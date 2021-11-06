Democrats end deadlock; House hands Biden infrastructure win

The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats' farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.
Approval of the bill, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates were defeated in Virginia and squeaked through in New Jersey, two blue-leaning states. Those setbacks made party leaders — and moderates and progressives alike — impatient to produce impactful legislation and demonstrate they know how to govern. Democrats can ill afford to seem in disarray a year before midterm elections that could result in Republicans regaining congressional control.
Simply freeing up the infrastructure measure for final congressional approval was a like a burst of adrenaline for Democrats. Yet despite the win, Democrats endured a setback when they postponed a vote on a second, even larger bill until later this month.
That 10-year, $1.85 trillion measure bolstering health, family and climate change programs was sidetracked after moderates demanded a cost estimate on the sprawling measure from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The postponement dashed hopes that the day would produce a double-barreled win for Biden with passage of both bills.
But in an evening breakthrough brokered by Biden and House leaders, five moderates later agreed to back that bill if CBO's estimates are consistent with preliminary numbers that White House and congressional tax analysts have provided. The agreement, in which lawmakers promised to vote on the social and environment bill by the week of Nov. 15, stood as a significant step toward a House vote that could ultimately ship it to the Senate.
“Generations from now, people will look back and know this is when America won the economic competition for the 21st Century," Biden said in a written statement early Saturday.
The president and first lady Jill Biden delayed plans to travel Friday evening to their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Instead, Biden spoke to House leaders, moderates and progressives, said a White House official who described the conversations on condition of anonymity.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Biden even called her mother in India, though it was unclear why.
“This was not to bribe me, this is when it was all done," Jayapal told reporters. The lawmaker said her mother told her she “just kept screaming like a little girl."
In a two-sentence statement, the five moderates said that if the fiscal estimates on the social and environment bill raise problems, “we remain committed to working to resolve any discrepancies" to pass it. The five included Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leader of a group of centrists who this summer repeatedly pressured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to schedule earlier votes on the infrastructure bill.
In exchange, progressives agreed to back the infrastructure measure, which they'd spent months holding hostage in an effort to pressure moderates to back the larger bill.
The day marked a rare detente between Democrats' moderate and progressive wings that party leaders hope will continue this fall. The rival factions have spent recent weeks accusing each other of jeopardizing Biden's and the party's success by overplaying their hands and expressed a deep distrust of each other.
But Friday night, Jayapal suggested they would work together moving forward.
“Let me tell you, we’re going to trust each other because the Democratic Party is together on this. We are united that it is important for us to get both bills done," she said.
The agreement came together after the White House issued a statement from Biden explicitly urging Democrats to support both bills. “I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act,” he said.
When party leaders announced early in the day that the social and environment measure would be delayed, the scrambled plans cast a fresh pall over the party.
Democrats have struggled for months to take advantage of their control of the White House and Congress by advancing their top priorities. That’s been hard, in part because of Democrats’ slender majorities, with bitter internal divisions forcing House leaders to miss several self-imposed deadlines for votes.
“Welcome to my world,” Pelosi told reporters, adding, “We are not a lockstep party.”
Progressives had long demanded that the two massive bills be voted on together to pressure moderates to support the larger, more expansive social measure.
Democrats’ day turned tumultuous early after a half-dozen moderates demanded the CBO cost estimate of the sprawling package of health, education, family and climate change initiatives before they would vote for it.
Party leaders said that would take days or more. But with Friday’s delayed vote and lawmakers leaving town for a week’s break, those budget estimates should be ready by the time a vote is held.
The infrastructure measure cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support. The package would provide huge sums for highway, mass transit, broadband, airport, drinking and waste water, power grids and other projects.
But it became a pawn in the long struggle for power between progressives and moderates. Early Friday, Jayapal said the White House and Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation had provided all the fiscal information lawmakers needed for the broad bill. She suggested that progressives would oppose the infrastructure bill unless the two measures were voted on together.
But that changed after the two Democratic factions reached their agreement.
House passage of the social and environment package would send it to the Senate, where it faces certain changes and more Democratic drama. That’s chiefly because of demands by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to contain the measure’s costs and curb or drop some of its initiatives.
Moderates have forced leaders to slash the roughly 2,100-page measure to around half its original $3.5 trillion size. Republicans oppose it as too expensive and damaging to the economy.
The package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home. The package would provide $555 billion in tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electric vehicles. Democrats added provisions in recent days restoring a new paid family leave program and work permits for millions of immigrants.
Much of the package's cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans and large corporations.
Wolfpack
It’s amazing that Democrats can’t agree on how many trillions in deficit spending they want. The arch-Leftist’s are so intent on fundamentally changing America into a socialist utopia state that they are fighting against $1.85 trillion over the next three years because they insist on $3.5 trillion and a smorgasbord of Marxist policies instead. Pretty wild. Their stormtroopers are stalking the last moderate Democrat left in the party- Joe Manchin - harassing him by surrounding and beating on his car. They will eventually drive the man out for insufficient ideological purity.
Yrral
Please should keep Congress in session during the holidays, force Republican to filibuster for real
Happy Day
The Red Wave has been building for years in America and this was shown again in Tuesday's elections. Democrats are losing Blacks, Latinos, and women in droves.
I wonder who these Democrats really represent?
The Avenger
Meanwhile Republicans are kicked back with a bucket of popcorn enjoying the show...Hey Dems you really are not helping yourselves.
Wolfpack
Well, since the biden administration is planning to give illegal immigrants nearly half a million dollars each for refusing to return to their home countries with their children they are apparently not representing legal immigrants or citizens.
dagon
But those plans were dashed when, after hours of talks, a half-dozen moderates insisted they would vote against the sprawling social and climate bill unless the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office first provided its cost estimate for the measure.
The ridiculous American two party dialectic goesA DINO boogeyman like Manchin , Lieberman or Republican filibuster and obstruct all the Dem election promisesThey give up universal healthcare,free college, higher corporate taxes, direct public stimulus etc. General disillusionment and another Republican majority, major election winWe have to vote Blue at any cost to stop these maniac Republicans!Rinse and repeat.
bass4funk
They’re not going to pass any of this in all likelihood, they just don’t have the votes and they can only lose 3 Democrats. It won’t pass the Senate, not one single Republican will vote for this monstrosity. Manchin and Sinema won’t. Even if these selfish idiot protesters try and intimidate them.
Exactly
lincolnman
It'll pass next week - and then the Repubs can go out and try to explain why they don't support better infrastructure, more jobs, and cheaper medications...but do support trillion dollar tax cuts for the Top 1%....
Of course the only three letters that will come out of their mouths for the next three years will be CRT...which doesn't exist...
Bob Fosse
Socialist utopian Marxist stormtroopers?
You’re all over the place.
lincolnman
Once this passes, it will be very interesting, and comical, watching the Repubs campaign for 2022/24....
Repubs: We'll protect you from such non-existent threats like CRT, caravans at the border, and religious-funded space lasers....and of course, in 2020, Trump won in a landslide and the election was stolen...
However, we recommend you not get vaccinated, don't wear a mask, and always carry a gun...
And if we win, it was the fairest, most secure election in history....but if we lose, it was all stolen by Hugo Chavez using vote-changing Chinese-made thermostats....
bass4funk
Not through the Senate
If that were the case you wouldn’t see a growing red tidal wave heading the Dems way. They’re winning and getting close to winning in what was traditional blue states. If Biden’s agenda were that popular men like Youngkin and GOP turned a state House district that is roughly 75% Hispanic from blue to red, GOP House candidate John Lujan won the seat in Texas’ 118th not to mention the GOP flipped VA back to red and came very, very close to turning NJ red. Now if the Dems want to commit political suicide, so be it. 2022 is just around the corner. Bully Manchin and Sinema, see where that gets them.
If it didn’t why were Dems trying to silence certain media outlets from reporting on it? If it didn’t exist Youngkin wouldn’t have won because all of those Democrats wouldn’t have helped get this guy over the finish line. All the parents know and that’s why McAuliffe lost his job.
itsonlyrocknroll
There really isn't a tax, spend, borrow, escape route.
Simple, you buy, you pay for it sooner or later.
The later, interest is added.
You don't get something for nothing!
lincolnman
I didn't say it would pass the Senate - please pay closer attention when reading...
Uh-oh, another pro-Repub red tidal wave of disinformation like 2016, courtesy of Russia and China....thanks for the warning...
What? Where'd you hear that, Russia Today?
Lost what job? What job did McAuliffe have in 2020/21?
serendipitous1
The GOP seems intent on leaving all the roads, bridges and tunnels etc. in the crap condition so many of them are in. The GOP always wants to thwart the Dems so that GOP supporters don't ask why the GOP didn't come up with such good ideas. Sad all round for the US.
Blacklabel
Afraid to even vote when Dems have a majority.
Blacklabel
The Repubs passed that bill in the Senate by the way. Months ago.
