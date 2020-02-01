China slams U.S. travel controls as virus toll spikes further

The death toll in China's virus outbreak rose to 259 on Saturday and Beijing criticized Washington's tightening of travel controls to bar most foreign nationals who visited the country within the past two weeks.
South Korea and India evacuated their citizens from the locked-down Chinese city at the center of an area where some 50 million people are barred from leaving in a sweeping anti-disease effort. Indonesia was sending a plane.
The number of confirmed infections in China rose to 11,791.
The United States declared a public health emergency Friday and President Donald Trump signed an order barring entry to foreign nationals, other than immediate family of American citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China within the last 14 days, which scientists say is the longest incubation period for the virus.
China's government criticized the measure, which it said contradicted the World Health Organization's appeal to avoid travel bans, and "unfriendly comments" that Beijing was failing to cooperate.
"Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the U.S. rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Japan's government announced similar restrictions late Friday barring entry to foreigners who visited Hubei province within the past two weeks or obtained visas issued there.
Also Saturday, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, for an unspecified "appropriate extent" and appealed to the public there to stay home.
The holiday ends Sunday in the rest of the country following a three-day extension to postpone the return to factories and offices by hundreds of millions of Chinese workers. The official Xinhua News Agency said people in Hubei who work outside the province also were given an extended holiday.
The party's decision "highlighted the importance of prevention and control of the epidemic among travelers," Xinhua said.
Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening at select ports of entry and required to undertake 14 days of self-screening. Those returning from Hubei will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
Beginning Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened.
The WHO has declared the outbreak a global emergency.
The U.S. order followed a travel advisory for Americans to consider leaving China. Japan and Germany also advised against non-essential travel and Britain did as well, except for Hong Kong and Macao.
Singapore, a popular tourism and shopping destination, barred Chinese travelers, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to do so.
A plane carrying Indians from Wuhan landed in New Delhi. The government said they would be quarantined for two weeks in a facility set up in a nearby city, Manesar.
South Korea's second evacuation flight landed in Seoul with 330 people from Wuhan. They were to be screened for fever before being taken to two quarantine centers.
South Korea reported its 12th case of the new coronavirus on Saturday, which appeared to be a human-to-human transmission. Australia reported its ninth case.
South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new patient was a 49-year-old Chinese national who works at a tour guide. He returned to South Korea on Jan. 19 from a business trip to Japan, where he contacted a Japanese citizen who was later tested positive for the virus.
South Korea reported five new cases on Friday, including three human-to-human transmissions.
Since China informed WHO about the new virus in late December, at least 23 countries have reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.
Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China, and WHO noted with its emergency declaration Thursday it was especially concerned that some cases abroad also involved human-to-human transmission.
WHO defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event" that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
HonestDictator
Well Beijing is at fault for "controlling flow of accurate and factual information" in order to only show the world what they want the world to know about a health concern for all of humanity. Even going as far as rejecting WHO support in containing the spread of a potential epidemic.
If only they told the truth... Lose credibility.
Aly Rustom
because Tedros Adhanom is china's boy toy.
awww.
Tom Doley
Childish comments by the communists. Why complain about the US only?
Further, had the outbreak occurred in America, the Chinese would have been the first to impose the restrictions.
Fighto!
Reports are now coming in that the US is banning ALL foreigners from entering the US from ALL parts of the PRC, to take effect on Sunday (US time).
This is the right thing to do and will save lives. Japan will no doubt follow suit in coming days after monitoring the situation. There will be those who claim its a "violation of human rights" , "racism", etc. Nonsense! The decision of the Trump administration will absolutely save lives in the midst of this exploding world disaster.
Serrano
The United States angered China on Friday
Good. That means the U.S. is doing something right.
Tohka
A lot of self-righteous whining from the CCP. Hua Chunying is beyond irresponsible with her lofty sanctimonious lecturing and is well and truly out of line and beyond inappropriate.
Even if you don't get sick, hypothetically speaking, you still shouldn't go to China in this current set of circumstances.
The notion of going to any location where almost everything is shut, and travel restrictions can be imposed at just about any time, regardless of whether it's justified or not, and where supplies of critical supplies such as food and medicines and other related protective clothing is beyond reckless and absolutely stupid to stratospheric magnitudes. Especially as a non-resident, where a degree of unfamiliarity of local customs and environment is almost certain, you invite an elevated sense of risk in concert with the earlier outlined concerns.
