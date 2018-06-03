Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, fourth from left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrive to attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Beijing for talks on China's promise to buy more American goods after Washington ratcheted up tensions with a new threat of tariff hikes on Chinese high-tech exports. ((AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
world

China warns U.S. no deal if tariffs go ahead

BEIJING

China on Sunday warned that any agreements with Washington in their talks on settling a sprawling trade dispute "will not take effect" if threatened U.S. sanctions including tariff hikes go ahead.

The statement Sunday came shortly after delegations led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China's top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, held another round of talks on China's pledge to narrow its trade surplus with the United States by purchasing more American goods.

The Chinese statement said the two sides made "positive and concrete progress," but neither side released details.

The statement said, "If the United States introduces trade sanctions including increasing tariffs, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will not take effect."

