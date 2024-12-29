Death toll from plane fire at South Korean airport rises to 62

South Korea's fire agency says that 62 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south.
The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country’s emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.
The National Fire Agency says that a total of 62 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.
The plane burst into flames after it skid off a runway and slammed into a concrete fence.
Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility. The transport ministry said the incident happened at 9:03 a.m. local time.
Emergency officials in Muan said they were examining the cause of the fire. They said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The transport ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers include two Thai nationals.
Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.
12 Comments
Fighto!
Shocking news. Rest in Peace to the dozens killed, hoping the survivors can all recover and the toll will not increase too much.
Early reports saying bird strikes on the landing approach nay have damaged flight systems.
carpslidy
South Korea seems to have a lot more accidents than most countries
From the Halloween crush, to the ferry sinking to today's accident
It seems safety measures need improving
A similar pattern happened in Japan in the 70's
OssanAmerica
What an awful tragedy at this time if year! RIP to the many victims of this accident.
Macca
Once again, a faulty Boeing aircraft. It is probably time for every airlines to switch to the much more reliable Airbus.
RichardPearce
I'm just waiting for the 'experts' to claim that it was a Russian drone hitting the plane that caused this crash.
Hawk
Hold your breath.
Fighto!
Unbelievable.
Save your pro-fascist politics for another post.
This is NOT the time nor place.
OssanAmerica
A rather tasteless comment considering that South Korea has actually suffered a civilian aircraft shot down by the Russians in the past.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He says with no idea as to what happened.
Macca
You'd rather believe a comical report stating that the malfunction to its landing gear was caused by a flock of birds then? You're impossible.
The_Beagle
Surely it was a Boeing.
ropeman
Why is there a brick wall around an airport?