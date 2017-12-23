Driver in Melbourne car attack charged with 18 counts of attempted murder

An Afghan refugee accused of plowing his car into pedestrians in Melbourne was charged with 18 counts of attempted murder Saturday, as police vowed a boosted presence over the Christmas period.
Saeed Noori, who has a history of drug abuse and mental problems, allegedly drove his car through a busy downtown intersection on Thursday, careering into tourists and shoppers.
His motive is not clear, although police allege he made "utterances" to them about voices, dreams and the "poor treatment of Muslims" after his arrest.
No link to any terrorist group has been found.
"A 32-year-old man has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of conduct endangering life," Victoria state police said in a statement, citing Thursday's attack.
Broadcaster ABC said Noori did not apply for bail when he appeared in court on Saturday, putting his head in his hands and becoming emotional when he saw his mother weeping during the short hearing.
The magistrate ordered a psychiatric assessment and he is due to appear in court again on Wednesday, the broadcaster reported.
Of 19 people taken to hospital after the incident, 12 remain, with three in a critical condition.
Nine foreigners were hurt, including three South Koreans, two of whom are fighting for their lives. The others were from China, Italy, India, Venezuela, Ireland, and New Zealand.
With a major carols by candlelight event scheduled for Christmas Eve and the Boxing Day cricket test between Australia and England taking place nearby, police said they will be out in force.
"Police are very well placed to do everything that is necessary to keep venues like the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) safe and so many others that are going to be really busy over these coming days," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said.
Thursday's incident came after a car rammed into pedestrians in Melbourne's busiest mall in January, killing six people. The driver, whose case is still being heard, was a drug addict who had allegedly just stabbed his brother.
Like other countries, Australia has been taking steps to prevent vehicle attacks in crowded public places since the Nice truck incident in southern France last year that killed 86 people.
They include deterrent options like fencing and closed circuit cameras, and using delaying tactics such as trees and bollards to slow down vehicles.
Melbourne has also been installing a public siren system to warn people of possible terrorist attacks or other serious threats.© 2017 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
Jonathan Prin
If he had not been in Australia, nothing of this would have happened. Am I wrong ?
cdanr
Of course, because everyone knows mental illness is exclusive to immigrant refugees.
katsu78
You're not saying anything wrong, but you're also not saying anything of substance. "If they hadn't been there, they wouldn't have committed the crime" literally applies to ever criminal who ever did exist, who exists now, or ever will exist.
So unless your solutions are either A) a magical device that instantly reads people's minds, detects when they want to commit a crime, and teleports them away, or B) apocalyptic destruction of the entire human race, your observation hasn't really added anything to the discussion.
(If you go with option B, please lend me the keys to your secret Skull Island base when they finally lock you away. I have plans.)
Chop Chop
It's a terrorism act regardless of whether he acts alone or group. Federal and State Government and Police have avoided the term of terrorism attack because they don't want people scare and not coming to CBD for Christmas shopping and New Year Firework celebration in the City. He was purposeful and wanted to kill the peoples who are preparing for Christmas and they are coming to the City for Christmas shopping.
Police said he has a history of drug abused and mental health plan. The mental health plan was used for to avoid working for the dole scheme and four to get a disability pension in Australia. The doctor has given mental health plan to his or her patient for a free consultation with Psychologists or Psychiatrist. It's a bogus mental illness for disability pension. Actually, they don’t have a mental illness problem and they were taught by people who know the Centrelink’s law. Most of former Muslim refugees do not work and they were on disability pension with mental illness. They know where to go and which doctor is refugee sympathizer and help them. They abused the system. You can find them at Crown Casino and enjoy flirting with women.
The killing of kafir (infidels) is all Muslim duty that was what Muslim said. Allah will reward them with 71 virgins in heaven. He was trying to kill people for religion reason. It was an act of terrorism.