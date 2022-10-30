Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department. The dead included 19 foreigners, he said, whose nationalities weren’t immediately released. The death toll could rise further as 19 of those injured were in critical condition.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months and this was the first big chance to get out and party for many young people. Halloween has become a major attraction for young South Koreans over the years.
Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
Officials initially said 150 people were injured as of Sunday morning before later lowering their tally.
National Fire Agency officials didn’t immediately explain why the tally was reduced but said emergency workers would have had a more accurate idea of the casualties as rescue operations proceeded and that some of the injured would have been converted to deaths. It was also possible that some of those who were lightly injured had returned home overnight and were no longer counted.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a national mourning period on Sunday and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to be raised at half-staff. During a televised speech, Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and the treatment of the injured would be a top priority for his government.
He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events, including regional festivals, to ensure that they proceed safely.
“This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations),” Yoon said during the speech. “I feel heavy hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people’s lives and safety.”
After the speech, Yoon visited the Itaewon alley where the disaster occurred. Local TV footage showed Yoon inspecting the alley filled with trash and being briefed by emergency officials.
It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two began falling, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with news channel YTN, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said emergency workers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to the injured lying on the streets. People wailed beside the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being trampled by managing to get into a bar whose door was open in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her 20s surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others were standing along the side of the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire department chief, said that bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured are in their 20s.
“Horrific news from Seoul tonight," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”
Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, tweeted that reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs.”
The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.
More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed to the streets to help the wounded, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers and 70 government workers. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.
This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.
virusrex
The responsibility of this disaster falls fully on the government of Seoul, letting the festivities be hold means they were expecting huge number of people on the street, and obviously they did not have proper safety and control measures in place.
Chibakun
You wouldn't allow that many people in a stadium or event, so why allow it on a street.
I don't go to mass gatherings, just worried my kids might want to go. A stampede can start for any reason and then you aren't in control anymore.
wallace
Horrific. Foreigners are seen in the crowds.
100,000 and narrow streets.
Video of the Halloween none of the crush.
https://youtu.be/YFGPAN77PMo
Fighto!
Absolute tragedy. Rest in Peace to all the victims. I fear the death toll will top 200.
The authorities always must closely control/restrict massive events like this or risk what has unfolded. Hard to even fathom the scale of this disaster.
wtfjapan?
Im still trying to figure out how one can die by being crushed! What does that mean anyway "crushed"?
lostrune2
IIRC, the trains in that area don't run 24/7 - they stop at late night
So those who are already in the area, and those who didn't hear about the news in time, got trapped in the area, with no mass public transportation out of the area, until the trains start back up around 5am
Not only for Halloween, but the area is known for mass social gathering for a Saturday night out. So add in the Halloween revelers for the first mass gathering in 2 years due to the pandemic, that's how ya get 100k all trapped in the same area at the same time
RIP FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)
KariHaruka
This is absolutely horrific and shocking beyond words. A lot of young lives, that went out for a fun evening, have been lost. Families are going to be waking up to the news that their sons and daughters won't be returning home.
This is heart breaking and my deepest thoughts are with the families of the deceased and the emergency workers who have had to deal with scenes that are beyond comprehension.
And what to do next? The SK government need to take action. I've been to Itaewon during the day and those streets are far too narrow for the amount of foot traffic that Itaewon receives on a daily basis.
dagon
Itaewon is basically the Seoul analogue of Tokyo's Roppongi .
I can't imagine the density of the crowds in the narrow streets on the hills in these areas that led to this.
Some post-COVID event that should have been better planned?
Farmboy
Really? Okay then, here you go:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crowd_collapses_and_crushes
This is a really sad bit of news. Very sorry ffor the people and their families.
Elvis is here
Wow! That's really bad. I wonder what made people surge?
Stay safe
Japan Violet
This seems very terrible.
Hiro
I never expect such a thing to happen in a modern city like Seoul. How can panic happen that quickly and cause such damages?
Condolence to the families.
Eastmann
what kind of "festivity" or "celebration" is that?what did they have "celebrated"?
weird herd...
