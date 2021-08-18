Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand; virus case total increases to 7

A coronavirus case that plunged New Zealand into a snap national lockdown was confirmed as the Delta variant Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as six more cases emerged, bringing the total to seven.
Ardern said one of the new cases was a nurse at Auckland Hospital, which had been placed in "internal lockdown" while all staff and patients were tested.
The prime minister said the spread of the virus justified her decision to issue nationwide stay-at-home orders on Tuesday after the initial case was identified.
"It demonstrates, at this stage, level 4 (hard lockdown) is the right place to be," Ardern told TVNZ.
The first case, a 58-year-old unvaccinated Auckland man, ended a six-month run without community transmission in New Zealand, which has recorded only 26 COVID-19 deaths in a population of five million since the start of the global pandemic.
The initial plan is for New Zealand to remain in lockdown for three days, with Auckland and the nearby Coromandel area facing restrictions for a week.
Ardern said the country's strategy of eliminating the virus, rather than just containing it, had worked throughout the crisis and she was confident it would succeed against the highly transmissible Delta strain.
"Yes, Delta poses a greater threat, but the same tools that have worked before will do so again if we follow the rules," she said.
She said wastewater testing in Auckland had detected no sign of the virus, giving cause for optimism.
"That tells us that, if we have something, it doesn't appear to be a long-standing outbreak because we haven't had anything in our wastewater testing," she said.
Officials have said the latest outbreak has no obvious connections to the border, and investigations to determine its origin are ongoing.© 2021 AFP
Wakarimasen
Here we go again.
jiji Xx
the world's first viral virgin birth then?
thought the powers-that-be (everywhere) would have figured out by now that if you allow people to jet about the planet, the plague will travel with them....
Burning Bush
They should take a good hard look at those tests to make sure they’re accurate, especially if those people have no symptoms.
nonu6976
They just announced that genome sequencing shows it is from the NSW breakout, so it was bought over by somebody traveling from there. Also, it's 7 cases now, and they expect more.
Reckless
My Ghosh! Get it together people.
Antiquesaving
So many claimed that NZ was smart, but in reality the plan (if you can call it a plan) was to close the borders and wait for the rest of us to do the Job then once we got things done NZ would reopen.
That was May 2020 we are now August 2021 and NZ is still closed even the supposed NZ economic recovery is now tanking as the government now scrambles to get Vaccine and get the population vaccinated a population that believed the illusion they were safe without the vaccine.
It is interesting to read some here that complained about Japan's early restrictions of not letting returning foreign residents in but at the same time praise NZ that wouldn't let anyone in or out.
Kag
No one have managed to prevent Delta Variant, New Zealand could have been the one but not anymore.
Maybe Larry Page brought it in.
n1k1
Or wild birds..
M3M3M3
The biggest danger we face is some future variant of the virus that is deadlier and untreatable. As long as the virus continues to circulate globally in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, this threat exists. The vaccine is very effective at doing what it was designed to do (reduce severe symptoms) but it's not a substitute for strict quarantines and keeping the borders closed.
nonu6976
NZ's economy is booming, thats a fact so perhaps do some research before posting next time.
Also, this pandemic has been going on for what, 2 years now? - how many months of those 2 years have NZ'ders been able to carry on as normal without ANY local restrictions - probably 20months. Ask any NZ'der where they would have rather spent the last 2 years, in NZ or anywhere else - I already know their answers...
Antiquesaving
M3M3M3Today 11:38 am JST
Have you ever studied history.
Go back, look at past pandemics and plagues, see how well the "close the castle gates and lock ourselves in and wait" worked.
Hint, it didn't and won't this time.
why? Because no matter what NZ tries there will be someplace in this world where they won't or cannot lock the doors, get the vaccine etc .
This is reality.
nonu6976
NZ already announced their plan to start opening up borders early next year, once the NZ population is mostly vaccinated (scheduled Dec). They will start with only letting in vaccinated travelers from certain countries then expand out to more countries.
I don't see any problem with that plan as their economy is doing well.
Antiquesaving
nonu6976Today 11:39 am JST
You should look at more recent news on the NZ economy.
The little bump up that everyone called a great rebound is now looking very different.
https://www.ft.com/content/2a127489-1e43-4c31-817c-b607985fc0ea
nonu6976
FT is subscription only so I cannot read.
Anyway, heres at article from 2 days ago saying their economy is actually overheating, so they may need to raise interest rates to cool it down...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-15/new-zealand-expected-to-raise-rates-to-cool-overheating-economy
Regardless, it is clear the economy is currently doing very well - GDP is relatively good and unemployment is low.
Antiquesaving
nonu6976Today 11:50 am JST
You forgot to include vaccinated plus 14 days quarantine.
That will not help the once strong now gone tourism.
It was one factor in many major film and TV productions to call it quits in NZ as they expect this year opening and no quarantine for those vaccinated like other locations such as Canada, the USA, UK and the EU.
And I get it, my friend's Japanese production company chose NZ over Canada for their TV drama filming site because of tax breaks etc.. but now they got tired of delay after delay and cancelled chosing to film in Canada with fewer restrictions and no 14 quarantine as long as they are fully vaccinated.
Several other far bigger productions have also said they are pulling out of NZ
Bungle
If the plan is to keep the country under lock down until the initial vaccine programme has been completed, for a rural backwater like NZ it might makes sense. However, zero COVID is either a delusion or a smokescreen for another agenda.
nonu6976
not true, they will also reduce the quarantine period - what to has not been decided but that is the intention. In addition they will also consider home quarantine as well - they are not stupid, they know there is no point in allowing folks in if the quarantine rules are not relaxed.
yep, I agree with you on the TV productions, but thats the choice the NZ government has made. I don't think they will win the argument with the NZ public of letting in folks in from overseas to film TV/movies while NZ'ders overseas are still trying to get back home.
Anyway, my point is I don't have any issue with the way they have dealt with covid - if the economy was in the toilet and unemployment was high, then yes, but that is not the case and if they get everyone vaccinated by Dec as scheduled, they will be in a very good position.