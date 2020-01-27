China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises

China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this week's Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection as the death toll rose to 80.
Travel agencies were ordered to cancel group tours nationwide following a warning the virus's ability to spread was increasing. Hong Kong announced it would bar entry to visitors from the mainland province at the center of the outbreak.
Increasingly drastic anti-disease efforts began with the Jan 22 suspension of plane, train and bus links to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China where the virus was first detected last month. That lockdown has expanded to a total of 17 cities with more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease-control measures ever imposed.
The end of the Lunar New Year holiday, China's busiest travel season, was pushed back to Sunday from Friday to "effectively reduce mass gatherings" and "block the spread of the epidemic," a Cabinet statement said.
That will at least temporarily postpone a surge in travel by tens of millions of people returning to work after visiting their hometowns or tourist sites, which might raise the risk of spreading infection.
Schools will postpone reopening until further notice, the Cabinet said.
The U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, said it was arranging to evacuate its diplomats and some American citizens on Tuesday. The French government said it would fly its citizens in Wuhan to France and quarantine them there. Japan was preparing to fly its nationals out of Wuhan.
French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has a factory in Wuhan, said Saturday it was moving foreign employees and their families to be quarantined in another city.
The National Health Commission said 2,744 cases were confirmed by midnight Sunday. The youngest patient is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing. China also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macao.
South Korea confirmed its fourth case Monday. Scattered cases also have been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the U.S., Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia. The U.S. has confirmed cases in Washington state, Chicago, southern California and Arizona.
China's health minister, Ma Xiaowei, said the country was entering a "crucial stage" as "it seems like the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger."
President Xi Jinping has called the outbreak a grave situation and said the government was stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to Wuhan.
The epidemic has revived memories of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people.
Then, Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and failing to disclose information. The government has responded more aggressively to the latest outbreak.
The National Health Commission said anyone traveling from Wuhan is required to register with community health stations and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days - the virus' maximum incubation period.
Hong Kong's government announced it would bar entry to travelers from Hubei, where Wuhan is located, starting Monday. Hong Kong residents returning from the area will be allowed to the territory but were told to quarantine themselves at home.
Two of Hong Kong's most popular tourist attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, closed.
Also Sunday, Wuhan banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in downtown areas. The city will assign 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people get around if they need to.
Wuhan is building two hospitals, one with 1,500 beds and another with 1,000, for the growing number of patients, with the first slated to be finished next week.
The National Health Commission said it is bringing in medical teams to help handle the outbreak. The Chinese military dispatched 450 medical staff, some with experience in past outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola.
The new virus is part of the coronavirus family that includes the common cold but also more severe illnesses like SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.
The illness first surfaced last month and the virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a food market in Wuhan.
Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on the trade of wild animals Sunday and called on the public to refrain from eating wild animal meat.© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
I hope the world is able to work together to knock this on the head quickly.
CrazyJoe
This is what holds China back from being a world power. Their reactions are re-active and not pro-active. Their regulatory agencies are nothing like the U.S.'s USDA, FDA, CDC, etc who have preventing this kind of nonsense in the U.S. for a century. If China had functioning equivalents, this outbreak and so many others would have never occurred.
China banned the trade in wild animals on Sunday until the coronavirus epidemic has been eliminated across the country,....
What, then it's back to business as usual?
WA4TKG
If you offered me a free trip to china, I STILL wouldn’t go.
Now Taiwan, we got a deal.
stormcrow
I wouldn't buy any of those vegetables if they haven't been pre-wrapped to keep customers' hands off of them. You have to wonder if the guy in the photo holding his nose hasn't been touching some of those veggies.
Madden
What I don't get is how can you ban someone from the province if they've traveled there in the past few weeks? It's not like people carry transportation journals around, if they want to enter the country and are selfish they will just lie.
Tom
From what I have read, only the weak and those with compromised health issues can die from this. It is no different than the flu. And by the way it is not even as strong as a flu virus. It is similar to the common cold of which many people die of as well.
MSR Japan
And so protecting the old or the weak is not a good idea? People with health issues deserve to be treated properly too, this disease is more than a common cold though.
This a an animal disease
Silvafan
The exotic animals trade in Wuhan for herbal medicines, food and pets seem to be cause of this human outbreak. Like I have been saying on the last few articles, the Chinese people will turn on the government and flee from China causing it spread to others.
1) Individual human selfishness
2) Lack of trust in the communist party (Their willingness to do anything to maintain power and control the masses.)
Chinese people are turning on the government as the coronavirus outbreak spirals into the Lunar New Year
https://www.yahoo.com/news/chinese-people-turning-government-coronavirus-060456602.html
forzaducati
Humans are also animals. I read that coronaviruses appear in all mammals, including humans and generally cause mild symptoms, much like the common flu. And the cause of this virus as originating from snakes is apparently pure speculation.
Silvafan
Yeah, and viruses are living things that evolve to survive like humans. The misuse (and abuse) of antibiotics, migration (usually through tourism), and global warming seem to be the main reasons why viruses and bacteria are getting stronger.
You put exotic animals from all over the world with lots of humans in unsanitary conditions living together then viruses will get stronger to invade hosts and spread.
The same reason that the Black Plague (Black Death) ravaged Europe and also originating in East Asia spreading along the Silk Road was lots of unsanitary animals living closely around large populations of humans.
If it appears in all mammals then why would someone suspect snakes. Snakes are not mammals. That makes no sense.