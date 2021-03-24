Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Democrats said Tuesday that they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden said “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers. He said the Senate “must confront a devastating truth” after a lack of congressional action on the issue for almost three decades.
“This Senate will be different,” Schumer, D-NY, said a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, killed 10 people, including a police officer. “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”
While a Senate vote on new gun control would be the first in several years, Democrats do not have the votes to pass any significant reform. They are not even united themselves, as Sen Joe Manchin, D-W Va, told reporters Tuesday that he opposes the House legislation on background checks.
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday on proposals for gun control. It is unclear whether any of the bills up for consideration — most of them involving more restrictive background checks — would have made a difference in the Colorado case. A 21-year-old man charged with killing eight people in the Atlanta area last week had purchased a 9 mm handgun hours before the murders, prompting advocates to push for longer waiting periods for purchases.
In brief remarks responding to the shooting, Biden urged Congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines — an effort that would be even more difficult to achieve politically. According to a police affidavit, the Colorado shooter had purchased an assault rifle six days earlier.
“It should not be a partisan issue,” Biden said. “This is an American issue. It will save lives, American lives.”
Sen Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, who has aggressively pushed for expanded gun control since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators, expressed optimism about the chances for new laws with Biden in the White House and Democrats controlling the House and the Senate. He called it “the dawn of a new era.”
Reality is likely more complicated. Senate Democrats do not currently have deep enough support among Republicans to pass new gun control legislation in the 50-50 Senate, as they would need 60 votes to do so. While expanding background checks is generally popular with the American public, even with some conservatives, Congress has been unable to find a successful compromise on guns in decades, making it one of the most intractable issues in American politics.
The gun debate also highlights a larger difficulty for Senate Democrats as they try to move forward on gun legislation and other policy priorities of the Biden White House. With the filibuster in place, forcing a 60-vote threshold for most legislation, House-passed bills on issues like gun control and voting rights are effectively nonstarters unless Democrats secure significant GOP support.
Some Republicans hinted that they would be open to negotiations, though it was unclear if there were any real bipartisan discussions. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was opposed to the House legislation, but “I’m certainly open to the discussion.”
Manchin and Republican Sen Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who have worked together for years to find compromise on background checks, both said they were opposed to the House legislation, which would close loopholes to ensure background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows, with some limited exemptions for family and other scenarios. A similar version Manchin and Toomey proposed just after the Sandy Hook shootings included a broader set of exemptions than the House bill.
The House also passed a second bill to extend a certain review period for background checks from three to 10 days. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, introduced the legislation after a shooter killed nine people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015.
Toomey said he would like to find legislation that could pass, but “that probably would require something that’s a little bit different. So, we’ll see if we can figure out how to thread that needle.”
Manchin did not say whether he would restart negotiations, only that “we’re going to try to do the responsible, reasonable thing.”
Schumer and Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, a leading advocate for gun control, said they would meet this week to discuss a path forward. Schumer has not said when he will bring the House legislation up for a vote.
Democrats say they feel the environment around gun legislation has evolved, especially since that last major push in 2013. They point to troubles at the National Rifle Association, the long-powerful advocacy group that poured tens of millions of dollars into electing Donald Trump in 2016. The organization has been weakened by infighting as well as legal tangles over its finances.
“This is the moment to make our stand. NOW,” tweeted Murphy as details of the Colorado shooting emerged Monday evening. “Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent. Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform.”
Democrats are hoping there is a gradual political shift among voters as well. A Pew Research Center poll in September 2019 showed a wide majority of Americans, 88%, supported making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks, which is what the House-passed bill would do. Ninety-three percent of Democrats and 82% of Republicans were in favor of the policy.
Many in the GOP base are still strongly opposed to gun control of any kind. In Tuesday’s hearing, which was scheduled before the Colorado shooting, Republicans showed no signs of wavering. Texas Sen Ted Cruz said that every time there is a shooting, the Senate engages in “ridiculous theater,” with Democrats proposing laws that he said could take guns away from law-abiding citizens. Republicans have argued that background checks would not stop most mass shootings and would prevent some lawful gun owners from purchasing firearms.
