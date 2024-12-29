 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters and rescue team members work on the runway of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday. Image: Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP
world

Death toll from plane fire at South Korean airport rises to 62

12 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL

South Korea's fire agency says that 62 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south.

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country’s emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

The National Fire Agency says that a total of 62 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.

The plane burst into flames after it skid off a runway and slammed into a concrete fence.

Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility. The transport ministry said the incident happened at 9:03 a.m. local time.

Emergency officials in Muan said they were examining the cause of the fire. They said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The transport ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers include two Thai nationals.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

12 Comments
Login to comment

Shocking news. Rest in Peace to the dozens killed, hoping the survivors can all recover and the toll will not increase too much.

Early reports saying bird strikes on the landing approach nay have damaged flight systems.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

South Korea seems to have a lot more accidents than most countries

From the Halloween crush, to the ferry sinking to today's accident

It seems safety measures need improving

A similar pattern happened in Japan in the 70's

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

What an awful tragedy at this time if year! RIP to the many victims of this accident.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Once again, a faulty Boeing aircraft. It is probably time for every airlines to switch to the much more reliable Airbus.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

I'm just waiting for the 'experts' to claim that it was a Russian drone hitting the plane that caused this crash.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

I'm just waiting for the 'experts' to claim that it was a Russian drone hitting the plane that caused this crash.

Hold your breath.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I'm just waiting for the 'experts' to claim that it was a Russian drone hitting the plane that caused this crash.

Unbelievable.

Save your pro-fascist politics for another post.

This is NOT the time nor place.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

RichardPearceToday  12:02 pm JST

I'm just waiting for the 'experts' to claim that it was a Russian drone hitting the plane that caused this crash.

A rather tasteless comment considering that South Korea has actually suffered a civilian aircraft shot down by the Russians in the past.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

MaccaToday 11:58 am JST

Once again, a faulty Boeing aircraft. It is probably time for every airlines to switch to the much more reliable Airbus.

He says with no idea as to what happened.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

He says with no idea as to what happened.

You'd rather believe a comical report stating that the malfunction to its landing gear was caused by a flock of birds then? You're impossible.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Surely it was a Boeing.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Why is there a brick wall around an airport?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog