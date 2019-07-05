Defying critics, Trump salutes military in pomp-filled July 4 celebration

With U.S. fighter jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised the military and reveled in a show of pomp and patriotism on Thursday in a celebration of Independence Day that critics accused him of turning into a political event.
Trump, a Republican who was inspired to stage the flashy affair after seeing a similar display in France, dismissed concerns ahead of the ceremony about the expense and militaristic overtones of the event outside the 97-year-old Lincoln Memorial, a symbol of national unity.
"Our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now," Trump said from a platform in front of the famous memorial, echoing a theme he uses at campaign rallies.
Flanked by Bradley fighting vehicles, Trump otherwise steered clear of divisive political rhetoric, in a departure from the majority of his speeches. At times, an enthusiastic crowd could be heard chanting: "USA! USA! USA!"
Trump, 73, praised American military might despite having himself avoided the draft during the Vietnam War with bone spurs in his feet. With well-planned choreography, he told stories about each military branch before separate, dramatic flyovers of their respective military aircraft.
"We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag: the brave men and women of the United States military," Trump said. "For over 65 years, no enemy Air Force has managed to kill a single American soldier. Because the skies belong to the United States of America."
Not all the choreography appeared to go off as planned.
A flyover by Air Force One, which Trump had teased earlier in the day on Twitter, occurred unannounced and without fanfare. But a low and spectacular flyover by six F-18s known as the"Blue Angels" at the conclusion of Trump's speech thrilled the crowd. Some people shouted "Four More Years!" in support of the president.
Trump paid tribute to the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, two agencies that have played leading roles in carrying out his tough immigration policies.
He cited as great Americans both Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, African-Americans who campaigned for the abolition of slavery more than 100 years ago. That praise could draw criticism as Trump's administration in May decided to keep Tubman’s image off the $20 bill. He previously raised doubts about his knowledge of Douglass by speaking of the former slave in the present tense as ”somebody who’s done an amazing job.”
MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, WORRIES ABOUT CROWDS
Earlier in the day thousands of supporters wearing Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hats, along with opponents questioning the cost of the event, poured into the U.S. capital despite scorching temperatures and intermittent rain, while a diapered "Baby Trump" balloon sat next to a banner calling Trump a traitor.
Protesters burned a U.S. flag in front of the White House.
Ahead of the speech, Democrats accused the president of staging an out-of-place campaign rally, aware he has a history of veering off script with sharp partisan attacks even at events that are not meant to be overtly political.
Trump supporters and opponents carried American flags and wore red, white and blue outfits.
"I think what Trump's doing with the tanks, all the flyovers, I think it's great," said Brandon Lawrence, his face painted with the colors of the American flag.
Some at the White House had worried about the crowd size, according to an administration official.
In January 2017 Trump fumed about reports that the crowd at his inauguration ceremony in front of the Capitol was smaller than it was for President Barack Obama.
Perhaps with the crowd size in mind, Trump sent out tweets urging people to attend and saying the event would be "one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country." As it happened, the crowd lined both sides of the reflecting pool in front of the memorial, and Trump later called it a "great crowd."
Opponents were not impressed.
"This is costing us millions and millions of dollars. We the taxpayers are paying for it, for Donald Trump to use our military as a prop. And that's just not right," said Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group Code Pink, before the event.
Republican political groups were given prime tickets for Trump's speech, and the Washington Post reported that the U.S. National Park Service diverted $2.5 million in park entrance fees to help pay for the event.
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in with criticism: "This is what authoritarians do:@realDonaldTrump is taking $2.5 million away from our National Park Service to glorify himself with a spectacle of military tanks rolling through Washington," he wrote in a tweet.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, leading in opinion polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in Iowa: "Donald Trump, I believe, is incapable of celebrating what makes America great, because I don't think he gets it."
Trump played down the expense.
"The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel," he posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice!" Andrews is the name of a nearby military base.
The July 4th holiday celebrates the U.S. founders' declaring independence from Britain in 1776.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
26 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Donny's celebrating himself. Let's not ever forget that he only cares about himself. Repugnant.
bass4funk
Hmmmm.....from the looks of the thousands of people I would beg to differ.