“We already know this pattern is predictable, over and over and over again,” Cruz said.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Burning Bush
Various outlets are reporting that the shooter was a troubled young man who become disgruntled after being bullied because of his religion.
Intolerance of religion is become and increasing problem in the US.
Whether a young person is Islamic, Christian or Jewish, they should not be ridiculed for their faith.
There's nothing wrong with young people who read the Koran, Bible or Torah.
P. Smith
Not at all. Religion and religious people have dominated and continue to dominate American society. It’s sad that religious people can’t keep their personal beliefs to themselves.
They sure don’t deserve praise either, just to be left alone.
PTownsend
When so many Americans including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, KKK and the dozens of other far right militias own high powered weapons, when so many drug gangs own high powered weapons, when so many unstable individuals own weapons, when the society has so many (74million?) terrified individuals afraid of the 'others', not much can be done. American society suffers from gun-insanity, maybe a terminal sickness.
Once again I'm thankful living in Japan.
Burning Bush
Whatever happened to celebrating and embracing diversity?
Why shouldn't Muslims, Christians and Jews take pride in their identity?
Tokyo-Engr
@Burning Bush
We rarely agree on things but in this case you are correct that bullying someone because of their religous faith whether it be Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, or Judaism, is completly wrong and uncalled for. The alleged shooter, Ahmad al Aliwi Alisa, was bullied due to his faith.
As (former) President Obama stated, these killings are driven by “disaffection, racism and misogyny”. In this case it was the racism towards al Aliwi Alisa that drove him to this.
https://www.nypost.com/2021/03/23/obama-disaffection-racism-and-misogyny-drives-mass-killings/
I have some very good friends in Boulder. What a terribly sad and tragic event.
Moderator
JeffLee
All the victims were white. The shooter was not white. Investigators need to determine if this qualifies as a hate crime.
PTownsend
And to retaliate it appears he did the all-American thing and bought a weapon - most likely legally purchased - to gun down innocents.
Once again the elephant in the room - the ease with which just about anyone can purchase a powerful weapon - is being ignored.
Mickelicious
Declare the NRA for what it is, a terrorist organisation that facilitates the slaughter of Americans.
Tokyo-Engr
@PTownsend
You and I happen to agree on gun control
zichi
Lives matter, not guns.
The Avenger
They always say that.
https://www.newsweek.com/colorado-nra-group-praised-boulder-gun-control-defeat-week-before-mass-shooting-1578060
kyushubill
"Once again the elephant in the room - the ease with which just about anyone can purchase a powerful weapon - is being ignored."
An AR-15 is just a scary looking .22 caliber. No more powerful than any other .22. It is NOT an assault weapon as it is semi-auto NOT full auto. All full auto weapons are banned already banned to sell to civilians.
People need to educate themselves on what weapons actually are.
RiskyMosaic
That argument is mere distraction. You don't need to be a brain surgeon to know you have a headache. These 10 people are just as dead.
ulysses
Everyone who helped defeat the gun control measures in Boulder are responsible for what happened.
The murderer , mentally ill or not, should not have been able to purchase a AR 15.
Why does a civilian need a AR 15?
What do these people lack that they try to compensate by carrying big guns?
JPGB
And for the millionth time, nothing will change. This clash of ideologies, combined with the numerous brown envelopes being passed around, will ensure that it never does.
Also, I'll never understand how anyone could be against mandatory background checks. What's so terrifying about that idea? Why would anyone oppose such a reasonable proposition? Boggles the mind.
Toasted Heretic
For such a young country, the US is in a lot of trouble.
The cure is simple.
Outgrow the adolescent phase.
Take away the guns.
P. Smith
People do need to educate themselves more s out firearms before posting.
*When they say .223 and .22LR are the same, the rounds have the same bullet diameter. While the casing for the rounds are not the same and the bullets may look wildly different, they measure the same diameter of .223″.*
. . .