Dems won’t vote on it, they don’t need any Republican support at all to pass it and send it to Biden tonight.
but again it’s “next week for sure”.
bass4funk
I know just reminding you it won’t, which means it’s looking less likely it’ll pass in the House. If Pelosi had the votes she would have voted for it already.
Yes, that’s right and no disinformation, Durham (speaking of investigations) and the government trying to haul in Assange…nice
Tell that to the millions of voters that fired McAuliffe. Convince them it doesn’t exist, I’ll owe you an apology.
Not the trust of the people in his state.
itsonlyrocknroll
Look it simple, one cannot walk in your local store, fill your basket and walk out without pay for it.
It known as theft.
There has to be a clear definable economic policy to service the debt.
plasticmonkey
They're not "entitlements". They're investments.
In a normal functioning democracy, Republicans would be negotiating on this bill to tailor it more to their liking. And there are parts of it that they must like (secretly). But this is not a normal functioning democracy thanks to the current GOP leadership, so everything is dismissed as "socialism".
Tell me Wolf, honestly, is this entire bill socialism?
You know the reason. And again, Republicans are free to join the Democrats in making a better country if they feel like it. Which they don't.
dagon
The US has a nearly $30 trillion debt, run up on a bipartisan basis, and the Dems want to spend another $3.5 trillion on new government entitlements when it can’t adequately fund its current ones - and I’m untethered from reality?
Republicans will continue to pretend to be fiscal conservatives when the Dems are in power and kill assistance the workers of America, then cut corporate taxes and run up deficits when they are in power.
Democrats will continue to elect neo-liberals which will never fulfill the progressive agenda which got them elected, disillusioning their progressive wing and causing voter apathy and antagonize and energize the Republican base with culture war issues. The Circle of American Life.
zichi
Wolfpack
Trump ran up the ND by $7-$8 trillion which historically is the largest ever for a single term. Would have been double if he had not failed to win his election in a historical defeat.
Blacklabel
But they did. They passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
which Dems refuse to vote on.
itsonlyrocknroll
The politics is irrelevant in the matter we live, our everyday life, we have to make payment for the produce we buy.
Why would that be any different for government, it is your money they are spending!!
Blacklabel
I get what you are saying.
but even this isn’t true anymore. Dems passed laws that you can just take up to $900 of items per person per trip.
see the Walgreens store videos in San Fran area. they had to shut those stores down because people would walk in, fill large bags with merchandise and just walk out.
Strangerland
Thank Republicans for starting two wars, tanking the economy twice, then granting MASSIVE tax breaks to millionaires for that one.
If you're going to give the 'pubs credit for anything, it's for being smart enough to convince the stupid that the debt is the democrats fault. Maybe if the Republicans didn't keep breaking the country and giving out MASSIVE tax breaks to millionaires, the Democrats wouldn't have to keep fixing the economy.
itsonlyrocknroll
Blacklabel, I have never visited the USA, I want to.
I skype US friends, sometime I struggle with with the politics.
They float left to right?
Left or right?
I will visit one day. top notch
ulysses
Is that a prediction similar to one about trump winning last elections, ROFL.
The bill will pass, you’ll even get some GOP votes for it. Some of them still have a conscience!!!
itsonlyrocknroll
Strangerland, the blame can be proportioned.
But it has to be serviced.
I wonder the world we are living in.
DMW
Whatever you might think about the republicans and their retreat to the old white way of 1950's television land, they certainly know how to vote along party lines and back their President. When you think about it, they would be good little CCCP reps.
ulysses
Sir, your concern for the country is admirable. Did you lose this concern when the former guy was running the country to the ground?
Blacklabel
Obama had 9 trillion, Biden already has 2.3 in less than a year That’s more than 1/3 of the total national debt.
40% of US dollars in existence were printed in the last 12 months
Whereisthebeer?
Stupidity- the west's political solution to everything.
Blacklabel
You don’t win the basketball game by who makes the most 3 point shots. That’s not how the score is kept, but you know this.
Odd that you never mention Hillary winning the popular vote against Obama but not “winning” the primary.
Strangerland
That's what the Republicans two wars and collapsed economy cost him.
Oops, sorry, did you want us to ignore that Obama the bill came due on Republian spending while Obama was holiding the credit card?
That's how much it cost to fix Orange's broken economy.
Oops, here I go again showing how the Democrats have had to fix the country Republicans broke.
ulysses
Wonderful facts dear sir, adding to them trump had 8 trillion in one term.
Very valid point, and the fact that is was all printed in 2020 is even more important. Wonder who was in power then.
