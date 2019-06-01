Disgruntled city employee kills 12 in Virginia; suspect also killed

A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others before he was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said the mass shooting in the coastal resort city began as the gunman entered the public works and utilities building at the city municipal center and "immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims".
The chief later said that the suspect engaged in a"long-term gun battle" with law enforcement officers as police confronted him inside the building. One police officer was wounded in the shootout, but his bullet-proof vest saved his life, Cervera said.
The police chief said the suspect was armed with a.45-caliber handgun equipped with a "sound suppressor" device and was reloading his weapon with extended ammunition magazines as he moved through the building.
Authorities said the gunman ultimately was shot by police and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Cervera said the suspect was a longtime public utilities employee, and described him as "disgruntled," but declined to say more about what may have precipitated the attack.
The shooting was believed to be the deadliest act of workplace gun violence in the United States since February, when a factory worker shot five colleagues to death in Aurora, Illinois, just after he was let go from his job.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
CrazyJoe
It's getting to the point where I'm surprised when I don't see one of these headlines.
Welcome to life in a frightened country with no leader.....
zichi
Another day, another mass shooting killing 11 people and destroying their families and friends. Saddest day for Virginia Beach.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims. Gun control now.
bass4funk
The NRA has nothing to do with this, the perpetrator, he and he alone, let's put the emotion aside for a moment. I blame this disgusting individual for this heinous crime. Getting emotional and trying to attack the NRA or the 2nd amendment based on pure emotional anger will undercut any irrational emotion based argument, no need to politicize it, but we do need to take a bigger look at mental health and do more to maybe create and reopen mental asylums for the growing case of people out there that are mentally challenged.
Carcharodon
Days since last mass shooting....2.......Nope, someone update the board, Days since last mass shooting ....0
Thoughts and prayers are losing their powers, used to get weeks out of a prayer, now its just a couple of days.
Cynic mode off: Shitty day for the victim and their families. Sorry your loss will change absolutely nothing.
Jimizo
More sickening gun craziness. These filthy devices turn my stomach.
Yet more lives lost and others ruined.
zichi
The gun supporters and their NRA who won't support changes to the gun laws, and refuse to accept there's a strong coonection between these mass murders and the availability of guns are the ones mentally challenged.
The killer is dead.
Chip Star
Except it glorifies firearms and does everything in its power to ensure the US remains flooded with them, which means everyone and their pet hamsters have far too easy access to firearms.
Putting emotions aside by calling someone disgusting?
Don't you want to undercut irrational, emotion-based arguments? (Notice the correct punctuation and spelling.)
Uhh . . . The NRA and gun nutters have already politicized it.
You simply don't understand that mental asylums still exist, but no longer called asylums; they are called psyche wards.
You also fail to understand that you would need to be involuntarily committing most people to these institutions, which means you are depriving them of their liberty. You know, a fundamental right.
Hilarious that you prefer to deprive people who may or may not be a threat with a firearm of their constitutional right to liberty rather than do more to ensure firearms are controlled. Why is your right to own firearms stronger than others' right to liberty?
Toasted Heretic
The NRA needs to be classified as a terrorist organization. The disease of gun culture has to be tackled, why the delay? Why no war on guns?
smithinjapan
bass4funk: "The NRA has nothing to do with this"
Yes, they most certainly do -- same as a drug dealer shares responsibility for a user ODing or hurting others. THey should Indeed be listed as a terrorist organization. But hey, you can argue against later when the next gun massacre occurs in the US -- likely within the day.
Just another day in 'Merka! Yee-haw!
plasticmonkey
I agree with the first part of your post, but I don't understand your constant need to use the term "'Merka". The yee-haw is equally uncalled for. Not all Americans are idiots, you know.
NCIS Reruns
As a card-carrying Merican I resent that remark. We certainly are.
CrazyJoe
Virginia Beach is 200 miles from NRA headquarters. I wonder why no one has shot up NRA headquarters...oh yeah, the NRA building is a gun-free zone, just like all their rallies.
PTownsend
RIP to the victims, condolences to their family, friends and community.
Hats off again and again to all emergency responders who put their lives on the line every minute of every day to protect the majority of Americans who do not own a single gun -
but have to pay even higher taxes to cover the costs related to all these shootings, as well as deal with harm done to their own families, friends and community..
Why aren't the industries profiting from selling guns and ammo paying higher taxes to cover the costs of the devastation caused by their products?
Why do so non-gun owners have to pay the costs for gun related problems?
Silvafan
The NRA makes it possible for all people to have access to guns even unstable people.
NRA is also responsible for funneling money from Russian connected companies to the Dump campaign.
They are terrorists and traitors!
Solution: Make it so minorities have easier access to guns and watch White America and the NRA do a 180!
wtfjapan
The NRA has nothing to do with this, the perpetrator, he and he alone, let's put the emotion aside for a moment.
so a disgruntled Japanese man slashes 20 with a knife and kills two. A disgruntled American shoots at co workers and kills 12. So its either AMericans are just far better at killing than Japanese or its the tools they have available are far to easy to obtain. See no emotions used, only logic. I mean gun massacres are so common in AMerica , peoples emotions are almost nulled by them
roughneck
Sorry, is this a news? Isn't it a part of daily life in US? Everyone needs a gun, as the gun lobby says. Foreign Medias should start to shun these news. The nation who do not want to care about themselves, why should others care about them?