Commercially available .22LR ammunition typically comes in grains between 20 and 60 grains and velocities vary from 575 to 1,750 ft/s (feet per second).
Most commercially available .223/5.56 NATO ammunition falls between 35 to 85 grains. The varying grains give the fired round different properties during flight and upon impact. The most popular grain weight for the .223 / 5.56mm round is 55gr or 55 Grain.
https://lynxdefense.com/whats-the-difference-between-22lr-vs-223-5-56mm/
With the typical 55-grain bullet, the .223 Remington cartridge usually logs a muzzle velocity above 3,100 feet per second.
https://www.ammunitiontogo.com/lodge/223-vs-270-winchester/
While the .223 and .22 are the same caliber, the .223 is heavier and faster, which means it has more energy behind it upon impact. This means it’s far deadlier than a .22.
As far as the definition of assault weapon, it depends on where you are looking. Gun mutters and their support groups insist assault weapons must be automatic. Lawmakers and other rational adults recognize that assault weapons are weapons used in the military as well as amongst civilians.
Regarding fully automatic firearms being banned from sales, they simply is incorrect:
*Oregon prohibits any person from knowingly possessing any machine gun, unless it is registered under federal law.1*
Federal law requires machine guns to be registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), and generally prohibits the transfer or possession of machine guns manufactured after May 19, 1986.2 In December 2018, ATF finalized a rule to include bump stocks within the definition of a machine gun subject to this federal law, meaning that bump stocks will be generally banned as of March 26, 2019.3
https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/machine-guns-automatic-firearms-in-oregon/
Kentarogaijin
The more I read about gun violence in US and Republican stupidity, the more I love Japan !!..
Breakout
Ironically, the NRA was bragging about stopping a law (I believe in Colorado) that would have banned AR-15s the week before.
u_s__reamer
Getting gun control done could be Biden's legacy (in theory), but first the Dems will have to "control" the Senate's Republicans and muzzle their Trumper malarkey.
egads man!
Someone who claims all .22 caliber are the same has never fired an M-16/AR-15 or any other assault rifle that uses the .223/5.56×45mm NATO round. If it were factually true, why would militaries around the world use ammunition with weak stopping power?
kyushubill
"Someone who claims all .22 caliber are the same has never fired an M-16/AR-15 or any other assault rifle that uses the .223/5.56×45mm NATO round. If it were factually true, why would militaries around the world use ammunition with weak stopping power?"
Wrong, the military rounds that the M-16/ Military use AR-15 are not the same rounds available for civilians. The military AR-15 is NOT the same sold to civilians. Obama had legislation passed in 2016 after the San Bernardino shootings to differentiate military rounds which are illegal to own and civilian use rounds.
"Also, I'll never understand how anyone could be against mandatory background checks. What's so terrifying about that idea? Why would anyone oppose such a reasonable proposition? Boggles the mind."
People can be against mandatory background checks all they want, federal law already mandates it. Federal law, which applies in all states, requires criminal background checks for all firearm sales and transfers by licensed dealers and at gun shows.
GdTokyo
I had a bad day last year and somehow I refrained from mass-murder with a civilian version of a military rifle over a perceived grievance. And I didn’t make excuses for those who do.
And as the owner of multiple .22lr weapons, I can tell you that they are absolutely NOT the same as the .223 AR cartridge. They are not as heavy. They have lower muzzle velocity. They have less penetration. It’s like comparing a Ford Escort to a Corvette because they both have 4 wheels.
lincolnman
The Republican Party, and their unholy alliance with the NRA and other far-right groups, are solely to blame for the lack of common-sense gun control in the US - measures even most Republican voters and NRA members approve of...
https://time.com/5197807/stricter-gun-laws-nra/
They are controlled by the gun nutters - insecure and frightened individuals, whose only sense of power come from their guns, and who live inside the far-right media bubble getting fed lies and hate about how "the government" is coming to take their arsenal away...
As Sandy Hook showed, they prize their guns over their own children...
Kniknaknokkaer
Yes you do have to act. It's too late for many, nothing will bring them back but it's still not too late for others.