Scott
Reminds me of when I lived in Yongin. Lining up at the bus stop was not a normal practice in Seoul until only a couple years ago. During rush hour, people crowded around my usual bus stop in Gangam, and when the bus came, they would swarm around it before it came to a full stop, pushing each other and sometimes knocking over ajumeoni.
I often a saw complete disregard for other people, for which I partially blame the culture of rushing (bbali bbali).
Awa no Gaijin
A senseless unnecessary tragedy.
Sincere condolences to the families of the perished and to the injured.
I hope they identify the 6 men who allegedly caused the stampede.
We must all consider safety carefully when planning to attend any event with large crowds.
Awa no Gaijin
Apparently an escaped bystander witnessed 6 men pushing and toppling people over and thats what allegedly caused the panic driven stampede into the alley
Mark
How sad, 146 and more young lives lost for NOTHING.
The local authorities have failed to predict and plan for this major event, a lesson they will never forget.
People been locked up for 2 years and now they have their freedom, local authorities should have anticipated this crown and what may come with it and got prepared.
finally rich
Shibuya can also get this crowded, but I still believe people here can be a little bit more considerate and less savage, still you never know…. imagine raising your kid with all the love of the world just to end like this. Hopefully my son will have a distaste for crowds just like his parents.
Peter Neil
I don’t know about the “authorities should have done something” idea. People have to make responsible, rational decisions for a free society to exist.
I wouldn’t go there if I knew or saw how many people were crowding into the area. Would you?
Samit Basu
@Awa no Gaijin
No, the crushing started from a narrow hilly street. This part of the street was identified as a danger point from the crowd management perspective and were blocked off during the term of last liberal mayor so nothing happened even when the crowds were actually bigger in the past.
The current conservative mayor massively cut back the police presence to just 200 and left the danger point open, so people were crushed when the street was packed and caused a chain reaction when somebody slipped.
All the press is calling this a man-made disaster and a criminal neglect of duty by the city administration.
Japantime
Hopefully the authorities ban such events next year. No need for it in Asian countries like Japan. It is an American tradition.
Samit Basu
This is the origin point of the crush that was historically sealed off by past liberal mayor's administration as means of a proactive crowd management(Halloween parties were bigger before the pandemic), but criminally left open by the conservative mayor's administration.
https://twitter.com/akuhnNPRnews/status/1586467165771018240
Samit Basu
@Japantime
No need to ban it, just go back to past proactive crowd control policy in effect by past liberal mayoral administration. This is being labeled a man-made disaster caused by the criminal neglect on the part of current conservative mayor's administration.
Fighto!
This is a tragic example of why the Shibuya Halloween festivities must NOT go ahead on the street. People in Japan famously love Halloween - no problem with that - but partying should take place inside bars, pubs, restaurants, izakaya and karaoke boxes.
I hope the authorities come down hard on those partying in the streets.
Fighto!
What are you going to ban next? Christmas parties in Asia? No. Halloween should absolutely go ahead - but INSIDE establishments that have strict adherence to number of people allowed.
BTW - Halloween is not "American".
Darren Ward
Absolutely Tragic :(
Rodney
years of Serious Covid restrictions and the final lifting of these?
noriahojanen
A stampede is deadly, suffocating even young healthy people. A safe distance and stable flow of movement should be maintained.
smithinjapan
Japantime: "Hopefully the authorities ban such events next year. No need for it in Asian countries like Japan. It is an American tradition."
Hallowe'en is an event with more than 2000 years of history, longer than pretty much anything in Japan, and it's customs and traditions spread from Ancient Celtic culture to modern American. The custom of mobbing a downtown urban area is only a recent part of it, and that comes from nowhere but here -- you know, cities in South Korea and Japan where you see people shoving to get on already over-crowded trains, and more. You can't and don't ban a festival or holiday because of lax security or management, you eliminate such lapses in judgement.
