China says relations with U.S. on the brink of new Cold War

By Ludovic EHRET
BEIJING

China said Sunday that relations with the United States were "on the brink of a new Cold War," fueled in part by tensions over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 350,000 people worldwide and pitched the global economy into a massive downturn.

Globally more than 5.3 million people have been infected by the virus, which most scientists believe jumped from animals to humans -- possibly at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic emerged in December.

The origins of the virus and China's response have become highly politicized, with U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Beijing of a lack of transparency, and pushing the theory that it may have leaked from a Chinese maximum-security laboratory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington had been infected by a "political virus" to continually attack China, but added the country would be open to an international effort to find the coronavirus source.

"It has come to our attention that some political forces in the U.S. are taking China-U.S. relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War," Wang told a press conference at China's week-long annual parliament session.

Wang blasted what he called efforts by U.S. politicians to "fabricate rumors" about the virus origin and "stigmatize China".

China should say like this " China's relations with the rest of the world is a new HOT war. The whole world hate Chinese communist regime who are bullying and stealing the rest of the world.

20 years ago visioned people said China will encroach South China sea, people laughed , now see what is happening.. China is going to colonize entire Africa and Latin America..

No world leader is there to speak, all those mouth are shut, filled with Chinese dirty money. Only Trump has back borne to stand against that regime. South east Asia is thankful to Trump.

