Close Trump aide Hicks declines to answer questions about her time in White House

Hope Hicks, a close aide to President Donald Trump, declined to answer questions about the administration on Tuesday from members of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee investigating Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, lawmakers said.
Hicks, the White House communications director, was Trump's spokeswoman during the 2016 election campaign.
The president seemed to defend her shortly before her House appearance, taking to Twitter early on Tuesday to say: "WITCH HUNT," a phrase he has used in the past to describe the Russia investigations.
Hicks answered every question lawmakers asked about her time with the campaign, and most about the transition, the months between Trump's victory in November 2016 and his January 2017 inauguration, Republican and Democratic committee members said.
But she refused to discuss her role in the administration, including her part in drafting a statement in July 2017 misrepresenting a July 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that included the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., other Trump associates and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian official.
Trump Jr. said initially the meeting was about adoptions, but said later that Veselnitskaya had promised damaging information about his father's presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
That meeting has been a focus of investigations by House Intelligence and two other congressional committees.
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is also probing the issue. On Friday, Rick Gates, a former senior Trump campaign official who is cooperating with Mueller's investigation, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy against the United States.
Other Trump associates, such as former White House adviser Steve Bannon, also have declined to answer House intelligence panel questions about their time in the White House, citing White House orders.
"This is not executive privilege, this is executive stonewalling," Representative Adam Schiff, the committee's top Democrat, told reporters after Hicks' testimony.
He said Hicks declined to say whether she had refused to answer the same questions from Mueller's team.
Schiff said committee Democrats wanted Hicks to be subpoenaed, but Republicans refused. Trump's fellow Republicans have majorities in both houses of Congress, and thus control the congressional investigations.
Republicans agreed to on-the-spot subpoenas of Bannon during his testimony, and Schiff expressed frustration with the difference.
Representative Thomas Rooney, a Republican leader of the committee's Russia probe, told reporters he thought Hicks had been "very forthright" when she answered questions.
He said he did not think Hicks should be subpoeaned.
Hicks arrived about 10 a.m. for a closed-door session with the panel. She left around 7 p.m. The committee is investigating allegations that Russia sought to interfere in 2016 to boost Trump, and whether his associates colluded with Russia.
Hicks did not speak to reporters.
Trump has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia, and Moscow has denied attempting to meddle in the U.S. campaign.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to discuss Hicks' refusal to respond to some questions, telling reporters the White House would not comment on any individual's interactions with the intelligence committee.
PTownsend
Omerta, the code of silence. The Trump-Kushner syndicate is using tactics little different from other crime families.
What are they trying to hide? Didn't Trump say he'd release his tax info? (not the ones he scammed Maddow with.)
Laguna
Of course she won't answer these questions to a congressional panel. She will (or has), though, to Mueller. She hasn't done anything but is too close to those who have and won't jeopardize her freedom for anything Trump could offer.
theeastisred
Illustrative pic of Trump's idea of 'conferring': pointing at the person from 1m with an angry scowl on his face. Charming.
viking68
She was suggesting obstruction by saying no one needs to get Dummy Jr's emails about meetings with Russia representatives.
Her testimony would have shown a pattern of obstruction of justice.
MrBum
My money is on money laundering. Not necessarily collusion, but a lot of borrowing of Russian money back when Trump was a "successful" businessman.
Bungle
Speed read the headline as "Trump aids hicks." Oops!
CrazyJoe
Put her in front of a Grand Jury under oath and see if she continues to play these games with Mr. Mueller's team.
Hope Hicks, having done business with Trump before, likely has signed a nondisclosure agreement. Most of Trump's White House staff, are people who have previously signed NDAs. It's the only qualification most of them have.
John Dunkin, Trump's pilot he's nominating to run the FAA? Signed one.
Trump has found out that as president and a public servant, he can't force people to sign NDAs anymore. So he surrounds himself with people already silenced.
Trump dances over legal/illegal with every lie he speaks and doesn't like anyone he can't count on to hide his misdeeds. It's how he's run his businesses.