Lazarus Knows
Yes. Until major gun law reform takes place, mass shootings are predictable, and will happen over and over and over again.
Goodlucktoyou
Put your pen where your mouth is. It takes twenty seconds to sign it into law. An aide can help you spell your name.
P. Smith
None of this is in the least accurate. The primary difference between an AR-15, which is a civilian M-16 or M4, depending on how the AR platform is configured, is the availability of a three round burst or fully auto setting.
The ammunition used in the military is the 5.56x45 round and for civilians its the .223. These rounds are almost the same, but not quite.
http://www.shootingrangeindustries.com/nato-military-cartridge-ammunition-vs-civilian-ammo-measuring-free-bore-pressure-more/
Please do continue to demonstrate your lack of knowledge because it is entertaining.
8T
Well, the actor in chief is performing very well.
RiskyMosaic
The trouble is, background checks only apply to federally licensed firearm sellers. Unlicensed sellers, who sell guns online, at gun shows, or anywhere else without a federal dealer’s license, can transfer firearms without any background check. Surveys show 22% of gun owners say they obtained their most recent gun without a background check (including guns that were purchased or received in another way, such as through a gift or an inheritance).around 80% of all firearms acquired for criminal purposes are obtained through transfers from unlicensed sellers. The following source debunks an often quoted but false figure of 40%:
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2018/mar/16/steve-bullock/what-percentage-gun-sales-are-done-without-backgro/
Also, the background check system is far from perfect.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/gun-background-check-system-riddled-with-flaws
Northernlife
Gun control will not happen in the US they are too smart for that...
kyushubill
"The ammunition used in the military is the 5.56x45 round and for civilians its the .223. These rounds are almost the same, but not quite."
You just proved the point I have been making. Thank you.
"80% of all firearms acquired for criminal purposes are obtained through transfers from unlicensed sellers."
Bingo, the issue has always been illegal firearms and criminals not legal gun owners.
expat
Great NYT Article on Reducing Gun Violence
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/11/06/opinion/how-to-reduce-shootings.html
bass4funk
Turn on the TV, and you’ll hear newscasters breathlessly talking about assault rifles and assault-style rifles.
For non-firearms owners, the terminology can be confusing. An assault rifle is a rifle that has selective-fire capability allowing the weapon to fire in bursts or automatic mode. These firearms, long prohibited under Canadian law already because of select-fire ability, are not the same as the “assault-syle” firearms banned last May and tossed around loosely in the media.
The definition of an “assault-style” firearm varies somewhat; however, the government considers it a semi-automatic rifle that can accept detachable magazines and modifications. None of the guns banned last year have the select-fire capability, the defining characteristic of an assault rifle.
Gun crime must be addressed, but so much of this Liberal assault on gun crime is laughable.
This is the fundamental problem when it comes to the left and gun control. Liberals bank on ignorant Americans that don’t understand guns to push a far leftist agenda. I propose reopening mental asylums and for some odd reason liberals don’t want to talk about mental illness, that’s somehow acceptable to allow mentally challenged people to roam our streets, to put their lives as well as others in jeopardy that is a topic they don’t want to look at. So instead it’s, let’s restrict gun rights and dispose of the 2nd amendment. Mental disorder is a serious topic and has been so for years and years and No liberal wants to have a serious dialogue about it.
Second, how about implementing gun laws that are already in place? Chicago has some of the strictest laws in the country when it comes to firearms and yet, the murder rate and gun violence is off the charts. Liberals don’t want to harshly punish repeat gun offenders, they give them light sentences or a slap on the wrist with little prison time, there should be a zero tolerance policy for anyone violating these laws, but it never happens in many of these Blue States and cities. Implement the existing gun laws thoroughly and affectively and you very well might start to sees decrease in gun violence.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
All the victims are white, the killer is not white. Why is this not being classed as a "hate" crime?
RiskyMosaic
Except for that other 20% of course. Like the guns purchased legally before the Atlanta massage parlor shootings, Parkland, Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas, Orlando...