Lastly, if you do get sick, considering how local emergency services are being absolutely hammered by demand, they are not going to be in a real position to be able to assist you in any way (because of getting absolutely swarmed under). They have thousands, say possibly tens of thousands of sick patients to look at per hospital. What makes you think they'll be able to "prioritize" you over this literal horde of sick locals?
Answer: They probably shouldn't be.
NorwegianboyEE
Why would China complain about this. Typical CCP. Worried about self-image even when the country is facing an extreme crisis.
rgcivilian1
This is just the beginning readers and the virus has not peaked yet. That will occur over the next few months. Best recommendation is protect yourselves, stock up on can goods in case things go from bad to worse as this spreads out across Japan. The question yet to be answered was if China is advertising "peaceful" means what were they doing with such a nasty virus pathogen in the first place and Why? It wasn't a problem before nor expected to be especially after SARS? If one looks at the contaminated world sites, one would have to think this as a bio attack against the world and its economies. Sacrifice your own at the expense of others yet come out looking innocent. Comparing 7 Billion to 15 million is small percentage of population at risk with the deaths in upper thousands. Financially it is expected to hit in the Trillions on a global scale. Their hit is quite low while the rest of the countries take major hits. Meanwhile the fake stock market will profit quite substantially for those who can afford to take risks.
OssanAmerica
With infected people in China now on a nation wide level, it's no longer sufficient to isolate simply Wuhan or Hubei province. And yes, on one hand there will be cries of "racism", and at the same time there will actually be a rise in racism.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/31/asia/wuhan-coronavirus-racism-fear-intl-hnk/index.html
The Avenger
The pandemic is not likely to result in severe medical problems in the U.S. However, its financial effects may infect your portfolio. China's economy is being hit hard, and if China goes south, it will pull the world economy into recession.
Aly Rustom
this is very true. been checking online and there are a couple of points that make this virus unique.
contagion is very high. this virus is spreading more quickly than any of the other coronas we've seen. Its already passed the number of infections by SARS 20 years ago, and that was over a period of 8 months. This strain has spread more quickly in less than a month. So this strain is more contagious than SARS or Swine flu.the incubation period of 2 weeks is very long in comparison to other viral outbreaks. usually, with viral outbreaks, the incubation period shouldn't exceed a week. Here we have double the incubation time. That's troubling. A long incubation period with a high contagion percentage is trouble.
The silver lining SEEMS to be that it is not as deadly as SARS. At least so far. And that's the biggest break we've got. If it does end up with a mortality rate similar to SARS, then we are talking about some serious problems..
Peter14
Each country has the right to warn its citizens as it see's fit. China's criticism will rightly fall on deaf ears.
If it was me I would ban all direct flights from my country to or from China until this settles down. It is still building up and this is the time to enact such restrictions, not when it is too late to do any good.
CrazyJoe
8:10 am Feb 1
In total 11,791 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in China as of Jan 31, with 259 deaths and 243 recovered. Hubei reported 1347 new cases and 45 deaths on Jan 31 compared with 2102 new cases and 46 deaths nationwide.
https://www.globaltimes.cn//content/1177737.shtml (real- time update on coronavirus)
Mocheake
Who cares what WHO says! Each country is responsible for looking out for its own citizens' best interests.
N30N0M3N
China can just GFI.
expat
"The United States angered China on Friday with a warning to Americans not to travel there..." The CCP would like to be able to bully and impose its self-serving policies on the entire world in the same way it does at home. If they'd taken action and acted responsibly when the virus was identified, we would not be dealing with this problem on a global level. Let'S hope it opens people's eyes to the real nature of the Chinese government - "Do as we say, and keep your mouth shut. And maybe wear a mask, if you can find one..."
Sh1mon M4sada
Well at least now we officially know Xi has got Tedros Adhanom by the balls.
The WHO has already had to admit one error (medium vs high risk), followed by jump in deaths and infection 'after' it said there was no need to declare an energency.
The fact Taiwan and HK can't send its own representative speaks volumes about China's intentions, communist politics reigns even over life.
Muratafan
It is difficult at a time like this to say anything positive about the CCP. To take pot shots at the U.S. when - once again - the CCP was 'less than forthcoming' about the pandemic at the outset is just petty and pathetic. Apparently, the CCP seems to think that the 'Western media' is either too dumb to remember the SARS debacle (when the CCP withheld information from everybody) or too mean to Chinese because the U.S. feels 'threatened' by China's 'rise'. Personally, I think that the CCP is using the 'foreigner card' again to win support among the rank-and-file Chinese.