PTownsend
Prior to his election Trump showed zero national pride. He 'prided' himself on stiffing governments at all level by being able to afford (thanks to his huge inheritance) hiring armies of high-priced accountants, lawyers and other fixers (how's Michael Cohen doing?) to ensure he paid the minimum - maybe less - in taxes.
How many in trump's family have served the US in any capacity in which they gave more back to the country than they took?
Trump's motto, the same one used by his daddy, the same used by his children, is 'Take as much as you can from the country, give as little as you can get away with, even if it's illegal.'
Great salute to Trump's ego and the military industrial complex. Has anyone seen Trump's latest tax info to see what his share of taxes for this might have been?
lincolnman
Demented Donnie welcomes you to the alt right, Russian inspired, fairy tale world of the Trumpers 4th of July. It's not for all Americans, even though it is the celebration of the founding of our nation. No, it's just for "the believers" - those who can't make one sentence without the word "Lib" in it. Those who think Hillary Clinton is sitting in upstate NY and plotting a takeover of the US with Obama in 2020. Who think Putin is really a "nice guy".
Welcome to Donnie's national holiday celebration - a lewd, loonie Las Vegas lounge act just like his rallies.
What a disgrace and embarrassment...
bass4funk
What? Oh..lol
PTownsend
Of course there are millions of Americans who enjoy military displays. Many of them equate being American with militarism.
Many of them are shareholders in one or more of the big war industries. The big war industry nabobs must be laughing in the faces of American taxpayers. They know the average American pays a greater share in taxes, but thanks to Trump and the GOP the nabobs pay less. Their salaries - and industries - are subsidized by the general public.
I'll bet few of those enjoying this have had to follow behind a tank and breathe its exhaust.
Given all the needs the US population have - healthcare, declining infrastructure, etc. etc. etc. - only Trump's hardest core followers can think this was a good use of tax dollars.
bass4funk
And the majority don’t.
Seems like the people didn’t mind.
Yaaawn...uh-huh.....
Democrats could never make a reasonable argument when it comes to wasting money.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/42153/here-are-8-wasteful-things-democrats-have-voted-ashe-schow
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 08:40 am JST
But you don't speak for the majority of Americans. Just a strident, obnoxious bunch of right-wing nuts like yourself.
Texas A&M Aggie
Today, we celebrate Britain's greatest export: Americans.
hachikoreloaded
Is the dump goose stepping in this pic? Probably took lessons from his russian puppet master. I would think this would send a chill up the spine of the first "so-called" lady considering Slovenia's history.
How long until we find out this pic of the crowd is photo shopped?
Serrano
It was glorious.
Trump, a Republican who admired flashy displays of national pride and military strength in France...
So it's OK for France to have these patriotic displays, but not the U.S.? Jeez...
klausdorth
"hachikoreloaded",
was thinking the same.
Looking at other pictures on various internet sites the "crowd" looked much smaller and not enthusiastic at all.
But Donnie wants it his way, "everything so tremendously beautiful, so great..." and so on.
He will never stick to the facts, 'cause it would be way to embarrassing!
Norman Goodman
Bickering aside I don't see any tanks.
The 4th of July is meant to celebrate our freedom independence. Anyone who turns it into a lavish display of pomp and power is pure unamerican scum in my eyes. A barbeque, an American flag or two, and some fireworks....maybe even a speech and prayer...that's the 4th of July. If I were the president, all you would get is a short televised speech then I would ask you to excuse me as I join my family and close friends at the picnic table.
Simon Foston
SerranoToday 09:14 am JST
I always thought your sort didn't want the US to be anything like European countries. Especially not... what do you like to call them, "cheese eating surrender monkeys" or something like that.
PTownsend
It could well be real. Trump backers are probably still a minority, most likely made up of that 35% US fundamentalist group (found in most cultures?). Many seem to be rabid in their support for the wannabe-authoritarian who's representing their demographic and his faction of the .01%. 35% of the US population is still a lot of people.
Think about the size of Trump's rallies (subsidized by US taxpayers), and then recall how large the beer hall rallies got in the country Trump's father was/wasn't born in.