Strangerland
Yeah, I put it at about 80:20 blue:red.
P. Smith
The national debt has risen by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.propublica.org/article/national-debt-trump/amp
Strangerland
Oh I know, I was just pointing out that America doesn't actually like Republicans or want Republican presidents. You seem to think that Americans actually agree with your team's rhetoric.
Blacklabel
And 9 trillion for Obama.
Isn’t 9 more than 7.8?
and can’t Biden stop adding to it? Or does he have to get “his” 9 trillion too?
lincolnman
Well, thanks for admitting you were wrong on that one....
Geez, another admission - thanks....
Fired? From what job?
Don't dodge - see above - what job?
Strangerland
Your team probably shouldn't have spent all that money then. Obama wouldn't have had to bail you guys out.
Isn't 8 more than 4? Or two more than one, as it were.
ulysses
Sir, you are a true genius, I don’t think the NBA knows this yet.
If the former president was allowed to run up the debt without any checks, I think we can allow some concession for President Biden, he is trying to help the people after all!!!
Strangerland
No no no, you're determining guilt by action. They're determining guilt by political affiliation.
Blacklabel
I highly recommend it.
99% of America is a wonderful place with warm and caring people.
The media needs to push the 1% to divide people for political gain for Dems.
most people never even think of politics or these identity/social justice causes in their daily lives. Just want government to leave them alone mostly.
But Dems just can’t do that. they have to push race and identity incessantly.
Strangerland
But:
Hmmm..... I guess Dem's are only 1% of the people? Which is weird considering they've won 13 out of the last 14 popular votes.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Individually, no. Not at all. No president is. But collectively, yes, Republicans in congress and the executive branch are very much responsible for exploding the national debt.
lincolnman
Besides both infrastructure bills, Dems will have quite a bit of facts to run on in 2022/24 - a quick comparison;
Feb-Oct 2020 (Trump years): Average jobs lost each month - 1,070,000, unemployment rate - 6.3%, Americans vaccinated - less than 1%, Dow in Oct - 26,502....
Feb - Oct 2021 (Biden years): Average jobs added each month - 620K, unemployment rate - 4.6%, Americans vaccinated - 70%, Dow in Oct - 35,819....
No wonder the Repubs just want to scream CRT - they sure can't win on the facts....
Blacklabel
So anyway good luck on the vote. Now Biden saying “week of nov 15th”. So TWO more weeks now probably.
dems are pretty bad at missing these deadlines though.
Pukey2
This is not a Dem or Rep problem. This is an AMERICAN problem. They spend trillions and trillions on war and weapons, and yet neglect their own country when it comes to infrastructure, healthcare, racism, gun shootings and domestic terrorism. Just think what could be achieved if all that money wasn't wasted on pointless wars. No wonder China is catching up fast.
Some American woman got charged several 100 dollars just for waiting 6 hours in a hospital the other day. She didn't even get treatment for a head injury. What sort of country is this? Wake me up when the Californian high speed rail is ready. I have a feeling many of us will have died from old age by then.
Blacklabel
You didn’t destroy anything. You agreed that Trump is actually NOT responsible for the 7.8 debt.
Well only one you realized Obama had more at 9 trillion and that he and Biden could he held responsible for debt too if Trump was.
instead of accepting that they all are responsible for their amounts,?you retreated. said no one President is responsible for any of it. To avoid criticism of your guys.
Nice flip flop. Gas prices next?
Strangerland
Umm, what?
Have you ever considered that you may may always be angry because you have issues with reading comprehension? Because I certainly didn’t say that.
bass4funk
I didn't
About Telling that to the millions of voters that fired McAuliffe? Well...
Not my style, see above or check Youtube for VA last election
bass4funk
Biden plans a whole raft of new spending above and beyond the $2 trillion stimulus passed in March, the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure measure, and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that's so hotly debated in the Democratic ranks. Those include a huge expansion of Obamacare and college aid, and a big bump in discretionary spending. By Riedl's estimate, the Biden measures are likely to add $9 trillion to our total debt by 2031, over and above what existing programs would have tacked on prior to his election. That amounts to 25% in extra borrowing. Even taking an optimistic view, interest on the federal debt will grow at double-digits over the next ten years to absorb the equivalent of two-third of all the revenue from payroll taxes.
And we are just 10 months into this admin. God help us all. So Biden is not only going to surpass anything Trump created on debt but exceed the other 2 Presidents before him.
https://fortune.com/2021/10/06/biden-agenda-us-debt-borrowing/