And do a little learning about the history of such practices before passing judgement.
memoryfix
Sami Basu
It’s really unlike America where defund ( reduce) the police is a liberal move, not a conservative one.
rcch
“ Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants. “
And also, when I hear the name Itaewon, I think about the drama, Itaewon Class; and the more recent Japanese remake, Roppongi Class. ( both very good and highly recommended )
“ It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. “
From what I’m hearing, apparently some people heard that a celebrity had visited a particular bar and they wanted to get there; the confusion/chaos started there; this obsession that people have for celebrities is something that should be discussed; people need to understand the psychology behind that obsession.
RIP to all the victims and strength and courage to their families and a quick recovery to the survivors.
Sh1mon M4sada
A crowd of 100,000 is a recipe for disaster even in a controlled stadium let alone uncontrolled on narrow streets and where law enforcement has no priority access. What was the police thinking to even allow the event to take place in the first place?
Somebody, someone didn't want to pay public liability insurance, 149+ people paid for it with their life.
Jim
I remember being crushed in a crowd on Christmas Eve after leaving office in Marunouchi area in 2018. It was a horrible experience. They put up Christmas lights on the trees along the footpaths the people just came in large numbers and the buildings on both sides around Marunouchi walkway just blocked people’s movement and contributed to the crushing. All these just go see those damn lights on the trees which isn’t that attractive to watch yet people just wanted to see it. From that time I always took December 24th as dayoff or half day ( remote work during Covid ) to avoid the crowd in Marunouchi as it’s also a disaster waiting to happen. That area is one of the worst on Christmas Eve with the rowdy crowds trying to see the plain boring one colored lights.
socrateos
Here is Shibuya yesterday - already crowded.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyGPQbkfRMQ
I think Tokyo policemen are more concerned this year because of the incident by a man in Joker costume in Tokyo subway last year and now this accident in Korea.
Hopefully this is going to be a happy one.
Here is our Tokyo governor in Halloween costume a few years ago:
https://www.sankei.com/photo/story/news/161029/sty1610290008-n1.html
Concerned Citizen
This is so sad. Poor young people.
Beware of very crowded places. It didn't take much to spark a stampede.
Gaijinjland
@Chibakun
Not in Korea but they did allow too many people into a soccer stadium and more than 130 people were crushed to death in a stampede in Indonesia earlier this month.
Erik Morales
It's a party town....
jeancolmar
This horrific. My condolences to the victims and their families and friends.
Samit Basu
@memoryfix
In Korea, the liberals are all for "tax and spend" while the conservatives are for "cut spending to give tax cut to the wealthy."
Police isn't considered an evil institution to be defunded in Korea since there are no race driven police violence like you see in the US, rather an essential public service where more is better, so the liberals want more of it.
It is just that the conservatives don't want to expand policing so that they can give a tax cut to the wealthy.
letsberealistic
Walking in large crowds like the ones at hanabi are terrifying to be in because you can sense that if people suddenly panicking you could easily be crished with nowhere to go. Only did it a few times in Japan.
Luddite
A mass public event without proper planning, stewarding and road closures by the authorities means this sort of tragedy is much, much more likely to occur.
relic1980
Horrible...reminds me of a concert my friend in high school went to in 1979, The Who, at Riverfront in Cincinnati OH. I think 11 kids died in a crush, and he told me it was all he could do to stay on his feet. I don't know the area, but surely there had to be some sort of crowd control that could have diverted these kids in Seoul to a larger street.
Mocheake
Pretty terrible news. Condolences go out to the families. Rest in peace to the deceased.
Thomas Twatt
If they become performative drunken celebrations of capitalism via public orgies of hedonism and antisocial behaviour, then, actually, yes.
TT
rainyday
There was a similar incident in Kobe about 20 years ago in which a crowd at a festival surged into a pedestrian bridge all at once, resulting in a crush that killed several people.
This is why crowd control is so important. No individual in a crowd of that size can control what the crowd as a whole is doing, so police need to have plans to keep the crowds moving. Perhaps this was the result of a larger crowd than was expected and planned for. Very tragic.
Marie
I can’t believe they cut the number of police for that area. They have heaps of “baby police” due to some of the mandatory military service guys being funneled into police service. This could have been avoided. Even on a regular Saturday night those roads off the Main Street of Itaewon are uncomfortably crowded. I’m so glad my friends still living there are ok.