NCIS Reruns
Once I had a conversation with a high-ranking Japanese police official, who later became a Diet member. He pointed out that even those who own firearms legally (under 400,000 nationwide, at last count), cannot purchase ammunition unless they show evidence that they have used up their previous purchase (i.e., bring in the spent cartridges). "So it's not just gun control," he told me, "we've also got bullet control."
The difficulty in obtaining ammunition also prevents illegal gun owners from using their weapons to practice, possibly making them less likely to hit a target unless shooting from point-blank range. Judging from news reports, most yakuza are lousy shots. Which is why newspapers typically report "happo jiken" (gun discharge incident) instead of "juki ni yotte no satsujin jiken" (gun homicide).
P. Smith
Not even close. The .223 and the 5.56 are interchangeable as far as chambers and barrels. The main difference is the 5.56 has about 3,000 psi more than a .223.
http://www.shootingrangeindustries.com/nato-military-cartridge-ammunition-vs-civilian-ammo-measuring-free-bore-pressure-more/
These slight differences between the 5.56 and .223 rounds don’t mean they are just .22s.
Thanks for all the comedy so far today.
Wolfpack
More malarkey from old Joe. Defund the police and take away the 2nd amendment civil right. Malarkey.
FizzBit
So no border crises. Got it!
P. Smith
No, I am saying that a conservative opinion piece from a Canadian that is bashing firearm control laws is not relevant to an article about firearm control laws in the US. The poster who is citing that article is trying to trash “liberals” and firearms control laws.
Breakout
Ego Sum Mundi
A Caucasian looking Syrian known for being bullied since he moved to the US because of his name and religion started shooting up store in the area that he lived. If you did not know his name, you couldn't tell him apart from a beer guzzling redneck.
Barking up the wrong tree.....buddy!
bob
Ahmad al Aliwi Alisa, 21.
The FBI now are saying his identity was known to the FBI (and Boulder Police) due to "connections with a different person whom the bureau is investigating"
Now with the victims white, and the gunman a Muslim, with this story very suddenly disappear from the news in the coming day or 2.
To say that this is a story about gun control is both intellectually lazy and dishonest.
bass4funk
But it’s true. The knee-jerk reaction by liberals and the first thing to come out of their mouths are: “we need more gun control and we need to get rid of AR guns.” They never want to talk about anything else but that.
NOMINATION
Why does the media and politicians only talk about gun control after a mass shooting which makes up a tiny percentage of the hundreds shot per day by gun violence across the U.S.?
bob
Because going down that road leads them to facts, figures and identity group they dare not touch.
theFu
He owned a hunting rifle already.
The city just south of the first business, Kennesaw, has a law on the books requiring a head of household to have a firearm and ammunition. https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/06/us/kennesaw-georgia-gun-ownership/index.html The killed business owner lived in that town.
ulysses
The solution to Gun Violence, whether through mass shootings or one on one shootings , is lesser guns.
Some people in America haven't evolved since the 18th century and it is important to take away their guns for their brains to grow!!!!!
Lazarus Knows
I'll go down the road: ban all guns, except for those with hunting licenses, across the entire US, to stop all gun violence, not just mass shootings.
Lazarus Knows
This law is extremely dumb.
RiskyMosaic
Media: If it bleeds, it leads. Politicians: Support for more gun control spikes after a mass shooting. No politician ever won an election by saying, "Everything is great!"
bob
That road leads to subjugation, loss of freedom and liberty.
ulysses
Subjugation of whom, by whom and what for purpose??
As I said there are people who haven't evolved in 400 years and unless their guns are taken away, they never will.
lincolnman
What a great example of the gun nutter philosophy of denial....
A individual considered paranoid, anti-social, and mentally ill walks in and buys a semi-automatic assault rifle....and to them, the issue isn't about gun control...
A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle.
The 21-year-old suspect in Monday's deadly shooting in Boulder, Colorado, was described by family members as paranoid and antisocial, and his brother said he believes younger sibling Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is mentally ill.
Talk about dishonesty...and delusion...
They worship at the alter of the AR15...