the source of the virus, all open market selling wild animals meat.
theFu
Most countries have laws that allow drastically restricting freedoms during an epidemic. https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/specificlawsregulations.html in the USA. Canada has similar legal requirements.
Restricting movement of 18 million people is hard. It would be bad to keep families apart for New Years celebrations, but if that is necessary, hopefully folks will cooperate.
The best way to fight this is to be open, honest, and share both data and samples. China doesn't have the best reputation for those things. Last year, they didn't share all Flu samples with the the US-CDC, for example.
rgcivilian1
toto late.
Laguna
I've been to many Chinese "bush meat" markets. One scene still seared into my memory was some kind of ungulate shivering with disease and fear, unable to stand, collapsed in an alley behind a restaurant, waiting to be butchered, cooked, and served.
If China wants to crack down on these Groundhog Day viruses, they must stop these practices.
mariasjapan
Don’t go to China!!!
Tokyo-Engr
It is good that China is taking this action and being somewhat proactive but I think (many think) this is quite a bit worse than we are being told.
I have an acquaintance in Wunan and he told me that the hospitals are "overflowing" and do not have enough beds for all of the patients. This is problematic as some patients who potentially have this virus are travelling back and forth to the hospital using taxis or other means.
The virus appears to be mutating and again has come from a market where exotic animals are sold which is similar to how other such virus' have jumped to humans. Hopefully the containment measures will work and I would hope that China would take a hard look at these markets and consider changes to reduce the risk of this happening again. We (humanity) has been lucky so far....
1glenn
What choice is there?
For some reason, most new virus outbreaks seem to occur in China or Western Africa. Maybe because animals and humans live in close quarters? The bubonic plaque originated in Asia in the 1300s, and ended up killing hundreds of millions of people.
Pukey2
Laguna:
The mainland Chinese just haven't learnt any lessons from SARS. These wet markets are a total breeding ground from all sorts of diseases. Firstly, because of the animals kept there - civet cats, porcupines, snakes, domesticated cats and dogs, and the list goes on. Secondly, the complete lack of hygiene, including preparing food on the ground. I can't help thinking that this is some kind of karma because of the way humans treat animals and the suffering animals endure.
Reckless
Actually there is precedent for preventing mass travel. After 9/11 all domestic flights in the US were grounded for more than a week I think.
Madden
If it is found that the virus was distributed due to lax controls at the market or some other shady business I hope all the people responsible are heavily punished!
MSR Japan
Quarantine the whole of China , you can be sure this is very much worse than the authorities are saying and everyone knows how the chinese govt restricts the free flow of the truth.
It is already too late to stop this becoming a major problem you can see the signs of it in every new news release.
ulysses
My thoughts are with the people who are suffering because of the incompetence of their local administration . The Chinese New Year is the time for people to travel back to their hometowns, but now they are stuck inside their cities with possible shortages of food and supplies.
I hope this gets contained at the earliest.
InspectorGadget
China - "Nothing to see here, Nothing to see here. All normal"
International Community - "Err China? Why are we getting reports of a virus outbreak, and why are sick people from Wuhan showing up at our borders?"
China - "Oh, you mean that viral outbreak! Quick lock everything down!"
Bugle Boy of Company B
Next, we will read about China bombing these cities like they were planning to do in the movie Outbreak.
Jonathan Prin
I believe it to be totally useless.
One contaminated person is sufficient to spread it elsewhere. Either you put in a prison like perimeter millions of people, or let them be.
Prevention about spreading is what is vital, whereever is the virus carrier.
And mass panic is the worse.
If I was quarantined this way, I would pay to do the Goshn's trick to leave.
Andrew Crisp
There's a video recently uploaded on youtube showing Chinese eating bats, if the virus comes from animals is that another source of the disease.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8h6XLNWaWQ
nandakandamanda
Andrew, a report has just been published where they have narrowed this one down to snakes, two species being hung up for sale in the Wuhan market place. Of course, bats were cited for earlier outbreaks, but snakes eat bats too.
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-01-coronavirus-outbreak-china-snakes.html