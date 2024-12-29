Death toll from plane fire at South Korean airport rises to 62

Firefighters and rescue team members work on the runway of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

South Korea's fire agency says that 62 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south.

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country’s emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

The National Fire Agency says that a total of 62 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.

The plane burst into flames after it skid off a runway and slammed into a concrete fence.

Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility. The transport ministry said the incident happened at 9:03 a.m. local time.

Emergency officials in Muan said they were examining the cause of the fire. They said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The transport ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers include two Thai nationals.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