Part of the reason Mueller has lawyers with racketeering and organized crime backgrounds.
Something Hicks should consider.
Laguna
Agreed. But even with no proven collusion involved, the possibility that the president or those close to him have compromised themselves by past illicit activities that now lead them vulnerable to extortion is intolerable. This Atlantic article on Manafort is almost novel-length, but it is entertaining and eye-opening. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/03/paul-manafort-american-hustler/550925/
SuperLib
I'd be curious to see to what extent Trump was involved with the draft of the lie statement to the American public.
And in other news, Junior was meeting with Russians for dirt on Hillary while also coordinating the release of the stolen Wikileaks info from Russia. But.....no contact was made with the Russians.....as they said....
Jimizo
Trump looks angry because nobody will go along with his ‘pull my finger’ gag in case it turns into a speech.
Toasted Heretic
Game over, man. Game over!
Wait, that was Hudson, right?
Anyways, Trump's a xenomorph and we're all doomed.
Tokyo-Engr
A disturbing trend in government. People in relatively high places...or places refusing to speak.
As a a liberal leaning person I also agree that there were several in the Obama administration who refused to testify as well (for those Trump supporters who may claim I have a bias).
Government must be transparent to the fullest practical extent, regardless of political party and regardless of whether or not government officials will be embarrassed
Serrano
"WITCH HUNT"
That's exactly what this is.
"Anyways, Trump's a xenomorph and we're all doomed."
Har!
bones
So is hicks going to be fired soon or is she going to " Pursue" other options!?
Kaishu
@ theeastisred
Beat me to it. I would guess that it is Trumps version of conferring. Colonel Sanders looks as if she is going to slam her with that filo-fax. Two peas in a pod.
sf2k
my god, the desktop is empty! Look at that shine!
theFu
Must be getting ready to golf.
Tokyo-Engr - you are biased, but we all are.
Laguna
Serrano - "witch hunt" you think? I'd just say that I'm glad not to be Hicks now. What she knows and what she's overturned to investigators she can't disclose to her coworkers or boss (Trump). Gonna be some mighty awkward days at the office. We'll see how long she lasts. Given Trump's devotion to her, I guess about a month.
Blacklabel
Bunch of nonsense. Isn’t this about the 25th person who is supposedly the “key” to uncovering the non proven collusion? Probably the 5th person who will supposedly be fired who is still there?
and the nerve to keep bringing up a 10 min meeting where nothing happened while ignoring Hillary paid a foreign spy to get dirt from Russians and then actually USED it to interfere in the election and smear Trump too.
So how do you feel about Hillary and Russians? Mark Warner? Adam Schiff? All busted digging for dirt on Trump.
bass4funk
She doesn’t have to answer, as long as she shows up. Worked for Lois Lerner.
Can you prove that or is this another liberal inner think, I know more than what actually is and i don’t need evidence.
I remember when Jeffery Immelt was promoted to jobs czar in the last administration.
He put a gun to their head? An AR-15 perhaps?
But he’s not as slick as the Democrats, he’s way out of his league in that regard.
I don’t think that beautiful woman has a thing to worry about.
Blacklabel
No one mentioned John McCain’s buddy took the 5th when asked about his involvement with the Russian dossier.
Sooner or late Mueller will have no choice to either move to the other side or wrap it up.
Jimizo
Is that why you think he may get done for obstruction?
domtoidi
Imaging the reaction of someone who had been in a coma for a few years waking up and reading that Donald Trump was President of the United States.
They’d think it was a dream, or a nightmare.
bass4funk
Whatever the man can find, if it’s as small as a whisper, go for it.
Serrano
domtoide They'd think it was a dream. It would be a nightmare had he lost.
SuperLib
The Hope Hicks situation is more about obstruction of justice, They want to find out if Trump had a hand in crafting the lie about the meeting and adoptions.
And, naturally, they probably want to pick her brain about the extent of the collusion with wikileaks to coordinate the release of stolen Russian emails.