Serrano
I always thought your sort didn't want the US to be anything like European countries. Especially not... what do you like to call them, "cheese eating surrender monkeys" or something like that.
Following that logic, we can't ever eat cheese or drink wine or put Dijion mustard on our sandwiches. Jeez...
Trump backers are probably still a minority
Biden, Harris, Bernie and even Warren are all still leading Trump in the polls! Trump might as well concede now, eh?
lincolnman
Donnie looked extremely robotic today during his speech - he stayed glued to the teleprompter, leaning left, then leaning right. I'm assuming the dementia is getting worse...
It rained on his "I love me" parade today - both literally and figuratively...
zichi
The total cost more than $100 million.
zichi
If it wasn't political why then did Trump not send invitations to the democrats?
stormcrow
"Tanks in the streets now? Shall we review the Dictator Checklist? You're a narcissist who likes to put his name on buildings...you appoint family members to key govt positions..your rallies are scary...you threaten to lock up political opponents..your friends are other dictators ."
Bill Maher
Serrano
A U.S. flag was burned in front of the White House.
Disgraceful.
@zichi - Anyone was welcome to attend.
Serrano
"Tanks in the streets now? Shall we review the Dictator Checklist? You're a narcissist who likes to put his name on buildings...you appoint family members to key govt positions..your rallies are scary...you threaten to lock up political opponents..your friends are other dictators ."
Bill Maher
Pfffffffffft!
zichi
Ayone was able to attend the public areas but there was an invitation area which Trump send invitations only to republicans and their supporters.
Many Trump blimps were on display including Trump on a potty.
Trump falsely spurred his chance when asked to serve his country but now praises the military and its might, the biggest in the world costing $800 billion every year. Two out of five Amercan workers, work for the military machine.
Troops were told to reply to questions about the tanks, "I love my tank, I love the military!"
Very much a Trump Day.
stormcrow
@Serrano
Every point Maher laid out is true. Trump's a narcissist Check, Trump loves to put his name on things Check , Trump appoints family members to key government positions Check , Trump's rallies are scary Check Trump threatens to lock up political opponents Check , Trump's friends are other dictators (Oh, yeah!) Check!
They're all true, Serrano, and you know it. If you disagree, which one is false?
You can't do it, can you?
lincolnman
Donnie has certainly worked a lot of con-jobs and scams over his career - his joint scam with Putin to get elected was probably his best one.
But this whole fairly tale about him supporting the military ranks right up there in the Top 3. This is a guy who dodged the draft 5 times! He's a coward. He never talked about supporting the military or wanting to help Vets before starting his campaign in 2015. He didn't give one red cent about them - they didn't stay in Trump Resorts or buy Trump ties.
And then he goes and insults and denigrates John McCain's service to his country, engages in name-calling with a Gold Star family - a family who's son gave the ultimate sacrifice, and fires and disrespects one of our nation's greatest Generals - Jim Mattis.
Trump engages in false patriotism merely for political gain. He cares nothing about our military heroes - they're just another object for him to use to bamboozle his supporters.
Trump actually despises the military - because it has something his sick ego desperately craves but will never get - the respect and admiration of the nation.
bass4funk
That’s OK, because most Democrats and Trump haters will want to go anyway, so no big deal about that.
And they also got a permit that they couldn’t fly it, darn it.
Ok and the point is?
Again that was fake news that the Liberals spun again I don’t know which of them started that but that was definitely not true because you had some people even in the military that voiced their opposition to this and they were some that voice their support for it but no one was commanded to say anything.
nostromo
Why is it that the biggest draft dodgers always want the biggest military parades??
This is just a warm up for election day 2020 when Donny has the tanks on the streets to ensure things go the way he wants
Kaerimashita
I thought military showing off was very much the norm in the US. Don't they fly jets over lots of sporting and other social events? And frequently have smaller scale versions of this in towns and cities?
The military are revered in US culture and so DT is not really that out of whack with public opinion here. MAGA and all that. If you spend almost a trillion dollars a year on "defence" why not show it off?
NCIS Reruns
Woe be it that my beloved country has been usurped by a lowbrow, manipulative demagogue.